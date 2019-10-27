This is the fith of 10 videos highlighting false climate scares by climate alarmists. This one covers the claim that we have 12 years left before a total climate catastrophe. Happy Halloween! And find real scares this year, not fake ones the climate alarmists have foisted on your children. Learn more about what’s really happening to our climate (it’s not scary) here:
http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
Advertisements
6 thoughts on “Halloween Climate Scare #5: We Have 12 Years to Save The World”
Pretty weak. There’s no debunking.
The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is almost imperceptible and is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. If “greenhouse gases” are to blame then H2O is the primary culprit of which most comes from the oceans over which mankind has no control. Most of the Earth’s surface involves some sort of H2O. Both H2O and CO2 are vital to life on this planet and for us to survive they cannot be removed from our atmosphere. The climate catastrophe that they are predicting has not happened for at least the past 500 million years. The Earth’s climate has been stable enough over all that time for life to evolve. We are here. The interglacial period that we are in seems to be gradually ending but it will probably take tens of thousands of years for the next ice age to establish itself and we do not have the power to change it. We do not even know what the optimum global climate is let alone how to achieve it. But even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from change, extreme weather events and sea level rise could continue so there is nothing to be gained by doing so.
The reality is that the climate change that many think has been happening is imaginary and is just the byproduct of left politics choosing the wrong wide of the science whose many errors are then ignored by a lackey MSM as they breathlessly pontificate about catastrophic climate change that won’t happen until the Sun reaches its red giant phase in a few billion years.
I don’t think it will take tens of thousands of years, William Haas. The rough chart I made shows clearly that the warm periods are consistently shorter than the cold periods, whether they are punctuated by brief bouts of prolonged cold or not.
I only looked at the length of time, nothing else. And yeah, this warming period may be coming to an end some time in the next 500 to 1500 years…. or not. The “signal” will be when snow up north and in the southern hemisphere does not melt back and the snow line slowly moves south (in the north) or north (in the south). So far, winter snows in both hemispheres melt back, depending on where they are and the humidity levels, but that doesn’t mean things can’t change.
It is actually the “sixth” video?
Perhaps these should be sold as a box set to be put under the kid’s bed by father Christmas?