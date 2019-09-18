Yougov Poll: Only 36% of USA Believe Humans are Mainly Responsible for Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova, GWPF; The USA are amongst the most skeptical of the countries surveyed (fourth from the bottom of believers).
International poll: most expect to feel impact of climate change, many think it will make us extinct
September 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m.
New YouGov study of 30,000 people in 28 countries and regions uncovers noticeable differences in attitudes between East and West
Climate change may never before have been as firmly fixed in the public consciousness as it is today. With campaigner Greta Thunberg set to speak at the UN’s Climate Action Summit, a new international YouGov survey uncovers attitudes to climate change across the world.
Acknowledgement of mankind’s role in the changing climate is widespread
That climate change is happening and that humanity is at least partly responsible is a view held by the majority across the world. Indians are the most likely to think that human activity is the main reason the climate is changing, at 71%.
At 35% Norwegians and Saudi Arabians are the least likely to think this, although a further 36% and 48% respectively in each country think that humanity is partially responsible for the changing climate.
…Read more: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/science/articles-reports/2019/09/15/international-poll-most-expect-feel-impact-climate
Its not all good news for US climate skeptics.
There is another chart (see the yougov link above) which suggests slightly over half of US people surveyed think climate change will have at least “a fair amount of impact” on the economy, so there is concern.
The survey also suggests that around 50% of people surveyed in the USA believe drastic changes are required to avert climate change, with an additional 15% supporting continuation of existing climate policies. I’m not sure how that view reconciles with the 36% who believe that humans are mostly responsible for climate change.
JoNova raises concerns about the poll methodology.
Scandinavian countries are highly skeptical of anthropogenic climate change, I found this surprising; for some reason I thought they were all activists. Greta Thunberg’s Sweden is third from the bottom of the list of climate believers.
For some reason Canada doesn’t appear on the summary page. I had a look at the full report, Canada gets a few mentions but I didn’t find an explanation of why Canada’s opinions don’t appear in the summary.
46 thoughts on “Yougov Poll: Only 36% of USA Believe Humans are Mainly Responsible for Climate Change”
That the climate is changing…..and all the responsibility for the past ~50 years is developing countries
..and not the USA
I’ll bet there ‘s not 2 people they surveyed that know that
Until we stop letting them get away with framing the question…we’re losing
So why aren’t the U.N. Warmists insisting 3rd world countries STOP developing? Oh wait … they are … they want to STOP the burning Amazon … which is hurting primeval Stone Age Amazonian tribespeople. The UN wants us ALL to live like primeval tribespeople.
It doesn’t look like Gretta is having the effect she wanted in Scandinavia.
As to the perceived incongruity between those who think that climate change is human caused or not, and the purported need to spend public funds to mitigate any effect: There is no connection.
One can believe that a hurricane is coming and act to mitigate its damage while simultaneously understanding that humans had no responsibility for its existence.
Nobody is seriously debating whether the world has warmed slightly. The arguments are all about whether we can do anything to effect the climate, what the effects of a slightly warming planet are, and if any actions can or should be taken to mitigate any of the effects.
Encouraging news. Let’s hope that the feverish idiocy regarding ‘climate change’ grinds to a halt soon. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time.
It’s ironic, considering that Messrs. Gore and Hansen in the USA are regarded as the high-profile initiators of all the current hysteria. Certainly, the first time I saw a reference to the possible effects of CO2 on climate was in an American undergraduate science textbook in the mid 1970s. That time, it seems to me, is when the seeds were set for all the craziness that’s happening now.
As did I Carbon but they were talking the coming Ice Age and not coincidentally, this end of days nonsense ramped up after Ehrlichs blockbuster hit Science Fiction Novel “The Population Bomb” – oh wait they placed that in the non-fiction section at all the university libraries.
“There is another chart (see the yougov link above) which suggests slightly over half of US people surveyed think climate change will have at least “a fair amount of impact” on the economy, so there is concern. ”
Climate change will have a huge impact on the economy – especially from the conversion of electricity production to the inefficient renewables. Costs of power and electricity will skyrocket.
There’s the problem. What do you mean by climate change. The climate changes. The climate has always changed. Climate change has a huge effect on the economy. Warmer is Richer.
My parents survived the Dirty Thirties. I believe in natural climate change.
Joe,
There is minor distinction between actual climate change effects to the economy and effect on the economy of political machinations regarding the climate.
Higher energy prices are not being driven by changes in climate, but by politics.
