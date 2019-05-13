Ocasio-Cortez recants with insult: I Was Joking About World Ending In 12 Years, and you’re an idiot if you believed me
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she was joking around when she claimed the world was going to end in 12 years if we do not take serious action against Climate Change, a declaration she’s been widely criticized over. The 29-year-old socialist mocked the Republican Party for taking her claim about the end of the world seriously, which she suggested was a combination of “dry humor + sarcasm.”
AOC in a tweet published on Mother’s Day:
She looked dead serious to me when she first said it:
72 thoughts on "#AOC recants: '…world ending in 12 years due to climate change' – it was "a joke""
Occasional-Cortex is a monumental moron and she should not take anything that she hears coming out of her mouth at all seriously as it is completely misguided by her brain.
AOC is a joke
She wouldn’t know it, but she’s the opposite of a garbage disposal.
She’s a political creature (PC), which is rather common.
Definitely not funny
…. and with a mental age of 12 years, although saying that is an insult to 12-year olds.
Well, I heard another political wonk say that we need to take action within 5 years or else, etc., etc.
I think it’s a shame AOC is denigrating sea sponges. After all, they’ve survived millions of years and are doing quite well.
That’s because they drive electric cars.
Well, she’s certainly right about being an idiot if you believe her.
Yes, we fact check and we also never forget. I guess those are passe in pop culture politics.
Scare the chjllun and when the damage is done come back with a “JUST KIDDING! Ha Ha!”
Only leftists get to pronounce doomsday, we are all going to die with certainty, declarations, inciting children to run to their parents in tears and then claim “Never mind, it was just a joke” and walk away from it. Of course it requires a major assist from the Propaganda Press.
These propagandists are so obvious it makes you want to wretch. What is most insulting is what it tells us about how stupid they think we all are.
Was it also a joke when she said she’s never before encountered a garbage disposal? That she found it ‘terrifying’, and was ‘not sure if this was environmentally sound?’
And the hell of it is, she auditioned for this part – she’s there to purely and simply to push a message and an agenda, so there’s absolutely no possibility of her ‘learning’ anything.
I never found her amusing – she’s an elected representative and she’s going to act on her own idiocy – AND she’s got a following.
THAT”s something I find terrifying.
It’s terrible when a politician’s statements are taken at face value. She is reminding us to take lessons from other well known examples of humour+sarcasm such as “There was no global Medieval Warm Period, it was regional,” and “You can keep your doctor.”
Be suspicious of anyone who says the world is about to end; be even MORE suspicious of anyone who says the world is about to end…and goes on to specify a date!
THE WORLD IS GOING TO END!
We have only about 5 billion years before the sun becomes a red giant. We’ll probably all be dead by then, but the world is still going to end.
I can see how people could confuse sarcasm and humor with being serious when you say your words with a completely straight face. AOC is one of the most reasonable and well informed people in politics at the moment.
..but what does 12 years really mean?
global warming > we will be able to grow bananas in Cleveland
climate change > hard freeze hits south Florida and kills all the bananas
A joke that is marketing for select corporations and other special interests.
The Mini-AOC strikes again! Eight year old Ava Martinez delivers another perfect parody of AOC.
Video clip at bottom of linked article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/mini-aoc-strikes-again-with-another-spot-on-video-mocking-ocasio-cortez/
Please reconsider you’re support of using children as pawns, whether it’s Greta Thunberg or Ava Martinez.
“Eight year old Ava Martinez delivers another perfect parody of AOC.”
Outstanding parody. Is it possible to have Eva replace AOC in Congress? Eva appears to be much smarter than AOC and does dry humor + sarcasm much better.
The British do “dry humour” better
Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal.
Sea sponges should be offended by being compared to her.
Interesting. The leftists are trying walk back their insanity. Of course, they’re pointing fingers and blaming everyone but themselves for their abject stupidity. I wonder why AOC seems to have changed her mind on the end of the world
Because her handlers have told her that too many people are calling ‘bullshit’ and she needs to realign her alarmism to a more distant doomsday-date.
But, no, she wasn’t joking – she was selling it for all she was worth. Truth be damned.
Yes, this is known as the “Late Night Talk Show” defence, as perfected by Jon Stewart: when dealing with Super Serious Matter and caught in an obvious porkie, play the “I’m just a comedian” card.
There’s no question that one would have to be an idiot to believe anything she says.
what is “social intelligence”?
Clearly, she is backtracking… obviously stung by the criticism.
“Social Intelligence” is like social media, and about as important to how things work.
Well, looking at that video, you got to admit, there’s a joke in there someplace.
