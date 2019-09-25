Facebook Removed False Label After Scientists Said Climate ‘Alarmist’ Fact Checkers Are Targeting Them

Chris White Tech Reporter
September 24, 2019 4:17 PM ET
- Facebook removed a fact check after climate scientists said a partisan fact-checking group the company uses is defaming them.
- Another Facebook fact checker came under criticism after nixing an editorial from a pair of climatologists about the problems with climate models.
- “Facebook is on a slippery slope,” one of the scientists said, referring to the company’s decision to allow supposedly partisan fact checkers to squash legitimate forms of science.
Facebook removed a false label on an editorial that expresses skepticism about the effectiveness of climate models after the scientists who authored the piece said the company relied on partisan activists to fact check their op-ed.
A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed on background the company removed the label. The decision comes shortly after scientists Caleb Rossiter and Patrick Michaels argued their point in a Sept. 10 letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. They said in the letter that Facebook used a partisan fact-check group to defame them.
“These actions by Facebook constitute censorship of science and defamation of our scholarship,” the academics said in the letter, which the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained. “They appear to us to contradict Facebook’s stated role as a non-partisan site for the ex- change of opinion and information.”
Rossiter is a climate statistician and the executive director for CO2 Coalition, a Virginia-based group of 50 climate scientists who use research to explain why they believe people should not be alarmed by the rise in carbon dioxide. Michaels, meanwhile, is a climatologist and one of the group’s senior fellows.
They also argued Facebook’s reliance on a group called Climate Feedback to review the credibility of information they used in an Aug. 25 editorial at the Washington Examiner is a cudgel against free speech. Facebook used the group’s review to label Rossiter and Michaels’s points false.
The Washington Examiner is considering its own response to the fact check, Hugo Gurdon, the editor-in-chief at the paper, told the DCNF in an email. The DCNF has independently confirmed Facebook removed the label, though the big tech company has not yet explained why the false label was removed.
Rossiter and Michaels want an explanation in the meantime.
Pictured is a Facebook bcreenshot of a fact check of a Washington Examiner editorial by Patrick Michaels and Caleb Rossiter.
Climate Feedback’s review is “replete with errors and simple differences of opinion,” they argued in the letter to Zuckerberg. The editorial suggested a variety of serious issues in choice of climate data sets often lead researchers to believe global temperatures are rising more than is observed.
Rossiter and Michaels cited data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration among others to make their points. The information was not sufficient for Climate Feedback’s reviewers, who said in their Aug. 31 review that the duo used cherry-picked data and biased information to support their positions.
Rossiter and Michaels said Climate Feedback itself is a hyper-partisan entity.
They argued the group is funded by Eric Michelman, a wealthy climate activist who said in an interview in 2015 for Yes! Magazine that the science surrounding climate change is settled. He also said at the time that the time for debate is over.
Climate Feedback works in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which Facebook relies on for credible fact checks. Groups the IFCN partners with must abide by a strict set of principles to maintain the partnership, with one of the principles being a promise to be non-partisan.
The Washington Examiner challenged Climate Feedback’s assessment, but the website refused to back down, Jennifer Yingling, a representative for the paper’s publisher, told the DCNF in an email thread.
“This is a regurgitation from and by the ‘fact checking’ body. Facebook has clearly outsourced not just the ‘fact checking’ but the appeals process to this alarmist advocacy group,” Rossiter told the DCNF, referring to feedback the website provided him and Michaels when the Washington Examiner requested a review of the fact check.
Patrick Michaels talks to Mark Levin on Fox News. (YouTube/screenshot)
Michaels made similar comments. “I think Facebook is on a slippery slope on whether it can intrude on science issues where there is significant disagreement such as what happened here. Any fact checker can cite the data we cited and find that they are legit and highly respected,” he said in an interview with the DCNF. The reviewers disagreed.
Michaels and Rossiter’s claims are not credible, according to Andrew Dessler, a climatologist and professor at Texas A&M University, and one of the academics responsible for the review of the Washington Examiner piece.
“I judge their response to be ‘false’. It contains factual errors as well as lazy, bad science,” Dessler told the DCNF, citing comments from environmental economist Zeke Hausfather who said in a Sept. 5 Twitter thread that there hasn’t been a 14-year pause in global warming. Dessler maintains that Rossiter and Michaels are wrong — there is no problem with climate models.
The other researchers involved in the fact check did not provide a statement, nor did Climate Feedback.
Michelman has not responded to the DCNF’s request for comment through More Than Scientists, a group he founded in 2006.
This is not the first time Facebook has gotten criticized over its fact-checking process.(RELATED: Sen Hawley Says Zuckerberg Told Him There ‘Was Clearly Bias’ In The LiveAction Fact Check)
The tech company was criticised after an Aug. 30 fact check, published in Health Feedback, targeted an Aug. 9 video from anti-abortion group Live Action that included the statement “abortion is never medically necessary.”
The fact checker also nixed a separate video Live Action shared that featured Dr. Kendra Kolb also saying, “Abortion is never medically necessary.” Dr. Jennifer Gunter is listed in an updated version of the fact check’s read more section.
Gunter, who authored a book called “The Vagina Bible,” has openly criticized Live Action and its founder Lila Rose on Twitter, calling Rose on Aug. 31 “a forced birther who knows nothing about medical care.” Zuckerberg acknowledged in September to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, that the fact check of Live Action was done in a biased way.
