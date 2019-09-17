Guest ridiculing of science “journalism” by David Middleton
The blood-red photos accompanying this screed of climate crisis wailing reminded me of the classic Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea episode…
In Irwin Allen’s TV adaptation of RCP8.5, the Van Allen Radiation Belt had ignited the atmosphere . This was also the basis of the 1961 theatrical version of Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. However, Irwin Allen’s disaster movies warranted the suspension of disbelief, unlike the Dim-Bulb Tide of Climate Crisis Alarmism…
The Blood-Dimmed Tide
Climate change is poised to alter the face of global conflict.
By EMILY ATKIN
September 16, 2019
It’s the year 2100. The nationalist ideology popularized by Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Boris Johnson has not only retained its hold on industrialized nations, but also expanded amid conditions of climate upheaval.
The endgame was distressingly rapid, and looks especially so in retrospect. Following Donald Trump’s reelection to the presidency in 2020…
So the world kept getting hotter. The global community sailed past the 1.5 degree Celsius “‘safe’ threshold of warming” mark around 2038, and summers of Saharan intensity became an annual norm in Europe—often in North America, too.
The world’s population ballooned to 12.6 billion by the end of the century, and Earth’s temperature rose by 4 degrees Celsius—twice the level that scientists had long earmarked as…
Today, at 4 degrees, there is still civilization. But there is no Kiribati, given that sea levels have risen three feet since the beginning of the century.
This dystopian vision of a new era of climate-driven geopolitical conflict and ideological regression has been lurching into the foreground of global politics for at least the past generation. No one in power today can credibly say they weren’t warned. They can, perhaps, claim they didn’t know how rapidly the threats were multiplying; they can even say they didn’t accept or believe them. But no one can plausibly say they did everything they could. Few can say they even tried.
Even those who have long sounded the alarm on climate chaos say today they have regrets; that they should have done more, or approached things differently. “It took me 10 or 15 years to realize I should be organizing, not writing books,” said Bill McKibben, who has written 17 books—mostly about the climate crisis. “I spent those years thinking we were in an argument, and that my job was to provide the weight of evidence that would eventually cause us to win the argument. It’s now utterly clear that we were never engaged in an argument. It was a fight.”
But if McKibben has learned one thing in 30 years of climate advocacy, it’s that the voices demanding change have to be louder—not in the pages of books or magazines, but on the streets and at the polls. “This may be the last moment that comes in time for us to do any good,” he said. “We better make the most of it.”
The New Republic
Emily Atkin is a contributing editor to The New Republic and the author of the climate newsletter Heated.
Someone please call a wambulance!
A fictional ambulance or rescue squad for someone who cries or whines, most often without provocation. A way to insult someone whom often cries for no apparent reason; a cry baby, a brat, or someone suffering from hypochondria.
Emily Atkin must be Hell-bent on becoming the next Eric Holthaus and Little Emily is in dire need of a wambulance…
The world’s population ballooned to 12.6 billion by the end of the century…Little Emily
Earth’s temperature rose by 4 degrees Celsius—twice the level that scientists had long earmarked as…Little Emily
Really? Assuming the post-1976 Pacific Climate Shift trend holds for another 80 years, it’s more like a maximum of 2.5 °C above 1850 using HadCRUT4…
Or only 2.0 °C using UAH v6.0…
The current trend is tracking below the RCP4.5 model mean.
An RCP4.5 world is virtually indistinguishable from the present day.
Then Little Emily went full Billy Madison…
Today, at 4 degrees, there is still civilization. But there is no Kiribati, given that sea levels have risen three feet since the beginning of the century.Little Emily
Who the heck is Emily Atkin?
Emily Atkin’s previous climate claim to fame, was her run in with Hurricane expert Dr. Ryan Maue. Emily had declared Louisiana to be doomed by climate change-infused Hurricane Barry. You remember Hurricane Barry right? It was a hurricane for an entire three hours, achieving unprecedented high winds of 70 miles per hour.
Fortunately for little Emily, Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann came to her rescue…
“a surprisingly large number of climate deniers are misogynists. And so our female colleagues are at the receiving end of a particularly toxic brew of denialism, conspiratorial ideation and misogyny. It is most unfortunate and most disturbing.” https://t.co/rDJguuwXqf— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 10, 2019
Alas, even with the Hockey Team supporting her, little Emily just couldn’t take the heat.
Anyway, I’m gonna mute my feed temporarily because there is *a lot* of hate coming my way! But just wanna say I stand by my own expertise, and the fact that male scientists are often super demeaning to female journalists. Ok bye!— Emily Atkin (@emorwee) July 10, 2019
I just loved this bit:
“I have spent my entire career listening to hundreds of actual experts on climate change and hurricanes.”
From her LinkedIn profile…
Experience
Staff Writer
Company Name The New Republic
Dates Employed Feb 2017 – Present
Employment Duration 2 yrs 6 mos
Location Washington D.C. Metro Area
Staff writer covering science and environmental politics.
