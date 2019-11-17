It’s Officially the Tenth Anniversary of Climategate – and they’ve learned nothing

By Charles Rotter and Anthony Watts
From Charles:
It was ten years ago today that I personally first viewed the instructions to download the Climategate files from the anonymous Russian server. That set in motion a series of events still affecting the outcome of worldwide energy and environmental policy today. The whitewashers at the BBC, The Guardian, and elsewhere have started putting up their officially sanctioned narrative version, amounting to little more than nothing to see hear move along.
I wrote up my contemporaneous version of events here.
Anyone who wants to rebut claims of exoneration can use this Ross McKitrick paper for reference.
A couple of days ago we reposted Judith Curry’s excellent 10 year anniversary write up.
There’s little I can say that Dr. Curry does not touch upon, except for the fact that it is gratifying to see ideas we help disseminate echoing back to us via both traditional and social media.
At the time of the event, Patrick Courrielche did one of the best jobs covering it in the media.
His original three part series can be found here (part 1), here (part 2), and here (part 3)
Patrick also published an interview with Anthony Watts, Steve McIntyre, Steve Mosher, and myself earlier this year on his Redpilled America Podcast. It is excellent and worth a listen.
Signed, Charles Rotter
From Anthony:
Coincidentally, 10 years ago today is not only the day that “Mr. FOI” released the files, it was (and is) WUWT’s birthday. On November 17th, 2006, I wrote my first post.
In November 2009, while Charles was holding the fort at WUWT and examining the emails left by “Mr FOI”, I was in Brussels at a climate skeptic conference being put on by Hans Lobohm.
I remember the first message I got from him: “You need to look at this!“. Then reading the emails, wide-eyed, and realizing I was about to go through security at the EU, I wondered about the timing….and told Charles that under no circumstances would we write anything about it or release it until I was back on U.S. soil. Then, after clearing customs at Dulles two days later, I sat down in the airport, and wrote the story, breaking the news on the 19th. I was literally the last person on the plane back to Sacramento, and in those days, WiFi on planes didn’t exist. So I was faced with over six hours of unknowing. Thoughts of “what have I done?” raced through my mind. See the “Red Pilled America” audio interview above for my personal recollections.
Luckily, James Delingpole picked up the story for his column, and it’s entry into the British newspaper The Telegraph started the chain reaction that made the story grow, becoming the “worst scientific scandal of our generation“.
Today, I look back, especially at the latest BBC “whitewash” of the issue, and I shake my head. These people, journos and climate scientists alike – have learned absolutely nothing. This piece, by Tony Thomas in Quadrant, tells the story.
Today, anyone questioning this colossal enterprise is told to “respect the science”. Based on the Climategate emails released in 2009, 2013 and 2015, I’d rather respect the Mafia, who at least don’t claim to be saving the planet. For example, today we’re told that warming of 2degC above pre-industrial level is some sort of a tipping point of doom. Phil Jones, Director of the Climatic Research Unit, emailed on September 6, 2007, that the supposed 2-degree limit was “plucked out of thin air”, a throwaway line in an early 1990s paper from the catastrophists at the Potsdam Climate Impacts Institute.
Mr. Thomas reminded me of this particularly nasty email excerpt about Steve McIntyre (who used his superior statistical skills to refute Mann’s work), Mann wrote, in August 2007,
I have been talking [with] folks in the States about finding an investigative journalist to investigate and expose [him].
But while proponents of “the cause” (most notably the execrable Michael E. Mann in a recent op-ed for Newsweek) pat themselves on the back comforting each other with “there’s nothing to see here”, there are reasons to rejoice about Climategate ten years later.
Climategate brought chaos to Copenhagen aka COP15 – critically wounding the prospects of cap-and-trade legislation in the process. It helped the world dodge the climate mania bullet for 5 years, until the Paris accord in 2015.
Donald Trump became aware of the Climategate story, years before he became President, and I have to think (since he has mentioned it) that it affected his opinion. And as we know, as President, he fulfilled his campaign promises and pulled the USA out of the Paris Climate Accord, and gutted the draconian EPA.
For that, I am proud to have had a part, along with the Heartland Institute, whose advice and support gave Trump even more ammunition to pull off the withdrawal from the Paris accord.
While 10 years have made climate science and its supporters even more shrill and less believable than ever, it is a testament to everyone whose has been involved in WUWT that we are still running and still the “go to” website on climate. Many others, like Grant Foster’s laughably named “Open Mind” have fallen into near invisibility. Think that’s low? Ken Rice, aka “And then there’s physics” is so far off the radar, he’s not even a blip. Some have simply been delegated to the dustbin of history, such as Joe Romm’s “Climate Progress” labeled the “indispensible blog” for climate alarmism, now defunct. I count these losers lack of influence as a victory too.
