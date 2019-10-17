Cuomo orders utility to pump imaginary natural gas

There’s been a standoff between New York City and utility company National Grid going on since May of this year. As you may recall, plans for a new natural gas pipeline from New Jersey were killed off by the state government under pressure from environmental activists. As a result, National Grid wound up imposing a moratorium on new gas hookups because the current supply was insufficient to serve additional customers. This has resulted in more than a thousand potential customers being unable to be hooked up.
Now the Governor has come up with a unique plan to end the stalemate. Using an obscure state law regulating utility companies through the power of the Public Service Commission, Andrew Cuomo (who helped kill the pipeline project) is simply ordering the utility to hook up the gas lines anyway. (New York Post)
The Cuomo administration is ordering National Grid to provide natural gas hookups to over 1,100 previously denied Brooklyn-based customers.
The Public Service Commission, the state body that licenses and oversees public utility companies, announced Friday that National Grid must provide service to customers or else face “millions of dollars in penalties.”
Previously, 1,157 customers had been denied service due to National Grid’s moratorium on all new gas hookups, announced in May.
Cuomo is accusing National Grid of “acting in bad faith” and crowing about their public responsibility to provide reliable service. But he’s simultaneously reiterating his opposition to the Williams Pipeline.
Does this guy understand what he’s asking for here? We’re also left wondering if he understands why the utility stopped authorizing new gas lines in the first place. Does he think that National Grid was simply tired of making money? Obviously they want to sign up new customers so they can begin billing them.
But there isn’t enough natural gas in the existing pipeline to keep adding more service points. If they continue to hook up new customers, you’re going to see the backpressure in the lines start dropping during peak demand hours. If you look at the configuration of a typical gas furnace installation you’ll note that if the incoming gas pressure drops too low, the furnace will simply shut down for safety reasons until the pressure is restored. The same is true for many other appliances that use natural gas or propane.
Since peak demand typically hits during a severe cold snap in the winter, what Cuomo is ordering could result in a lot of people suddenly going without heat, most likely near the furthest extreme of the gas lines. And at that point, complaining to National Grid and issuing more orders isn’t going to make the heat come back on.
93 thoughts on “Cuomo orders utility to pump imaginary natural gas”
Why politicians shouldn’t be in charge of anything.
Politicians: Experts at nothing, but in charge of everything.
It’s the New York version of California’s PG&E. With the same predictable results.
Anyone who desires power/authority is unworthy of it.
Not without accountability. If someone dies because of this, Cuomo should be brought up on charges of manslaughter.
What’s the big deal? They can cook with dung and heat their home with trash, the green utopia.
“Now and then an innocent man is sent to the legislature.” Kin Hubbard
Every endeavor should have a name.
“imaginary natural gas” could be pumped by the Potemkin Company.
Witht he marketing handled by Pravda.
Sadly the gas in not imaginary. It is there, but simply not enough to go around.
They are scraping too little marmalade on even more toast.
All may be fine until it isn’t. Then we can sit back and say “I told you so.”
What we must NOT allow to happen is for public complacency and acceptance that this is the way it has to be, because it certainly is not.
There is plenty enough NG if they would only quadruple+ the pump pressure on the supply side ……. and if the regulators don’t start blowing apart and thingys going “KABOOM” …… then happy days are on the horizon.
I’m with you, Samuel. Increase line-loss and erosion is the result. All good?
Do what the former soviet union did, dilute the gas so the pressure stays up. Just fewer calories per unit volume … until you dilute it enough that the appliances won’t work. Up to that point you make more money by charging for energy not delivered.
Dilute it with CO2 and claim the carbon credits for doing so.
Everyone satisfied.
If only engineers could think like politicians all problems (including the impossible) can be solved.
Lmao. I like the way you think. Sly, very sly
Cynical but smart. One of my previous employers loved selling our chemical compounds as hydrates where possible. And reactions that added multiple bromines or iodines to a molecule were a godsend because of the increase in mass of the molecule. Customers often really are that dim.