I suspect any actual changes in climate will have effects on the economy like lower crop prices, which are not always beneficial.
Answering YES on such a poll has a virtue signalling component to it. Very few people actually want to pay to “fix” such a problem or issue.
And yet I wonder why the “believers” are not 50 points higher.
Arizona had a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2018. Tom Steyer got it on the ballot. The Attorney General required an addition to the statement to include “irrespective of the cost to consumers”. It failed by 2 to 1. The cost language part mattered, and pissed Steyer off so much he went all in against the Republican AG who squeaked out a 3% victory. The added statement regarding COST was a major reason the initiative failed by such a large margin in a blue wave selection in Arizona. Even Democrat voters care about their pocket books when it is obvious there will be higher costs TO THEMSELVES every month for years to come, they just don’t care when they think someone else will be footing the bill.
The same crap was approved in Nevada 60% to 40% the same year, also backed by Steyer, but we in Nevada had a democrat AG and governor and no “irrespective of the cost to consumers” in the proposal or the explanation included in the sample ballot. This being a constitutional amendment it will need to be approved again in 2020 to take effect. The state legislature passed unanimously, and the governor signed a bill providing the same as the ballot initiative. The democrats had control of both houses on the legislature with only one vote short of a super-majority in the Senate. The Republicans voted for it to use to oppose the constitutional amendment as unnecessary and allowing for repeal of the requirement by legislative action in the future, and as campaign fodder when electrical rates start rising as the requirements are implemented.
You have to ask the correct question. Too many times the question is: Do you believe in climate change?
So I assume there were 4 questions asked here.
Anyway, if 36 % in the USA believe humans are MOSTLY responsible for climate change that is 36% TOO MANY.
It shows what irresponsible media and “pseudo-scientists” can do.
In general, younger people in countries with hot climates are easiest to fool.
Only 30 thousand people? Why so little? Have these people been shown past solar cycles, past weather pattens, do they know of past hot/cold weather? do they know about the north/south flip? How about the weak magnetic field? Were have they got the facts to come to the conclusion that co2 is causing climate change.. al gore and his nasty money making liers are hell bent on sending us back to the dark ages…
Can’t resist posting the incomparable Sir Humphrey on polling.
https://youtu.be/G0ZZJXw4MTA
Bloody Brilliant!
Media literacy is taught in a lot of high schools across North America. That skit should be compulsory viewing in all of them.
It was ever thus.
That’s also one reason why the election pols doesn’t work out correctly, most of the time.
Yes, drastic measures are in order like telling urban planners that maybe just maybe their “good planning” crutch is wrong in dictating the massive number of parking spaces required for new shopping and office developments in America. We never actually paved over Vietnam as some mused during the war but we are doing it now to America. Someone get word to the planners that we don’t swarm malls the way we used to before the internet and we don’t even shop for Christmas or attend churches the way we used to. The UHI effect is very real and man made.
Jo Nova is skeptical. Well, I guess so.
Australia is near the bottom of the list, just a bit above that bastion of skepticism, Scandinavia! And if you believe that one …….
Next up, S.E. Asia, all at the top. Taiwan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines. All hotbeds of activism, for sure.
Get This: China is more alarmist than Australia. (!!!!!) No wonder Jo Nova is skeptical.
Notably missing:
Russia and japan, neither of which buys into AGW at all.
Also missing is New Zealand, one of the all-time greats of alarmist countries. Maybe not as alarmist as India, in this poll??????
This poll might make sense if you turned it upside down.
I am calling it -Flag on the field-
FAKE NEWS
Meanwhile in India…..
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-india-invite-bids-global-073737036.html
Resourceguy LOLOL all these climate scare stories yet coal and nuclear plants are being built around the world, india, china, Australia etc etc will carry on as usual….
To participate in YouGov polls you have to answer a lot of very intrusive personal questions, information about yourself which YouGov sells to companies who then target you. People completely unconcerned about their privacy tend to be young, and possibly stupid or at least uninformed enough to give away their personal info for free. So this is a poll representing young and uninformed opinions.
This is supported by the fact that people in equatorial countries seem unaware that their climate will change least.
It’s also interesting that those icons of Leftist Socialism, the Scandinavian countries all seem to be at the bottom of the charts.
Thanks for the background info.
