Guest post by Jim Steele
What’s Natural
Brazil’s Fires and Biofuels. Published in the Pacifica Tribune September 11, 2019
From leaf cutting ants that cultivate fungus gardens to flowers that fool potential pollinating insects into having sex, the magic of rainforest ecology always inspired my love for nature’s creativity. So, it’s no surprise that any and every report of burning rainforests would rally deep concerns across the globe. Nonetheless I am disturbed by dishonest gloom and doom regards recent Amazon fires. NASA reports since 2003 the square kilometers of forest burned each year has dropped by roughly 25 percent. But such good news doesn’t get headlines.
Although the NY Times wrote the fires have no climate connection, meteorologist Eric Holthaus, who writes numerous catastrophic climate articles for Slate and the New York Times, suggested the fires show, “We are in a climate emergency”. As of August 16, 2019, an analysis of NASA satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years, but Holthaus dishonestly tweeted, “The current fires are without precedent in the past 20,000 years.”
To heighten global hysteria, French president Macron and actor Leonardo deCaprio, tweeted photographs of forest infernos. But those photos were taken 20 years ago. Likewise, Madonna tweeted wildfire photos taken 30 years ago, and others tweeted flaming photos from regions far from the Amazon.
Activist vegetarians denounced meat-eaters for deforestation, arguing forests are burnt to create pastures for cattle. But they failed to mention pastures previously created for grazing without deforestation, are now being usurped by biofuel cultivation. Indirectly, it’s the biofuel fad that has driven cattle grazers to carve out new pastures in the rain forests.
Left-wing politicos blame the fires on Brazil’s rightwing president Jair Bolsonaro, a climate skeptic. They argue Bolsonaro’s views emboldened land grabbers. But the number of Brazilian fires, and rates of rainforest deforestation were far worse before Bolsonaro, peaking in 2004 under a corrupt leftist Workers Party. It seems every tragedy is just an opportunity to demonize one’s opponents, no matter the facts.
Most 2019 fires have been ignited on land cleared long ago. To clear agricultural stubble or to prevent forests from encroaching on existing farms and pastures, Brazil’s farmers set fires as soon as the dry season begins. According to NASA, Brazil’s “agricultural fire season” traditionally peaks in July and August and ends by early November. To date, there is no data determining the extent of area burnt on existing farms and pastures, versus how much rainforest has actually been lost to fire.
As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Between 2000 and 2005 an estimated 45,000 square miles per year of rainforest were lost worldwide as biofuel production ramped. Currently only 2.3% of Brazil’s agricultural lands grow biofuels. But that will increase as governments require fuels blended with increasing percentages of biofuels. Most projections suggest biofuels will dominate 36% of arable lands by 2030. More encroachment on rainforests is likely.
Brazil leads all developing countries in biofuel production. Thus, Brazil is at the center of scientific disputes regards biofuels and deforestation. Brazil is the leader in sugarcane production for biofuels. Sugarcane is typically cultivated on disturbed fields far from rainforests, so, there is no evidence of direct deforestation. But there are definitely indirect impacts. As sugar cane fields expanded throughout southern Brazil, soybeans increasingly grown for biodiesel were pushed northward into central Brazil. In turn, usurped pastures pushed cattle grazers further northwards into rainforests.
Nearly 55 million Brazilians live in poverty. Slash and burn agriculture is often practiced by poor farmers. To achieve a win-win solution for rainforests and humanity, we need more efficient land use. But fields once growing food, are being transformed into fields for biofuels. To make-up for lost food production, pristine lands elsewhere are cleared and burnt for new agriculture.
Still there’s hope. America’s early colonists deforested the land and drained wetlands. Marginal farms deforested 80% of Vermont by 1900. But as more efficient land use evolved, marginal farms were abandoned, and Vermont is now 80% re-forested. Similarly, the UN’s State of the World’s Forests 2018 reports global net loss of forest area continues to slow, from 0.18 percent per year in the 1990s to just
0.08 percent over the last five-year period. If Bolsanaro’s pro-agriculture advocacy generates greater agricultural efficiency, Brazil’s forests should likewise benefit.
Although there have been admirable attempts by the international Amazon Fund to promote sustainable rainforest agriculture, it has not been enough to raise Brazilians out of poverty. Worse, In the name of fighting climate catastrophes, biofuel subsidies and incentives encourage destruction of Brazil’s rainforests and savannahs, while displacing small farms. We must wait and see but having a newly elected skeptical president in Brazil might be a godsend. Better agricultural practices may evolve if Brazil’s government is not blinded by the false promises of biofuels!
