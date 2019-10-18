Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Extinction Rebellion’s official website, the angry commuters who attacked the protestors holding up their train reacted violently to the protest because they are stressed by climate change.
Today’s tube action: how it happened
October 17, 2019 by Extinction Rebellion
This morning, members of Extinction Rebellion climbed onto trains at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell. At Canning Town, members of the public pulled two rebels from the roof of the train.
…
Some of those involved in the planning, on hearing the feedback, chose to step back from the action; but some of those involved continued and ultimately carried it out.
…
It’s no less through love and fear, and due to the same conditions of oppression that we face ourselves, that we saw such a disturbing reaction from some of those on the platform at Canning Town. These were commuters trying to get to work so they can support their loved ones. We recognise that disruption at Canning Town affected those already suffering the hardships of a toxic system – those who are the most at risk from the effects of climate and ecological collapse.
…Read more: https://rebellion.earth/2019/10/17/todays-tube-action-how-it-happened/
I used to work in East London, regularly went for a beer with friends, mostly in the pubs around beautiful Tredegar Square in Mile End, just down the road from Canning Town where the climate protestors were attacked.
The East Londoners I met are proud, hard working people. Like any inner city community they have their issues. They have a strong sense of community, they don’t suffer fools who want to mess with them or their families. They love and care for their precious green spaces. I don’t recall anyone in East London ever telling me their top concern was “climate and ecological collapse”.
32 thoughts on “Extinction Rebellion: Metro Climate Protest Attackers were Stressed by Ecological Collapse”
they are stressed by climate change. They forgot the word activist.
they are stressed by climate change activist.
Climate activists have a form of mental illness that makes them extremely susceptible to group think paranoia. A classic symptom of the disease is the projection of one’s fear onto others.
Classic reactions of those immune to paranoia, but allergic to paranoiac projection, are rashes, lacerations and swelling breaking out on the bodies of the paranoid in this case categorized as Extinction Rebellion activists.
I personally do not advocate mistreatment of the mentally ill but it is often necessary to contain and restrain them. We need XR treatment hospitals STAT.
Now who is living in a fantasy world?
Lolololol What utter rubbish, lies pure lies! I live 10 minutes from the heart of east london, eastham, Stratford, ilford, barking, People are hard working life lovers, the culture, shops and general atmosphere is lovely, stratford, Westfield is always busy, the olympic complex, its lovely and across the road from Westfield.. Apart from one lady across the street from me, nobody has ever complained about the weather. The lady went to a xr meeting about a new tunnel being made in silver town, as a dog owner she was told No pets, now she swears at xr and hope they go extinct 😂
Ohhhh mammmaaaa … you describe such a … toxic … environment. The rebels must be sooooo stressed. Oh the toxicity! The toxicity. The toxicity!!
Let’s tear it all down maaaaaan !!!
Too much of in-your-wallet and in-your-face government forced removing the idiots.
Sadly, these activists are agents of authoritarian government.
Probably paid too.
A common pattern in climate science attribution of convenience is that if it is a good thing there’s less ans less of it because of climate change and if it is a bad thing there’s more and more of it because of climate change.
we have some very crazy people now….sat back watched it happen….and now have to deal with them
Causes for the modern outbreak of crazy:
(1) Easily led low-IQ
(2) Unemployed dysfunctionals
(3) Lousy food; brain has nothing to work with
(4) Social Media
(5) Drugs (either on ’em or need ’em)
Static-electricity crazy being channeled into Malthusian hysteria knowingly by Marxists now right out in the open; the “long march through the institutions” having now become “in your face.”
the locals took “climate activist” action
well done those people
a few more doing this might end the protests far faster
Devil’s grandmother died of lack of excuses. XR seems pushed up against wall.
Displaced anger. They are angry about something they can’t control, like addiction, their own fecklessness, or some other kind of abuse. So to feel better they join a mob and act out.
The commuters reacted as a stressed parent finally dishing out what obstreperous children deserve. Perhaps a spanking would have made an impression.
XR reaction is delusional.