It depends on what you mean by ‘leftist socialism’. As far as I can tell, the Scandinavian countries have market economies and place a high value on individual autonomy. link
I was referred to this study by someone who noted that the survey mthodology itself throws doubt on the numbers as it is a self-responding survey – that is people chose to respond as opposed to being approached, thus making it self-selecting. This is the wording at the bottom of the actual YOUGOV post:
“All of the surveys were conducted online, and in some countries the internet penetration is low to the point where the sample can only be said to be representative to the online population. The countries where the online population is lower than 60% of the total are China, Thailand, Vietnam, Egypt, India and Indonesia.”
You can imagine that not a lot of people will actually take the time to respond to a survey unless they are already primed to the issue.
I thought the same thing, but then I looked at the YouGov Q&A here:
https://yougov.co.uk/about/panel-methodology/research-qs/
There are a few murky weasel words in here where they say their “incentive system” is designed to prevent the self-selection problem and claim they could detect any deliberate attempt to game a poll by activist groups. It’s also not clear how they get the universe of names they poll; they talk about people “proactively recruited via other carefully-selected websites”, whatever that means. But it seems they make a fairly honest effort to be a real polling outfit, not the hokey self-selecting joke I thought.
Another example of a poll using biased/misleading questions to get a higher percentage of the preferred result.
It takes a lot of drilling down in the results to see the actual survey question. Once the actual survey question is posted, you can see that it is highly biased with the implied presumption that CO2 is the primary cause of the current warming
Similar to the survey question that found 80+% of republicans responding that they are in favor of the “passing laws to reduce the pollution that causes global warming”
They use ambiguity, and things that are trivially true to get the answers they want, much the same way lawyers do in a courtroom. The ambiguity of the phrase “climate change” is especially useful, since even a cooling climate is “climate change”. If you spit in the ocean, that in fact does affect both SST as well as SLR. So what?
Hey, Eric, Canada does not appear in the statistics because the majority of Canadians wish it would warm up some, and Trudeau is finally realizing his doomsday fantasies aren’t selling. Remember, 80% of Canadians live within 100 miles of the USA border, and that would be what they call a clue!
Well, we know the Sen. Elizabeth Warren is fully onboard.
(Sorry, couldn’t resist)
So. I guess we got, like, 4% of Progressives?
“Sorry, eh, but I don’t want to give my opinion. That’d be rude, eh.”
Just wait for the cooling.
Canadian universities are now hijacked by the climate strike minority crowd:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/climate-strike-students-ubc-1.5287855
And the CBC finds the local sympathetic professor, George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs… a climate expert obviously…
Eco-totalitarism is near.
I have my own view, not covered above.
The “narrative” by the Fakestream media, politicians (Algore) and other liars is that fossil fuels are running up carbon dioxide (that part has to be at least partly true), which is re-radiating heat waves in all directions, slowing its escape to space, thus resulting in a higher equilibrium temperature. That temperature stuff has been much debunked on this site. The records that make it look that way are heavily faked. The narrative continues that the small difference produced will cause enormous damage to the biosphere and maybe even end human life.
But almost everybody on this site is a physical scientist. I am a life scientist. It has been mentioned here that carbon dioxide is the basis of photosynthesis, and it has been pointed out that geologists studied temperatures before all the screaming began to determine temperature optimum. I do not know what the best was–but “climate optimum” means a warm period, the “Eocene Climate Optimum” is defined correctly even in Wikipedia last I checked, and was six Celcius degrees warmer than present.
Today’s young geologists do not even know what the term “climate optimum” means.
The summary position of this site is that fossils have little to do with global temperature, and that strongly beneficial. I concur with that.
Yet over the long term (even Miss Donkey-mouth has admitted the twelve years was “a joke”), there really IS occurring climate change that is severely harming the biosphere. It has been going on since the start of agriculture about 14 000 years ago, and turned the Sahara and former “Fertile Crescent” into deserts. The US got its first taste of this desertification with the 1930’s Dust Bowl” and another uncomprehended lesson this year with severe flooding in the Midwest, followed magically by drought.
Agriculture as we have always known it involves plows or other tillage, and a lot of bare soil. Those two things destroy soil structure, so that the soil cannot absorb the rain at all well, and you get runoff and floods. Then the dry soil supports fewer plants, there is less transpiration from fewer leaves, thus less cloud formation, and less subsequent rain. The bare, damaged soil forms a rural heat island, which further reduces rain. So–drought. And high daytime air temperatures and low nighttime temperatures. That is the real climate change. It can be reversible in as few as three years.
The human race vanguard is learning awesome things about enhancing soil structure and improving fertility. Because YOU know so little about it, these pioneers believe the garbage about fossil fuels. That is dangerous, because fossils and only fossils increase the carrying capacity of the Earth for life. Fortunately, their rightness matters much more than their mistakes. Permaculture, Regeneration Agriculture done right, are profitable. No smashing of the economy needed.
