Extinction Rebellion: Metro Climate Protest Attackers were Stressed by Ecological Collapse

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Extinction Rebellion’s official website, the angry commuters who attacked the protestors holding up their train reacted violently to the protest because they are stressed by climate change.

Today’s tube action: how it happened

October 17, 2019 by Extinction Rebellion This morning, members of Extinction Rebellion climbed onto trains at Stratford, Canning Town and Shadwell. At Canning Town, members of the public pulled two rebels from the roof of the train. … Some of those involved in the planning, on hearing the feedback, chose to step back from the action; but some of those involved continued and ultimately carried it out. … It’s no less through love and fear, and due to the same conditions of oppression that we face ourselves, that we saw such a disturbing reaction from some of those on the platform at Canning Town. These were commuters trying to get to work so they can support their loved ones. We recognise that disruption at Canning Town affected those already suffering the hardships of a toxic system – those who are the most at risk from the effects of climate and ecological collapse. … Read more: https://rebellion.earth/2019/10/17/todays-tube-action-how-it-happened/

I used to work in East London, regularly went for a beer with friends, mostly in the pubs around beautiful Tredegar Square in Mile End, just down the road from Canning Town where the climate protestors were attacked.

The East Londoners I met are proud, hard working people. Like any inner city community they have their issues. They have a strong sense of community, they don’t suffer fools who want to mess with them or their families. They love and care for their precious green spaces. I don’t recall anyone in East London ever telling me their top concern was “climate and ecological collapse”.