Having said that, could this energy utility get round the problem in the short term by building more gas storage to smooth out the peaks and troughs in the demand cycle? Costs money, I know.
eGas?
Virtual Gas
iGas ?
Reminds me of the EPA requiring that refineries add an additive that didn’t exist to every gallon of gasoline that was produced.
It’s the California energy plan based on finger pointing.
Cuomo – Double dumb ass on you.
(h/t James T. Kirk in “Star Trek IV, The Voyage Home”)
Hey Mickey,
Maybe you shouldn’t be using colorful metaphors. You don’t seem to have the knack for it. Let me give it a go.
Cuomo – Double dumb ass on you!
Yes, I see what you mean. Yours was way better.
no no, that’s Fredo – Double dumb ass on you
What a chop. Are New Yorkers generally this dim?
They elected Cuomo. They elected AOC. The evidence suggests that, yes, they are that dim.
The people aren’t that stupid.
However, this is what politicians can do when they essentially have 100% control of the media.
When the next polar vortex hits, and furnaces go off due to low gas pressure, we will have newspaper stories about greedy corporations and video clips on the evening news featuring a little old lady who almost froze to death in her house.
Not one item during this time frame will mention that the state legislature blocked construction of a gas pipeline to feed the utility distribution system.
All too true, that’s exactly what will happen.
A gas shutoff actually occurred in Newport, Rhode Island this past winter during a cold snap.
Customers at the end of the distribution line were without fuel for several days due to insufficient line pressure.
The media simply reported it as ‘due to a valve issue’ while not describing that the ‘valve issue’was a safety shut down due to low pressure.
The people aren’t that stupid.
Their voting choices suggest otherwise.
Then the same politicians that caused this problem in the first place will start to declare that this proves that the private sector cannot be allowed to control vital economic sectors. For the safety of the citizens, these vital sectors must be taken over by government so that they can be run by the sons and daughters of powerful politicians.
It is a DEEP, DEEP, DEEP “blue” city …… in a “blue” state.
Nothing more needs to be said.
Just the Left leaning ones…
So ya, most of them.
~¿~
“Think of this as a teaching moment…”, as Barackward Hussein Obama like to intone. We see Londoners cleaning Extinction Rebellion slime off the tops of their stalled commuter trains. Mayhap New Yorkers will take a lesson and clean house on the corrupt Cuomo regime.
Reality is a bitch, Cuomo.
Such a winter cold snap disaster MIGHT rectify this nuttiness. But maybe not.
This is Henry Waxman-stupid.
“We’re seeing the reality of a lot of the North Pole starting to evaporate, and we could get to a tipping point. Because if it evaporates to a certain point – they have lanes now where ships can go that couldn’t ever sail through before. And if it gets to a point where it evaporates too much, there’s a lot of tundra that’s being held down by that ice cap…”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/01/06/on-oldie-but-a-goody-7-years-later-failed-waxman-markey-bill-still-failed/
After babbling about the North Pole evaporating he actually said this:
“Well, I think we’re going to be a lot more innovative when we put the profit motive – the market mechanisms in place that will give a very clear incentive. If we raise the price of energy, which will happen if we’re reducing the amount of carbon emissions, and industries have to figure out how to live in a carbon-constrained environment, they are going to have to figure it out because it’s in their profitable interest to figure it out.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/04/26/quote-of-the-week-5-waxmans-stunningly-stupid-statement/#comment-111250
It takes Henry Waxman-grade stupidity to think that you can legislate to punish the utility company for failing to deliver natural gas to customers, while legislating that the natural gas can’t be delivered to customers.
Heck yeah, the government has to make its money one way or another.
If they aren’t earning enough tax revenue from selling fuel (because there isn’t enough fuel) simply fine the fuel companies for not providing fuel they don’t have, thereby making up the shortfall in lost revenues.
Hey, bloated parasites gotta eat too ya’know.
