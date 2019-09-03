Big Tech Offers Paid Leave to Climate Protest “Volunteers”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The message is clear; If you want a promotion to senior management in Atlassian, make sure the boss sees a photograph of you superglued to a street fixture.
Atlassian backs kids’ strike action on ‘climate change emergency’
Andrew Tillett Political Correspondent
Sep 3, 2019 — 12.01am
Technology company Atlassian is supporting its employees to attend the School Strike for Climate later this month as a growing number of businesses and organisations throw their support behind the international student movement demanding action on global warming.
Co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes wants other businesses to follow Atlassian’s lead, saying it was crucial the corporate sector and individuals stepped up, given governments’ inability to address climate change.
“At Atlassian, one of our core values is ‘Don’t @#$% the Customer’. This year, we’re taking that a step further with ‘Don’t @#$% the Planet’,” said Mr Cannon-Brookes, a noted supporter of renewable energy.
“Humanity faces a climate change emergency. It’s a crisis that demands leadership and action.
“But we can’t rely on governments alone. Sadly, in Australia, we can’t rely on them at all. Businesses and individuals must also play their part and this responsibility is even more urgent when governments fail.”
…Read more: https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/atlassian-backs-kids-strike-action-on-climate-change-emergency-20190902-p52n1e
Encouraging adult staff eager to attract the attention of the boss out to join school kids on the rampage; what could possibly go wrong?
Atlassian is less of a household name than the likes of Google, Microsoft, Amazon or Apple, but Atlassian is well known to the software developer community; millions of techies use their products to manage large high value software projects and other business processes.