Farm unions accuses media of “inflating” IPCC report

British Farmers Accuse News Media Of Climate Alarmism

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters has accused the British media of “inflating” the findings of a report by published this week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC report on land use across the world and its impact on the climate concluded that better land management and dietary changes were needed.

However, NFU president Minette Batters said it was “frustrating” that some media outlets had inferred this meant the panel was recommending meat to be cut out altogether.

“Having gone through the report in detail, it is clear that the IPCC recognises the important role animal products play in a balanced diet,” Batters said.

When produced sustainably in low greenhouse gas emission systems, these are actually part of the solution to climate change.

“It is therefore incredibly frustrating to see this inflated within some part of the media to recommend a reduction of meat consumption in the UK.

“I take this opportunity to reiterate that our aspiration to become net-zero – reducing our greenhouse gas footprint and offsetting emissions – by 2040 does not mean downsizing agricultural production.

This would only export our production to countries which may not have the same standards of environmental protection.

“Our plan for achieving our net-zero goal is focused on making the most of our natural resources.

