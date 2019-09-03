From The Manchester Evening News.
The environmental activists say it feels ‘hypocritical’ but it would have used more energy to transport a solar generator from London
By Alice CachiaJournalist
- 13:51, 1 SEP 2019
- Updated 22:58, 1 SEP 2019
A diesel-powered generator is being used to run the music stage at the Extinction Rebellion protests on Deansgate.
Organisers told the Manchester Evening News they felt “like hypocrites” but had been “forced” to use the generator because it would have been too expensive to get a solar panel made.
The protest – which has brought one of Manchester’s busiest shopping streets to a standstill to highlight the threat of climate change – is on its third day.
Graham Buss, 63, said: “We were desperate to get a solar panel specially made for the demonstrations but it would have cost us £8,000.
“That’s money we simply don’t have.
“Even if we’d been able to get a solar panel made, we would have still had to have had a diesel-powered generator as a back up.
“It’s something we really do regret having to use and we feel like hypocrites, but this is the point.
“We’re part of a system that has made it incredibly difficult to use solar panels for these sorts of events and we feel like we’ve been forced to have to use the diesel generator.
HT/Rickie K and Willie Soon
15 thoughts on “Climate change protesters admit using a diesel generator to power their stage”
Sorta like all of those bird choppers and solar panels across the country also requiring 100% backup. Why do you suppose that is?
What about using acoustic music, a cone formed funnel as megaphone, just as one did in the good old days?
The did not seem to have learned the lesson, still. Solar too expensive and needs backup from fossil fuel, hydro or nuclear.
Are the with so low IQ that they cannot see this after this self inflicted event?
If the cannot find a “green” way around it, don’t do it!
The devil died in absent of bad excuses, or whatever it is called.
They feel forced to use a diesel gen as backup because it is reliable. These people are unable to think clearly and blame others for their bad choices and incompetence.
“It felt hypocritical……”
That’s because it is!
“Graham Buss, 63, said: “We were desperate to get a solar panel specially made for the demonstrations but it would have cost us £8,000″”
But you expect the rest of us to pay to have the things provide our extortionately expensive electricity?
“Even if we’d been able to get a solar panel made, we would have still had to have had a diesel-powered generator as a back up.””
Now you’re getting the idea dickhead! Try thing about that on a local, national then global scale. How many diesel genny’s will be running around the world when you achieve your green utopia.
How thick are these people?!!!!
Just more Gulliver Yahoos that have realized that Solar is far too expensive to supply power and hypocrites for demanding others take the more costly route when they won’t.
“Even if we’d been able to get a solar panel made, we would have still had to have had (?) a diesel-powered generator as a back up.” Says it all, really. With tortured grammar. But it looks as if they might eventually realise that solar has its drawbacks.
Talk about ‘you couldn’t make this stuff up’. You just gotta be so pucked-in-the-head to do something like this and not realize what a total idiot you are. Not sunk in yet that what’s ‘forcing’ them to do this is….r-e-a-l-i-t-y.
What complete nonsense, could not the protesters done a deal with the businesses 10 yards away, 8 grand for a solar panel, the stage is the size of two market stalls not Wembley arena,the generator is 3-5 kva max a few amps and lights are not even going to max it out,a 3kva solar panel kit including batts inverter and 6 panels cost a shy over 4000 notes on flea bay, the disadvantages to the solar option is and not what there admitting too, a lot of kit dependent upon the batteries being charged,its half the price the protesters spokes person claims and they would need a good size van to move it around, and just were were they going to set up SPs in a confined street and be constantly shifting them to follow the sun,in this scenario the solar option was simply not suitable, not as they claim cost, in a field maybe,what would they have done without desiel
“Even if we’d been able to get a solar panel made, we would have still had to have had a diesel-powered generator as a back up.”
Greenies, it just keeps getting better.
“… we feel like hypocrites …”
You mean it’s taken this long to notice? Well, recognizing this is a good first step …
“We were desperate to get a solar panel specially made for the demonstrations but it would have cost us £8,000.
So these buffoons are eager to force that exact kind of economics on the public at large, but they’re so special that they’ll use the economical power which they wish denied their fellow citizens.
Exactly. Per unit acre, per unit energy input, per unit productive output, and other observable, reproducible metrics, conventional systems beat Green system performance. So, the rationalization of the latter is limited to social constructs, liberal inference, and clean, renewable redistributive change schemes.
Why do they need a “music stage”?
I saw / heard Paul Robeson at The Usher Hall in Edinburgh and he didn’t use a microphone.
Ha, ha!