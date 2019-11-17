FP Proposes a Joint US / EU Climate Trade War Against China

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Foreign Policy, next time the “opportunity opens up”, the USA and European Union should unite to impose carbon taxes on the entire world.
Climate Change Is Coming for Global Trade
As sea levels rise and storms become fiercer, container shipping could be in for major disruptions.
BY JOSEPH CURTIN | NOVEMBER 16, 2019, 3:07 PM
After the cold fall winds swirling around Hurricane Sandy pushed an enormous storm surge toward the New York and New Jersey coastlines several years ago, the ensuing damage left an indelible imprint on the public imagination. Restaurants with ocean views were battered by wild waves, homes were rent asunder, and historic lighthouses were pummeled into piles of rubble. New York City was paralyzed for days, and some 40,000 people were left homeless.
The dramatic destruction garnered 24-hour media coverage, but the damage to international trade slipped more quietly under the radar.
Perhaps more important, the rapid growth of international trade also makes striking an effective global climate agreement more difficult. China’s emergence as a trading superpower has given rise to fears of so-called “carbon leakage,” which occurs when costs related to complying with climate policies drive businesses to transfer production overseas in pursuit of laxer rules. If the European Union or United States makes polluters pay for their greenhouse gas emissions, the fear is that the polluters would simply offshore production to China or another emerging economy, yielding no net environmental benefit. But if developed countries don’t act, emerging economies never will.
A carbon tariff has received considerable attention on both sides of the Atlantic as a means of addressing carbon leakage and breaking the deadlock of international climate action. Such a scheme would involve applying a tariff to imports from countries that have not already accounted for their carbon emissions. However, past efforts to set up a border adjustment have been resisted.
Given these political developments, it is worth considering the prospect for a coordinated EU-U.S. initiative when the next window of opportunity opens up. Coming from the two largest markets in the world, whose economies are responsible for approximately half of global GDP, a joint carbon border tax would represent a seismic shift in international climate diplomacy.
From an EU perspective, the benefit of joint action is clear—it would remove the risk of retaliation from the United States. From a U.S. perspective, the main benefit would be to win a solid ally in its increasingly frayed trading and geopolitical relationship with China. Acting with the EU could also help rejuvenate the United States’ standing as a global climate leader, whereas going it alone risks associating border taxes with strong-arm tactics. Another major benefit of working together on such a carbon initiative would be to bolster the trans-Atlantic relationship, which is—according to many commentators—in crisis.
…Read more: https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/11/16/climate-change-disrupt-global-container-shipping-trade-policymakers-take-note/
Carbon leakage is the green policy inspired loss of jobs and businesses to countries with lower energy costs.
If you have never heard of “carbon leakage”, this allegedly not a problem receives a lot of attention in Europe, so it is likely a very serious problem indeed.
The European Union’s proposed response to carbon leakage is to try to erect massive tariff barriers, to eliminate the competitive disadvantage created by their costly green energy policies. But the last time the EU and USA attempted joint action on carbon taxes, the Senate failed to pass the Clean Energy and Security Act which would have given President Obama the power the impose carbon tariffs on Chinese imports.
When Europe subsequently tried to go it alone, President Obama moved to block them – the prospect of unilateral European carbon taxes targeting the USA was too much even for President Obama.
Now European leaders dream of a future US president who is at least as radical on climate issues as President Obama was, so they can use the combined economic might of the USA and Europe to level the playing field, by imposing their climate ideology on the entire world.
Naturally European politicians would never dream of interfering in US politics to try to achieve this goal.
“the USA and European Union should unite to impose carbon taxes on the entire world”
Climate, too, is the white man’s burden.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
I think there should be a tariff on stupid ideas, and expecting China do anything but what is good for them won’t fly.
At some time China may become self-sufficient. Until then it is quite susceptible to economic pressure. The pain being inflicted on China by President Trump’s trade war is evidenced by the behavior of Chinese suppliers dealing with foreign companies. link Many Chinese companies don’t see a long term future. They are willing to rip off their customers to get whatever they can before going defunct.
China could become self sufficient if they can conquer Australia with military force for “lebensraum” and minerals and buy up Africa’s mineral resources with Sino-imperialism.
Joel, China is also making great headway in Latin America. The newly elected socialist President of Argentina sent a trade commission to China, and it certainly was not about how to conduct open and transparent negotiations, but more likely was along the lines of “one hand washes the other and they both get clean”.
Europe is always looking for another trade advantage to make up for their own domestic policy mistakes and exorbitant costs. Don’t be duped.
So, the USA pays for Europe’s defense AND Europe’s energy policy blunders?
Here’s the bottom line: Europe is much less important, geopolitically, than it once was. The next century will be about the relationship between the US and China, about the rise of India, and about the scramble for dominance in Africa. Sorry Europe, you’re yesterday’s news.
Please don’t properly inform the EU and the UK about the real future. We really don’t want to know that we no longer have an entitlement to an ever increasing standard of living, wealth and security simply because we are British, or French, or German! Monnet’s simple remedy of an EU European super state to stop a repeat of the wars between European countries in the 20th Century and earlier was outdated even before the EU was formed. The world game is now being played outside of Europe!
Don’t also upset them by telling them they won’t be able to stop dispute or confrontation with the rest of the world by simply asking them to meet in the nearest Starbuck’s and talk the problems away over a nice cup of coffee.
Don’t also even suggest that all the large emerging nations will not need aircraft, submarines or ships to challenge us. Any such nation in conflict with us would only need to sit back and simply create a siege by stopping all the containers ships sailing here who supply us with all the increasing amounts of essential goods and materials that we need desperately, but need to import!
“Climate Change” is both the excuse for abject Progressive policy failure and for more bad Progressive policy.
