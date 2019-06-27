UN Warns “Climate Apartheid” by 2030, though $100 Billion per Year would Help

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“Sombre speeches by government officials at regular conferences are not leading to meaningful action.”
UN expert condemns failure to address impact of climate change on poverty
GENEVA (25 June 2019) – Climate change will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty, but also threatens democracy and human rights, according to a UN expert.
“Even if current targets are met, tens of millions will be impoverished, leading to widespread displacement and hunger,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, in a report released today.
“Climate change threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress in development, global health, and poverty reduction,” Alston said. “It could push more than 120 million more people into poverty by 2030 and will have the most severe impact in poor countries, regions, and the places poor people live and work.”
Even the unrealistic best-case scenario of 1.5°C of warming by 2100 will see extreme temperatures in many regions and leave disadvantaged populations with food insecurity, lost incomes, and worse health. Many will have to choose between starvation and migration.
“Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, they will bear the brunt of climate change, and have the least capacity to protect themselves,” Alston said. “We risk a ‘climate apartheid’ scenario where the wealthy pay to escape overheating, hunger, and conflict while the rest of the world is left to suffer.”
Climate change has immense, but largely neglected, implications for human rights. The rights to life, food, housing, and water will be dramatically affected. But equally importantly will be the impact on democracy, as governments struggle to cope with the consequences and to persuade their people to accept the major social and economic transformations required. “In such a setting, civil and political rights will be highly vulnerable,” the Special Rapporteur said.
“Most human rights bodies have barely begun to grapple with what climate change portends for human rights, and it remains one on a long laundry list of ‘issues’, despite the extraordinarily short time to avoid catastrophic consequences,” Alston said. “As a full-blown crisis that threatens the human rights of vast numbers of people bears down, the usual piecemeal, issue-by-issue human rights methodology is woefully insufficient.”
Sombre speeches by government officials at regular conferences are not leading to meaningful action. “States have marched past every scientific warning and threshold, and what was once considered catastrophic warming now seems like a best-case scenario,” Alston said. “Even today, too many countries are taking short-sighted steps in the wrong direction.”
States are failing to meet even their current inadequate commitments to reduce carbon emissions and provide climate financing, while continuing to subsidise the fossil fuel industry with $5.2 trillion per year.
“Maintaining the current course is a recipe for economic catastrophe,” Alston said. “Economic prosperity and environmental sustainability are fully compatible but require decoupling economic well-being and poverty reduction from fossil fuel emissions.”
This transition will require robust policies at the local level to support displaced workers and ensure quality jobs. “A robust social safety net will be the best response to the unavoidable harms that climate change will bring,” Alston said. “This crisis should be a catalyst for states to fulfil long ignored and overlooked economic and social rights, including to social security and access to food, healthcare, shelter, and decent work.”
Although some have turned to the private sector for solutions, an overreliance on for-profit efforts would nearly guarantee massive human rights violations, with the wealthy catered to and the poorest left behind. “If climate change is used to justify business-friendly policies and widespread privatisation, exploitation of natural resources and global warming may be accelerated rather than prevented,” Alston said.
“There is no shortage of alarm bells ringing over climate change, and an increase in biblical-level extreme weather events appear to be finally piercing through the noise, misinformation, and complacency, but these positive signs are no reason for contentment,” Alston said. “A reckoning with the scale of the change that is needed is just the first step.”
The section on climate finance is entertaining;
Hundreds of billions of dollars or more will need to be mobilized to avert human suffering and losses in the trillions. The commitment by developed countries to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 is “only a fraction of the finance needed to keep the average temperature increase to 2 °C.” It is also insufficient for adaptation needs—which in developing countries are expected to total between $140 and 300 billion annually by 2025/30, and between $280 and $500 billion a year by 2050. According to one analysis of existing figures, estimated assistance is lower than reported, grant-based assistance lags far behind loans, and only a small fraction goes to least developed countries.Source: Same link as above, p14-15
Everyone chip in, we’ve only got to raise $100 billion for this year’s payment…
“Thousands of bureaucrats in third world countries need a new Mercedes ” is the translation of most UN appeals for funding.
The difference between ‘the church’ and the UN ? More of your tithes actually make it to the POOR if you give $$ to your church. There aren’t enough Jim and Tammy Faye Bakers in all of history that compare to government inefficiency and corruption. A tiny drop in an ocean of government GREED.
