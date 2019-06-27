Coal Subsidies and Jake Tapper’s Climate Emergency Meltdown… Lions and Tigers and Bears!!!

Guest double-post by David Middleton

I probably should have broken this up into two or three posts… But I was rolling… (If at any point you can’t tell if I’m being serious or sarcastic, go with sarcastic).

Part 1. G20 Nations Triple Coal Subsidies… “Despite Climate Crisis”

G20 countries triple coal power subsidies despite climate crisis

Major economies pledged a decade ago to phase out all aid for fossil fuels G20 countries have almost tripled the subsidies they give to coal-fired power plants in recent years, despite the urgent need to cut the carbon emissions driving the climate crisis. The bloc of major economies pledged a decade ago to phase out all fossil fuel subsidies. The figures, published in a report by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and others, show that Japan is one of the biggest financial supporters of coal… [Blah, blah, blah] “Climate change can be life-threatening to all generations”… [Blah, blah, blah] “Momentum is growing around the world for governments to take urgent action to tackle the climate crisis…” [Blah, blah, blah] Japan’s rhetoric on climate change… [Blah, blah, blah] If prime minister Abe is serious about dealing with climate change… [Blah, blah, blah] As the crisis escalates… … in our natural world, we refuse to turn away from the climate catastrophe and species extinction. For The Guardian, reporting on the environment is a priority. We give reporting on climate, nature and pollution the prominence it deserves, stories which often go unreported by others in the media. [Blah, blah, blah] The Guardian will engage with the most critical issues of our time – from the escalating climate catastrophe… [Blah, blah, blah] Support The Guardian from as little as $1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The Grauniad

Translation… Send us money, or else the climate gets it! It’s just a long-winded version of Cheeseface.

Is anyone else fed up with moronic phrases like these?

Climate crisis.

Climate catastrophe.

Climate emergency.

Video at end of post…

Part Deux: CNN’s Jake Tapper Babbles Incoherently About the “Manmade Climate Emergency”

Just listen as CNN’s Jake Tapper “obsesses over ‘climate emergency’“…

JAKE TAPPER: I want to ask you a question about climate change. The Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, said in a January report on worldwide threats that the climate emergency is “likely to fuel compens…competition for resources, economic distress and social disconsent, content.” It is a priority for the DNI, Coats. The EPA this week, however, rolled back part of President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, letting states…set their own limits for coal plower, power plants emissions. Do you think human-induced climate emergency is a threat to the United States? VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: Well, what…what I will tell you is that we’ll always follow the science on that in this administration. TAPPER: The science says… PENCE: But what…but what… TAPPER: …it is. PENCE: …we…but what we won’t do…and the Clean Power Plan was all about that…was hamstringing energy in this country, raising the costs of utility rates for working families across this country… TAPPER: But is it a threat? PENCE: …while other nations like China and India do absolutely nothing or make illusory promises decades down the road to deal with it. You know, the truth of the matter is, with the advent of… TAPPER: Yeah. PENCE: …natural gas, with the natural gas explosion that’s developing, with clean coal technology, we’re seeing…we’re seeing a significant reduction… TAPPER: But is… PENCE: …in carbon emissions all across this country. TAPPER: But is what people are calling a climate emergency, is it a threat? Do you think it’s a threat, manmade climate emergency is a threat? PENCE: I think the answer to that is going to be based upon the science. TAPPER: Well, the science says yes. I’m asking you what… PENCE: Well… TAPPER: …you think. PENCE: …There’s many in the science that…