Ah, so in other words, they “come in peace”.
I loved seeing the video of the two protesters being dragged off the roof of the Tube train at Canning Town. I watched it over and over again. The passengers were not going to put up with two arrogant protesters who think they know better. Everyone I have spoken to since feels the same as me.
Londoners are heartily sick of XR and this anarchist group has gained a great many enemies in the last two weeks. XR are totally delusional and ignorant of the science if they they think the world will end in the next few decades. Have any of these idiots read the IPCC reports? Read the science basis in the AR5 and there is no mention of imminent disaster – in fact so many opinions are hedged with caveats and contradictions one wonders if they have any merit whatsoever.
Hey, at least they are consistent with their spin. 😉
Perhaps they’re stressed by working for a diminishing standard of living while having people with nothing but affluence and free time get in their face about how they need to sacrifice more to suit other people’s political vanity.
I am definitely stressed by the change in our social climate, especially those exemplified by Extinction Reds. Makes me see red.
It seems to me there is cause for a class action lawsuit here. These XR folks are not protesting within their rights to protest but are causing damage to the very people they are trying to influence. How is taking away ones ability to get to work really different from damaging their car?
Never interrupt the enemy of reason when it’s intent on proving Blair’s Law-
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Blair%27s%20Law
You may have noticed that nearly all protests inconvenience people and that may be the goal.
Further any action that is being advocated is almost always harmful to some group of people and sometimes to the whole planet.
Advocating for positive change is rare and even then the unintended consequences are seldom considered.
I often wonder how activists can continue to harm the majority and still have an influence on policy makers.
“I often wonder how activists can continue to harm the majority and still have an influence on policy makers.”
‘Activists’ exist to provide stories for the media which the ‘policy makers’ can point to as a justification for doing things that they want to do but the voters won’t support.
No-one really thinks that two idiots standing on top of a train is going to have any effect on global temperature. It’s all to give the media a story to publish.
That is obviously Marxist language from people that worship the biggest intellectual fraud of the past 500 years. I didn’t even make it past the preface of Das Kapital before determining that Marx had serious narcissistic personality disorder, and I’ve noticed this same trait among his worshipers.
Marx was a lazy a-hole who spent his entire life trying to find a way to make a living without actually working. Nothing more.
I think that is unnecessarily hard on Groucho
I have a feeling that XR is probably going to see the light when a few more of them get a little more “climate anxiety” right in the doo dads. Probably not before then, though.
“Your violent response is not related to our childish antics, it’s just you plebs acting up for reasons you don’t even understand”. Hilarious.
It’s easy to mock XR and their ridiculous, fact-free statements, but we should be cheering them on.
In a few months they have done more to discredit climate alarmism in the eyes of the general public, than the climategate emails, the debunked hockey stick, critiquing the logic of the “one model can’t predict future climate but 100 models (that can’t predict future climate) can predict future climate” hypothesis, exposing the
adjustmentshomogenization scam and earnest reiterations of The Facts About Climate Change have done in a couple of decades. Their stated objective of replacing democracy with some sort of centrally planned (by them, of course) collectivism is there for anyone who cares to read about it. The kid-glove treatment of XR by fawning governments, councils and their police forces are also there for all to see.
I do hope I’m right, and not just grasping at straws.
XR = MARXISM, currently with its claws drawn in.
Although I’m not sure so much about the claws as I only have indications about what is happening behind the scenes.
Poor babies. Maybe their mum will make them a cup of hot chocolate when they get home.
What a load of rubbish. But hang on, yes I am stressed by being continually assailed by this rot.
It does seem rather silly to attack the very means of transport they are trying to force us all into. And even sillier to project on to others, not only their own failings, but also their own flawed diagnosis of their failings.
“We recognise that disruption at Canning Town affected those already suffering the hardships of a toxic system – those who are the most at risk from the effects of climate and ecological collapse.”
Clue to the clueless: the toxic system is called LIFE. And you fools are trying to remove the very thing that has fueled the immeasurable reduction of life’s hardships.