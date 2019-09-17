Guest ridiculing of science “journalism” by David Middleton

The blood-red photos accompanying this screed of climate crisis wailing reminded me of the classic Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea episode…

In Irwin Allen’s TV adaptation of RCP8.5, the Van Allen Radiation Belt had ignited the atmosphere . This was also the basis of the 1961 theatrical version of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. However, Irwin Allen’s disaster movies warranted the suspension of disbelief, unlike the Dim-Bulb Tide of Climate Crisis Alarmism…

The Blood-Dimmed Tide

Climate change is poised to alter the face of global conflict. By EMILY ATKIN

September 16, 2019 It’s the year 2100. The nationalist ideology popularized by Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Boris Johnson has not only retained its hold on industrialized nations, but also expanded amid conditions of climate upheaval. [Wah! Wah! Wah!] The endgame was distressingly rapid, and looks especially so in retrospect. Following Donald Trump’s reelection to the presidency in 2020… [Wah! Wah! Wah!] So the world kept getting hotter. The global community sailed past the 1.5 degree Celsius “‘safe’ threshold of warming” mark around 2038, and summers of Saharan intensity became an annual norm in Europe—often in North America, too. [Wah! Wah! Wah!] The world’s population ballooned to 12.6 billion by the end of the century, and Earth’s temperature rose by 4 degrees Celsius—twice the level that scientists had long earmarked as… [Wah! Wah! Wah!] Today, at 4 degrees, there is still civilization. But there is no Kiribati, given that sea levels have risen three feet since the beginning of the century. [Wah! Wah! Wah!] This dystopian vision of a new era of climate-driven geopolitical conflict and ideological regression has been lurching into the foreground of global politics for at least the past generation. No one in power today can credibly say they weren’t warned. They can, perhaps, claim they didn’t know how rapidly the threats were multiplying; they can even say they didn’t accept or believe them. But no one can plausibly say they did everything they could. Few can say they even tried. Even those who have long sounded the alarm on climate chaos say today they have regrets; that they should have done more, or approached things differently. “It took me 10 or 15 years to realize I should be organizing, not writing books,” said Bill McKibben, who has written 17 books—mostly about the climate crisis. “I spent those years thinking we were in an argument, and that my job was to provide the weight of evidence that would eventually cause us to win the argument. It’s now utterly clear that we were never engaged in an argument. It was a fight.” [Help us Obi Wan McKibben! You’re our only hope!] But if McKibben has learned one thing in 30 years of climate advocacy, it’s that the voices demanding change have to be louder—not in the pages of books or magazines, but on the streets and at the polls. “This may be the last moment that comes in time for us to do any good,” he said. “We better make the most of it.” [Wah! Wah! Wah! LOUDER THAN EVAH!!!]

Emily Atkin is a contributing editor to The New Republic and the author of the climate newsletter Heated. The New Republic

Someone please call a wambulance!

Wambulance

A fictional ambulance or rescue squad for someone who cries or whines, most often without provocation. A way to insult someone whom often cries for no apparent reason; a cry baby, a brat, or someone suffering from hypochondria. Urban Dictionary

Emily Atkin must be Hell-bent on becoming the next Eric Holthaus and Little Emily is in dire need of a wambulance…

The world’s population ballooned to 12.6 billion by the end of the century… Little Emily

Figure 1. The world’s population could only balloon to 12.6 billion by the end of the century in the “Age of Ultron Catholic Rabbit” scenario. (UN DESA)

Earth’s temperature rose by 4 degrees Celsius—twice the level that scientists had long earmarked as… Little Emily

Really? Assuming the post-1976 Pacific Climate Shift trend holds for another 80 years, it’s more like a maximum of 2.5 °C above 1850 using HadCRUT4…

Or only 2.0 °C using UAH v6.0…

Figure 3a. Same as Figure 2, with UAH v6.0.

Figure 3b. UAH v6.0 is closer to RCP2.6 than RCP4.5. (Having Fun With the Fourth National Climate Assessment Report)

The current trend is tracking below the RCP4.5 model mean.

Figure 4a. RCP4.5 is a strong mitigation scenario in which we would have already started to undiscover fire. (IPCC)

An RCP4.5 world is virtually indistinguishable from the present day.