David Middleton October 17, 2019 at 10:27 am
I think Cuomo’s intent is to force the utility to divert the N.G. that is going to New England to the new hook ups.
Remember David this is New York. Never miss a chance screw over a neighboring state ‘Were you still in Ct during the ‘toll tokes” wars?
For those of you unfamiliar, both CT and NY used the same company to make their tokens.
In CT they were 35 cents for the road tolls. For NY they were 75 cents for thee New York subway. as you can guess they were interchangeable. New York demanded CT stop using its tokens and threatened legal action.
New Yorkers of course to vote with they feet and cross over to CT and buy the tokens.
Now thats socialism!
https://www.nytimes.com/1985/11/07/nyregion/17-1-2-accord-puts-and-end-to-the-great-token-war.html
michael
I moved to Texas in 1981. Although, I did work as a State Park Patrolman in the summers of 1979 and 1980. Our park, Squantz Pond, was flooded with New Yorkers every weekend. At the time, Connecticut had a “bottle bill” and New York didn’t. Very few New Yorkers were aware of this and every weekend our trash cans were filled with beer cans & bottles that were worth $0.05 each. Both summers, our maintenance crew saved up enough money for a group trip to NY Mets games… 😉
It’s almost like they read Atlas Shrugged and thought that Wesley Mooch had some pretty good ideas.
Yep.
Wait for the Greens to gain more control and see what happens. We will be going from one unintended consequence to the next. The sad part is those in control of the Greens will be seeing their wishes come true.
So give them a hookup. Then shut the valve.
For every regular customer hooked up, disconnect a government office or one of Cuomo’s donors.
And they don’t know for gas shutoff. Wait til they experience this. Protocol, which I have debated the necessity for but is not with no merit, is to check every affected customer before turning back on interrupted service. A two hour foible with a frozen valve last winter that cut pressure and caused service shutdown at extreme of the line involved on aqiudneck island (Newport) RI, caused a two week oitage.!
Further explanation: A lot of older furnaces, water heaters, stoves, etc did not have any kind of automatic shut off on the pilot light. When the gas was turned off, the pilot lights went out. When the gas was turned back on, unless someone lit the pilot lights, gas would just flow into the home from each device until someone either someone noticed, or something more dramatic happened.
With a hard winter coming with stronger nor’easters there will be a lot more finger pointing to come. It couldn’t happen in a more appropriate place though, except maybe Markey Land.
Probably won’t happen this year. Not enough time to hook up a lot of new customers between the time of the order and the coldest part of winter.
Next year however could be another story. Just long enough for most people to forget about Cuomo’s order.
The Gov orders more directives and Atlas Shrugged.
Quite apropos, Richard!
That is exactly what I thought. And based on the book, when the cold hits, the utility company will get the blame.
But Captain, the replicators are offline!
NY Governor Cuomo repeals fluid flow physics, demonstrating democrat smartitude.
Details to follow – Film of freezing citizens in January. Gas utility will be blamed.
They grow them stupid in CA and NY
“I believe in natural gas as a clean, cheap alternative to fossil fuels.”
https://www.azquotes.com/quote/693772
When I first read of the Williams pipeline being blocked I did picture the awful scenario in my mind of blizzard or near-blizzard conditions hitting the area and gas pressure dropping and tens of thousands of people losing heat. And then they are trapped in their freezing homes because they can’t get out of their homes to a warm shelter. And the rescue services can’t get to them because of the blizzard conditions. But of course we were assured years ago that ice and snow would become a thing of the past. Tell that to the farmers up north in the US and Canada right about now.
Sadly, it will take a few of these self-imposed disasters to catch the attention of the general public. When the frozen pipes cause widespread property damage and deaths start accumulating due to lack of heat, people will take notice, but may not yet understand what they have done to themselves. When this happens we MUST NOT allow the simpletons to say this was all caused by climate change. The blame must fall squarely on those who perpetrated it, ignorant and small minded politicians.
