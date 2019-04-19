Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Actress Emma Thompson flew from LA to London, to give her support to protests demanding the end of mass air travel.
Police told to use ‘full force’ of law against Heathrow climate change protesters
Heathrow is “working with the authorities” to address any protests which could “disrupt the airport”.
By Ceren Senkul, news reporter
Friday 19 April 2019 07:06, UK
Police have been given the green light by the home secretary to use the “full force of the law” against climate change protesters who are planning to disrupt Heathrow airport.
Extinction Rebellion has been holding demonstrations over several days in key parts of London in order to get the government to take action on the “unprecedented global emergency”.
…
Actress Emma Thompson joined the protests in London after taking a 5,400-mile flight from Los Angeles in the US.
She said: “I absolutely wanted to be arrested on my 60th birthday but I didn’t quite manage that.
“I’m so proud and thrilled to be part of Extinction Rebellion.”
…Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/police-told-to-use-full-force-of-law-against-heathrow-climate-change-protesters-11697820
Flying 5,400 miles to join an anti-flying climate protest.
The message couldn’t be clearer. People like Emma Thompson don’t want to shut down all air travel, they just want to shut down YOUR right to travel by air.
25 thoughts on “Actress Emma Thompson Flies 5400 miles to Join Anti-Airport Climate Protest”
Pathological celebs and celeb-media are the puss-oozing ulcer on the posterior of Western society.
Even 16 y.o. Gretha understands that you can’t fly everywhere when you are protesting fossil fuels are leading to mass extinction of life on Earth.
Not only is this individual flight stupid beyond belief but a quick look at her annual air miles tally would show how hypocritical her support of “extinction rebellion” is.
“I absolutely wanted to be arrested on my 60th birthday but I didn’t quite manage that.”
Sadly, stupidity is still not illegal in most jurisdictions.
Could this be any more typical of celebrity “greenies”?
I nomimate Sheryl Crow beseeching us to save trees – use only one sheet of toilet paper.
And a whole lot of hand sanitizer … besides, cellulose is an actual renewable fiber … no soup for poorly educated washed-up old musos.
To be 60 and as still as dumb as that is bordering on unbelievable I can’t believe she is 60 though.
It’s easy to stay looking good when you have tons of money.
Sadly money can’t buy brains. You have to make do.
*When no paper do not linger use your finger*.
Sorry I couldn’t help myself.
When people support causes that are going extinct, I guess they have to rebel.
Emma must secretly be a Trump supporter. She and her whacko ilk are playing right into his hands. You go, girl! Don’t go changin’.
……. there is an energy-related school of thought that could come up with a theory that the Russians bought her a first-class ticket.
Thanks to a blinkus on the thinkus, Emma Thompson is able to mentally co-ordinate flying 5,400 miles herself, with wanting to ban everyone from flying anywhere.
Look the neosocialism has it own idea of logic?
In fairness to Emma, her flight was seated on a pink unicorn powered by volunteer butterflies. She only found out about the event by, not by any electronic devices but by a string of birds passing on the message.
So don’t have a go at dearest Emma, she was true to the movement.
Power to the people!
(As long as the power is renewable, not manufactured by dirty fossil fuels, and uses rare earth mined by minors)
Her publicist probably put her up to it, with a languishing career, bills to pay, and no one calling her for movie roles.
I’ve never heard of nor seen Emma Thompson before, not seen her in a movie so I looked her up. She does have a rather self-indulgent wiki page (and I’m not saying she wrote it … just saying it reads like she did.
“ … While there, she had a “seminal moment” that turned her to feminism and inspired her to take up performing. She explained in an interview in 2007 how she discovered the book The Madwoman in the Attic, “which is about Victorian female writers and the disguises they took on in order to express what they wanted to express. That completely changed my life.” She became a self-professed “punk rocker”,[18] with short red hair and a motorbike, and aspired to be a comedian like Lily Tomlin. … ”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emma_Thompson
It’s pithy stuff.
First saw her in her 1989 role in ‘The Tall Guy’, she played the visual candy to Jeff Goldblum’s protagonist, whilst Rowan Atkinson was playing it all for laughs.
She has become quite adept at ‘pretending’, hasn’t she?
I don’t get it. How could people like her be so blatantly hypocritical? What exactly is going on in their heads? “Modern lifestyle is destroying the Earth, but I don’t want to get rid of it”. Are they just that stupid or just psychopaths or something? Because if you truly believe that flying is destroying the Earth, then your moral duty is to do everything you can to stop that. If you still fly knowing that it’s destroying the Earth, you are an evil psychopath. If you however don’t believe your own doomsday prophesies, you are just a charlatan. So which is Emma Thompson?
It’s in the logic of all great leaders of planned economies. The truly smart chosen few know how to bring about Utopia for the masses. In everything our enlightened ones fly high above the rest of us, directing the movements of the millions far below. Today more than ever that flight is literal as well as figurative. It’s the redirection of the huge number of actions below that turns the world.
The activities of those few selected sages are insignificant in themselves, and their immense sacrifices deserve outsized compensation.
I for one am thankful for my Emmas, my Chers and my AOCs and I would never want to waste precious resources seeing them waiting in line or taking a train or living without air conditioning. I am grateful for all their wisdom and for their saving all our lives.
It’s fine, she’s planted a couple of saplings which will ne pelletised next week as fully mature trees and be sent from America to be burnt at Drax. Two lots of CO2 saved in one go. No problems with that at all.
“demanding the end of mass air travel” — It’s not clear how much to read into this, but as written, it fits.
End air travel for the masses; it should only be for the jet set. You know, the rich and famous and those building their legacy of saving the world.
This is actually good.
People will give lip service to CAGW until they realize the sacrifices that will be demanded of them. That’s when you get the Yellow Jackets.
When people begin to feel the pinch, they will become much more willing to stand up to the loony left bullies. Until then, they just go along with the CAGW crap because it doesn’t make waves.
“I’m so proud and thrilled to be part of Extinction Rebellion.”
Wow, errr…ok then if you say so. Just remember you will become a laughing stock down the road 🙂
“Actress Emma Thompson flew from LA to London, to give her support to protests demanding the end of mass air travel.”
She doesn’t see herself as one of the masses any more.
You go girl! Emma.
Another celeb who needs a reality enema.