More winning! WUWT “Still the one”

My bevvy of climate zealot detractors often say that I’m washed up, and that “nobody reads WUWT anymore”. I recently got a piece of hate mail saying essentially that, so I decided to check. It’s been awhile since I did.

For anyone who frequents here, these results aren’t surprising. Lower numbers are better.

Compared with some other skeptical websites, we are doing pretty well:

How about that bastion of reality, RealClimate?

Compared to some other similar climate sites:

And then there’s our favorite detractor, “Slandering Sou” aka Miriam O’Brien from “Hotwhopper”:

Looks like “Sou” is about to fall off the edge of detection, again.

And here’s some similar hilarious wannabees that are on my blogspawn list with moyhu (aka Nick Stokes) being the exception:

My advice to my detractors?

Try harder, kids!

Of course, my sincere thanks to the readers, guest authors, and moderators for keeping WUWT #1

