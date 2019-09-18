Climate Protestor Thieves get a Free Pass from a French Judge

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; thieves who stole a portrait of French President Emanuel Macron were exonerated because the judge accepted their argument that the President of France is not doing enough to combat climate change.

Protesters who took Macron portrait acquitted on grounds of climate crisis

Kim Willsher in Paris

Tue 17 Sep 2019 21.31 AEST

French judge clears pair of theft, saying their actions were a ‘legitimate call on the president’ to act

Two climate crisis protesters who removed Emmanuel Macron’s portrait from an official building were justified in doing so because of the severity of the environmental emergency, a judge has said.

…

Prosecutors demanded they be fined €500 (£445). The public prosecutor, Rozenn Huon, told the court: “It’s clearly theft and it has done nothing to help climate change.”

The judge conceded “an object of a very strong symbolic value” had been stolen but said the climate crisis was more serious.

…