There IS climate change, it IS dangerous, because starvation causes wars, and it IS caused primarily by humans. It is not caused by fossils–their carbon dioxide reduces the problem. The real cause is profitable and fun to fix.
I speak to lots of people here in Austria. Most are very skeptical of this Climate Change thing without any prodding. I must confess that I speak primarily to people my age and older and at our age one tends to be less panicky and more conservative. Most of those who say they believe in Climate Alarmism don’t really understand the consequences. As there is no emissions-free energy form, we must commit collective suicide as otherwise, 8 billion people living at Medieval standards will also impact the planet. Living standards will have to drop massively, life expectancy will drop massively, the poor will be even poorer, the Middle-Class will vanish. That’s not a world I want to live in – and a large majority of people agree once they come to understand the real choices.
Russia and all of eastern Europe omitted? No Mexico? Not a single Central and South American country? A lot of people live in these places.
I am convinced that the only reason “climate change” gets purchase in many countries is that Obama, in signing on to Paris, agreed to distribute $100 billion per year among whatever are called “undeveloped countries.” This excites developed countries because we are to pay more than any of them thus supporting the screw-the-USA meme. It’s the same issue that causes so many climate researchers and industrialists to sign on and stay aboard. It’s about money, who gets it, and who doesn’t.
Yep. Further proof that a third of the population is well below average IQ….
LMAO Even in cucked Europe, people know it’s bs.
I wonder if they ever thought about asking the sample participants, what do they think was the cause of climate change before humans existed as sentient animals roughly one hundred thousand years ago? ( I am being generous re the sentient time scale)
I wonder what could possibly have prompted the climate to change during the 4.5 billion years of planet Earth’s existence, prior to human evolution as humans?
You can’t trust polls favoring any action until the $$ costs start being felt…or the foreknowledge of the certainty of very high costs (and no calculable benefit) is in play.
‘Climate change’ ranks at the bottom of Americans’ concerns, yet WaPo now claims 8 in 10 Americans Believe. Bulls*it. Even 36% seems high, all things considered. Seems the leftist/fascist media is following Rules for Radicals #1: Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.” When you own all the megaphones you can create a new reality, so my biggest concern is election fraud, the only way democrats can ‘win’ with their laughable platform and no doubt they know it. Between ‘fraction magic’ that turns votes into fractions and illegal voters it looks bad. And the entire media is paving the way and obviously complicit.
Please check out ZipPollsUSA.com? It’s the best kept secret because it inadvertently exposes the sham. Zip anonymously polls over 100,000 Americans across the political spectrum and a high majority support Trump. Zip is owned by a liberal and all their questions are spun that way, so the results are clearly not rigged. They won’t ask the Big Question: “Who will you vote for in 2020?” and blow the illusion completely, but the questions they do ask make it obvious, despite the liberal spin. Zip predicted the Trump landslide and it’s now being ignored by the ENTIRE media, all pushing the left/right narrative and ignoring the vast MAGA middle, which of course makes demonizing Trump supporters easy and is in line with the illusion that most Americans Believe in man-made climate change. All smoke & mirrors!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2016/08/13/app-maker—trump-win-election/88640044/
USA Today: App Maker: Trump will win election
August 13, 2016
Excerpts: “”Based on the stats we see, he looks strong,” says Ric Militi, co-founder of San Diego-based Crazy Raccoons, maker of the Zip question and answer app. His app poses questions and polls responses based on an average of 100,000 daily users. “We’re not a poll. We’re a conversation, and 100% anonymous,” Militi says. “People feel comfortable answering questions without fear of being bullied or being called a racist. People can express themselves safely, and you get a pure answer.”. . .He contends that most media polls are just flat-out wrong and that smartphone answers are the future. . .So either the traditional polls are right or Militi is onto something, with a different way of polling that lets citizens answer more openly. We’ll find out on Nov. 8, when voters go to the real polls.”
https://zippollusa.com/category/politics/
YouGov polls are basically worthless. The high numbers in India do not surprise me, it’s possible that 95% of the respondents there work in information technology and rarely get out into the real world.
Canadian citizens are being RAPED by carbon taxes. Yeah, I doubt any global warmist wants Canadian opinions about global warming.
I suspect that none of the 36% could define “climate” or “climate change” in scientific terms, so essentially the 36% are 100% duped.
Andrew