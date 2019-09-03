Pope Francis Providing His Climate Change Expertise Again

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
MESSAGE OF HIS HOLINESS
POPE FRANCIS
FOR THE
WORLD DAY OF PRAYER FOR THE CARE OF CREATION
1 SEPTEMBER 2019
“And God saw that it was good” (Gen 1:25). God’s gaze, at the beginning of the Bible, rests lovingly on his creation. From habitable land to life-giving waters, from fruit-bearing trees to animals that share our common home, everything is dear in the eyes of God, who offers creation to men and women as a precious gift to be preserved.
Tragically, the human response to this gift has been marked by sin, selfishness and a greedy desire to possess and exploit. Egoism and self-interest have turned creation, a place of encounter and sharing, into an arena of competition and conflict. In this way, the environment itself is endangered: something good in God’s eyes has become something to be exploited in human hands. Deterioration has increased in recent decades: constant pollution, the continued use of fossil fuels, intensive agricultural exploitation and deforestation are causing global temperatures to rise above safe levels. The increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather phenomena and the desertification of the soil are causing immense hardship for the most vulnerable among us. Melting of glaciers, scarcity of water, neglect of water basins and the considerable presence of plastic and microplastics in the oceans are equally troubling, and testify to the urgent need for interventions that can no longer be postponed. We have caused a climate emergency that gravely threatens nature and life itself, including our own.
In effect, we have forgotten who we are: creatures made in the image of God (cf. Gen 1:27) and called to dwell as brothers and sisters in a common home. We were created not to be tyrants, but to be at the heart of a network of life made up of millions of species lovingly joined together for us by our Creator. Now is the time to rediscover our vocation as children of God, brothers and sisters, and stewards of creation. Now is the time to repent, to be converted and to return to our roots. We are beloved creatures of God, who in his goodness calls us to love life and live it in communion with the rest of creation.
For this reason, I strongly encourage the faithful to pray in these days that, as the result of a timely ecumenical initiative, are being celebrated as a Season of Creation. This season of increased prayer and effort on behalf of our common home begins today, 1 September, the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, and ends on 4 October, the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. It is an opportunity to draw closer to our brothers and sisters of the various Christian confessions. I think in particular of the Orthodox faithful, who have celebrated this Day for thirty years. In this ecological crisis affecting everyone, we should also feel close to all other men and women of good will, called to promote stewardship of the network of life of which we are part.
This is the season for letting our prayer be inspired anew by closeness to nature, which spontaneously leads us to give thanks to God the Creator. Saint Bonaventure, that eloquent witness to Franciscan wisdom, said that creation is the first “book” that God opens before our eyes, so that, marvelling at its order, its variety and its beauty, we can come to love and praise its Creator (cf. Breviloquium, II, 5, 11). In this book, every creature becomes for us “a word of God” (cf. Commentarius in Librum Ecclesiastes, I, 2). In the silence of prayer, we can hear the symphony of creation calling us to abandon our self-centredness in order to feel embraced by the tender love of the Father and to share with joy the gifts we have received. We can even say that creation, as a network of life, a place of encounter with the Lord and one another, is “God’s own ‘social network’” (Audience for the Guides and Scouts of Europe, 3 August 2019). Nature inspires us to raise a song of cosmic praise to the Creator in the words of Scripture: “Bless the Lord, all things that grow on the earth, sing praise to him and highly exalt him forever” (Dan 3:76 Vg).
It is also a season to reflect on our lifestyles, and how our daily decisions about food, consumption, transportation, use of water, energy and many other material goods, can often be thoughtless and harmful. Too many of us act like tyrants with regard to creation. Let us make an effort to change and to adopt more simple and respectful lifestyles! Now is the time to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels and move, quickly and decisively, towards forms of clean energy and a sustainable and circular economy. Let us also learn to listen to indigenous peoples, whose age-old wisdom can teach us how to live in a better relationship with the environment.
This too is a season for undertaking prophetic actions. Many young people all over the world are making their voices heard and calling for courageous decisions. They feel let down by too many unfulfilled promises, by commitments made and then ignored for selfish interests or out of expediency. The young remind us that the earth is not a possession to be squandered, but an inheritance to be handed down. They remind us that hope for tomorrow is not a noble sentiment, but a task calling for concrete actions here and now. We owe them real answers, not empty words, actions not illusions.
