Methane warming exaggerated by 400%

The IPCC’s AR5 estimated the global warming caused by a tonne of livestock methane would be 28 times that of a tonne of carbon dioxide. New research destroys that estimate.
The war on meat has been gathering pace amongst our Western elites. The Economist makes a detailed case for “plant-based food” in the interests of quelling climate change –
The FAO calculates that cattle generate up to two-thirds of the greenhouse gases from livestock, and are the world’s fifth largest source of methane. If cows were a country, the United Herds of Earth would be the planet’s third largest greenhouse-gas emitter.
These calculations are based on figures supplied by the IPCC’s AR5, which contends that the global warming potential (GWP) of methane over 100 years is no less than 28 times the global warming it expects to be caused by an equivalent weight of carbon dioxide. This estimate is up from the GWP of 21 put forward in the IPCC’s previous report.
All this is now challenged by a new and authoritative research paper, Allen et al (2017): “A solution to the misrepresentations of CO2-equivalent emissions of short-lived climate pollutants, under ambitious mitigation”. This paper finds that conventional GWPs misrepresent the impact of short-lived gases (such as methane) on global temperature – and recommends the adoption of a new metric, denoted as GWP*.
This is a big advance. The abstract observes that, “measured by GWP*, implementing the Paris Agreement would reduce the expected rate of warming in 2030 by 28% relative to No Policy”. And who would know this better than lead author Myles Allen, who was also a co-author of the IPCC’s SR1.5 in 2018.
Currently visiting New Zealand, Professor Allen has recommended that enteric methane be entirely omitted from that country’s cap-and-trade scheme (ETS) because a steady-state herd of cattle can add very little to global warming. Methane has a half-life in the atmosphere of only about six years – so that every new molecule added is offset by the expiry of a molecule emitted by that herd a few years earlier.
“Traditional greenhouse gas accounting ignores the impact of changing methane emission rates while grossly exaggerating the impact of steady methane emissions”. And –
“Climate policy the world over has traditionally treated every tonne of methane as supposedly “equivalent” to 28 tonnes of carbon dioxide… It isn’t.
To find the carbon dioxide emissions that would actually have a similar impact on global temperature as methane emissions, you need to multiply those methane emissions by seven (not 28), and add the rate of change of methane emissions (measured in tonnes of methane per year per year), multiplied by 2100.”
If there is no “rate of change” (ie the quantity of emissions by weight is constant over time) then there is a one-off impact of only seven times the equivalent weight of CO2. Note that this should only be counted once – there is no accumulation as is the case for CO2 and other long-lived gases.
And, if the herd’s digestive efficiency is improved ever so slightly –
“Even more strikingly, if an individual herd’s methane emissions are falling by one third of one percent per year (that’s 7/2100, so the two terms cancel out) …then that herd is no longer adding to global warming. Yet if methane were included in a European-style Emission Trading System (ETS), the owner of the herd would have to pay just as if it was.”
Professor Allen is not beset by doubts regarding the error of the old ways:
“That this formula is vastly more accurate than the traditional accounting rule is indisputable.”
Not only are steady-state cattle herds climatically harmless, but they have the opportunity to help out the motorists and jet-setters. Professor Allen says in a further speech that if New Zealand reduced methane emissions by 30% over the next 30 years, that would actually contribute to global cooling:
“If a farmer is providing a service to the rest of the country by compensating for other people’s global warming, then that farmer might want to make a case that they should be compensated for that.”
As a co-author of SR1.5, the professor has a tip for the meat warriors that they should not rely on RCP scenarios:
“Those scenarios are based on economic models of the relative cost of different ways of reducing emissions. Some of the inputs to these models, like the estimated “cost” of a large fraction of the population turning vegetarian, are deeply subjective. The scenarios provide background information, but I would not rely on them as a basis for national policy.”
The findings of the Allen et al paper have been implicitly accepted by New Zealand’s Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton – formerly the head of the OECD Environment Directorate. He has this week published a lengthy and detailed report, Farms, Forests and Fossil Fuels, which recommends that the Government develop two separate targets for the second half of the 21st century – a zero target for fossil emissions, and a reduction target for biological emissions.
Let’s all enjoy a hearty guilt-free steak, served with lashings of cheese and butter!
Let the cows come home.
Cows are evil. A simple truth of societies. Governments employ scientists to make shite up and then use that shite as their excuse to control how society lives.
Sociolgically speaking this only works if the government first controls (u.k) or colludes with (US) the press to operate as their propaganda ministry and then prepares the young minds of mush with state run indoctrination centers better known as public schools.
