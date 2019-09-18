Trump Touts Decision To End California’s Ability To Set Its Own Emission Rules

Chris White Tech Reporter
September 18, 2019 12:08 PM ET
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his move to end California’s authority to craft emission regulations that are stricter than federal rules, a move that comes as the president continues to roll back Obama-era regulations.
Trump said removing a waiver will make vehicles safer and less expensive.
“The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER,” the president said on Twitter.
The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
“This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety … advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars,” Trump wrote.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who’s been a thorn in Trump’s hide, said the state will continue to fight such moves.
“While the White House clings to the past, automakers and American families embrace cleaner cars,” Becerra told reporters Tuesday, The New York Times reported. He noted that clean cars are “achievable, science-based, and a boon for hardworking American families and public health.”
Becerra has sued the administration more than 50 times since 2017. Much of the litigation is designed to hit Trump’s environmental rollbacks.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump’s proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations, at a media conference in Los Angeles, Aug. 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trump’s move comes after months of speculation. Neither the White House nor the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. (RELATED: California To Sue Trump For Nixing State’s Ability To Set Fuel Emission Standards)
The administration unveiled a draft plan in 2018 to roll back the federal fuel economy standards the Obama administration put in place. The draft included a plan to revoke a waiver given to California under the 1970 Clean Air Act, which allows it to set tougher state-level standards.
Former President Barack Obama raised the average fuel economy of automobiles to 54.5 mpg by 2025. California got permission from the Obama administration to issue its own, higher emissions standards.
The Trump administration, for its part, first proposed in 2018 freezing fuel economy standards at 37 mpg in 2020. The EPA and Department of Transportation estimated the freeze would save $500 billion in societal costs and prevent around 1,000 traffic fatalities a year.
6 thoughts on “Trump Touts Decision To End California’s Ability To Set Its Own Emission Rules”
Okay – who would love to be a fly on the governor’s wall just to witness the hissy-fit?
Hooray for data-driven policy! 🙂
GoooOOOOOOOOOOO, TRUMP!
TRUMP. GOOD FOR AMERICA. GOOD FOR THE WORLD.
Finally. It’s really not been fair that for thirty years now California has been flagrantly driving up prices for automobiles with unreasonable demands.
Their air was clean by the mid-80s. EFI saw dramatic increases in fuel economy and reliability.
This has been about California trying to dictate to the other 49 states what we can and can’t do, and I’m sick of it.
The 1970 Clean air and water act was a great thing. But there are technological limits. Equivalent transportation vehicles today get twice the mileage cars did in 1970, but that doesn’t mean cars in 2050 should be expected to get twice the mileage that 2020 cars do. Virtue signaling states, led by California, can do a lot of economic damage with their foolishness. California is such a large market for automobiles that they force manufacturers to meet their standard for all vehicles. Separate production runes aren’t economical.
“The standard California and the Obama Administration had agreed to requires cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles to average 36 miles per gallon by 2025. The Trump administration proposes to freeze the standards at the 2020 year model year, cutting about six miles per gallon from the original goal”.
Thank You Mr. President for your bold and sensible action.
So what’s the Big Deal Mr Becerra?
So you won’t be able to dictate emissions control measures on new ICE vehicles.
Fossil fuel burning vehicles are evil according to your climate religion. And many Cal cities already are trying to
shake-downsue petroleum companies for “climate damage” from their products sold there. Just ban selling the fuels then in your state if you think the product is going to end life on this planet as you claim..
California can still mandate the ICE vehicles no longer be sold there, and then force residents go to EVs by some date. See how that goes over with voters.
Great move by the Trump Administration. Exposes the pure politically driven “hate Trump” garbage being hyped by California’s out of touch with reality politicians. What a bunch of clowns.