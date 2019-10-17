From The Office of Nuclear Energy
New DOE and NRC Agreement Will Lead to Faster Deployment and Licensing of U.S. Nuclear Technologies
October 16, 2019
The United States needs to move with a sense of urgency to deploy advanced nuclear energy technologies to meet our energy, environmental, and national security needs.
More than 50 U.S. companies are currently working on new designs that will be smaller and more affordable to build and operate. Advanced reactors have enormous potential to lower emissions, create new jobs and build an even stronger economy.
But if we don’t act soon, we will lose ground to countries like China and Russia in deploying the same technologies that we developed.
That’s why the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently agreed to work with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to accelerate the deployment and licensing of these world-changing technologies.
Understanding Advanced Nuclear
DOE will work with the NRC through the Department’s National Reactor Innovation Center, or NRIC. This new initiative was established under the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act of 2017 and is designed to help private developers test and demonstrate their reactor concepts at DOE-owned sites.
This is an excellent opportunity for both federal agencies to share the technical expertise needed to develop the knowledge, data, skills and capacity to perform safety reviews of advanced reactor concepts.
DOE will also open its sites up to NRC regulators to see these reactors in action, including the development of our proposed fast test reactor. This will further broaden NRC’s understanding of advanced technology and inform its approach to licensing new technologies.
Advanced Modeling Capabilities
In addition to information sharing, DOE will also provide the NRC access to state-of-the-art computing capabilities and modeling codes to support licensing of advanced nuclear reactors.
These updated codes can help expedite the review process and can be used to predict expected reactor operations, including fuel and material performance.
These capabilities will ultimately reduce the time it takes to validate and certify new designs, enabling a faster commercialization process.
Navigating the Review Process
Finally, the NRC will provide DOE and the nuclear energy community with accurate, current information on the NRC’s regulations and licensing processes. This knowledge will eliminate any surprises further down the road as these technologies are applying for design certification and licenses.
By keeping everyone on the same page, expectations will be clear throughout the process, allowing the United States to quickly deploy our technologies domestically and globally to more places than ever before.
I look forward to working with industry and the NRC to make advanced nuclear a reality, much sooner rather than later.
19 thoughts on “New DOE and NRC Agreement Will Lead to Faster Deployment and Licensing of U.S. Nuclear Technologies”
Refreshing and gives me hope for our future to see well educated and industry experienced people like Dr. Rita Baranwal running government programs like this. These things really matter. These are really the important things to get to the next step past fossil fuels. Unlike all the climate change renewable energy propaganda nonsense being funded by Green Slime billionaires and their flying monkey bootlicks.
Good news. About time too.
It’s great to see some sensible good news breaking through the dense murk created by incessant ‘Global Warming/Climate Change’ propaganda and its rebuttal.
I wish this would actually help but unfortunately the anti-science anti-nuclear activists and media will just continue the scientifically unsupported propaganda campaign as they have done for decades regarding energy use, emissions and climate science with these campaigns all about liberal political schemes unrelated to real world science and energy outcomes.
I was the project manager for SCE’s San Onofre Units 2 & 3 1190 MWe nuclear plants from 1973 to 1979.
These plants went into commercial operation in 1983 and 1984 after years of delay caused by the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in 1979 which by the way caused no injuries, no deaths or dangerous exposures to the public despite a core melt severity event thanks to the containment building integrity.
I left the nuclear power field with great disgust in 1979 because of frustration with the media’s completely incompetent anti-nuclear propaganda against nuclear power that continues even today with the same ilk of anti-science propaganda now contaminating the field of climate science, energy use and emissions realities.
The premature shutdown of SONGS Units 2 & 3 resulted from engineering and design errors of the replacement steam generators by Mitsubishi Manufacturing in Japan.
The idiot politicians in California celebrated the early shutdown of the zero emissions San Onofre Units 2 & 3 plants demonstrating how energy and emissions clueless these alarmists have become in California.
Even now idiot anti-nuclear activists in San Clemente fight to stop the safe temporary long term disposal of nuclear fuel at the site in natural circulation cooling concrete vaults even though the Federal government failed to meet its responsibilities to provide such long term storage 30 years ago and for which it collected tens of billions of dollars.
As long as Democrats run things in our state and the Federal governments rational energy and climate policy actions are impossible because of the monumental ignorance, incompetence and stupidity of these idiots.
California government clearly demonstrated its colossal incompetence in dealing with energy issues or any other technical related areas with the great energy debacle that started in1998.
I left SCE on a leave of absence in January 2001 and work as California Energy Construction Czar for Governor Gray Davis for 3 months in Sacramento to help the state deal with self inflicted energy debacle. The states politicians drove this debacle based on their pure incompetence in understanding energy reality.
