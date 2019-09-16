Board of Supervisors: Albemarle County

Guest post by Charles G. Battig, M.D.

At the September 4, 2019 Albemarle County board of supervisors meeting, members of an environmentalist group spoke in support of a county plan to meet the goals of the U.N. Paris Climate Accord. The following is a rebuttal to that proposal. It will be presented at the board of supervisors meeting September 18, 2019.

At the BOS meeting here two weeks ago, several lobbyists spoke. One expressed concern that her favorite bird was not showing up on time. I share that concern. She should be grateful that that bird showed up at all, and had avoided the 200mph wind turbine blade tips killing 100,000 of thousands of our feathered friends each year while providing intermittent renewable energy.

Be thankful also that that bird missed a massive commercial solar farm such as proposed for southern VA which would cause a sudden climate change for natural fauna in farm fields being put into a perpetual twilight zone in place of natural daylight. Those solar panels depend upon the mining of toxic rare earth minerals by children in Africa and the use of toxic chemicals in solar panel manufacturing in China; once in place, these panels begin leaching out toxic chemicals into native VA soil killing parts of the natural food chain for that bird…all for intermittent renewable energy, backed up by fossil fuel energy plants Good luck and best wishes for her favorite bird’s survival.

Another lobbyist made claim of many happy commercial interests here because of county staff climate proposals…I do not doubt it…I would also be happy all the way to the bank if I could get BOS to impose laws restricting freedom of choice and requiring purchase of my unique products, and impose taxes on the working class to pay for it. If products are so good and would save the earth as claimed then let the free market and the public decide. It should be an easy sell if they do as advertised. Instead paid lobbyists and stakeholders show up and want government favoritism at taxpayer expense, and claim that the (undefined and un-measured climate) will be measurably influenced or the planet saved…saved from what? Surveys often ask open ended feel-good questions…do you want clean air? Would you settle for healthy air? Yes…but they never include a taxpayer price tag for achieving that. Voters are tired of crony capitalism sustained by false scare stories and false remedies. County taxpayers are the biggest stakeholders yet are excluded from closed door negotiations. The Board of Supervisors is expected to represent them, and not paid lobbyists.

Carbon free…what does that mean? It is a wordsmithing scam…we are all carbon-based life forms; we eat carbohydrates to stay alive. It has become a politically disguised term for carbon dioxide. We exhale 4 per cent CO2…1000x the atmospheric concentration. Plants live on CO2 and produce O2 which we breathe to stay alive. Too low CO2 and plants die; satellites show a global increase in greenery secondary to increased atmospheric CO2. Why are wine and beer industries here allowed to spew thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere without apparent concern?

The impact of manmade CO2 on global climate/temperature is too small to be scientifically identified. The number one green-house gas by far at 90% or so is water vapor, as in clouds. Manmade CO2 comes in around 0.25% as a contributor. There is no proof that CO2 has any measurable impact on climate…just the echo chamber of talking heads on the media, politicians, and rent seeking interests claiming an imaginary climate catastrophe…an induced climate panic based on biased climate model computers which their designers admit cannot correctly model clouds and which ignore the cosmic drivers of solar energy. Ignored is the fact that the climate has been and is always changing. Shouts of “do something” and school walkouts betray the lack of any significant understanding of science or climate. It would be better to stay in school and learn basic science rather the follow the media child who claims to be able to see the invisible carbon dioxide.

No matter how sincere you are about influencing behavior and the climate, none of these measures will have any measurable impact on the climate, but will destroy personal freedom, increase the power of an elite ruling class, and needlessly raise the cost of living. Shameful are the tactics of frightening children and those trusting of their government. The current General-Secretary of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) agrees saying that the alarmist narrative on climate change has gone off the rails as he criticized the news media for provoking unjustified anxiety.

These are facts, not so much in vogue now as are emotional stories and unsubstantiated claims, but I graduated from engineering school, earned a Masters in Engineering, then a Medical Degree, and worked on the Apollo moon project, fields where facts were learned, defended in debate, and used in practice, and subject to change…unicorns, fairy tales, and political alliances did not carry the day, and will not now. Let Albemarle county focus on the real needs of education, housing, and transportation.

Charles G. Battig, M.D.

