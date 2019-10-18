With Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2, Putin Is Getting Ready to Put the Screws on Europe

The new pipeline won’t deliver energy security. It will make the EU more dependent on a capricious Russia.
By Mikhail Korchemkin| October 7, 2019, 6:24 PM
There is something Orwellian about the Russian energy giant Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will take natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea and Germany. The official rationale for the project is that Europe needs more gas, and this is the best way to get it. Yet the pipeline, combined with other planned projects, will actually reduce Russia’s export capacity. And even as Nord Stream 2 promises “the further diversification of energy routes to Europe,” it will actually concentrate Russian gas exports into a single pipeline corridor in the Baltic Sea, where it will bypass Ukraine and reduce that country’s gas load to 10 percent of current capacity.
It seems odd that European leaders, concerned about energy security and about the economic health of their partner, Ukraine, would welcome the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But at least some European politicians are comfortable with the Kremlin’s promises that the project won’t harm Ukrainian interests. They shouldn’t be. Russian President Vladimir Putin has used Gazprom pipelines to hurt Europe and Ukraine before, and he’d probably do it again.
The development of additional pipeline would typically mean more gas supply, but only if the old pipeline routes are not destroyed. And unfortunately for European gas consumers, Gazprom plans to decommission export pipelines with a combined capacity several times higher than that of Nord Stream 2. In particular, it is targeting pipelines that are connected to Ukraine, through which it can export to Europe 146 billion cubic meters of gas annually. According to Gazprom’s “optimization program,” the company will reduce the capacity of pipelines delivering gas to the Russian-Ukrainian border to 10 billion to 15 billion cubic meters a year.
In other words, after the completion of Nord Stream 2, total Russian gas export capacity to Europe will be down by about 85 billion cubic meters annually. Already, according to the December 2018 issue of the corporate Gazprom magazine, the company has decommissioned three compressor shops that provide the pressure to move gas through pipelines and is working on four more. The plan foresees liquidation of more than 2,600 miles of pipelines and 62 compressor shops in all.
Since Nord Stream 2 will consolidate Russian exports along a single route, Europe will also be more vulnerable to supply outages, whether caused by disaster or by Putin’s whims.
They will most likely convert coal plants to burn wood pellets to take advantage of the EU loophole that allows CO2 from biomass to be ignored.
Yep. Clearcut Virgin Canadian forests … grind up perfectly good timber into pellets … and ship it across the Atlantic in diesel powered ocean-going vessels. What could be more “green” than that?! I am sure The Tides Foundation is partnering with many First Nations leaders to surrender their tribal forest lands to this “new green carbon neutral” energy source for European nations.
This article makes a number of incorrect statements.
Nordstream 1 has 55 bcm/y capacity; it has been in service for about 10 years. No interruptions ever, except for maintenance.
Nordstream 2 has 55 bcm/y capacity; it will be in service in 2020
The gas through Belarus and Poland will remain unchanged; those countries will continue to collect transit fees.
One additional line to Turkey will be on line in 2020
A new line to Greece, Italy and Hungary is under construction, likely will be in service about 2022-2023.
Gas through Ukraine has been a problem because Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in the world and the poorest country in Europe, had been stealing TRANSIT gas destined for the EU on several occasions.
Also it has refused to pay its bills for Russian gas already consumed by Ukraine.
Russia insisted on adequate meters to monitor gas flows in and out of Ukraine, and insisted on cash upfront before gas delivery for Ukraine consumption.
The Ukraine/Russian gas contract ends at the end of 2019.
Thus far Ukraine, under corrupt Poroshenko, has refused to enter in negotiations for a new contract.
Finally the EU in Brussels is applying pressure to have Ukraine sign a contract for a part of its own consumption.
I recall that the problem with Russian gas delivery stemmed from the customer’s inability to pay, not Russia’s unwillingness to sell at fair proces.
Engineer 1,
Ukraine’s inability to pay came about due to most of the economy being OFF THE BOOKS, i.e., not taxable, similar to Greece, another basket case. The government was broke.
It was a gross idiocy for the US to “steal” Ukraine away from Russia in 2014.
Russia and Ukraine have a longterm gas supply contract (due to end at end of of 2019) that Ukraine refused to abide by, i.e., pay at agreed prices for Russian gas consumed.
When Russia cut off supplies to Ukraine, Ukraine increased its stealing of TRANSIT gas destined for Europe.
Putin and Russia was blamed by everyone, whereas “newly acquired darling” Ukraine was the real culprit.
The US would do itself a big favor to completely ignore Ukraine.
It is of no use to Russia, or the EU, or the US
Nord Stream 1 is a parallell gas line that’s been operational without any troubles for 10 years, providing N.Europe with cheap Russian natural gas.