But, the best is yet to come. After taking a year in the backseat to recharge and rebuild (thank you Charles) big things are about to happen. While Hotwhopperish wannabees still screech over scraps of influence, WUWT is just getting warmed up.
Soon, I’ll make the announcement, and you’ll see why WUWT is not only “still the one” but still growing. The next ten years will bring even more. Stay tuned, it’s going to be fun, but more importantly, it’s going to be influential.
With sincerest thanks to all who have lent their expertise, support, and readership on this wild ride, I remain, dedicated as ever. I’ll let Josh have the last word. – Anthony Watts
52 thoughts on “It’s Officially the Tenth Anniversary of Climategate – and they’ve learned nothing”
It is Hans Labohm, with an a.
Happy birthday WUWT/Anthony and can’t wait.
When you are using the 4th version of temperature data, I believe that there is some bias in the numbers.
RE: Josh’s cartoon: Half-truths (omitting inconvenient data) is also a Big part of their toolkit of disinformation tricks in their now coordinated, well-financed Climate Propaganda campaign.
exactly….what did they need to learn?
looks like nothing other than their machine is far superior to ours
They learned that the mass media will never point out their junk science.
They learned that they can continue wild guessing the future climate, be consistently wrong, and no one in the mass media will ever analyze their wrong predictions.
They learned that if they caught “adjusting” data, they can investigate themselves, and declare themselves innocent.
Which is what they did with the ClimateGate emails.
We “leaned” that leftists have always been smarmy people — the ends justify the means, they say.
So truth is not a leftist value, and never was.
So why would anyone with sense expect leftists to be honest about climate science, when being dishonest, and scaremongering, gets them attention, climate scientist permanent job security, and sells big government socialism as the only way to save the planet for the children?
No scary wild guess climate prediction is challenged in the mass media.
Their long predicted climate “crisis” is always coming (but never shows up!) after they are dead and gone, so they can never be blamed for a wrong prediction while they are still alive !
Climate scaremongering is a great con game for leftists.
It will make no difference to anyone’s life if the average temperature is up +1 degrees C. in the next 100 years, or even +2 degrees C.
not one person would have even noticed
https://suyts.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/image_thumb5.png?w=640&h=269
I am still hoping that the whole scam, fraud, will come crashing down, sooner that later. I at least I hope to live long enough to see it. I comment quite often on sites like The Hill, who have more than their share of Alarmists. I know that when the hoax, scam, fraud is exposed, that these people will never, ever admit to believing it. “Who, me?” But I continue to endure the insults, if only for personal satisfaction.
Congratulations, Anthony and Charles, on a job well done….
Anthony and Charles, the story spinners over at the “Covering Climate Now” organization, if you can call it that, are no doubt doing a big stomp down on this topic and YOU right this minute…it will be difficult for WUWT to fight against these media influencers….
Yahoo, Anthony! I’m looking forward to your announcement, …keep up the good work.
Ah yes, our beloved Dr. Mann:
My favorite theory, which nobody has yet refuted, is that because he avoided testimony under oath, we can infer (adverse inference) that Mann and his hockey stick are fraudulent.
Mann sued Mark Steyn and that’s dragging out in the courts the same way it did for Dr. Ball. Steyn counter sued Mann and that will have to be dealt with after Mann’s suit is resolved. Mann can’t avoid the consequences of his actions forever. I hope it keeps him up at night.
I remember it well. I had become a regular visitor to this site after Christopher Booker praised the work of Anthony. It was a fairly quiet evening when suddenly it became clear that some news was about to break.
I remember a period of intense drama then Anthony making his announcement while still travelling. The revealed emails began to trickle through. It was a wonderful time. it was just like catching a bunch of crooks red-handed, but better than that, they wrote the scripts themselves.
Were he still alive today, I am sure that Booker would have something important to say about ClimateGate, the ongoing climate change scandal and the valuable contibution provided by WUWT. Congratulations to Anthony and Charles and best wishes for the future plans.
…Mann wrote, in August 2007, “I have been talking [with] folks in the States about finding an investigative journalist to investigate and expose [him]”…
Tough to find a bigger piece of work than Michael Mann.
Fortunately, there are few “investigative journalists” out there today. 😉
I discovered WUWT a few years after it started, by accident. Better than a lottery win!
Completely agree, Great work Anthony, Charles, Willis, Lord Monckton et. al.
