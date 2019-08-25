DNC Votes to Avoid “Single Issue” Climate Change Debates

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Democratic National Committee has reaffirmed their desire to avoid showcasing the climate extremism of their Presidential candidates.
Democratic National Committee votes against allowing 2020 candidates to participate in climate change debate
By Adam Levy and Leyla Santiago, CNN
Updated 0020 GMT (0820 HKT) August 25, 2019
San Francisco (CNN)Democratic National Committee members on Saturday voted down a resolution that would have resulted in single-issue debates among candidates — including on the issue of the climate crisis.
Some Democratic presidential candidates voiced their concerns with the vote’s outcome. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke called out the DNC over its decision, specifically regarding a debate devoted solely to the climate crisis.
“This decision is as baffling as it is alarming,” he tweeted. “Our planet is burning— the least we can do as a party is debate what to do about it.”
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also voiced support on Twitter for a climate-focused debate on Thursday night before the DNC’s vote.
“Climate change is an existential crisis that threatens all of us—and we need to take bold action now to stop it before it’s too late,” she wrote. “That’s why we need to have a #ClimateDebate.”
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/08/24/politics/democrats-2020-debate-climate-dnc-summer-meeting/index.html
The DNC threat to expel candidates who stage a single issue climate change debate in my opinion is unenforceable.
Imagine what would happen if they tried? Such a mass expulsion of climate concerned Presidential candidates would stir an immediate grassroots backlash, which would likely lead to the downfall of the current Democratic Party hierarchy.
In my opinion, the cowardice of the Democratic Party Presidential candidates in the face of this empty DNC threat, over an issue they tell us is an existential crisis, tells us all we need to know about the low quality of the candidates, and their unreadiness to take on President Trump.