“There is something Orwellian about the Russian energy giant Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline project”. No, this is more than anything else about USA wanting to sell expensive LNG to Europe.
You say the Ukraine is corrupt. That seems to be true. On the other hand, Russia seems to be more corrupt. link Also, Russia has stolen Ukrainian territory and would be happy to steal more.
In this context, when you accuse the Ukraine of corruption, I worry about your motivation and mistrust your message.
Crimea is historically part of Russia, and was never part of Ukraine until 1954 when Khrushchev (a Ukrainian) illegally gave Ukraine administrative control over it. So Crimea returning to Russia appears to be a wrong righted.
Indeed, Russia has been a reliable supplier, even in spite of Ukrains blackmail a few years ago.
Who is surprised at anything Putin dreams up to put pressure on neighbors and secure their cooperation? This sounds to me like a great opportunity for American Fracking gas producers to produce liquified natural gas and ship it to (first Britain after BREXIT) Europe. Sounds like the price is going up over there so no problem with profitability. As cold as it is predicted to be this coming winter even Extinction Rebellion would probably like the idea because there is not a readily available alternative, unless you think freezing to death is for the good of the cause.
That is completely absurd. Even the Soviet Union during the Cold War delivered gas very reliably. Now, there are even much fewer reasons to doubt that Russia is a reliable partner for energy security.
Of course, the US is against Nordstream because it would like to make EU countries dependent on itself and Saudi Arabia. That way, the US could blackmail the EU much more easily.
Some US politicians are quite open about why they oppose Nordstream. They want to sell Europeans liquefied US gas, which is significantly more expensive and ecologically worse than Russian gas from pipelines.
There are quite a number of European politicians who put US interests before the interests of their own countries – some because they are paid by “transatlantic” NGOs. But in the end, European self-interest will probably prevail. During the Cold War, the US also agitated against the pipelines from the Soviet Union, but the European interest in a reliable source of gas from pipelines prevailed.
And when Russia invaded Ukraine despite promises to protect them if they gave up there nukes EU and US did nothing because EU didn’t dare get gas cut off.
From the EEGA website About section:
“East European Gas Analysis, a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm founded in January 1995”
Being Pennsylvania-based, I kind of understand the hostility to Russian competition.
Hey, this is just bizness going on. When you put gas in the car’s tank, you find the gas station with the lowest price first and go there. If Vlad’s prices are lower, the customers will go for that.
Oil and gas is the main export of Russia and it needs the money NG brings to stay afloat. Shutting it off to Europe would have as serious repercussions to Russia as to Europe so it seems highly unlikely that would occur.
Raising the price of the gas might be possible but LNG coming out of the US will limit that along with long term contracts. I don’t see this being an issue.
Meanwhile Britain should get out of the EU and start fracking We oldies remember the North Sea dividend; not that it was particularly well spent; but did get us out of a hole.
The fracking dividend now awaits and the EU may well in the future be grateful to us for our perspicacity should Russia ever decide to squeeze.
“It will make the EU more dependent on a capricious Russia” Sorry, but after reading some news of the “genius” in the white house I’d think that the US policy in these days is much more “capricious” at least.
Trump is doing the sensible thing. The Turks will never let an independent Kurdish Rojava exist on its border. What’s he going to do? Go to war with a NATO ally to protect marxist terrorists who steal land from other countries to form their own country?
The Turkey issue is only one of a long list of issues what qualifies the policy of the WH as “capricious” at least! In the end all the “warnings” are nothing else than tries to press the EU to bye more gas from the US. Sad.
Russia supplies 80% of gas to the EU zone, and has done for 20 years(?).
UK wants out of the EU. The EU becomes a slave to Russia.
Russia supplies 35% to 40% to Europe’s gas consumption.
A lot of that gas is used to make plastic parts.
The US supplies about 1%, as LNG
Russian pipeline gas is about 25% less costly than LNG.
Germany is in favor of Nordstream 2; end of story.
Germany is doing some window dressing by building a LNG to NG facility near Bremen, but its capacity is very small.
We are ‘suffering’ of these horrible Russian screws since quite long a time, and still are alive.
And our grand-children luckily won’t have to suffer (here without quotes) of fracking’s denied consequences on the aquifers.
This may be the real reason for Merkel’s support for Russian gas.
“Anger over ex-German leader’s role in gas pipeline from Russia”
The link : https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/841234/Gerhard-Schr-der-Rosneft-Nord-Stream-2-Gazprom-Vladimir-Putin-Angela-Merkel-Martin-Schulz
I am german. Putin can be trusted more than USA/Saudi-Arabia. You want the sell YOUR Oil and therefore yoo fight against russia. I don’t like the USA anymore.
“Putin Is Getting Ready to Put the Screws on Europe”
No, they are doing business. Together.