Lord Monckton’s summary of Climategate and its issues
Anthony Watts / December 1, 2009
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/12/01/lord-moncktons-summary-of-climategate-and-its-issues/
The BBCs take https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-50396797/climate-change-how-did-a-hacking-scandal-impact-climate-science, with the usual suspects Michael Mann and George Monbiot. With an appearance by Steven Mosher
The coordinated media blitz on climate change at the end September has me asking the question why. It would seem more logical to do that in 2020 election season. There had to be something more than Greta’s arrival in the USA. Nature said that there were hundreds of media outlets involved. Is there an underlying climate trend that’s not being published because it undermines warming?
The “election season” has already begun, and quite a while ago. You must remember that some of the Democrat clowns in the circus tent are only lukewarmers – and therefore must be eliminated. The other side is that this is a “social policy issue” not a “campaign issue” – at least in the eyes of many. Fear is a powerful influence on how people vote, and creatures like Steyer and Bloomberg have plenty of cash to stoke it.
Congratulations, Anthony, yet another WUWT birthday…………and still going strong.
Thank you for allowing me to contribute over the years.
And thank you, CTM, for your efforts to keep WUWT steaming ahead.
Sincerely,
Bob
PS: I’m looking forward to the surprise announcement, Anthony.
Anthony, CtM,
on the “No, Hurricanes Are Not Bigger, Stronger and More Dangerous” Roger Pielke Jr, post, new comments after the 7:30 am time stamp (last comment on thread: william matlack
November 17, 2019 at 7:30 am ) are NOT appearing. I’ve made two over 2 hours ago. And not there. Plenty of time for the update post cycle. Not in moderation either.
Are comments shut off there? Is WordPress shadow banning comments on that thread???
Joel
I’ve been having some trouble with scheduled posts not going live and having their post times screwed up because of it. That may have been what is causing your issue. I’m hoping I’ve fixed the problem.
Time keeps moving on and earth’s climate changes as well. Predicting the future of such changes with an eye to events of history keeps us guessing. It seems we are startled by some abrupt alteration of our expectations as with the current Arctic blast of colder than usual temperatures. Such experiences we image are some fore runner of future events. We are not intellectually nor emotionally geared for all the alterations we encounter. We like to be on cruise control. The starts and stops of heavy and changing traffic frustrates us and get us emotionally riled up. And yet, as history, even re-written history has shown us, change is always there and forecasting is a belief system dependent upon our faith in some future life after we pass away. “Think of what we are leaving our grandchildren” We will not be here to see any fruit of our labor nor justification for our worry. It is probably best to take in the spectacular events we have each day and appreciate them for what they are: events to be experienced with our senses and emotion.
And in those 10 years, the GAST has risen 0.25 degrees C. http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:2009/plot/uah6/from:2009/trend/plot/rss/from:2009/plot/rss/from:2009/trend
Beware of short trends and a cherry-picked graph. http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/hadcrut3gl/from:2009
Satellite data has much better coverage Christina, so yes, your “cherry-picked” graph doesn’t agree with other land based measurements such as these two: http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/gistemp/from:2009/plot/gistemp/from:2009/trend/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:2009/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:2009/trend
(HADCRUT3GL has been superseded by HADCRUT4GL)
Karl, I assume you are trying to point that 0.25 temp per decade is quite a temperature increase. Well, that’s what happens when an alarmist like you cherry picks. . .
Take a look at when 4 decades, from 1979 until now.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1979/plot/uah6/from:1979/trend/plot/rss/from:1979/plot/rss/from:1979/trend
Suddenly, the UAH increase is about 0.13 degree per decade (less than HALF of what you were trying to show); RSS appear to be a bit over 0.20 degree per decade.
But that also is a bit short, and since both UAH and RSS don’t go back further than that, how about the HADCRUT series from 1939 (8 decades; AND RSS is left on the plot to show it is similar to HADCRUT from 1979 on).
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1939/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1939/trend/plot/rss/from:1939/plot/rss/from:1939/trend
HADCRUT now is about 0.1 degrees per decade ; nothing extreme to worry about.
I was home with a cold the day climate gate broke. I was obsessed with reading all I could about it.
Bravo to WUWT the Canadians 😂 Judith, Rud and all the rest. You can do no better than read Mr. Montford’s
Book on the subject. “Hiding the Decline”. While you are at it
“The Hockey Stick Illusion” is brilliant as well.
Thanks to all of you.
bob
“They have learned nothing”.
It does seem that way.
The propaganda has reached fever pitch but is anyone listening?
Fake News.
We have become aware of the duplicity of our “servants” and asked them to explain, their response has been personal attacks,shrieking and statements to the effect of “How dare you,we are perfect”?
