Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Howard Cork Hayden; According to Bernie Sanders, Nationalization of US energy production will give the government the control it needs to implement the Green New Deal.
Bernie Sanders indicates climate plan will require nationalization of US energy production
The “Green New Deal” proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., seeks a complete transition to “energy efficiency” and “sustainable energy” — much of which would be owned and administered by the federal government.
During an appearance on MSNBC Thursday night, Sanders told host Chris Hayes that the U.S. needed an “aggressive” federal approach to producing electricity and nodded after Hayes claimed he proposed a “federal takeover of the whole thing.”
Sanders agreed with Hayes’ assessment that he wanted to create a “Tennessee Valley Authority [TVA] extension for the whole country.” “You can’t nibble around the edges anymore,” Sanders added.
Sanders says "you can't nibble around the edges," proposes government takeover of energy production
Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sanders-climate-plan-federal-takeover-energy
For once I agree with Bernie Sanders.
Nationalizing energy production would drastically reduce the USA’s carbon footprint, if the catastrophic Venezuelan experience of nationalizing their oil industry is any guide.
Of course once a socialist has successfully expropriated the owners of a major industry, there is nothing to stop them targeting other sectors of the economy.
Bernie Sanders in 2011;
These days, the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina, where incomes are actually more equal today than they are in the land of Horatio Alger. Who’s the banana republic now?Source: https://www.sanders.senate.gov/newsroom/must-read/close-the-gaps-disparities-that-threaten-america
49 thoughts on “Bernie Sanders Demands Nationalization of US Energy Production to Fight Climate Change”
Ha, ha, ha, how is that working out in VENEZUELA?
Makes you wonder what planet Sanders lives on.
Venezuela was already a socialist hellhole when he made that statesmen.
If the government says that Venezuela is doing great, then Venezuela is doing great.
Anyone who disagrees is an enemy of the people and will be harshly dealt with.
Venezuela is only trying to save Venezuela. Bernie is trying the save the planet. And everything will be free, including bread lines.
You want to know how I got out of Iraq? Iran.
Nationalizing energy production would make very little difference to the USA’s carbon footprint, if the Saudi Arabian or Mexican experience of nationalizing their oil industry is any guide.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/81/2018_AQAL_Group_variwide_chart_%22Worldwide_Co2_emissions%22.jpg
But I agree with Bernie fiddling around the edges is no longer an option.
And to think, there are still people who will proclaim that any connection between socialism and climate change is just paranoid conspiracy mongering.
It is really scary to think that there is even a smidgeon of support for the kind of unbridled socialism that Bernie Sanders promotes. Luckily, it is a non starter in the USA and his crazy AOC type of socialist nut bar policies only serve to divide the Democrat Party. It really looks like they will implode again, guaranteeing a win for President Trump to achieve a second term.
“Luckily, it is a non starter in the USA ”
Hillary Clinton came within a few thousand votes in a few states of becoming President.
Socialism is far from a non-starter in the US. Probably at least a third of the population can be relied on to vote Democrat, plus all the dead people and illegals who always vote Democrat, so it doesn’t take many more to elect a socialist government.
Now you are scaring me. I sometimes wonder what the vote would have been if Sanders had won the nomination against Clinton, although I think she turned off so many voters as to enable the Trump victory. Somehow, I just don’t think Bernie would win against Trump in 2020, especially as he is a real hard core socialist, not just an everyday garden variety liberal like so many of them.
But to be absolute sure, let’s ensure everyone in our families and circle of friends gets out to vote and doesn’t pick socialism as a form of Government. There is a lot riding on the 2020 election, maybe the most important election in a generation.
you know something…I’m no longer so sure of that
We have reached the point where a majority of people get more from the government than they pay in taxes. When we reach the point where the people who support the system become a minority of voters, then the slide into full blown socialism is all but guaranteed.
An unrealistic demand by Bernie. It is the first step to a Left Wing, Socialistic, Communistic Democratic State. ie Venezuela.😳
There we go! The real reason for the so called “Global Warming Climate Crisis”.