“Climate change will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty, but also threatens democracy and human rights, according to a UN expert.”
He has got it wrong!
“Climate change mitigation will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty, but also threatens democracy and human rights, according to a UN expert.
Gosh “Economic prosperity and environmental sustainability are fully compatible but require decoupling economic well-being and poverty reduction from fossil fuel emissions.”
They made another mistake! What’s wrong with these guys?
“Economic prosperity and environmental sustainability are not compatible but require decoupling economic well-being and poverty reduction from fossil fuel emissions.”
I think its time for the UN to pack its bags and disappear somewhere!
https://thedemiseofchristchurch.wordpress.com/2016/05/06/un-headquarters-and-usd1-2-billion-upgrade-and-rising/
Off topic, but thought WUWT readers may be interested in this tidbit …
“@Michael_E_Mann’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”
This is probably the result of the Twitter jihad he’s been calling on Dr Judith Curry after they testified before Congress the other day. Despicable behavior from a despicable Mann.
Stunning–a projection of ‘1.5 degrees C of warming by 2100’ and ‘wealthy pay to escape overheating’ in the same wail. I’ve personally experienced -110F with wind chill when collecting drill samples at the top of a mountain in the Cassiar open pit when an Arctic front was moving over, and hiked down into Coyote Gulch in the Glen Canyon NRA in summer at +110F, and survived both while not being wealthy–with normal-Yukon-attire boots, parka and gloves in one extreme and a bottle of water in the other.
And they wonder why nobody sees the need for urgent action?? How crazy can this fraudulent grasping-for-other-peoples’-money get?
Only a raving socialist ideologue could believe any of this B.S.
If the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, GB, Europe (All Western Developed Countries) were to suddenly stop emitting Carbon Dioxide, the Atmospheric Concentration would still continue to rise beacuse the Largest Emitters were given a Blank Check to continue business as usual and are on course to double their output through 2035 and beyond
Perhaps we COULD pony up a few billion with the caveat that it is to purchase what could become eventual controlling interest in their country. Unless, in the
unlikely event that there is no climate emergency requiring the expenditure, they can pay it back.
How much do we pay the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston?
Should we stop supporting the whole UN circus? Human rights as practiced by Colonel Gaddafi or Robert Mugabe?
According to the document:
“Special Procedures’ experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.”
But he must work for someone. It would be interesting to find out who. My guess is a green NGO.
Give us the money, or children die.
As a lawyer might say, assumes facts not in evidence. If the UN were shut down tomorrow it would be an apocalypse for a lot of people needing to find real jobs.
Kick the UN out of the country and stop payments to them. While we’re at it, stop foreign aid to anyone who doesn’t bow down and kiss our big ol’ hairy butt.
“States are failing to meet even their current inadequate commitments to reduce carbon emissions and provide climate financing, while continuing to subsidize the fossil fuel industry with $5.2 trillion per year.”
This subsidy sounds rather large (5-6%) compared to say the world GDP.
Any source for this whopper? The IMF. The actual subsidy is more realistically one tenth that.
To get to trillions, they are counting future damages from global warming. And we know these are vastly exaggerated, models, and never consider off-setting benefits from the use of fossil fuels.
There is no subsidy. The definition of a government subsidy requires the government to grant money to an industry, business or individual. The government does not grant money from tax receipts to the oil companies. On the contrary, the oil companies are the largest contributors to US tax revenues.
The twisted meaning which Mr. Alston gives to the word ‘subsidy’ tells you all you need to know about this article. When someone arbitrarily changes the meaning of words, their words become meaningless. This is a propaganda piece that has no place in any policy discussion or thoughtful discourse on the subject of climate change. Mr. Alston is not an honest broker, and his words are not trustworthy.
For the US, that’s true James, but some other countries may indeed subsidize some of their fossil fuel industries. I’m guessing that they consider any nationalized industries as “fully subsidized”.
IMF considers building roads paid for by taxes on gasoline a subsidy.
“Even if current targets are met, tens of millions will be impoverished, leading to widespread displacement and hunger,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, in a report released today.
This is exactly what the UN is causing by perpetrating catastrophic actions against a non existent AGW problem :
– World wide impoverishment and famines.
“UN expert”; that is, an expert at nothing.