The same situation exists today regarding climate and energy issues. As long as Democrats control things political lunacy prevails regarding energy and climate issues.
This is proven through actual experience and results.
Excellent. Dr. Rita Baranwal has the education and experience to move this project forward. Not a politician. Thank you for accepting this challenge.
Sounds good. And that is just the problem, it is all talk.
Hey everybody, let’s set up a new division, populate it with bureaucrats and spend even more money. The problem really is that NRC has not licensed a new reactor from paper to operation in forty years. Yet in all that time, they have never stopped churning out new rules and whole labyrinthine regulatory structures. Getting a truly new reactor approved is probably physically impossible. By new, I mean that is one the NRC has never regulated before, and therefor will make up a whole new regulatory structure on the fly, just for this new case. The process takes decades. Everybody knows it and nobody can afford it. Many also believe that the process is designed to make the applicant spend money, burn time, and then deny the application anyway. The system needs total reform.
Total Reform:
1) Pave the way for change. Get the message out to the public and congress both, that the NRC has not licensed a new reactor in forty years, therefor they have nothing to do. After all, all the regulations needed for the current fleet were written decades ago.
2) Eliminate the jobs of 50% of NRC staff, top to bottom.
3) Let it be known that another RIF (Reduction In Force) of the remaining staff is coming if NRC does not find any reactors needing licensing.
I bet you would find tons of reactors would jump from the theoretical planning stage to the prototype build stage overnight. All it really takes in a plausible pathway to regulatory success for companies to move forward. And this is the one thing we have not had for forty years.
The way things are now, getting something new like a MSR or Th reactor approved, forget it, never going to happen. After all, these “new” reactors have actually been around since the earliest days. If NRC was in any way disposed to license them, they would have done so by now.
As far as I can see, this new NIRC is just putting lipstick on the pig.
TonyL. Give her a chance.
Dec. 7, 1941 – Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor, HI. The next day, the US enters the War.
Aug. 15, 1945 – Japan accepts Allied terms of surrender. War ends.
World War II – Total elapsed time: 3 years, 9 months.
Chance — Given!
Let’s see what happens in say, one half the time it took to fight and win WWII, fair enough?
Otherwise – Pig, meet lipstick.
ok. you can quote the past.
i am looking for her to move forward.
It has been said that those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.
You can look forward to forty years of looking to move forward.
This is a step in the right direction, but much more needs to done.
The biggest hurdles in getting next generation nuclear reactors approved and built are: nuclear waste storage facility approval/funding, streamlining testing/certification processes, and getting approval for nuclear power plant building sites..
China’s plan is to have commercial Thorium MSR reactors available by 2030, after which, China will rapidly start building these to replace their coal-powered power plants.
China will build a few MSR mega factories churning out prefabricated modules which will allow scalable MSR facilities to be built all over China in months, compared to the US system which will have 100’s of small pork-barrel MSR facilities arbitrarily spread out over many Congressional districts. It will also take many years to get MSR building sites approved and many more years to build MSR plants given all the bureaucratic red tape involved.
Guess who wins that race…
Yes, it is high time U.S. get on board with Thorium molten salt reactors.
https://lenbilen.com/2019/07/04/climate-emergency-no-but-plenty-of-environmental-and-conservation-challenges-only-thorium-nuclear-power-can-solve-the-energy-challenge/
I’m pro-Thorium MSR also, but the physical reactor can also run off of Uranium (only the salt composition differs), we could deploy MSRs on existing nuclear plant sites, fuel them with “spent” uranium fuel rods, while the Thorium processing is worked on. This bypasses getting the building sites approved (they already are licensed) and addresses the high-level nuclear waste. “Spent” fuel only has about 5% extract-able energy used, so there’s enough fuel on-site for centuries.
Sooo… One government agency just agreed to work with another government agency. As if they were two different companies or two different countries. And people wonder why nuclear has stalled for 40 years?
How’s this for an agreement: roll NRC into DOE and cut both of their work forces by half. Then the people who get real work done (not the DOE and NRC) will be free to, um, get real work done.
This won’t matter unless Trump wins again.
Then another “denier” will need to run and win 2 terms.
By then the CO2 thing might go bust.
And/or the “advanced nuclear energy technologies” will
have proven useful and acceptable.
A while ago I observed that the French had demonstrated that nuclear could work economically. Several other posters explained why. So, we know it works and we know why. We should do that.
Firstly about the bureaucracy, secondly about the left / green ‘anti-nuclear campaigners.
Here in the UK our Beloved Leaders have just thrown fracking under the bus.
Like, who needs technology that works and doesn’t require massive subsidies, anyway?
If you really can’t sell fracking to the Beloved Leaders,
what chance is there of getting them interested in new types of reactors?
How much better to pour Billions into Ruinables that anyone can see don’t really work?