The ultimate goal is a global vegan commune of about 1 billion souls, run by some subset of the tinpot despots represented in the UN. What could possibly go wrong?
How ignorant of Bernie. Changing the ownership of energy resources from private sector businesses to the government does not change anything, except the government asserts control, as in the new CEO, Bernie? could dissolve the energy sector companies.
A simpler approach would be to legislate the private sector’s energy businesses until they are driven from existence, like the incandescent light bulb is gone.
All I can say is, “Bernie, give it your best shot.”
Except for CA, NY, and a few small liberal states, American voters will crush Bernie’s Socialist –> Communist fantasies with a Trump, House, and Senate sweep.
The Left’s motto, “If you like your sh*thole, you can keep your sh*thole.”
Now that right there is funny.
Someone should tell the leftists,”Don’t sweat the petty things and don’t pet the sweaty things.”
If we get rid of coal and oil, I guess we roll back to whale oil.
Big Brain Bernie Sanders has Venezuela envy…. Because socialism has worked soooo well for the Venezuelans!
The Venezuelans are equally impoverished and powerless, the socialist ideal. It takes a special talent to destroy an energy rich nation. “You can’t just nibble at it….”
Sounds reasonable, “Today, TVA’s generation portfolio is 37% nuclear, 24% coal, 20% natural gas, 9% hydro, 3% wind + solar and 7% energy efficiency with a total capacity of 169,000 gigawatt-hours.”
It would be simpler and cheaper to nationalize Bernie Sanders and turn his volume switch down to normal so that people could hear themselves think rationally again.
Never interfere when your enemy is making a strategic mistake.
– Sun Tzu
The more the American people hear the Democrats screaming about Climate Change the more they are realizing the Dumbocrats really want to double and triple their electricity bill and triple the prices at the gas pump.
Not sure what to post but “bat shit insane” is the first thing that comes to mind.
There are *many* problems with a tirade about the US being a bad place, being uncontrolled and destroying the world’s environment and they all start with putting the “US” in there.
This is where being environmentally conscious *started*. We have more regulations and study on the issue than any other nation on Earth.
We’ve also proved many times over that government control of *anything* is bad, that a watchdog and regulation works if they’re made by intelligent people.
Bernie is *not* “intelligent people”.
Bernie might be a lot smarter than you think.
https://en.mediamass.net/people/nicolas-maduro/highest-paid.html
He understands only too well how implementing a Maduro strategy in the US could benefit Bernie Sanders.
That’s why people are leaving everything behind and desperately trying to enter the U.S. How many people are trying to leave the U.S. for any beautiful Socialistic Paradise?
That’s why the USA has to deal with immigration,not emigration.
Apologies. I posted a link to fake news in a comment (not through moderation yet). No excuses, I should have checked before not after. Please ignore it.
“In addition to taking over the nation’s energy supply, Sanders’ plan claims to end unemployment by creating 20 million jobs, provide ‘massive investments in research and development’ and impose fines and litigation on the fossil fuel industry.
“The plan predicts that income tax revenues, penalties for fossil fuel companies, a reduced need for safety net spending, ‘making the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share’ and other policy impacts would make the program pay for itself.”
He needs to take a page out of the Howard Dean Playbook and finish his vision of Utopia speech with a great big….
The top 10% pay over 50% of income taxes already, the rich are already paying way more than their fair share.
Of course to a leftist fair means nobody has more than they do.
His doppelganger is Bern ‘the fossil fuels’ Sanders.
Isn’t the donkey the symbol of the Democratic party? If so the question is, is Sanders a Democrat?
Even a donkey learns quickly from its mistakes, it never hurts itself on the same stone. But Sander doesn’t learn anything, evidently. He is therefore not even an ass. And not a democrat.
Arguing with a Liberal
https://twitter.com/Education4Libs/status/920048850550669312
Do Donkeys make good pets?