This new research will be relegated to the category of “it which shall not be named” in the primary media and public school classrooms.
Beef Cattle consume plants all day long, it’s digestion is the source of their methane emissions.
Since they do consume plants, eating beef re-consumes the plant matter in better fashion.
Did anyone expect less than 400% ?
“There is no logical reason
to speculate about
a future warming rate
of triple or quadruple
the past warming rate
since 1940.
Yet the IPCC, since 1990,
has predicted a future warming
rate of +3 degrees C. per century,
almost quadruple the actual
+0.77 degree C. warming rate
since 1940 !
And they compound that
excessive warming prediction,
with a worst case prediction
of a huge CO2 growth rate
( aka RCP8.5 ), that is
much faster than the actual
CO2 level rise in the past
few decades !”
The above quote is from
an article I posted today
on my climate science blog:
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
The main thing introduced by this analysis is the concept of GHG accounting to replace the summing of contributions. Obviously “effects” are based on contributions minus subtractions, i.e. net change instead of emissions.
While this is blindingly obvious to observers working “outside the system” and has been from the start of the crusade, it is apparently news to those on the inside.
The IPCC and it’s supporters have always claimed to be acting on what is ultimately a moral imperative to “save the Earth” from the original energy sins of an errant humanity that must be forced back into the Garden of Energy Eden. The sanctimonious pronouncements by the self-appointed “experts” on the necessity of them exercising powers they have aggregated unto themselves are insufferable.
When fundamental errors so grave as this are upheld as unchallengeable, undebatable, beyond examination, the public has every expectation that skeptics will raise their voices, put their pens to paper, fingertips to keys.
Demand a proper accounting in all cases. Nothing is acceptable based upon the words of advocates alone. I compliment this author for standing up for the simple arithmetic of double-entry bookkeeping and applying it to the methane balance.
Crispin, excellent comment.
Just to put the methane balance into perspective; methane level in atmosphere = 1.8 ppm, CO2 = 400 ppm. So methane at less than 1/200th of CO2 concentration. Or stated conversely: (wait for it) over 200 times LESS methane than CO2. Ha!
Furthermore, as is well known but often ignored, the condensing GHGs, i.e. H2O in all of its glorious forms is responsible for at least 80% of the GHG effect, thus relegating CH4 to a bit part not even quantifiable within the realms of uncertainty for the system at large. Or, as the Bard may have put it:
“…a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
So, after a flash of inspiration, Professor Allen suggests that somewhat fewer angels can dance on the head of a pin.
I always thought that expression was, “How many angels can dance on the head of Al Gore’s …….”
Uh, that was supposed to be, How many climate scientists can dance on the head of Al Gore’s …….”
I hope that you didn’t examine this too closely.
When is this Global Warming Potential nonsense going to stop?
Barry Brill writes:
Seven times, 28 times 86 times more powerful than an equivalent mass of CO2 – what rot. What does it mean? As in how much will an increase in atmospheric methane run up global temperatures – You know, in Kelvins or degrees Celsius or degrees Fahrenheit? Try and find that answer on an internet search and you will come up empty. And why weight (mass) and not volume? The only reason the IPCC and its Global Warming Potential (GWP) numbers use mass is to get an extra 2.75 multiplier so they get around 78 times instead of just 28. (Gram formula weights of CH4 and CO2 are 16 and 44 respectively; 44/16=2.75)
Methane has been monitored since 1984
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends_ch4/
It’s increasing annually about 6.3 parts per billion (ppb) in all that time. An equivalent mass of CO2 would be 6.3 ppb/2.75 = 2.3 ppb So how much would an annual increase of 2.3 ppb CO2 run up temperatures? Answer – Essentially zero. And zero times 7, 28, or 86 is still essentially zero.
Barry Bill is buying into the Global Warming Potential numbers and merely trying to reduce the multiplier down to seven. Doesn’t make any difference, the whole Global Warming Potential concept is a steaming crock made up to produce a scary number. So Brill says methane only seven times more powerful at capturing heat than CO2. Do I have that right? Does anyone in their right mind even believe that?
Steve,
“And why weight (mass) and not volume?”
Gases only unvarying value is the mass of the molecules present. Gases have no specific volume until we specify a pressure and temperature.
PV=nRT is the classic equation. P is pressure. V is volume, T is temperature. R is the universal gas constant (8.3144598(48) J⋅mol−1⋅K−1). The only ‘fixed’ value is “n” the number of moles (unit of mass of the particular molecule) of gas in the initial equation.
BTW weight is a force which changes depending on gravity, but mass does not.