2 years and 6 months.
Senior Multimedia Journalist
Company Name circa.com
Dates Employed Jul 2016 – Feb 2017
Employment Duration 8 mos
Location Washington D.C. Metro Area
Covered the 2016 presidential election and national policy. Reported, wrote, produced, and appeared in news segments for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s local TV stations.
8 months.
Various Positions
Company Name Law360
Dates Employed Feb 2012 – Oct 2013
Employment Duration 1 yr 9 mos
Location Greater New York City Area
Started as a news assistant in February 2012, promoted to news apprentice in January 2013, and again in May 2013 to reporter.
1 year and 9 months.
Research Assistant
Company Name Wayne Barrett
Dates Employed Aug 2011 – Jan 2012
Employment Duration 6 mos
Location Greater New York City Area
Assisted investigative reporter Wayne Barrett with his pieces on the 2012 presidential election for Newsweek, The Daily Beast, and The Nation.
6 months.
Editorial Intern
Company Name New York Observer
Dates Employed Jan 2011 – Jul 2011
Employment Duration 7 mos
Location Greater New York City Area
7 months
Staff Reporter
Company Name The Legislative Gazette
Dates Employed Jan 2010 – Jun 2010
Employment Duration 6 mos
Location Albany, New York Area
Generated more than 70 stories covering New York state politics.
6 months.
WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Contributing Reporter
Company Name WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Dates Employed Nov 2009 – Jun 2010
Employment Duration 8 mos
Location Albany, New York Area
Freelance reporter and producer covering New York state politics.
8 months.
That’s an 84 month “career”… 7 years and 2 months.
My first thought is that her “entire career” reads more like a series of part-time jobs.
My second thought is that she can’t hold down a steady job. Her average employment duration has been 1 year and 9 days with each employer. Her longest stint, with The New Republic, lasted two and a half years.
Some personal news: Tomorrow is my last day @newrepublic!— Emily Atkin (@emorwee) August 29, 2019
On Sept. 9, I’m launching a daily newsletter dedicated to original reporting + analysis on the climate crisis.
It’s called HEATED, and it would mean the world to me (literally) if you signed up:https://t.co/lhVTa5uizV
My third thought was that the vast majority of her “entire career” was not spent listening to scientists of any variety… much less comprehending anything she heard.
Education
SUNY New Paltz
Degree Name Bachelor of Arts Field Of Study Journalism, Political Science
Dates attended or expected graduation 2007 – 2011
Activities and Societies: Lambda Pi Eta
27 thoughts on “The Dim-Bulb Tide of Climate Crisis Alarmism”
So the temperature went up beyond the “we’re all going to die!!” mark and yet the population ballooned to 12.6bn? What happened to the everyone dying from (or as a result of) the heat bit?
There would have been 25 billion if not for Thanos, I mean Gorebal Warming… /Sarc
Funny, how a fossil fueled world supposedly could feed over 12 billion, but we could only feed about 4 billion today without fossil fuels.
Well, I think she’s dumber than a bag of hammers, and I’m a female of the REAL female persuasion, so how does THAT figure into her self-absorbed ‘they’re all picking on me’ whimper & whine?
Good grief! If the real world doesn’t swoon at her feet, they’re all picking on her? What a marooon!!!!
“Today, at 4 degrees, there is still civilization.”
They’re toning it down here……..
Things are not as bad as it seems.
“It’s the year 2100. The nationalist ideology popularized by Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Boris Johnson has not only retained its hold on industrialized nations, but also expanded amid conditions of climate upheaval.
So the world kept getting hotter. The global community sailed past the 1.5 degree Celsius “‘safe’ threshold of warming” mark around 2038, and summers of Saharan intensity became an annual norm in Europe—often in North America, too.
[Wah! Wah! Wah!]
The world’s population ballooned to 12.6 billion by the end of the century, and Earth’s temperature rose by 4 degrees Celsius—twice the level that scientists had long earmarked as…”
If rising temperatures et al are so bad and Mankind engaged in climate change and “Nationalism” wars due to Populism, how in the heck did humanity balloon from 7.7 billion to 12.6 billion?
I presume this woman never took Logic 101?
I think that’s a safe assumption. It’s also likely that any college courses involving math and/or science were beyond her academic envelope.
The population was able to reach 12.6 billion by 2100 thanks to the colossal increase in agricultural production caused by the steady increase in CO2 levels that eliminated World hunger. The increased CO2 levels were eventually determined to be caused by the variation in the Sun’s emissions.
The Haber-Bosch process manufactures synthetic fertilizer from natural gas. Half of the current human population would starve without it.
Emily sounds like she got her journalism degree from the Alinsky School of Rules For Radicals. David, like yourself, I have a career looking at geologic processes, both with a profit motive-and therefore an inherent demand for results, and with a well-developed understanding of earth processes. This Doomsday Talk is the latest version of people who cannot produce anything but can summon up crocodile tears to support their fanaticisim. Call the wambulance and tell them to bring a strait-jacket.