I don’t think it’s the one she claims, though.
So the stupid cow thinks it’s funny to shit-scare people,
I know one person who attempted suicide because the 12yr claim pushed them over the edge, AOC is a despicable slag.
Is AOC like Michael from the Office?
Michael: I declare bankruptcy!
Oscar: I just wanted you to know that you cant just say the word bankruptcy and expect anything to happen.
Michael: I didnt say it. I declared it.
The people that took her initial statement seriously are on the left. Did she just call those people “idiots”?
That is what is called “A Very Good Point”.
Its like the (now) incredibly overused phrase “dog whistle”. If you are hearing something that someone isn’t actually saying…doesn’t that mean YOU are hearing the dog whistle?
Don’t you love words like “address” climate change and “tackle” climate change, “start now” on climate change? Can you imagine the world if these people were to run it? I think they should be told to shut up or face the music.
She endorsed this “world-ending-in-12-years sentiment outright”. Even if she did not believe it deeply herself, she still endorsed the sentiment seriously, and so she is a liar, when she says it was a joke. If she put it out there as a fear that people should consider voiced by her generation, then she put it out there to be taken seriously.
Why would she even mention it in a serious tone, if she where not putting out there as a serious belief? She did not indicate then that she did not believe this. She did not indicate then that she was being sarcastic or dramatic. She said it like it was a real, serious concern. She said it seriously. Period. She did not qualify it in any way, other than to put it in a context to be taken seriously.
Hey AOC,.. Disinformation and fear mongering is NOT a joke. It’s PLANED and deadly serious in its’ intent.
If it was, as you say a joke,.. you would have let followers know immediately, out of respect for them and others.
Just another reason to NEVER take you seriously and to know that you are a very dangerous person to give power to. Your agenda is also not a joke. It is deadly and suicidal to everyone else but you and your elites.
What someone told her was that if we don’t take action in 12 years, the world will end. Who knows what she heard out of that. Maybe she heard it correctly and misspoke, or she understood it incorrectly and thought the world was ending in 12 years. Either way, she’s an idiot.
Proving once again that my name for her is correct:
Alexandria
Occasionally
Coherent
“I can’t be trusted.”
Meanwhile, in the ‘I find this hard to believe too’ section of the BBC … yadda yadda I dived deeper than anyone before and saw a plastic bag down there . . suchlike.
I guess someone dropped it around 600 years ago if it was just the bag.
She’s had to try and walk it back because 12 years is to close of a time horizon for the end of the world and people will see that it’s a hoax.
At 30 to 40 years to the end of the world those who are cashing in on the hysteria will have made their money before people catch on.
The big problem is that with her age now most claims she will be alive to see the dates arrive. With advances in medicine you have to assume she will live another 70 years. To cover herself needs 100 years forecasts again.
You are an idiot if you don’t understand that everything she says is a joke.
In this way, she’s a lot like Trump, talking off-the-cuff and choosing words that look pretty bad when taken out of context. I suppose that’s a big part of what people like about her and Trump, they don’t come across as polished politicians.
She probably really believes the IPCC; ‘we have 12 years to make major moves away from fossil fuels’.
I think it’s better to talk about the science than her choice of words.
Translated as I made a complete A$% of myself and I am trying to find an out. I wonder if she was kidding when she was happy Amazon left NYC to. Just kidding Jeff come back.
Why does it take so long for comments to appear?
No one seems to know.
Eleven years, eight months and counting.
The end of the world is nigh. The prophecy predicts a progressive (e.g. catastrophic) process of cooling, warming, disruption… change of something or other.
When your thoughts aren’t your own, who can tell what you mean when you speak?
“This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it.”
This is a technique of democrats, take everything they are guilty of and accuse the republicans of doing it.
That cartoon, she says RUN!! where would one run to? It should say PAY!!
I would rather have the “social intelligence”, whatever that is, of a sea sponge than the intelligence of a sackful of hammers like the political hack AOC.
What else has AOC been kidding about?
How do we tell when she is kidding or not?
Was she kidding about doing away with airplanes?
Was she kidding about doing away with cows?
Was she kidding when she called Trump a racist?
Inquiring minds want to know.
She hasn’t been kidding about anything.
THAT’S what her handlers are trying to hide.
Just need to push and tell the faithful to look at all the lies.
Civilization is more apt to end because of fools like Cortez. It’s scary to think that there are probably more people out there just as completely clueless as she is.
Most people don’t wait 4 months to respond to criticism and say “I was just joking”… But then, she’s part of the cabal who insist that President Trump’s clear joke (and claimed as such immediately) that “maybe Russia can get us Hillary’s e-mail” was absolutely serious and worthy of impeachment.
