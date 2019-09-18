Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; thieves who stole a portrait of French President Emanuel Macron were exonerated because the judge accepted their argument that the President of France is not doing enough to combat climate change.
Protesters who took Macron portrait acquitted on grounds of climate crisis
Kim Willsher in Paris
Tue 17 Sep 2019 21.31 AEST
French judge clears pair of theft, saying their actions were a ‘legitimate call on the president’ to act
Two climate crisis protesters who removed Emmanuel Macron’s portrait from an official building were justified in doing so because of the severity of the environmental emergency, a judge has said.
…
Prosecutors demanded they be fined €500 (£445). The public prosecutor, Rozenn Huon, told the court: “It’s clearly theft and it has done nothing to help climate change.”
The judge conceded “an object of a very strong symbolic value” had been stolen but said the climate crisis was more serious.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/sep/17/climate-crisis-justified-removal-of-macron-portrait-judge-rules
It is entertaining that the great climate leader President Macron is being criticised for lack of action on climate change.
But there may be more serious consequences. This court case sends a clear message to French criminals; if they want to rob a French bank and be exonerated, they should pick a bank with strong connections to the fossil fuel industry, so they can argue their crime was a symbolic political gesture.
20 thoughts on “Climate Protestor Thieves get a Free Pass from a French Judge”
The French are dysfunctional and proud of it. Reminds me of the comment: For Sale, French WWII mauser rifle, never fired and only dropped once.
Irrespective of their faults, I guess I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the French. They did keep the British warships bottled up in Yorktown harbor during the battle of Yorktown, thus enabling the end of the Revolutionary War.
Yeah, but that was during the French monarchy, prior to the French Revolution. there have been a couple revolutions and empires and five republics since then.
Facial recognition being used to justify a crime,now theres a twist. Ironically the face has committed a crime in suppressing the truth of climate alarmism, things are getting bad very bad.
Europe is lost…..again !
+20…..again!
The judge is a degenerate, someone should vandalize their home for not doing enough to uphold the law.
The rule of law has been corrupted when the judges permit the purported ends to justify the means.
This is a rather trivial incidence, but once the camel’s nose is into the tent…what sort of transgression will be allowed next in the name of protest action, bombings?
Just curious, not in any way familiar with French law, but can something like this be appealed in France?
Frankly, they’re welcome to the picture of Macron. We don’t want it, you can keep it.
Now if I rob a bank, can my defense be that Ben Franklin never did ANYTHING to combat climate change?
I hope there will be an appeal !
Can’t be true, it’s not a case of self-defense…
A crime is a crime, for what reasons ever.
Some steal any photos of the judge for not doing enough to fight theft.
Actually, since nothing of value was taken, maybe the ruling was proper.
Destruction/theft of government property.
Somebody had to pay a poster shop to make the pictures. The funds came out of some department’s budget.
500 euros is an inexpensive lesson that should be taught.
They took something worthless, a portrait of Macron. Kind of hard to punish someone for that.
+10
Progressives in Oregon get the same free pass for any illegalities they choose to engage in.
Wherever they have the power, they’re already doing it.
And pretty much ALL the democrat candidates are campaigning on how much worse they’re going to screw us than the person standing next to them.
Of course, when we-the-screwed get justifiably angry, and say so, it’s called ‘hate’.
T̶h̶e̶ ̶d̶e̶v̶i̶l̶ CO2 made me do it.
This is not the video I was hoping to find. Somewhere in the dark recesses of my mind there is a memory of someone from the Laugh-In show saying “The devil made me do it.”
Ban French holiday for the CO2 cause and let’s see the fun.
For decades now, Europe has been little more than a museum to the greatness of Western Civilization. Soon, it won’t even be that.