Our prayers and appeals are directed first at raising the awareness of political and civil leaders. I think in particular of those governments that will meet in coming months to renew commitments decisive for directing the planet towards life, not death. The words that Moses proclaimed to the people as a kind of spiritual testament at the threshold of the Promised Land come to mind: “Therefore choose life, that you and your descendants may live” (Dt 3:19). We can apply those prophetic words to ourselves and to the situation of our earth. Let us choose life! Let us say “no” to consumerist greed and to the illusion of omnipotence, for these are the ways of death. Let us inaugurate farsighted processes involving responsible sacrifices today for the sake of sure prospects for life tomorrow. Let us not give in to the perverse logic of quick profit, but look instead to our common future!
In this regard, the forthcoming United Nations Climate Action Summit is of particular importance. There, governments will have the responsibility of showing the political will to take drastic measures to achieve as quickly as possible zero net greenhouse gas emissions and to limit the average increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius with respect to pre-industrial levels, in accordance with the Paris Agreement goals. Next month, in October, the Amazon region, whose integrity is gravely threatened, will be the subject of a Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops. Let us take up these opportunities to respond to the cry of the poor and of our earth!
Each Christian man and woman, every member of the human family, can act as a thin yet unique and indispensable thread in weaving a network of life that embraces everyone. May we feel challenged to assume, with prayer and commitment, our responsibility for the care of creation. May God, "the lover of life" (Wis 11:26), grant us the courage to do good without waiting for someone else to begin, or until it is too late.
From the Vatican, 1 September 2019
FRANCIS
His Holiness’ claim that the intensity AND frequency of extreme weather is increasing is evidence of how badly he is being advised, because it is not actually possible for both the intensity and frequency of extreme weather to increase worldwide.
But don’t take my word for it.
Constrained work output of the moist atmospheric heat engine in a warming climate
Incoming and outgoing solar radiation couple with heat exchange at Earth’s surface to drive weather patterns that redistribute heat and moisture around the globe, creating an atmospheric heat engine. Here, we investigate the engine’s work output using thermodynamic diagrams computed from reanalyzed observations and from a climate model simulation with anthropogenic forcing. We show that the work output is always less than that of an equivalent Carnot cycle and that it is constrained by the power necessary to maintain the hydrological cycle. In the climate simulation, the hydrological cycle increases more rapidly than the equivalent Carnot cycle. We conclude that the intensification of the hydrological cycle in warmer climates might limit the heat engine’s ability to generate work.Read more: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/347/6221/540.full
The power driving the hydrological cycle described in the constrained work output study comes from the sun, it is the rate at which heat passes through the Earth’s climate system. This is NOT a sun controls global warming argument, it is simply an observation that there is a limited rate of energy supply available to power extreme weather, and rate at which the energy is supplied will not increase if the surface of the planet warms.
That thermodynamically limited energy budget can be expended on more extreme storms, or it can be expended on more frequent storms, or storms could be concentrated into a geographical region, but something has to give to balance the books; that energy budget cannot be stretched to cover storms which are both more extreme AND more frequent across the entire world.
25 thoughts on “Pope Francis Providing His Climate Change Expertise Again”
Note to the Catholic Church…
Far too many Altar Boys have face far too much abuse from far too many Priests in far too many back rooms for far too long. The Church needs to clear it’s own hypocrisy and begin following all 10 commandments before it has earned any right to make demands of the children of the earth.
Pope Francis has brought out his ‘Repent for the End is Nigh” sandwich board again. He should put it away in the Vatican archive and get back to his Ecclestiastical responsibilities again.
Where’s the bit about us having dominion over all creation, Mr Pope? The current green mantra seems to have got it all back-asswards.
At one time I had a lot of respect for the modern Catholic Church. With this pope, that has disappeared. This one is just a politician – not a religious leader.
Christians are reminded that no man is better than another at understanding the will of God. This one is a stark example.
Can the pope explain the loving candiru?
Pope Francis is from Argentina. He was sent to Technical High School, which is not a college track, which specialized in Technicians in Biology, you know, like how to feed lab rats and similar lab support tasks. Then he saw the light, so to speak, and he went to seminary school. His advancement in the Church came during the Kirchners ascendency. He possesses no scientific ability and is obviously inclined toward socialism. Who cares what this Lab Technician says? Only those persons similarly inclined?