Jim Steele is director emeritus of the Sierra Nevada Field Campus, SFSU and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism
“Human ingenuity and prosperity are the best insurance against any real Climate Change.”
Jim ==> Thank you. Nicely done.
Once just a food additive and used in cosmetics, the surge in destructive palm oil plantations has been fostered by biofuel subsidies.
According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature
“Oil palm expansion could affect 54% of threatened mammals and 64% of threatened birds globally.”
https://www.iucn.org/resources/issues-briefs/palm-oil-and-biodiversity
And from the Guardian in a 2017 article, when the left wing government was in control:
“Brazil’s palm oil expansion dates back to 2010 under the government of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who launched a programme to map areas suitable for oil palm plantations and provide finance for farmers to start growing the crop.
With projected revenues of more than $90bn by 2021, the global palm oil market is a major income and development opportunity for rural Brazil. A farming family could increase its net income fourfold, the Brazilian government has estimated, by switching from staple crops such as cassava to oil palm.”
https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/jun/29/brazil-palm-oil-amazon-rainforest-deforestation-temer-farming-para-cerrado
Crazy climate hysteria has promoted devastating expansion of palm oil plantations. Yet the left wing wants to blame the newly elected right-wing government Fracking dishonest!
I will say the same thing over and over again, Why isn’t this making national news? Why are the truthful scientists, and researchers not being heard by those who’s lives have been ruined by mass lies of the world is about to end?? Polar bear numbers are up, ice in the artic is thick and two research boats have got stuck within the last month, yet its “we are all going to die”.. I am sick and tied of being lie to, but more so of the fact that the truth is being hidden on blogs and a few websites… I was very lucky to find this site, but soo many are not..
The greatest volume of fake news is in the omission of facts. They can claim they are not lying by simply withholding the truth.
Thanks, Jim. Well written, clearly presented.
Good reporting, Jim. The immensity of the Amazon Basin rainforest is difficult to imagine. Rainforest? That is another name for jungle, like a triple canopy jungle. The videos I am seeing on TV show fields and scrub lands burning, not jungle. As I commented before, the only jungle I ever saw burn was due to napalm, and I can’t imagine anything less getting jungle to burn.
“Marginal farms deforested 80% of Vermont by 1900. But as more efficient land use evolved, marginal farms were abandoned, and Vermont is now 80% re-forested.”
Farms were abandoned all over the eastern US because farmers’ kids got educations and factory jobs that allowed them to buy nice houses in the suburbs. When parents died or got too old to maintain their farms, the land reverted back to forest because the kids wanted to leave that life behind.
Maybe forests and jungle can make a comeback, but I doubt that the animal and insect life will ever recover….
Agriculture biofuels are not required at this time in history, specially with subsidy, to compete with fossil fuels. There is currently no shortage of affordable fossil fuels, especially when FF now have a lower price point because of surplus agriculture biofuels and agriculture products have a higher price point because of land demands to grow biofuels such as sugarcane, sugar beet, palm, coconut, soybean and all the other oil seeds. Canada now has a huge surplus of food grade Canola (Rapeseed) that has fewer markets because of trade restrictions by China, and now millions of tons of that crop looks like it will go to Europe for biofuel. Agriculture biofuels should not be subsidized either directly with cash payments, or with conversion of jungle/forest land to agriculture. It doesn’t make any sense when food is a higher and better use, or leaving jungle and forests intact are a higher and better use than short term marginal agriculture.
I am much more sympathetic to wood waste biofuels which are unsubsidized, which historically was just burnt up in useless gigantic fires in beehive burners in advanced countries and huge piles of smouldering fires in third world countries. Pelletization of wood waste makes a lot of sense. Burning it in Drax doesn’t, when they sit upon good coal deposits. Even dedicated forestry crops that are exclusively grown on non arable agriculture lands for a short term 20 year crop like pulp for toilet paper or wood pellets are much better by orders of magnitude than agriculture biofuels which tend to raise prices for food on an annual basis. Unfortunately, even vast supplies of wood waste that have no other value than as a biofuel get lumped into the evil category the same as converting food to fuel. It is really too bad a lot of people can’t see the distinction between wood fibre biofuel and agriculture biofuel. Perhaps a different word is required for forestry residue that is made into a biofuel to differentiate it from agricultural biofuel so the two are not equated. The utilization of wood waste and purpose grown wood and plant fibre for biofuel is a huge global industry and one that shouldn’t be compared to agriculture biofuels. Having said that, we shouldn’t be converting primal jungles and forests into very low purpose tree plantations for forestry biofuel either.