TAPPER: The science community in your own administration, at NOAA… PENCE: I got it. TAPPER: … at the, at the DNI, they all say it’s a threat. PENCE: I got it. Look, what the President… TAPPER: But you won’t, for some reason. PENCE: … has said, what we have said is that we are not going to raise utility rates. Remember what President Obama said? TAPPER: But it’s not a threat? PENCE: He said…he said…he had his, his climate change plan. He said it’s necessarily going to cause utility rates to skyrocket, and that would force us into these green technologies. Now you got Democrats all running for President that are running on a Green New Deal that would break… TAPPER: Okay. PENCE: …this economy. TAPPER: So you don’t think it is a threat, is all I’m saying? You don’t think it is a threat? PENCE: I think we’re making great progress reducing carbon emissions, America has the cleanest air and water in the world. We’ll continue to use market forces… TAPPER: That’s not true. We don’t have the cleanest air and water in the world. We don’t. (LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK) PENCE: Okay. TAPPER: You get back to me with some statistics that show it. PENCE: But we’re making…we’re making progress on reducing carbon emissions. We’re doing it through technology, through natural gas, through continuing to support, as our administration is… TAPPER: You just rolled back all these clean…these clean coal… PENCE: Turn back to nuclear energy, clean energy. The answer, though, is not to raise the utility rates… TAPPER: Okay. PENCE: …of millions of utility rate payers across the country. NewsBusters

Jake, there is no scientific basis for the phrase “climate emergency.” Although there is a basis for the phrase “manmade climate emergency.” Obama’s Clean Power Plan and other regulatory malfeasance created a “manmade climate emergency.” President Trump has subdued that emergency. Alexandria Occasional Cortex’s Green New Deal cultural revolution would be a womanmade climate catastrophe. Hell, even the sainted IPCC tell us that the “cure” for your “climate emergency” would be a genuine international-made climate calamity .

However, this is not a climate crisis, climate emergency nor a climate catastrophe…

Figure 1. “Move along, there’s nothing to see here.”

This would be a climate crisis, climate emergency and a climate catastrophe all rolled into one giant climatic cluster frack…

Jake, what you refer to as “a climate emergency” saved us from The Ice Age Cometh…

Figure 3. That 70’s Climate Show

Just ask Leonard Nimoy and Steve Schneider…

Bonus Part Trois: DNI Worldwide Threat Assessment

Furthermore Jake, the 2019 Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community never mentions a “climate emergency”… Nor does it state that “manmade climate change” is a “threat” to these tangentially United States. The word “climate” appears in the 42 page document 6 times:

“The United States will probably have to manage the impact of global human security challenges, such as threats to public health, historic levels of human displacement, assaults on religious freedom, and the negative effects of environmental degradation and climate change.” “Although the international community has made tenuous improvements to global health security, these gains may be inadequate to address the challenge of what we anticipate will be more frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases because of rapid unplanned urbanization, prolonged humanitarian crises, human incursion into previously unsettled land, expansion of international travel and trade, and regional climate change.” “Environment and Climate Change” Global environmental and ecological degradation, as well as climate change, are likely to fuel competition for resources, economic distress, and social discontent through 2019 and beyond. Climate hazards such as extreme weather, higher temperatures, droughts, floods, wildfires, storms, sea level rise, soil degradation, and acidifying oceans are intensifying, threatening infrastructure, health, and water and food security. Ruhani’s ability to reform the economy remains limited, given pervasive corruption, a weak banking sector, and a business climate that discourages foreign investment and trade.

Item number 5 is 97% horst schist and climate change is very much like schist… It happens. Some of it is anthropogenic and some of it is natural. (How can anthropogenic be unnatural? Humans are natural.) The effects of climate change alter some conditions positively and others negatively. The intelligence community’s (IC) job is to determine how these global changes affect our national security and communicate it to the President and the people who actually defend this nation.

The IC’s job is not to determine if there is a “mandmade climate emergency”, meriting the destruction of our economy and a Maoist-style eradication of individual liberty.

Double Bonus Part Quatre: The Russians Are Coming!

If a climate “egermency” actually occurs, the Russians will let us know about it…

Triple Bonus Part Cinq: Speaking of Russians…

The best TV commercial… EVAH!

References

Christiansen, B. and F.C. Ljungqvist. 2012. “The extra-tropical Northern Hemisphere temperature in the last two millennia: reconstructions of low-frequency variability”. Climate of the Past, Vol. 8, pp. 765-786. www.clim-past.net/8/765/2012/ doi:10.5194/cp-8-765-2012

“The Coming Ice Age”. In Search of… Alan Landsburg, executive producer. 1978. Youtube.

“The Ice Age Cometh?” Science News, The Society for Science & the Public , 1 Mar. 1975, www.sciencenews.org/sn-magazine/march-1-1975.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

