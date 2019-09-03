Big Tech Offers Paid Leave to Climate Protest “Volunteers”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The message is clear; If you want a promotion to senior management in Atlassian, make sure the boss sees a photograph of you superglued to a street fixture.

Atlassian backs kids’ strike action on ‘climate change emergency’

Andrew Tillett Political Correspondent

Sep 3, 2019 — 12.01am

Technology company Atlassian is supporting its employees to attend the School Strike for Climate later this month as a growing number of businesses and organisations throw their support behind the international student movement demanding action on global warming.

Co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes wants other businesses to follow Atlassian’s lead, saying it was crucial the corporate sector and individuals stepped up, given governments’ inability to address climate change.

“At Atlassian, one of our core values is ‘Don’t @#$% the Customer’. This year, we’re taking that a step further with ‘Don’t @#$% the Planet’,” said Mr Cannon-Brookes, a noted supporter of renewable energy.

“Humanity faces a climate change emergency. It’s a crisis that demands leadership and action.

“But we can’t rely on governments alone. Sadly, in Australia, we can’t rely on them at all. Businesses and individuals must also play their part and this responsibility is even more urgent when governments fail.”