Modifying an old saying…
Those who can, do.
Those who can’t, teach. (No offense to good teachers intended.)
Those who can’t teach, become guidance counselors.
Those who can’t learn enough to be guidance counselors, become climate crisis “journalists.”
In the Army it was:
See one
Do one
Teach one
Ever notice how the real experts on hurricanes are always “deniers” or at the most “luke warmers”?
And ever notice how Mann, who most certainly is not an expert on hurricanes hates them all?
Hi David Middleton,
If you know this lady Emily Atkin, or know of anyone who can contact her please tell to read every page of http://www.breadandbutterscience.com/A_Chronological_Listing_of_Early_Weather_Events.pdf compiled by James A. Marusek, Nuclear Physicist & Engineer, U.S. Department of the Navy, retired and many, many others. She may then get a better perspective on what ‘climate change actually means.
Thank-you in advance.
P.S. I will never ‘do’ social media (except a few blogs (with appropriate anti-google blocking)) as it is nothing but glorified spyware.
I don’t know her… But LinkedIn says she’s a 3rd connection, meaning she’s connected to someone who’s connected to someone connected to me. It seems like almost all climate “journalists” are 3rd connections. One is even a 2nd connection. LinkedIn is a bit like 6 degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon.
Oh well, reluctantly, I may ask my sister in California. She a Dimocrad voting
commielefty socialist who seems to knows (or can get hold of) everyone who’s a nobody, especially in the MSM.
Doesn’t this WAh Wah business just detract from straight forward refutation with the graphs and data?
There is another article in today’s Times (London) on Climate Change Threat to Food Supply and it would be good to be able to link to a sensible rebuttal of the newspaper scare stuff – complete with photo of kids shouting.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/weather-extremes-should-scare-us-gmbwntd7k
There are articles that deserve dry refutation and there are articles that deserve cruel ridicule.
This article falls in the latter category. I just tossed in the graphs and data to cast the cruel ridicule in sharp relief.
Dont include Boris in your honoranle list He is just as daft a climista as the rest of them
By the way I work out that to replace our UK fossil fuel energy consumption we need a total of about 70,000 offshore 10 MW turbines operating at an unachievable 58% load factor. And that is when the wind is blowing When its not – Tough. The idiots at Climate Change Committee say we need a 7500 a tenth of that number so that means a lot of blackouts and no driving, flying, trains, Boats, manufacturing etc but not to worry The Chinese will see us all right.
Current UK fossil fuel consumption
1.4 Million Barrels of oil per day
Gas 100 Billion Cu M per year
Coal 14.2 Million Tonnes
Question for Emily Atkin: What is the current temperature of the “global community,” and where does one put the thermometer?
👍 👍 👍 👍 🤣
Journalists for the most part don’t become journalists because they are scientifically minded. Especially nowadays. In many cases regurgitation is the only job they are qualified to do.
If you want to go down the rabbit hole into her mind, here’s her new chob:
I wrote climate porn
https://heated.world/?no_cover=true
Emily is a climate hustler and a product of the BIG EDUCATION racket. Disabled by a worthless education, she made a bee-line for the cesspool that is “The Mistake On The Potomac” (a/k/a Washington, D.C.) where “news” is manufactured by “journalists” (a/k/a social parasites, propagandists) and other similar unemployables like Emily.
Based on that assessment I would say she is prime for being hired as an “investigative journalist” by the NYT and a strong candidate for being a frequent contributor for CNN or MSNBC.
She has the illusion of knowledge.
This is similar to Michael Mann’s illusion that, since he has a PhD in physics, he knows enough about tree biology to successfully invent his hockey stick. When he stands up for this journalist, it’s the blind leading the blind for sure.
If the lady thinks male scientists are hard on female journalists, she should consider the plight of hapless male students who get too big for their britches. It’s not mysogyny, it’s what alpha geeks do.
Emily is a friend of meathead Mann…say no more.
All this old alarmism is getting boring. Four degrees warming by 2100. * yawn*. Two meters of sea level rise. *sigh*. I can do better. I can do a lot better. Just consider the abundant data and rich tool sets climate science has provided us. We have radically altered data, techniques like adjustments, corrections, and homogenization. We have custom statistical statistical techniques like uncentered PCA that have not been characterized. We have hide-the-decline and selective omissions.
We can do a lot better!
Using the tools of Climate Science, I have produced graphs and charts which conclusively prove sea level will rise 20 meters by 2100. I have also shown that temperatures will zoom up by at least TEN degrees at the same time. It is just not that hard.
These days, it seems like the Climate Science community is not even trying anymore.
Let’s work together to get a real catastrophe going. One we can all be proud of.
Ocean acidification: The seas of the world become so sour that your herring comes already pickled!
Emily needs to be reminded that she uses fossil fuels every day…what a HYPOCRITE!!