Climate change protesters admit using a diesel generator to power their stage

From The Manchester Evening News.

The environmental activists say it feels ‘hypocritical’ but it would have used more energy to transport a solar generator from London

By Alice CachiaJournalist

13:51, 1 SEP 2019

Updated 22:58, 1 SEP 2019

Organisers told the Manchester Evening News they felt like hypocrites but had been forced to use the generator because it would have been too expensive to get a solar panel made

A diesel-powered generator is being used to run the music stage at the Extinction Rebellion protests on Deansgate.

Organisers told the Manchester Evening News they felt “like hypocrites” but had been “forced” to use the generator because it would have been too expensive to get a solar panel made.

The protest – which has brought one of Manchester’s busiest shopping streets to a standstill to highlight the threat of climate change – is on its third day.

Graham Buss, 63, said: “We were desperate to get a solar panel specially made for the demonstrations but it would have cost us £8,000.

“That’s money we simply don’t have.

“Even if we’d been able to get a solar panel made, we would have still had to have had a diesel-powered generator as a back up.

“It’s something we really do regret having to use and we feel like hypocrites, but this is the point.

“We’re part of a system that has made it incredibly difficult to use solar panels for these sorts of events and we feel like we’ve been forced to have to use the diesel generator.

Full article here.

HT/Rickie K and Willie Soon

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

