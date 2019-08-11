British Farmers Accuse News Media Of Climate Alarmism
By bennypeiser.
National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters has accused the British media of “inflating” the findings of a report by published this week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
The IPCC report on land use across the world and its impact on the climate concluded that better land management and dietary changes were needed.
However, NFU president Minette Batters said it was “frustrating” that some media outlets had inferred this meant the panel was recommending meat to be cut out altogether.
“Having gone through the report in detail, it is clear that the IPCC recognises the important role animal products play in a balanced diet,” Batters said.
When produced sustainably in low greenhouse gas emission systems, these are actually part of the solution to climate change.
“It is therefore incredibly frustrating to see this inflated within some part of the media to recommend a reduction of meat consumption in the UK.
“I take this opportunity to reiterate that our aspiration to become net-zero – reducing our greenhouse gas footprint and offsetting emissions – by 2040 does not mean downsizing agricultural production.
This would only export our production to countries which may not have the same standards of environmental protection.
“Our plan for achieving our net-zero goal is focused on making the most of our natural resources.
12 thoughts on “Farm unions accuses media of “inflating” IPCC report”
Large parts of the UK that are currently used for grazing livestock, are not suitable for growing arable crops. If that land loses its value as farming land, the only financial return will be from development and I’m pretty sure that concreting over it will not help to keep temperatures from rising.
Saving the climate? NIMFY -Not In My Farm Yard /sarc
Climate will be fine. Time for ‘progressives’ to stop breathing out ‘ polluting ‘ CO2.
We had the exact same ‘implied’ view in our media in New Zealand.
Go figure.
Worse, I think it may even be central to some of the govt policy goals.
SIGH!!!!
President Trump is just about the only politician who has, in any way, stood up to the green machine.
I think our only hope is massive public discontent with the pain and chaos created by failed green policies. We had that in the latest Ontario (Canada) election where electricity rates were a major factor leading to the defeat of the incumbent Liberal party.
How does one make a net-zero carbon cow?
The concepts and terminologies of modern spokespersons have become quite strange.
Geoff S
The media misrepresentation of the IPCC report is led by that well-known liar at the BBC, Cardinal Roger Harrabin – BBC enforcer-in-chief of the “climate change scam”.
See: https://www.thegwpf.com/charles-moore-meet-the-bbcs-anti-meat-activist-his-eco-zealots/
So going green and saving the planet means, no fossil fuels no meat, redistribution of the wealth from fossil fuels, and protecting the land?! I still haven’t read/heard one single solid explanation as to what’s causing the weather to be off? I’ve read its the solar cycle causing the jet streams to back themselves up with pressure, the south Atlantic alimony, the earth magnetic flip…. It would be so nice to have a large panel of Respected scientists to tell us not to worry as: Etc etc is causing the funny weather and not CO2…
The rearing of cattle-and other farm animals-has been an integral part of human culture for THOUSANDS of years; these idiots haven’t a clue!
“Our plan for achieving our net-zero goal is focused on making the most of our natural resources.”
There is noting worse than a bunch of non elected bureaucrats telling us what to do. In the case of GHG emissions from living creatures there is also a big inconsistency in the messages. On one hand the UN claim that emissions from humans exhaling or farting are not a problem because we are part of the carbon cycle. But then they take the opposite view for farm animals, but offer no explanation as to why there is a difference. Also, humans produce methane only by eating vegan, but none if we eat only meat, meaning all you do is shift the methane emission source from cows to humans by legislating veganism. This policy makes no sense, like all other green socialist ideas !!!
Hitler and the Third Reich were very found of organic farming. Such are actually the origins of “biodynamic” cutures, those supposed to preserve the earth from being polluted by the food requirements of “untermenschen”.
Today elitist extremist movements of both far right supremacy and left ecology actively endorse and lobby vegan lifestyles.
Whatever follows has been already history.