The meme is fading,most of the original profiteers have moved on to new ways to reap the wealth of the gullible,all that drives the CAGW meme is the greed of bankrupt governments.
The current “frontmen” are markedly second stringers,either true believers or just going through the motions.
Money will talk on the carbon tax idiocy,as long as President trump refuses to sell the USA out to this UN scheme,the market will beat the gullible into poverty.Virtue signalling is noncompetitive.
I foresee massive reductions in the number of bureaucrats that taxpayers are willing to support,as a direct result of this naked corruption.
And science will suffer,with no sympathy from these same taxpayers.
Yes they seem to have learnt nothing,unless the current stridency is their awakening to possible consequences.For I detect quite a few notes of fear.Desperation even.
For according to “Climate Barbie” of Canada,the way to persuade doubters is to shout the message repeatedly, with ever increasing volume.
If any of us skeptics are aware of people wanting to become informed, this site of course, but the radio interview should be a starting point. I’m in awe of people like Anthony Watts and Steve McIntyre, who have determinedly faced off against what I believe will become known as the most egregious hoax, which claimed to use science in order to further their (climate alarmists) political agenda. Stunning.
Paris was charade. Had we not had climate to pull the run on COP15 it would have been WAY, WAY worse.
Where is this ” pulled the USA out of the Paris ” ? There was a rumble about this a week or so ago that Pompeo had made some statement but I have yet to even see link to what was said or done. It also claimed the he had given 12mo notice and that does not correspond to the four year notice for pulling out of Paris.
Facts please.
EICDA will never pass the Senate.
Involvement in the Paris Climate Accord was an Obama pledge President Trump reversed June 1, 2017.
Thanks John, I presume the date you state is when Trump said he would not be making any more payments into the Green Slush Fund. That was a decisive step and IMO, a good one. However, USA is still down on paper as being party to the Paris Agreement which requires 4 year period of notice. Despite yet another claim the Trump has “pulled the US out”, I don’t see the slightest evidence he has done anything on paper.
Greg
Paris was a voluntary agreement, with no penalties for failing to meet goals, which most nations will do.
The scaremongering about +1.5 or +2.0 degrees C. warming is nonsense — it has already warmed +2 degrees C. since the 1690s, during the coldest portion of the Maunder (solar) Minimum — no harm was done to anyone.
A lot of people on this planet would love to have their local temperature one or two degrees warmer — it’s global cooling that people hate — anecdotal evidence from the late 1600s make that VERY clear.
China and India were barely involved in the Paris agreement, so the agreement would have had almost no effect on Asian CO2 emissions growth.
President Obama promised $3 billion for the Green Slush Fund, and gave $1 billion — Trump said no to the next two billion — he was smart.
I bet other nations contribute next to nothing.
There is a two year waiting period before a nation can send an official Paris agreement withdrawal request.
That request was recently sent by the Trump Administration.
Then there is a one year waiting period before a nation can “officially” withdraw.
There is obviously way too much bureaucracy.
The Paris Agreement is mainly leftist virtue signalling, that will do nothing to stop the growth of CO2 emissions.
Even implementing the economy destroying Green New Deal in the US would not stop the rise of global CO2 emissions!
As a favor for you, I posted a chart clearly showing the effects of climate
agreements on the atmospheric CO2 level:
https://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2019/11/the-effects-of-various-climate.html
Thanks Richard, that seems to be the claim I’m trying validate. Where did you find that information?
Thank you Anthony for your work. Not many people have the opportunity to change the world. You are one of those fortunate few.
Brilliant Anthony.
Thank’s for all your hard work and dedication. You have educated, informed, and converted me from an ignorant ‘believer’ into a well informed layman climate realist. I can not only hold my own in any discussion about climate events (or lack thereof) I can usually win the debate against genuine scientists, not that they ever admit this, but what alarmist does?
My facebook page is now regularly updated with scientific articles and I contribute to others like ‘Scotland Against Spin’, a page dedicated to the blight of wind turbines contaminating our beautiful country.
I have said it before but never tire of repeating that, my first port of call for climate information was skepticalscience. I was met with hostility and ridicule for merely asking questions. I found WUWT not really knowing it was a sceptical blog, and expected the same treatment.
Nothing could be further from the truth, I was welcomed by patient posters who never tired of answering my stupid questions. Serious scientists who took the time to explain things in layman’s terms in order, not to persuade me, but to encourage me to think for myself.
Thank you all.
