AOC recants: ‘…world ending in 12 years due to climate change’ – it was “a joke”

Ocasio-Cortez recants with insult: I Was Joking About World Ending In 12 Years, and you’re an idiot if you believed me

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that she was joking around when she claimed the world was going to end in 12 years if we do not take serious action against Climate Change, a declaration she’s been widely criticized over. The 29-year-old socialist mocked the Republican Party for taking her claim about the end of the world seriously, which she suggested was a combination of “dry humor + sarcasm.”



AOC in a tweet published on Mother’s Day:

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it.



Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal.



But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

She looked dead serious to me when she first said it:

.@AOC on millennials and social media: "We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