RocketMan, Thanks for your pedantic input. CO2 is in the atmosphere at around 400 parts per million. Why don’t we express that as mass too? We don’t because that would be dumb. The absorption spectrums that have everything to do with the greenhouse have everything to do with the number of molecules present, not their mass. So, no the only reason the IPCC came up with using mass instead of volume is to get a bigger scarier number.
But since you’ve taken an interest in what I’ve posted, why don’t you come up with the answer to the question: “How much, business as usual, is methane going to run up global temperatures by 2100?”
I understand your frustration, but do not know your level of education so please excuse any
pedantic repetition, however there is no need to get nasty. I am, in fact, a rocket scientist with engineering degrees from both MIT and CalTech.
Parts per million (ppm) is expressed as a ratio of gas mixture. It’s a way to determine the component constituency of the gases present. By knowing ppm and measuring masses we can determine how many tonnes of each molecule is present.
Many who also do not understand the differences will confuse them and misuse them. Some who do understand, will do so intentionally to confuse.
The only interest I have in this thread is to help you understand the difference in the values (numbers) you toss about, and at least contribute to reduce your confusion and increase your understanding. That way you don’t have to “believe” but understand.
To answer your final question, according to the paper in question, NONE.
Hehe, projected amplification of zero, exactly so!
Prior to European influence, there were 60 million bidon, 45 million antelope, 40 million white-tailed deer, 10 million mule deer, 10 million elk, 2 million bighorn sheep and 1 million moose.
I can’t give objective numbers, but I start to wonder about how different methane levels were then vs now.
I have often wondered about that, I guess it was similar in Africa with the huge herds of Gnu, zebra etc. Man killed millions and replaced them with fewer cattle and now worries about the methane. Ah well, back to my steak!
2 questions:
What happens to the grass if it is not eaten by cows?
What will the continuing human population eat that does not also produce gases?
I wonder how dinosaurs’ farts did not induce a hothouse runaway millions years ago.
So many other kinds of meat besides beef: pork, fish, chicken, turkey, goat, etc. Even if beef were no longer around (God forbid), people would adapt and increase consumption of these other things.
We can stop driving, too… we could walk or ride a bike.
Did I miss the sarcasm tag?
And what sort of energy would you use to build a bike? How about the materials to even build a bike?
What is steel made form and how is it made? How about rubber for the tires?
Before the evil Europeans came to this continent there were hundreds of millions of buffalo, elk, moose, etc. eating grass and producing methane, from whichever end. My guess is that there were more methane producers then than the number of cows now? Since the decay of methane from old sources and addition from new is non accretive, we have steady state compared with 500 years ago. Perhaps methane should be ignored completely!! No net new contribution from US cows.
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/diet/cooked-meats-fact-sheet
The CAGW narrative requires that CO2 has a long half life. I just stumbled over this:
The above (admittedly not written by a scientist) implies that the half life of CO2 in the atmosphere is about a year. What the linked article does point out, however, is that the CO2 budget is poorly understood. It is no where near the kind of 1% accuracy necessary to support the CAGW narrative. Ditto, of course, for methane.
c-Bob,
search this site for resident time of CO2, or similar
Multiple articles and many comments later — there seems to be disagreements.
The language of the paragraph leads me to guess it wasn’t written as a technical piece. No legitimate scientist would use the term “hoovered up”.
This is a good source of info on CO2 (http://www.co2web.info/ESEF3VO2.pdf ). See section 9 starting on page 17 for info about CO2 residence time and errors in the IPCC estimates.
Another alarmist fairy tale, destroyed. Heh heh heh.
Another “well understood” mechanism characterized in isolation, then modeled, extrapolated, inferred at global… absurd proportions.
“new and authoritative research paper, Allen et al (2017)”
I forgot, what year is it now?
I was eating steaks without methane guilt before this article. Too bad it couldn’t reduce my guilt any.
I wonder if the EPA will adopt the factor of 7 in place of 28 for methane GHG reporting?
Plant based diets are not the best choice for some people with gastrointestinal medical conditions. A low-residue diet is often helpful for people with ulcerative colitis, which is growing in frequency.
This chap who contributed to the IPCC ‘s SR1.5 must be deranged and certainly no scientist. Have you read it? It’s bizarre. It’s been dismantled by many proper sources, viz Prof Bates Dublin U. How anyone can take it seriously beats me. It lies blatantly about weather effects. We all die by 2030 if we continue to use coal. It says that global warming of 2 degrees is worse than 1.5 but does not admit that we are more than halfway there already without harm. No mention of beneficial effects. The Bishop of Salisbury for the Synod believes it’s a universally accepted blueprint for the planet . Deary me.
