Let the Hate Flow: Climate Activists Celebrate the Death of David Koch

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In his life David Koch helped create thousands of jobs. He supported mass immigration and opposed President Trump. But none of this was enough to overcome the bogeyman image created by the green movement.

David Koch, a Bad Man, Has Died Jack Mirkinson

Yesterday 9:37am David Koch, the conservative billionaire who, along with his brother Charles, helped to make the world a worse place, has died at 79, Charles Koch announced on Friday. David Koch was a major philanthropist in the arts world; if you live in New York, you will see his name plastered all over the place in cultural citadels like the Metropolitan Museum and Lincoln Center. But what animated him most was using the vast sums of wealth he and his brother amassed through their company, Koch Industries—his net worth was an astounding $58.7 billion—to fund the conservative movement in America. The Koch brothers have been very successful in doing this, to the detriment of the rest of us. … Read more: https://splinternews.com/david-koch-a-bad-man-has-died-1837504323

There’s more;

David Koch’s Monstrous Legacy By Sarah Jones By the time he died on Friday at the age of 79, David Koch was worth $42.4 billion. He will be remembered for what he did with it. Some people will probably praise his charitable spirit, perhaps even his support for criminal-justice reform, or his skepticism of military intervention. “The vast bulk of Koch’s philanthropy was not political,” Brian Doherty noted in an obit for Reason magazine. “It included hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research (he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1992) and major arts and sciences institutions, museums, schools, and public television, with much of his institutional philanthropy centered in New York City, his home for decades.” But Koch’s largesse wasn’t free. We are paying for it now, and have been paying for it for decades. Koch’s legacy is a testament to the power of weaponized philanthropy. For Koch did not restrict himself to supporting artists and scientists. He, along with his brother Charles, who survives him, committed their vast family fortune to the construction of a powerful conservative network. We live in the world that he helped build, and it is on fire. … Read more: http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/david-kochs-monstrous-legacy.html

A more balanced memorial from The Independent;

David Koch’s legacy wasn’t perfect – but it was far more positive than you’ve been led to believe Caleb Franz To celebrate the death of one of America’s greatest philanthropists because it is politically convenient is a disservice to his true legacy David Koch, the political philanthropist who nearly everyone has an opinion on, has passed away at the age of 79. Many remember him as a cartoon villain of modern politics; however, the truth of his legacy is that, along with his brother, he championed many positive and noble causes that tend to be supported across the political aisle. David was philosophically a libertarian, and even once, in 1980, ran as the VP candidate on the Libertarian Party ticket.



When he stepped down from his position at Koch Industries due to his failing health during June of last year, the LP reflected on all he and his brother gave to the movement: “The Kochs have teamed with the American Civil Liberties Union, the Centre for American Progress, Families Against Mandatory Minimums, the Coalition for Public Safety, and the MacArthur Foundation to reduce incarceration and promote criminal justice reform. It’s informative that Koch political activism and charitable activities are motivated by classical liberal idealism, not by crony capitalist self-interest. They have changed the political atmosphere in a way that both conservatives and liberals can comfortably move in a more libertarian direction.” … Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/david-koch-death-cancer-brother-money-charles-a9076881.html

It is sad that someone who did so much good has passed.

But it is also sad that a large number of people today are marching to a philosophy of green intolerance, a philosophy which is so rigid and unforgiving, they can’t find anything good to say about someone who supported at least some of their ideas, someone who gave billions of dollars of his own money and many hours of his time to worthy causes.

