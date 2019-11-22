Tesla Pickup Truck Demo Fiasco

Guest OMFG by David Middleton
‘Oh My F*cking God’: Tesla ‘Cybertruck’ Fractures During Demo
Elon Musk’s Tesla has unveiled its latest vehicle, a bizarre pickup truck, to a largely skeptical public. The truck was touted as having “impact-resistant windows” that were promptly smashed inwards with a small metal ball during a live demonstration on Thursday.
[…]
“You want a truck that’s really tough. Not fake tough,” Musk said, claiming that the truck’s body could withstand 9mm handgun bullets.
Von Holzhausesn then demonstrated the impact-resistant technology used on the truck’s windows, picking up a stainless steel ball and throwing it after a soft windup at the driver side window. The window promptly smashed, with Elon Musk audibly stating “oh my [fracking] god,” before instructing Holzhausesn to test the rear passenger window, which also promptly smashed. A video of the incident can be seen below:
[…]Breitbart
Imagine thinking your Tesla truck is bulletproof because the company said it has Tesla Armor Glass, you didn’t see this video before you bought it, and some hipster breaks your window with a little rock pic.twitter.com/kPv5uafP6s— Jarrett Galbreath (@jarrgal) November 22, 2019