My bevvy of climate zealot detractors often say that I’m washed up, and that “nobody reads WUWT anymore”. I recently got a piece of hate mail saying essentially that, so I decided to check. It’s been awhile since I did.
For anyone who frequents here, these results aren’t surprising. Lower numbers are better.
Compared with some other skeptical websites, we are doing pretty well:
How about that bastion of reality, RealClimate?
Compared to some other similar climate sites:
And then there’s our favorite detractor, “Slandering Sou” aka Miriam O’Brien from “Hotwhopper”:
Looks like “Sou” is about to fall off the edge of detection, again.
And here’s some similar hilarious wannabees that are on my blogspawn list with moyhu (aka Nick Stokes) being the exception:
My advice to my detractors?
Try harder, kids!
Of course, my sincere thanks to the readers, guest authors, and moderators for keeping WUWT #1
31 thoughts on “More winning! WUWT “Still the one””
Congrats!!!
That is great.
Not only are the articles good, also many commentators contribute to the knowledge this site provides.
Thanks to all involved.
Indeed.
Indeed indeed. I have to visit at least 3 or 4 times a day to keep up with the great works being published on the site. +10.
Really good point Carl. The articles are almost always interesting, educational and telling me stuff that I didn’t know. But the comments are just as important for me because the majority of them come from scientists and people with long experience in other fields. They are not only instructive but also very entertaining and on those occasions when we are all getting a bit too po-faced about something there is usually a laugh-out-loud moment to bring all back down to earth.
The thing about WUWT is that Anthony and his team have created a collegiate experience here but one that welcomes opposing views, too. This blog post also is not afraid to speak truth to power. Well done Anthony – and thank you.
Well done Anthony! You make a difference every day!
All well and good–as long as one doesn’t conclude that blog popularity is the same as scientific veracity.
“All well and good–as long as one doesn’t conclude that blog popularity is the same as scientific veracity.”
Or scientific consensus, or settled science…
Good point.
Consensus is no alternative to evidence. That is why we are sceptics.
Otherwise we would say “97%” and rely on faith alone.
Leave it to those who seek evidence that confirms their prejudices to rely on popularity.
One fact trumps all opinions (even if they are computer modelled opinions).
I find it appalling that “skepticalscience.com” ranks so much higher than sites like Judith Curry’s.
I wouldn’t put it past the SS kidz to be running bots to pad their stats.
Don’t forget that they’ve got people on the national stage like Alexanria Donkey Chompers plugging them now. That pulls in a lot of True Believers.
I think it’s safe to say that the “Climate Change” movement has completely made the transition to Religious Cult. They don’t even try to make a scientific case about it anymore; it’s all about FEELS. And if you criticize them, you’re Racist. Just because.
Good song to finish it.
Denierlist sounds a bit Herr Flick.
Keep up the good work sir.
Yeet!
Not fair, I haven’t even heard of most of those other sites. A comparison against “also rans?”
When it comes to climate sites, EVERYTHING besides Anthony’s site is an “also ran”.
Congratulations Mr. Watts!
Winning and winning and winning… President Trump said everyone would get tired of winning… Me, I’m quite energized by it all.
Real climate’s September 2018 improvement I’d guess was due to the SR1.5 publicity campaign run by the Klimate Propaganda machine.
And Anthony’s big traffic improvement in November maybe because of #CampFire coverage and aftermath?
Both are guesses.
WUWT also beats Desmogblog.
Anthony ==> No surprise to me. as a Guest Author, I am surprised by the unexpectedly large number of Readers (commenting on my essays) whose screen names I do not recognize and by the hints at their locations and professions. The varied content here attracts more and more folks whose level of critical thinking is high enough to recognize the (generally) top notch information and viewpoints presented here at WUWT.
There are more than 53,000 readers notified by emails of every new post.
Agreed, Kip. The WUWT site has a community feeling with numerous contributions from true experts no matter what the field.
As generalists will affirm, an overview of how the world really works is the greatest education for learning more about how the world really works in detail.
Imagine how much better the education is here compared with taking the “Environment” course at the University of Waterloo.
Apparently Google missed this news. Last I checked, they ranked wattsupwiththat.com well below sites that are much less popular.
Anthony:
I am surprised at Judy’s ranking. But perhaps it reflects that she posts new stuff only 2 or 3 times per week.
Also, you are a bit harsh with Nick Stokes IMHO. He at least tries to be substantive.
Agreed on Nick Stokes.
Right doesn’t mean “Agreed with” or even “Sounds reasonable”.
Rather it means “Honestly trying to be closer to the objective reality”.
I usually disagree with Nick Stokes but not with his intentions or methodology.
Unlike SKS he might be right (and thus I might be wrong).
He’s worth reading.
Thank’s Anthony for all you have done.
You also did me a favour. Just sent that video to my wife on our 27th anniversary.
It’s just wishful thinking on the part of the con artists, determined to push theor radical anti-human agenda.
Reminds me of the Yogi-ism: “Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore. It’s too crowded.”
My word! How can carbonbrief be anywhere near 100K?
Anthony,
You are also known for being a provider of expert information and the quality of your readership. To me, you have brought me from knowing much about energy efficiency and emission trading to access to the great humanists discussing the many issues involving energy and environmentally.
Convergence of a 5 G world will require the open-mindedness of the planet’s best minds and innovators.
I don’t know what I would do if you went silent.
Thanks for your excellence doing a thankless job.
Steve
As Yogi Berra might have said, “The site is so crowded that no one goes there any more.”