“Climate change will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty”; more doomstering without evidence. Inventing over the top calamities is pure calumny.
..and then put a policy in place that pays the vast majority of countries to increase their emissions
“biblical-level extreme weather events.” Chapter and verse, please?
Yeah, that whopper made me laugh too.
What? You want them to open the Bible and read it?
Oh, you are brave to even suggest such a thing 🙂
Dogs and cats living together! Lighting! Thunder! Maybe hailstones! Gigantic swarms of mammatus clouds!
According to GISS, the global mean surface air temperature for that period was estimated to be 57 F (14 C). That would put the planet’s average surface temperature in 2017 at 58.62 F (14.9 C). – Space.com
What this means is that if the global mean surface air temperature rises 1.5C to 16.4C (a +1/5 rise in mean temp) it will become (wait for it!) + 61.52 Fahrenheit. Sounds fairly habitable to me.
Does anyone besides me see the flaw in this paranoid and delusional nonsense being presented to the public? Anyone? Bueller?
Okay, then – the UN is the equivalent of card sharps at a casino. First you see your money, then you don’t, and you have no idea where it went, or how it left you. This is nothing but another scam by a bunch of con artists who want YOUR money for themselves. Just do the search for the conversion and let the software show them for the scammers they are.
Thank you!
Did I miss something?
The poorest peoples in the world in busted-arse countries have never had, nor ever looked like getting, “social security and access to food, healthcare, shelter and decent work” from their successive Animal Farm governments.
So CAGW will just mean ‘business as usual’ for these poor b@stards.
The UN jumped the ass a long time ago.
Over the ass, through the ouroboros, and no longer viable. If we adopt UN ethics, it could be planned and redistributed for social progress and to mitigate “climate apartheid”. It would be unconscionable not to do it for the unplanned children.
The UN leaders could show the world how serious the problems is by cutting their wages to no more that 110% of the average wages of the world’s population.
It is axiomatic to say that climate change impacts those living in poverty. Just look at the Great Famine of 1315-13-17 and the subsequent challenges of the Little Ice Age when a third of Europe’s population (mostly poor) died due to Climate Change.
The UN is cesspool of socialist corruption and evil. Trump should order them out of the US and their building destroyed.
Defunding the UN–yes.
Tearing down the black tower–never thought of it.
Good idea.
“tens of millions will be impoverished, “…..what are they talking about?
..and we paid the UN…and the UN paid them all to do this
https://3c1703fe8d.site.internapcdn.net/newman/csz/news/800/2018/2-carbonemissi.jpg
https://www.iea.org/newsroom/energysnapshots/GRAPHglobaldemand.png
https://4k4oijnpiu3l4c3h-zippykid.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/bpco2-720×513.png
“Climate
changealarmism threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress in development, global health, and poverty reduction”…
There, fixed.
As most countries turn a blind eye to CAGW the shrill of the UN gets louder and more apocalyptic. Why aren’t the Greta Thunbergs, Al Gores, schoolchildren,and politicians of the world demanding China reduce their emissions and stop building coal fired plants at the rate of one a day in other countries? Because then there would be no one to pay their “climate reparations” and renewable build out to the non industrialized and chosen (by the UN) countries. Which begs the question….. how much of the “climate funds” given to the UN already have actually been spent on renewables in third world countries so far?
Switch it to ‘Climate Nazi’ and they’ve got it nailed.
Of course, they would have to be looking in the mirror.
“States have marched past every scientific warning and threshold, and what was once considered catastrophic warming now seems like a best-case scenario…”
They’re really cranking up the hyperbole. If catastrophic is best case, what’s worse case?
Super-exponential anthropomorphic catastrophic.
Be afraid; be very afraid.
[Oh, and by the way, Send more money because too many are dying by inhaling smoke from their fires inside closed dwellings due to lack of affordable energy.]
The biggest threat to democracy, freedom, prosperity and human rights today is not Climate Change. It is Climate Change Fraud.
The enormity of the grasping greed is UNbelievable!…
One hundred billion a year. Each year going forward.
This has been called “a very small figure”by Christiana Figueres.
I thought the Special Report on 1.5C last October was nominating $122 trillion being needed from private and public sources by centuries end.
It is difficult to keep a straight face when figures in the trillions are being loosely bandied about.