Figure 4b. RCP4.5: Crisis Cancelled. (IPCC)

Then Little Emily went full Billy Madison…

Today, at 4 degrees, there is still civilization. But there is no Kiribati, given that sea levels have risen three feet since the beginning of the century. Little Emily

Figure 5. Sorry Emily, you can’t get there from here. (Oh say can you see modern sea level rise from a geological perspective?)

Who the heck is Emily Atkin?

Emily Atkin’s previous climate claim to fame, was her run in with Hurricane expert Dr. Ryan Maue. Emily had declared Louisiana to be doomed by climate change-infused Hurricane Barry. You remember Hurricane Barry right? It was a hurricane for an entire three hours, achieving unprecedented high winds of 70 miles per hour.

Fortunately for little Emily, Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann came to her rescue…

“a surprisingly large number of climate deniers are misogynists. And so our female colleagues are at the receiving end of a particularly toxic brew of denialism, conspiratorial ideation and misogyny. It is most unfortunate and most disturbing.” https://t.co/rDJguuwXqf — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 10, 2019

Alas, even with the Hockey Team supporting her, little Emily just couldn’t take the heat.

Anyway, I’m gonna mute my feed temporarily because there is *a lot* of hate coming my way! But just wanna say I stand by my own expertise, and the fact that male scientists are often super demeaning to female journalists. Ok bye! — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) July 10, 2019

I just loved this bit:

“I have spent my entire career listening to hundreds of actual experts on climate change and hurricanes.”

From her LinkedIn profile…

Experience Staff Writer

Company Name The New Republic

Dates Employed Feb 2017 – Present

Employment Duration 2 yrs 6 mos

Location Washington D.C. Metro Area

Staff writer covering science and environmental politics.

2 years and 6 months.

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Company Name circa.com

Dates Employed Jul 2016 – Feb 2017

Employment Duration 8 mos

Location Washington D.C. Metro Area

Covered the 2016 presidential election and national policy. Reported, wrote, produced, and appeared in news segments for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s local TV stations.

8 months.

Various Positions

Company Name Law360

Dates Employed Feb 2012 – Oct 2013

Employment Duration 1 yr 9 mos

Location Greater New York City Area

Started as a news assistant in February 2012, promoted to news apprentice in January 2013, and again in May 2013 to reporter.

1 year and 9 months.

Research Assistant

Company Name Wayne Barrett

Dates Employed Aug 2011 – Jan 2012

Employment Duration 6 mos

Location Greater New York City Area

Assisted investigative reporter Wayne Barrett with his pieces on the 2012 presidential election for Newsweek, The Daily Beast, and The Nation.

6 months.

Editorial Intern

Company Name New York Observer

Dates Employed Jan 2011 – Jul 2011

Employment Duration 7 mos

Location Greater New York City Area

7 months

Staff Reporter

Company Name The Legislative Gazette

Dates Employed Jan 2010 – Jun 2010

Employment Duration 6 mos

Location Albany, New York Area

Generated more than 70 stories covering New York state politics.

6 months.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio

Contributing Reporter

Company Name WAMC Northeast Public Radio

Dates Employed Nov 2009 – Jun 2010

Employment Duration 8 mos

Location Albany, New York Area

Freelance reporter and producer covering New York state politics.

8 months.

That’s an 84 month “career”… 7 years and 2 months.

My first thought is that her “entire career” reads more like a series of part-time jobs.

My second thought is that she can’t hold down a steady job. Her average employment duration has been 1 year and 9 days with each employer. Her longest stint, with The New Republic, lasted two and a half years.

Some personal news: Tomorrow is my last day @newrepublic!



On Sept. 9, I’m launching a daily newsletter dedicated to original reporting + analysis on the climate crisis.



It’s called HEATED, and it would mean the world to me (literally) if you signed up:https://t.co/lhVTa5uizV — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) August 29, 2019

My third thought was that the vast majority of her “entire career” was not spent listening to scientists of any variety… much less comprehending anything she heard.

Education SUNY New Paltz

Degree Name Bachelor of Arts Field Of Study Journalism, Political Science

Dates attended or expected graduation 2007 – 2011 Activities and Societies: Lambda Pi Eta

Emily Atkin earns a Billy Madison Lifetime Achievement Award

Featured Image