Climategate was indirectly responsible for bringing me here. I learned about it on a different blog almost as soon as it happened, and WUWT became my go-to for analysis. I was already a sceptic due to my geology background, but the release pretty much cemented that scepticism. I’ve been a regular reader here since, and I learn stuff every time. Not coincidentally, the damage control on Climategate is what caused me to switch from Google to Duckduckgo as my primary search engine. I haven’t trusted them or their motives since.
So, happy birthday to the blog, and keep up the great work. I’m looking forward to see what you have up your sleeve. 🙂
“Today, I look back, especially at the latest BBC “whitewash” of the issue, and I shake my head. These people, journos and climate scientists alike – have learned absolutely nothing. ”
The author is implying that the scientists and journalists want to learn. or are after the truth.
They are not, facts are to be used only if they fit the Marxist narrative.
To say that the BBC have learnt nothing from the Climategate scandal is probably untrue. If you watch BBC News from within UK the first image you have is of the presenter against a background of about 50 or more “journalists ” with PCs scanning world news and with the best braoadband access in England to the Internet .
Given that a shift is 8 hours and BBC News is 24 /7 then there must be a least 150 – 200 journalists each day exposed to all the recent and historical data on the pressing stories of the day , of which climate change is one of the most prominent.
They cannot be unaware of the exposes on your site , Anthony, nor those of P Homewood on “Notalot…” against the untruths of McGrath and other at the BBC , or the papers contradicting or moderating the extremes of AGW at Notrickszone” .
Yet they ignore all that . They must be aware of it , assuming all those journalists are not just indulging in porn sites or emaiiling each other , so why do they ignore the evidence ?
Perhaps someone could explain what motivates them ?
What motivates them is the prospect of having to a Fonzie admitting he was wrong –
Back then, the two biggest science blogs were WUWT and Pharyngula, run by PZ Myers. Pharyngula is still around, but greatly diminished in influence. They had a post and thread on Steve McIntyre back then, that really illustrated their sneering attitude towards any type of climate skepticism:
https://freethoughtblogs.com/pharyngula/2007/11/08/hello-stan-palmer/
They’ve sort of faded off, and are now demonizing people like Steven Pinker, Sam Harris, Michael Shermer, and even Richard Dawkins for not towing the line on their views.
Another gem by the Distinguished Professor Michael E. Mann:
https://www.newsweek.com/climate-gate-fake-news-climate-denialism-1471826
Thanks for having us as your audience, Anthony Watts. A lot of things have passed in front of me, with the most memorable part being, NOT debunking the alarmists, but making it clear that they support the bad, intentionally erroneous reports by people like Mann for the sole purpose of gouging money out of the government, and also for exposing the real danger to us all: the politics involved in this that the foolish follow.
Please keep it up.
One thing still keeps me awake at night… What’s in the all.7z readme file?
My hearty thanks, too, to Anthony and Charles the Moderator. I look forward to things to come.
I red pilled myself about Global Warming exactly 2 years before CimateGate, as GW was a briefly a hot election issue here in NZ. Researching these things on the internet led me to your site, which I have followed since. (Though the red pilling process was brought about more by an absence of proof of the Warmists’ tenets anywhere on the net.)
Because I was aware of the main issues (both scientific and political), and knew the personalities involved, I found ClimateGate rather interesting, and relatively easy to follow (albeit very long). Also most entertaining. However, the opposite is the case for the proverbial man in the street. I cannot overly stress the importance of writings by the likes of James Delingpole, who are able to reduce a long, complex and multi-faceted thing (the ClimateGate e-mails) to its essentials for the general reader.
Thanks WUWT. Indisputably the best site for keeping informed on climate related matters for time poor people like me. Great posts and very informative comments.
Those climate alarmists. They are like the Bourbons, are they not?
Congratulations Anthony and Charles. Happy birthday WUWT. I have had a lot of fun here over the years contributing a few guest blogs and lots of comments; but mainly I have learned a lot, and had some great fun reading the erudite commentary and burning sarcasm of those who post often. Sometimes I have laughed so loudly that my wife worried something was wrong.
I’m looking forward to this upcoming news.
The best analysis of the Climategate emails can be downloaded here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/dn4232/the_climategate_emails_circa_2010_proving_climate/
I wonder how many children or participants in the Extinction Rebellion activities have even heard of this Climategate Event. Far too inconvenient for teachers to mention in the classrooms.
Thanks WUWT and Antony in particular. You have kept me sane over the years (I think?)
Very much looking forward to the next push
A very happy birthday WUWT, and many many more, until you totally prevail and aren’t needed any more. Which will be in the face of advancing glaciers. Then won’t we rue the lack of effective greenhouse gases!
Only when the lights go out, not before.
Sad but true.
MJE VK5ELL