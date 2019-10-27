Ah ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ~ctm
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvp.2018.03.001
Highlights
- We conducted a one-year longitudinal study of 600 Americans’ climate beliefs.
- Cluster analyses found three distinct groups based on climate belief trajectories.
- Climate change believers were most likely to endorse federal climate policies.
- Climate change skeptics were most likely to report pro-environmental behavior.
Abstract
- We conducted a one-year longitudinal study in which 600 American adults regularly reported their climate change beliefs, pro-environmental behavior, and other climate-change related measures. Using latent class analyses, we uncovered three clusters of Americans with distinct climate belief trajectories: (1) the “Skeptical,” who believed least in climate change; (2) the “Cautiously Worried,” who had moderate beliefs in climate change; and (3) the “Highly Concerned,” who had the strongest beliefs and concern about climate change. Cluster membership predicted different outcomes: the “Highly Concerned” were most supportive of government climate policies, but least likely to report individual-level actions, whereas the “Skeptical” opposed policy solutions but were most likely to report engaging in individual-level pro-environmental behaviors. Implications for theory and practice are discussed.
[Emphasis mine. ~ctm]
7 thoughts on “Who’s the hypocrite now?”
And this is a surprise why exactly? The most pious are always the worst practitioners
Geez Louise. Don’t tell me another study naively elides the abyss between reported beliefs and beliefs, even in the face of glaring disjuncts between “belief” and behaviour?
Have such olde-fashioned terms for virtue signaling as …
Social Desirability bias
the Bradley effect
the Shy Tory Factor
… disappeared from the Psych 101 syllabus since I took it?
Everybody KNOWS (by which I mean, KNEW) that survey respondents invariably think they’re on a date with the experimenter, and try to impress them with the wokeness of their opinions.
Talk is cheap. But then, I guess today’s psychologists are pretty cheap dates.
Wow, well not really. Actions have speaking louder than words for decades! The hypocrisy is outed yet again.
So I guess walking it like you talk it is not an option for the climate doomsayers.
Frankly, the only thing that surprises me about this would be that climate change believers who are “highly concerned” would actually tell the truth about their behaviors. I find it a little tough to believe they would admit to what they actually do which is very little behavior change.
It’s just like liberals who feel virtuous for having social welfare beliefs, but give far less to charities than conservatives, who act out of a sense of personal responsibility.
Sounds like the Dunning-Kruger effect.