The earth pump unquantified amounts of natural gas and CO2 into the
atmosphere annually.
As noted below, Giuseppe Etiope’s work comes closest to my own.
I have found that upland topsoil, in the presence of adequate moisture,
is enriched by microbes oxidizing upwelling natural gas.
Natural gas also rises in arid soils which do not have enough moisture
to support the aerobic microbes to convert it to CO2. The natural gas
just goes straight into the atmosphere.
Natural gas upwells all around the earth, but is not well distributed
The differences can be seen in the depth and quality of the topsoil,
as in Kansas and the Ukraine. The better the topsoil, in temperate
climates, the more natural gas upwelling through it.
Cold or frozen soil slows or stops the upwelling gas, and too much moisture
causes the gas to rise faster than the microbes can oxidize it.
An example is the way moisture works with natural gas is rice paddies.
When the paddies are dry, no methane emissions are measured (they appear
to only test for methane). They do not test for CO2.
When the paddies are flooded, they detect what they call methane. If
they used a better test instrument, they would find natural gas.
I have found no attempts to account for this upwelling natural gas nor its
product, CO2 in the carbon accounting. Indeed, some get confused about
the gas found in topsoil, and claim that it was absorbed from the atmosphere.
Conformation bias.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/98JD02399
Like those millions of buffalo never farted.
An additional thought on the micro look at carbon balance, methane enriches the
soil by feeding the microbes, which in turn convert it to CO2 and energy to grow the
grass. The steer eats the grass, belches some of the carbon and converts some to
steak, which I eat, and so on.
Is it better for me to eat the grass? And what happens to the grass not eaten? Does
it degrade to methane?
No chance of me competing with the steer.
I don’t think grass is good for our tummies. I’ve never eaten it, but I’ve seen dogs eat it and soon after throw it back up; they seem to eat it to make themselves vomit. I think grasses are good for ruminant animals to eat; that way, if the first tummy can’t take care of all of it, then the subsequent three tummies get their turn. However, as one who has used fresh horse manure in his garden, I can testify that there is plenty of grass still obvious in the manure. I’ve also seen enough cow manure (and bullshit) to say that the same is true for those animals; thus, even four tummies can’t digest all the grass, so a fair amount of it makes it all the way through and emerges visibly in the poop. If it’s that hard to digest, I certainly don’t want it in my tummy!
“If a farmer is providing a service to the rest of the country by compensating for other people’s global warming, then that farmer might want to make a case that they should be compensated for that.”
There’s an idea. Let’s pay cattle farmers for compensating for other people’s global warming. Heck, if the price was good enough, I would start up a cattle ranch. How much would I get paid per cow?
I guess the Democrats probably wouldn’t go for putting that in their Green New Deal. Never mind.
This is a very important paper people.
It is very hard to argue with the logic here and the climate science community will have to agree with the conclusions. In essence, there is no additional methane coming from cattle (or other animals really). That peaked 30 years ago.
The cows are safe again.
It also means, the methane increases are coming from other source(s). (Probably the oil and gas industry actually).
Cattle ranchers in Calfornia ought to sue the state government for singling them out as being a problem and adding to CAGW, when in reality, cows are an asset and California should be paying the ranchers rather than fining them.
Seems like this should have been obvious from the get go.
Although this article thoroughly smashes the IPCC’s exaggerations regarding methane, I have a question.
If we can genetically modify plants to be more drought tolerant, less pest resistant, and capable of increased yields per acre, why can’t we genetically modify cows to be more digestively efficient (less burping or farting)? It’s more of a rhetorical question, but I would still be expecting the agricultural scientists to come up with a solution for that for many reasons other than methane.
The abolition of cows because the produce methane seems to lack merit and border on the absurd. Man needs protein. PERIOD. Man like cows rely upon bacteria to digest food. When man digests meat protein little methane is produced. Cows do not eat meat for their protein. they get their protein from vegetables, grains, etc – plants. When they digest these vegetables the bacteria produces methane. The density of protein in vegetables is low, very low. So in essence, the cows eat the vegetables, and concentrate the proteins in their meat and release the methane in the fields. Man then eats the meat, obtains the needed protein and releases very little gas. However, for man to get their protein from vegetables, grains, etc. they would have to eat large quantities of material that when digested by the bacteria will produce large quantities of GAS. It would seem to me that since bacteria is performing the same action to produce the same amount of needed protein that very close to the same amount of methane will now be generated by MAN. Thus the next step is to abolish man.