Facebook engages in blatantly partisan censorship? They hire partisan fact checkers, allowing to them to use the plausible deniability defense? Huh, how ’bout that. /sarc
Wish I could sic these fact checkers on the idiots who infest my FB feed about things like “December 2019 will have 5 Mondays!!! This happens only every 874 years!!!!”
Also: every year I have to reach back to Grade 6 science class and inform people that, no, it isn’t the lower temperatures in fall that make the leaves change colour and fall…”
“December 2019 will have 5 Mondays!!! This happens only every 874 years!!!!”
December has 31 days.
There are seven possible days for any month to start.
Any December that begins on a Saturday, Sunday, or Monday, will have 5 Mondays.
So 3 in seven years will have 5 Monday’s in December.
Almost half the time.
Back in the early days of the internet, before websites and blogs, when people debated through listservs, a group was trying to develop an online encyclopedia (this was very pre-Wikipedia). The paradigm was the premiere print version – Encyclopedia Brittanica which contained articles by authorities. It was recognized that anybody could author and edit online so how could readers know if the information was reliable? One suggestion was SOAPs — seals of approval by recognizable groups — that readers could use to judge the material. If a group you respected gave its SOAP, then you might find the endorsement convincing.
Of course, we can think of reasons why SOAPs might be unworkable. Back then, nobody realized how huge the volume of information would become. Yet I wonder if some version of SOAPs might get FB and other social media out of the conundrum they have of editing and censorship.
they don’t want out Gary…
The SOAP concept is (officially) what these people are using, Gary.
The problem with SOAP is – what groups are “legitimate” arbiters of fact? With very few exceptions, the Facebook “fact checkers” are thoroughly left wing, because those organizations are what the Facebook people think are reliable. Of course, that only outsources the bias.
The “Free Internet” is all, but not free 🙁
Facebook is no different than Google which conducts the same kinds of scientifically unsupported climate alarmist politically driven propaganda deletions, disparaging commentary and invalid criticisms of scientific data that challenged their biased and ignorant climate science viewpoints.
Rabid alarmists have taken over the ‘fact checking’ role at Facebook, just as they have done at Wikipedia, other media, universities and colleges. Their ‘fact checking’ is nothing more than open censorship of honest science.
It looks like the same crass manipulation of the Wikipedia pages. Blatant, in-your-face denials that anyone outside their group has anything valid to say.
The charge that the authors were “lazy” is extraordinary given that the censors haven’t bothered to check the public records properly. Neither have they learned from history what happens when broad-based misrepresentation and over-interpretation are substituted for proper investigation and logical, deductive analysis.
If CO2 were a major driver of the global temperature it would already have increased 8 degrees since 1850. Perhaps 9. It has risen 1 degree.
Something is wrong with their models. Their forecasts of the temperature anomaly are barely within an order of magnitude of the correct answer.
Is Facebook really the best platform for disseminating serious scientific information? I always saw it as a means for nobodies to give their lives meaning by posting minute details about it to anyone who cares.
The solution for all of this grief is for Facebook and others to stop making decisions about what is real and what is false, and just allow the internet to be free from all censorship. I have no problem with encountering false information alongside valid information. It forces me to evaluate both sides of a story for believability.
I’ve read the oped by Rossiter and Michaels and I’d also label it false. For example, they say:
“Globally averaged thermometers show two periods of warming since 1900: a half-degree from natural causes in the first half of the 20th century, before there was an increase in industrial carbon dioxide that was enough to produce it, and another half-degree in the last quarter of the century.”
Shameless plug here: you can check the veracity of this statement using my app.
https://azcomendador.shinyapps.io/Clisense/
There are more problems with the article but I’ll just point out two in this paragraph. All the numbers refer to the HadCRUT series, although they’re essentially the same for Cowtan&Way and similar for NOAA.
First, the numbers for warming in the first half of the XX century are wrong. To calculate warming avoiding the problems of picking a single year (e.g. 1899 may have been much warmer than 1900) I used the difference between the average of 1895-1905 and the average of 1945-1955. I get a warming between these two periods of 0.28ºC, not even close the the 0.5ºC stated by Michaels and Rossiter.
Second, they state matter-of-factly that this warming happened from “natural sources”. Well, natural sources may have played a role, but greenhouse gas forcing increased quite a bit in that period – by 0.7 w/m2. Actually, the transient sensitivity (TCR) you get using *only* the first half of the XX century is 1.53ºC per doubling of CO2 – not far from the figure that results from the whole observational record.
Even if one looks exclusively at the period since 1950, the TCR figure is about 1.3ºC per doubling of CO2. If forcing increased by 0.7w/m2 in the first half of the XX century, and the forcing that corresponds to a doubling of CO2 is 3.8w/m2, then the warming that should have been seen in 1900-1950 18.4% of the warming seen in a doubling of CO2. 18.4% of 1.3ºC is 0.24ºC.
So that’s the math: even if temperatures had increased by 0.5ºC in 1900-1950, you’d expect half of that warming to have happened from greenhouse gas forcing. If by contrast the warming was only 0.28ºC, then the bulk of it can be explained from greenhouse gas forcing. Of course, there may be natural factors in play (which would mean that the real TCR is lower than the one calculated by the app), but the claim of the oped that this warming cannot be explained from carbon dioxide is wrong.
PS: I haven’t actually read Climate Feedback’s “fact check”. So I don’t know if they adress the above point at all, but the oped is false regardless.