These self inflicted disasters probably will not happen until at least winter 2020-21 The new hookups will not be installed overnight, and these first 1100 or so hookups may not be enough to cause the failure (there is likely some margin built into the limits). By then, no one will remember the anything about the Williams pipeline or even this crazy Cuomo order. the blame will be placed directly on National Grid. When they are sued, maybe they will file for bankruptcy like PG&E did.
The proper thing for National Grid to do is comply… while demanding releases of liability from each and every customer in the affected area, new or old. These releases should be graphic in their descriptions of the potential problems and repeatedly state why they are doing it. Anyone who won’t sign is cut off for liability insurance reasons.
“ blizzard or near-blizzard conditions hitting the area and gas pressure dropping and tens of thousands of people losing heat.”
Yup, that is a BIG problem when one “heats” with NG.
And the reason you can‘t get rid of “fossil fuel” heating, …… the “fuel oil” kind.
All across the north east, from Buffalo to Boston, homes and businesses have at least one, many have two, …… 250 gallon fuel oil tanks supplying their furnace.
Looks like he’s trying to out-Fredo his brother. And maybe National Grid should shut off gas to the Governor’s Mansion. They can always say they did it for the environment.
Looks like he’s trying to out-Fredo his brother
That will that some considerable doing as his brother is the most Fredo of Fredos
Their response should be “if we do as you ask there will be rolling outages of service as there isn’t enough gas to provide reliable service to everyone at the same time due to your own actions in refusing the pipeline” and then follow through with such rolling outages. Let the people of New York suffer the consequences voting such idiots into office. Perhaps then they’ll learn to vote more wisely next time.
And also, they should advertise the facts of why New Yorkers service will be so unreliable with fliers to their customers and TV, newspaper, and radio Ads. Let it be known to all an sundry why it’s happening and what the likely consequences will be and what needs to be done to fix the situation so that when the $#!& hits the fan they can say “we warned you, but you didn’t listen”.
Yep.. pop a note on the next bill they send
This is “Progressivism”: Turning a first-world energy infrastructure into a third-world one. At least we know who to blame when the lights and furnaces start going out.
Will bringing livestock indoors during cold weather make a comeback in the state?
The fun part comes that the supplier is taken to court for failing to supply by the city .
However as New York is one of those cities that looking for big money from ‘evil fossil fuel ‘ companies because of ‘climate doom’
Perhaps they should stop supplying ‘evil fossil fuel ‘ to these cities to save them from ‘climate doom’?
+42
Being impolite ‘Muricans, we don’t call stupid people “dim”. Case in point:
In a discussion regarding a planned military buildup on the Pacific island, Johnson expressed some concerns about the plans to Adm. Robert Willard, head of the U.S. Pacific fleet.
“My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize,” Johnson said. Willard paused and replied, “We don’t anticipate that.”
Supply and Demand. To increase the supply (or decrease the demand) just increase the price.
The utility can say, “We are unable to obtain additional natural gas. To decrease the usage and allow all customers to get some, we’re doubling the price, to encourage conservation. Please contact the Governor if this is unacceptable to you.”
That can only carry things so far. Come a really cold and miserable winter day (say during blizzard conditions) the people aren’t going to be thinking about how much the bill will be next month, they’ll only be thinking of the conditions they’re currently facing as they all attempt to heat their homes only to find that there isn’t enough gas in the system to supply them all.
Sadly, the energy delivery market is not so free from economic encumbrances to allow that course of action. It is a state sanctioned quasi-monopoly that is privately owned, but governmentally regulated.
I suspect (as it is here in CA) that the price of gas is controlled by state law and the utilities cannot unilaterally increase the price.
This is what happens when the government seizes de-facto control of the monopoly. They set the price, they determine who gets deliveries, and they preclude any and all competition.
You’d think with all that easy shale production in NY……oh, never mind..
Didn’t Chavez and Maduro have the same plan for Venezuelan oil? Yea, that worked out pretty well.