Mark Carney, Bank of England Governor, set up the GFI, Green Fianance Initiative, to ensure strict green credit lines outside the hands of any Government. Ursula van der Leyen will do exactly that with the largest investment bank, the EIB, European Investment Bank. All openly stated, no secrecy, no fossil fuel investment whatsoever. Interesting that Blackrock LLC, seconded these measures at the FED confab in August.
These bankers boys (and girls) call this “regime change”, i.e., a complete upturning of the relationship between nations and central baking.
It looks like these boys (and girls) have two problems, President Trump (future is not for globalists, rather nations) and China with its BRI.
That makes China and Trump’s USA natural allies. Hence the hysteria among bankers boys (and girls).
Sorry, but China is not an American ally. It’s pretty clear, even to Democrats, that Communist China is a threat. In fact, China will be the greatest threat the US has ever faced. The 21st century could be the equivalent of Europe’s 17th. It might be that bad.
What the Dems’ “think” is irrelevant., if they actually do at all.
China will not tow the line nor will Trump.
The greatest threat the USA faces is the careening financial blowout about to hit a bank near you or the in EU. It is not the crash or mudslide as such, rather the action to be then taken by sovereign nations. London knows Trump will not tow the line. the Dems get their orders as quite a few GOP’ers do too, from London. Sorry for London, but they have no illusions.
Get it?
“It’s pretty clear, even to Democrats, that Communist China is a threat”
Well, except to the Democrats who’ve been working for China for decades.
China will face huge social problems as soon as the West stops funding it. It’s a paper tiger propped up by corrupt Western politicians.
But, still, this is actually a very rare case where carbon taxes could be beneficial to the West. But the Chinese are well aware of that, which is why they’d never agree to any such thing.
It’s no paper tiger. You’ve a nation of nearly 1.5 billion. Until the fire in Peking, in 1421, that destroyed the Forbidden City, when the Chinese stopped exploring the world, they were building a massive trading empire. The West’s days are dwindling, China is taking over & marshalling Africa & the Far East along with itself. They’ve no compunctions about dealing with countries, with a poor human rights’ record, they’ve no compunctions about funding fossil fuel developments.
“Green Fianance Initiative” … must be a typo somewhere :
Green Flatulence Initiative.
Fixed !
🙂
Goodness me, now saving the planet has turned in to a carbon tax for all scam… How utterly stupid are the greens who believe the world is going to end in 8 weeks, 2 years or was it 12 year??
“If the European Union or United States makes polluters pay for their greenhouse gas emissions, the fear is that the polluters would simply offshore production to China or another emerging economy, yielding no net environmental benefit. But if developed countries don’t act, emerging economies never will.”
The fear that polluters “would”? They already have. That’s been the reality for a generation now. And the net to the environment has definitely been negative.
Yes. Western industry is much cleaner than Chinese industry. If Western politicians actually cared about ‘global warming’, they would never have encouraged Western companies to ship production to China.
But the world is changing beneath their ass, and now they’re struggling to get onto the anti-China bandwagon with anything they can think up.
The underlying assumption in the above Foreign Policy blivit is that imposing a “carbon tax” will do something to reduce “climate change”—whatever that means—as opposed to just making all products around the world, especially energy, more expensive. It is an egregious, sophomoric assumption that is completely wrong.
This proposal is to cause many premature Chinese deaths via curtailment of access to energy, with the main benefit being a few bad scientists being pleased that they got their way in the CO2 debate. Not a reasonable balance by any criterion. Geoff S
“Carbon leakage” is intentional and necessary to support wealth redistribution. Very slowly more are coming to the understanding that AGW has nothing to do with temperature and everything to do with economies.
Foreign Policy is owned by the Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company. Enough said.
“ emerging economies never will ”
As emerging economies both the USA and England fouled their air and nastied their waters. Then they made great progress in cleaning up both. Outsiders did not orchestrate these improvements by imposing useless costs to the societies.
I was reading something in the WSJ about the loss of container ships with vehicles. Are the waves getting bigger or are the ships beyond their engineered capacity? Or other? Like cruise ships they don’t look too safe nowadays.
Shit happens.
Large ships have been lost in the past, the MV Derbyshire was sunk during Typhoon Orchid, in 1980. Vehicle carriers & container ships, are quite prone to sinking, if their loads shift.
War.
It’s that simple.
This talebanic climate extremism that is growing in confidence and power by the day, can only lead to one thing. A religious crusade against carbon sinner nations. The Third World War that many thought had faded from probability with the Cold War ending, is now fully and sharply back in the frame.
For the climate zealots, there is nothing to fear even in a nuclear exchange. It achieves their goal of a global reduction in carbon emissions, and a reduction in population.
Climate change zealotry has returned us to a place where a powerful political movement finds unlimited war desirable. Therefore the coming generation will experience a devastating war. Good job Jim Hansen.
Remember the sh!t storm from the attempted European carbon tax on air travel to and from Europe? This would be 10X worse.
For “carbon leakage”, there’s always Depends.
“… and historic lighthouses were pummeled into piles of rubble. ” – article
Baloney!! Hogwash!!! Pure, putrid, unadulterated hogwash. I checked on that. One New York coastal lighthouse was damaged, a few in New Jersey had some damage, but NOT ONE OF THEM WAS POUNDED INTO RUBBLE!!! All of them a eligible for a Hurricane Sandy repair grant and they are getting them.
This alone makes the article and the author’s viewpoint questionable, never mind the exaggeration, lack of evidentiary support and the moldy bread surrounding the baloney!!!
It appears that there is no low level of twaddle and disinformation and just plain fabrication that these people will not stoop to, to get what they want. I hope they find the basement level soon. Winter’s coming. They may need a warm place to stay.