A trillion dollars here and a trillion dollars there and pretty soon you’re talking real money.(h/t Everett Dirksen).
Perhaps the UN should contact GoFundMe.
What’s the next value above a trillion? Or do we just through our hands up and give up at that point?
If we mine the “gold asteroid”, it has quadrillions in gold, platinum, and other metals. Problem solved! /s
The UK is riding to the aid of the climate destitute as the utterly insane Theresa May has pledged to impoverish our country to save the planet.
I mean, the UK produces as much as 1% or so of global emissions so persuading mother nature by giving her £1Tn is bound to have an impact on all those destitute African and Chinese peasants.
Easy when you have OP’s money to spend.
A great speech, but he failed to mention how $100 Billion was going to safe them.
What is his plan for this money, and how will it achieve this objective?
“..Climate change will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty, but also threatens democracy and human rights, according to a UN expert…”
The climate scare is a quest or pretext for political power, money and control. Because it involves the usurpation of political power (or more of it) over the people of the world in pursuit of an end, I submit that it is the climate scare narrative itself that is a threat to human rights. Power corrupts and oppresses. The more govts invoke an excuse for additional political power, the greater their opportunities for oppression. The risk is being created to subordinate human rights and freedom to a climate scare doctrine of highly questionable scientific credibility.
Furthermore, the climate scare narrative condemns the poor to eternal poverty in that it precludes allowing for economic development which would enable the poor to be lifted up and out of poverty. They are thus also subordinating human prosperity to climate scare doctrine.
Seeing the U.N. bureaucratic bozos get things bass ackwards is disgusting. I may have to skip dinner tonight.
So this guy tells us the required change will be very costly and demand much sacrifice to save the poor. AOC tells us not to sweat the cost because we will all have good jobs and make more money. I think they both think they are right but have not stopped to actually think about the processes they are demanding or the problem they claim to be solving. Their messages, although opposite and mutually exclusive, are intended to motivate by using feelings instead of facts which they both find in very short supply.
The world is ending . . .
. . . send money.
UN Special Provocateur Alston has basically listed much of the blight that will befall us all under a global gov centred in Europe. Please Mr President, defund this undisguised, anti American, anti free enterprise, anti freedom Trojan Horse.
These UN leeches can’t believe America takes this abuse. Privately they must laugh at the inside joke that America is funding its own dismantling. They have everybody else (except a few Eastern European countries in the bag whose arms are easy to twist) and their entire job is to take down America. Com’on you must get it.
“only a fraction of the finance needed to keep the average temperature increase to 2 °C.”
Which failed model are they basing this 2 degrees C of warming on? And what failed economic model are they basing rising poverty levels on?
Global poverty is in rapid decline because of carbon based energy. So is population growth. Moar please!
From the article: “There is no shortage of alarm bells ringing over climate change,”
Isn’t that the truth!
And not a one of those alarms has every panned out. One false alarm after another about humans tampering with the Earth’s weather and climate.
As the planet Earth cools, one wonders what planet these alarmists are living on, when they keep predicting catastrophic warming. They look more and more divorced from reality as time goes along. I wonder if they realize this?
If the UN is concerned about bringing poor people out of poverty they ought to build those people some fossil fuel or nuclear power plants instead of trying to foist windmills off on them.
Affordable energy is what brings people out of poverty. Windmills and solar cannot meet this need, because they are much too expensive to be practical.
Fighting climate change will have the greatest impact on those living in poverty, but also threatens democracy and human rights, leaving tens of millions impoverished, leading to widespread displacement and hunger. Fighting climate change is already undoing the last 50 years of progress.
Fixed it for ya.
China Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than The U.S. and EU Combined
In the Paris Accord, the UN gave China the right to INCREASE its CO2 emissions into 2030s. All CO2 taxes / donations are irrelevant in face of developing country growth that will continue until they reach a high standard of living like the EU and US.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2018/07/01/china-emits-more-carbon-dioxide-than-the-u-s-and-eu-combined/#ed1fa4628c2b
From it’s birth at the hands of Maurice Strong, CAGW has been designed as a means to get money into UN hands. Perhaps it’s a sign of desperation that they’re being so obvious about it.
71 Million were displaced by wars last year alone and the UN is worrying about tens of millions of displacements by 2030. Nice priority organization by the UN … oh wait I wonder which will give the UN more money to play with.