Hmm. That’s interesting. Adding adequate hookups to keep people warm in the winter and able to cook their food is a no-no, but then hooking them up on lines that that the pressure too low to deliver the NG safely is what follows. I guess Cuomo just thinks that heat suddenly exists in cold weather because someone flipped a switch? I’m mystified as to why, in Brooklyn of all places, anyone should be deprived of basic utilities in the first place, but if any of those people voted for that marone, they got what they asked for.
I am quite glad that I live in a place where the gas and electric utilities are – so far – not affected by the idiocy of politicians with no understanding of how utilities work. I”m also glad that my gas bill is affordable, in view of that proposal a while back to raise the per them cost basis by a factor of some thousands, for no reason other than they thought they could. Yeah, that didn’t go very far, did it?
If this ignorant and apparently insane mindset – that all natural things like NG are going to somehow “destroy” the planet — ever dies back to the algae bloom that birthed it, would you all please let me know? I’d appreciate it. I’m not exactly thrilled with the idea of chopping wood to cook and keep warm, but if I have to start that, I will.
Many on the left, not all but many, believe in emotions over physical laws. They believe the laws of physics don’t apply to their wishes. It is a sad situation.
It’s called magical thinking.
Some days the headlines seem ripped from “1984”, other days it’s “Atlas Shrugged.” Today it’s the latter.
The heating oil dealers association thanks you.
Some folks will get the clever idea to fire up the BBQ inside to cook and warm up the house. That seems to happen every winter with tragic consequences. I wonder if Cuomo can be held liable?
People will buy wood-burning stoves and chop down Central Park.
Is Yoko okay with this use of fossil fuels?
Who cares what that cow thinks? Cut off her heat and see how SHE likes it!!!
2013 a new political party managed to enter parliament in Austria. I was very close to some of the principles at the time when the party formed and stayed close quite some time while they became a feature of Austrian politics. They promised to stay close to the needs of the people and to push for changes. Years later I met one of their leaders in the corridors of the parliament and he asked me why I did not come to see them anymore. I told him that even I was amazed about how fast they had grown used to the perks of power. In record time they had shed their roots and became the same arrogant, removed snobs as all the others. And thats the way it is all over the world. Cuomo could not understand reality if it slapped him in the face. The needs of the people are nuisances at best. And a paper solution is a solution.
When the pressure drops start by discontinuing the supply to the mayor’s private residence(s) and his office.
“Atlas Shrugged” never rang more true.
When the imaginary gas produces imaginary heat, the imaginary angry people will show up at the capital and demand shelter with heat. One can always hope the imaginary angry people glue themselves to the capital doors and to each other, for warmth, of course.
Most politicians do not have the intellectual capabilities of a four-year-old child which is why they enthusiastically embrace the idea of the fraudulent ‘Global Warming/Climate Change’ propaganda and fail to understand the science it violates.
How relevant is the information in this article?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2016/08/11/turns-out-wind-and-solar-have-a-secret-friend-natural-gas/
Why does this article remind me of old Adolf in the bunker under Berlin barking out orders for the deployment of armies that no longer exist and generals who no longer obey?
Remember, this guy is Fredo’s smart dumb brother.
Now if I were scripting the future:
The winter after the hookups were installed would be severe for a prolonged period.
In the attempt to supply NG to everyone, no one gets enough on a reliable basis to keep their homes heated.
Home Depot, Lowes, and Amazon sell out of electric heaters.
Everyone tries to supplement their NG heat by using those electric heaters.
The electric powercos can not handle the demand surge, and begin rolling blackouts.
Pandemonium ensues.
Politicians are stripped, tarred and feathered, and dumped in the cold. Someone notes that tar is a fossil fuel. Everyone cheers.
So another socialist sets his state up to Beta test “The New Green Deal”. Was up in Western NY this week. Fall colors just coming in well now.
I say hook them up and let them freeze in the dark.