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/510f2920684ef9a852e00f787494ec661933d462ab9720fab1e800e753ff873e.jpg?w=800&h=591
Bernie Sanders has only one solution for every problem, more government control. Some would call that “socialism.”
If anybody can collapse the U.S. economy with his utter ignorance, Bernie Sanders can do it. He is at least as qualified to do it as any other DEM presidential candidates out there, if not more so. The problem is that once he is finished and the U.S. is in economic and social chaos, nobody is going to give a damn anymore about the climate and what it is (or isn’t) doing.
With MSNBC giving making itself a mouthpiece for Bernie, it should not be hard to figure out what the ‘MS’ in MSNBC stands for.
bernie will need Chekists to enforce all those green schemes–face the door–check out the last soviet film by that name–1992–you cant make a green omelette without breaking a few eggs.
Isn’t that a case of characterized treason and subversion in favor of hostile to the USA foreign powers?
North Korea and Venezuela amongst others would be very interested, say implicated in the success of such actions.
I am be becoming convinced that the only way to stop the growing socialist movement is for state legislatures to pass legislation requiring students at state universities to vote, choosing between socialism and meritocracy-based capitalism.
If they choose Socialism, that’s what they would get. Based upon test results, professors would be required to determine what the average grade was for a class, and every student would get that grade.
The Professors would be required to vote, too. If they choose Socialism, every professor would get the same pay, which would be the average pay of what it would be otherwise (football coaches would love that). The Professors must make their individual vote public.
If they can’t make Socialism work on a university campus, then they could not succeed anywhere. I suspect the experiment would only last one term. Whatever damage is suffered by the experiment would be small compared to the lessons learned.
Bernie’s light was fading amidst the crowded field, so he’s putting a stake in the ground to try to get some traction, IMO. A big gamble that I don’t think will pay off, but he has no other choice. It’s like when Beta abandoned Iowa (i.e., white working class) to focus on the hispanic vote.
This is the same derriere-wipe who participated in the ‘destruction’ of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in a brazen act of activist malice, social and corporate vandalism.
It was a national treasure, the ONLY nuclear plant sited next to a hydroelectric power source that had the capacity (and direct connecting feeders) to black-start it. In any scenario of downed grids and interrupted fossil energy, the region surrounding Vermont Yankee could have been a beacon of hope and civilization. Now that region of Vermont will become a feudal electric barony gathered around the ~35MW output of the Vernon Dam. Probably with cannibalism. Bernie did this along with the Ben’n’Jerry bum-wipes.
I so hope he wins the DNC nomination for President to run vs. Trump. It would be so 1972 Nixon-McGovern all over again.
And with so many still in the running, I really do think there are enough stupid crazy Leftists voting “D” who could make him their nominee since they know he was so cheated by Crooked Hillary and her team in ’16.
They say that Fidel Castro had a very modest income.
It’s just that he lived in a huge house, provided for free by the government. His food, clothing, utilities, everything else was provided by the government. But his actual salary was quite modest.
Of course morons like Sanders would take this as proof of how communism makes everyone equal.
“They say that Fidel Castro had a very modest income.” “They” say a lot of things that aren’t true. How did he and his children end up with all that personal property and businesses in a true Marxist government? Gifts from the people 🙂
Monopolistic control over any essential element in life will always lead to total control over the People. Next thing, Bernie will want an end to private property. As we all know, property rights are one of the essential pillars of human freedom itself.
The Democrats have a very bad record on such seizures – 1933 Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order banning private citizens holding gold. They were forced to swap it for paper money that was printed by a private banking cartel when they were crying poor. The paper money was basically counterfeit money and the People were forced to trade their gold for toilet paper. The People failed to use the protection offered by the Second Amendment. Private ownership of gold was only allowed again after the US went off the gold standard.
Still thinking of voting Democrat?
Sanders is a communist depot.
The President doesn’t have the power to make a country Socialist. He can do a lot of “Socialist like” damages though.
One of the things that gets missed is how the left is complaining about income inequity. It wasn’t that long ago when their complaint was poverty. What does that say?