The people of Argentina have had enough of him saying he’s not a true Christian. Signs and placards going up around the country denouncing him.
Does this not explain religion in a nutshell? The very reason I stay well away from all forms of it.
the pope describes paradise.
if I remember correct, we have been driven out of paradise ? long ago, according to the catholic church?
we went to place with “thorns and thistles”?
so, what happened?
Your Holiness: Global Warming (I take your word that it exists) comes from a tragical overpopulation. What steps does Your Holiness plan to control overpopulation?
If God didn’t want us to discover and use fossil fuels they wouldn’t be any.
If Pope Francis wants to “respond to the cry of the poor”, did he ever think that maybe the world’s poor want their share of fossil fuel energy that has lifted billions of other people out of poverty?
The Catholic Church itself has never achieved zero greenhouse gas emissions, even before the industrial age. For centuries, all those candles in churches have been emitting CO2 and concentrating it indoors. Even Jesus was described in the Gospel as cooking fish over a wood fire, which would have emitted CO2 to the atmosphere.
This is not to say that we should be wasteful and emit more pollution than necessary, but all animals (and people) exhale carbon dioxide, which plants consume to produce food using sunlight. If we believe that plants and animals were created by God, then He planned on carbon dioxide being in the atmosphere.
The pope runs business which has 10-15 billion dollars in cash/assets http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,833509,00.html The pope shouldn’t be telling the world what to do… They hid the serial pedophile George pell for years, and have paid out over 4 billion is abuse cases… If they used their stolen billions for planting new forests, or giving jobs to people who cleaned the streets of plastic, or opened a free school in which people can come together and invent new technologies which would help the environment, then I would listen to what they have to say. But as they are, I dislike absolutely everything about them.
Let priests marry and stop molesting children. Then you may speak.
“His Holiness’ claim that the intensity AND frequency of extreme weather is increasing is evidence of how badly he is being advised…”
That the Pope or any Alarmist who receives media attention is wrong doesn’t matter. They don’t care. The importance is getting the message out that supports their Agenda. 98% of the public will never know they made an error.
Unless the public is made aware of the error(s), they win the influence game.
WUWT provides an inroad. Much more is needed.
The last time the Catholic Church issued an edit like that it was during the Iquisition.
There is a very big gap between the affairs of the supernatural and those of
Science.
Jesus answered this very well with the trick question about who he owed
allegiance to. He answered using a coin with Caesars head on ne side of
the coin with “Rendered unto Caesar that which is Caesars, render unto
God that which is Gods.””
I would suggest that the Pope uses his expertise about matters of theology ,
and to leave matters of Science to those far better qualified than he in that
particular field.
The Climate change matter is all about Power. He the Pope is also
concerned about Power too, but that should be confined to that of faith
to his particular brand of theology, ie . to those who still believe in his
version of life and death.
MJE VK5ELL
When I was a child, “The Pope is a Catholic” was considered a tautology. I never thought I’d see the day …
Pope should know ….. go to the same place for lying as you do for stealing …
Until Pope Francis consecrates Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in union with all the bishops in the world (as requested at Fatima on July 13, 1917) all his aspirations will be but a pipe dream. He cannot expect obedience without his own obedience to the Most Holy Mother of God…
Believe it or not, Frank the Peronista Pope is doing even more damage to the Roman Catholic Church than to the climate change debate.
The end of the Mother Church? Maybe…
How do we have to abandon our dependence on fossil fuels and move, quickly and decisively, towards forms of clean energy and a sustainable and circular economy? Because I am thinking without electricity, gasoline, heat and food, we are not going to last long.
Considering the number of potential irreversiblities the weather system possesses it’s actual efficiency is probably much less than the equivalent carnot engine. What truly matters is how much actual availability there is at any one time for conversion to work. This is practically impossible to calculate, but being far less than the limit set by the second law (carnot cycle in the simplest case) then perhaps for a limited period one might see work output increase. It is not steady state. If it were there’d be no climate change.
The pope went full Jesuit, you never go full jesuit.
So? The old Earth is supposed to die away and be replaced by an New Earth. It says so in the Bible.
Fact is, the Earth is getting greener, the air is getting cleaner, and there are fewer weather extremes. The pope should be complaining that we’re not doing enough to hasten this process.