Claim: The Green Energy Lithium Rush is Destabilising South America

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Russian skulduggery, riots, political coups – and the lithium rush is just getting started.
Russia allegedly meddled in Bolivia’s controversial election
By Max de Haldevang November 17, 2019
A Russian state company sent around 10 spin doctors to Bolivia beginning in mid-2019 to help the incumbent president Evo Morales win last month’s allegedly rigged election, according to an investigation by independent Russian publication Proekt.
Bolivia has been thrown into chaos in recent weeks amid allegations that Morales, who has been in office since 2006, fixed the election. After weeks of protests, the military “suggested” Morales step down on Nov. 10—he did so hours later. A conservative opposition senator declared herself president two days later, in what Morales and his allies around the world, including Russia, are calling a coup.
Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy company, and the Bolivian government have agreed to build a $300 million nuclear complex and are in talks about working to mine Bolivia’s enormous lithium reserves. The company intervened in the election due to fears that defeat for the socialist Morales to a candidate more closely aligned with the United States could damage the lucrative relationship, Proekt reported in the investigation published on Oct. 23.
Renewables are not exactly covering themselves in glory on the geopolitical stage. Cobalt, a vital component of high capacity batteries, is extracted by teams of children working in dangerous mines operated by brutal Congolese warlords. Chinese peasants suffering toxic pollution released by their hideous rare earth mine (rare Earths are used to produce high strength magnets, vital for efficient wind turbines). Now we can add corruption and political instability in South America to the cost of renewables.
There are strenuous ongoing efforts to develop less socially damaging battery components. Scientists are working to find a way to replace lithium with sodium. Other scientists are working to replace cobalt with manganese and iron.
As far as I know, none of these alternatives are ready for mainstream use.
For now, the price of our renewable revolution is toxic waste, child exploitation, bloodshed, revolution and oppression.
15 thoughts on “Claim: The Green Energy Lithium Rush is Destabilising South America”
Plus the massacre of untold millions of insect-eating birds and bats.
Don’t overlook the destruction of many countries economies while regressing their civilizations back to buggy days without the horses.
Rare earth metals have been located in abundance at the sea bottoms surrounding the U.S.
Worthless comment.
America ceased separating rare earths out during mining operations when China’s dumping rare earths upon the global markets made such separation and recovery guaranteed financial losses.
Why the hostility? Conditions change and perhaps sea bed mining will become economical.
It is good news, but I think what Worrall point to is the huge resource need to satisfy the Green projects. Hour classic power stations also used resources for the construction, but the quantity is mediocre compared to what is needed for windmills and batteries for the same power generation. This is something that is bound to create issues and fights over. We are talking big money and the Green industry has to use all tricks in the book, to make the Green projects appear cheaper than the classic ICE and thermal power plants, even if that means mining under bad conditions and sloppy waste management.
My understanding is rare Earth refining was abandoned in the West because it produces such horrific waste products.
China is less concerned about toxic waste – the scandal I referenced is the rare earth refiners in China dumped vast quantities of toxic waste into a nearby lake, and didn’t inform the peasants who used the lake as a water supply.
My understanding is rare Earth refining was abandoned in the West because it produces such horrific waste products.
Not the case Eric, some types of REEs were made uneconomic due to it costing a lot to both produce the minerals plus to eliminate the wastes. China simply pollutes strategically, without restraint, to take market share and to drive other producers out of business (environmentalists seem to regard that as a ‘win’ for the environment).
A lot of the former cold-war era supply of common REEs came from sand-mining in Australia, and it had very low pollution levels. That was stopped though for more nebulous environmental and heritage “values” issues (the same enviro-heritage values not being applied to wind mills that spoil and offend our environmental “values”).
Lots of things in the ocean, Dick Tracy had a cartoon strip about it.
Lithium is far from the only thing destabilizing South America. link What a mess. It, in large part, is caused by a collapse in commodity prices.
“corruption and political instability in South America” is the perfect formula for both China and Russia to flourish. Eric’s report on the “Lithium Triangle”, which occurs in SE Bolivia, NE Chile and NW Argentina, just touches on one small aspect of production advances that at first seem beneficial and later seem disasters. Here’s the problem (and this includes all of the “carbon pollution” issues as well): civilized countries mostly play by the rules and China and Russia do not.
All powerful countries go through a phase of not playing by the rules. The interesting thing is, the smart leaders eventually figure out it doesn’t work. If you engineer a coup to put someone so corrupt in charge of a country they’re happy to sell out their countrymen, turns out they’re happy to sell you out as well.
I think there was a company here in NZ which was intending to extract lithium from sea water. Any information on that process, and it’s practicality?
I’m calling BS on this article. Extracted from :
“Top Lithium Production by Country”
Priscila Barrera – August 12th, 2019
https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/battery-metals-investing/lithium-investing/lithium-producing-countries/
1. Australia
Mine production: 51,000 MT
2. Chile
Mine production: 16,000 MT
3. China
Mine production: 8,000 MT
4. Argentina
Mine production: 6,200 MT
5. Zimbabwe
Mine production: 1,600 MT
Bolivia isn’t even on the list of the world’s top 10 lithium producers, while Russia can buy lithium from China and no doubt from several other sources.
I`m not sure what you`re calling BS on. It sounds like Bolivia doesn`t yet have a lithium mine/refinery, so it won`t appear on any list yet. And yes, Russia can buy from others, and no doubt will. But certainly they will get some sweet deals once the mine they`re planning is up and running in return for that nuclear power plant – quid pro quo, as they say in France.