Yes but can she mix a Slippery Nipple?
I think we’ve all encountered that person who says something vile and stupid, that they firmly believe, and then says they’re just kidding to escape a, well deserved, beat down. IF AOC was attempting to troll her detractors she waited far too long to say she was ‘just kidding’. She’s already been delivered a beating in the public square and is now just trying to milk some pity-points out of her, idiot, base.
Regards,
Max
Occasional-Cortex Disorder making statements about the idiocy of other people.
Oh, the irony!
The Green New Deal is a joke, right?
Ha ha ha, AOC,that was a good one!
Natural Sea Sponges are some of the simplest multicellular organisms alive. They do not have brains, digestive, circulatory or nervous systems and, once rooted, do not move.
Now who’s the sea sponge again ?
These people believe that Jeff Bezos has 130 billion in cash lying around.
The Big Green blob was NOT amused with her illiterate comments, her joke of a GND that she and Markey put out that got laughed at in the Senate vote.
The minds behind the Green Blob, make no mistake, are NOT comprised of idiots. They are deadly serious with gaining power and control at any cost. AO-C was put in her place the month or so by some very serious people in the Democratic Party ranks and their powerful allied-forces behind the Climate Scam.
Hitler and his band of thugs were the butt of jokes after arrest for his Beer Hall Putsch. But it wasn’t a joke once he seized power in 1933. And no one was laughing when he enacted his Final Solution, or atrocities across Europe with his armies and butcher-thug SS. No one was laughing in in 1945 as the death camps for people the national socialists considered “inferior” came into focus.
Understand what these people that are now controlling AO-C are dangerous thugs who will stop at nothing for power and control. And people like Creepy Joe Biden, a man who has been in Washington for 47 years, are their useful idiot puppets.
Thanks for posting this. I missed it on MSM. I always look for something from her to make me laugh in the morning. Used to be blonde jokes, but AOC has usurped that position. She is the embodiment of “open mouth, insert foot”.
Clearly the old adage, “you don’t have to be an idiot to be a democrat, but it helps”, has just been endorsed.
It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.
Here is the thing she seems to have forgotten about her little “joke”: When she said it, it was the lead in to her presentation of her Green New Deal, and the start of a full court press on the subject by her and many other US politicians, with them all using similar language to proclaim Global Warming to be her generation’s WWII, or their Moon Program, or whatever other humongous project they could think of. And it was also roughly contemporaneous with her rollout of the GND in printed form, presented as a detailed congressional bill, and complete with widespread endorsements, including the endorsements of, IIRC, every Democratic presidential contender. For the better part of a week, the text of the bill itself, the infamous and subsequently deleted FAQ page to the bill, and hers and other’s statements re the end of the world and the GND were collectively the top story across the country, with an avalanche of coverage and articles on the whole thing.
She is simply lying when she claims she meant it as a joke.
I mean, it is a joke, like pretty much every word she utters, but she did not mean for it to be.
It was a scolding, and she meant to be taken perfectly seriously and, in fact, given over control of the entire economy and the government and the budget from that point onward because, as she explained a few days later, she is “The Boss”.
I cannot wait until 2020 election day night, because I think there is an excellent chance she will be booted out, right on her “only joking” fanny.
And when that happens, I am gonna have the best laugh in a lot of years.
What would be good would be to compile all the people subsequent to AOC who seriously expressed the worry that the world would end if global warming wasn’t addressed in 12 years, and then let them know that AOC thinks they have “the social intelligence of a sea sponge.”
For example, all the little kiddies who visited Dianne Feinstein and criticized her for not backing the New Deal because there were only 12 years left. They probably wouldn’t be happy to be told AOC thinks they have “the social intelligence of a sea sponge.”
It may be 12 years. It is snowing in New England on May 13, Colorado is extending the ski season, the oceans are cooling, the Sun is going into a deep sleep, has been colder than Heck in the Dakota’s into southern Canada…
In a few years the ice sheets may be forming in the polar tundra and start moving south.
Well, if she’s only joking, she better let Bill Nye in on the joke.
Seriously, wondered why that twit is trending. You’ll never guess why!
It helps to put it all into perspective.
Since the beginning of human history, and without fail, everyone who has ever predicted the end of the world has been wrong.
I see no reason why this trend will not continue.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she was joking around when she claimed the world was going to end in 12 years if we do not take serious action against Climate Change
Well, I take everything she says to be a joke, just not necessarily one that she’s in on.