Jet contrails will likely affect climate by 2050

Climate impact of clouds made from airplane contrails may triple by 2050
From the EUROPEAN GEOSCIENCES UNION
In the right conditions, airplane contrails can linger in the sky as contrail cirrus – ice clouds that can trap heat inside the Earth’s atmosphere. Their climate impact has been largely neglected in global schemes to offset aviation emissions, even though contrail cirrus have contributed more to warming the atmosphere than all CO2 emitted by aircraft since the start of aviation. A new study published in the European Geosciences Union (EGU) journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics has found that, due to air traffic activity, the climate impact of contrail cirrus will be even more significant in the future, tripling by 2050.
Contrail cirrus change global cloudiness, which creates an imbalance in the Earth’s radiation budget – called ‘radiative forcing’ – that results in warming of the planet. The larger this radiative forcing, the more significant the climate impact. In 2005, air traffic made up about 5% of all anthropogenic radiative forcing, with contrail cirrus being the largest contributor to aviation’s climate impact.
“It is important to recognise the significant impact of non-CO2 emissions, such as contrail cirrus, on climate and to take those effects into consideration when setting up emission trading systems or schemes like the Corsia agreement,”
…says Lisa Bock, a researcher at DLR, the German Aerospace Center, and lead-author of the new study. Corsia, the UN’s scheme to offset air traffic carbon emissions from 2020, ignores the non-CO2 climate impacts of aviation.
But the new Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics study shows these non-CO2 climate impacts cannot be neglected. Bock and her colleague Ulrike Burkhardt estimate that contrail cirrus radiative forcing will be 3 times larger in 2050 than in 2006. This increase is predicted to be faster than the rise in CO2 radiative forcing since expected fuel efficiency measures will reduce CO2 emissions.
The increase in contrail cirrus radiative forcing is due to air traffic growth, expected to be 4 times larger in 2050 compared to 2006 levels, and a slight shift of flight routes to higher altitudes, which favours the formation of contrails in the tropics. The impact on climate due to contrail cirrus will be stronger over Northern America and Europe, the busiest air traffic areas on the globe, but will also significantly increase in Asia.
“Contrail cirrus’ main impact is that of warming the higher atmosphere at air traffic levels and changing natural cloudiness. How large their impact is on surface temperature and possibly on precipitation due to the cloud modifications is unclear,” says Burkhardt. Bock adds: “There are still some uncertainties regarding the overall climate impact of contrail cirrus and in particular their impact on surface temperatures because contrail cirrus themselves and their effects on the surface are ongoing topics of research. But it’s clear they warm the atmosphere.”
Cleaner aircraft emissions would solve part of the problem highlighted in the study. Reducing the number of soot particles emitted by aircraft engines decreases the number of ice crystals in contrails, which in turn reduces the climate impact of contrail cirrus. However, “larger reductions than the projected 50% decrease in soot number emissions are needed,” says Burkhardt. She adds that even 90% reductions would likely not be enough to limit the climate impact of contrail cirrus to 2006 levels.
Another often discussed mitigation method is rerouting flights to avoid regions particularly sensitive to the effects of contrail formation. But Bock and Burkhardt caution about applying measures to reduce the climate impact of short-lived contrail cirrus that could result in increases in long-lived CO2 emissions, in particular given the uncertainties in estimating the climate impact of contrail cirrus. They say that measures to reduce soot emissions would be preferable to minimise the overall radiative forcing of future air traffic since they do not involve an increase of CO2 emissions.
“This would enable international aviation to effectively support measures to achieve the Paris climate goals,” Burkhardt concludes.
The publication is in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics – link to the paper
Some thoughts:
- This is a model output, so take it with a grain of salt.
- They seem to only consider the Long Wave IR to space reflectivity for contrails as being the big forcing component, yet there’s a big reflectivity factor for incoming solar radiation too. And, that’s got to be considered. If contrails were only reflective one way (from the surface looking up) we’d not be able to take photographs like this one from space:
There was no quantification of the current warming from contrails. Any increase could (will) be de minimis.
not even a 1/10th of the nose level. Unquantifiable outside of some BS cargo cult model simulation, where they hide the huge error (uncertainty) bars, as they always do.
Agree, just like CO2 emissions.
I thought clouds had a net cooling effect ? Yes they warm at night, but during the day they reduce the overall incoming radiation which has a larger cooling effect than the night time warming,
Altitude. Clouds high enough trap and reflect, but definitely trap.
Lower altitude mostly reflect
Is night time “warming” the correct phrase? The amount of night time Cooling is slightly lessened, temperatures are not increasing after sunset …… except perhaps in some urban environments where heat is being given off from buildings ….
Earth: an ancestor simulation to see if humans would argue about an essential just above starvation level photosynthesising useful trace gas 😀
I thought that one of the big problems with Global Climate Models was that they couldn’t tell whether clouds were, on balance, positive or negative forcing?
“…that they couldn’t tell whether clouds were, on balance, positive or negative forcing?”
Unless they are man-made clouds, which creates an additional suitable leverage-point for the activists for their blame-pinning.
See! I said we were doomed!
due to air traffic activity, the climate impact of contrail cirrus will be even more significant in the future, tripling by 2050. ??????
I thought we were supposed to be extinct by just after 2030??? End of fossil fuels because we’re all fire-roasted marshmallows (heat charred on the outside, gooey soft in the middle) and all that.
You know… Climate catastrophe, climate weirding, climate collapse and all that Watermelon bull schist.
As far back as the 1970’s there has been talk about contrail weather and climate effects. A paper somewhere around 1973 or so talked about possible negative effects of contrails dimming sunlight on agriculture. That paper also discussed how contrails, in certain conditions, can grow into sizable banks of cirrus, an effect I personally have witnessed many times from the ground and the air. What the net effect might be on global energy balance is debatable. A freshman level atmospheric sciences class I took about the same time in the 70’s claimed cirrus are net heaters while cumulus are net coolers and stratus can be either depending on thickness of the layer. All I know for sure is a cirrus between me and the sun is welcome when mowing the lawn in summer and irritating when shoveling snow in the winter — it feels cooler.
I recall an article on this subject from a few years ago, but can’t find it. Immediately after the 9/11 attacks, all air traffic in the United States was halted for several days. “Scientists” used the opportunity to check the effect this had on global warming. I forget what they found, but it was an actual case of a large-scale change in human contributions to environmental change, and thus, to global warming.
The increase attributable to the absence of contrails was one degree C.
Remind me – After the September 11 attacks all air traffic in US airspace was stopped for… 3 whole days(?)
If I recall correctly there was a measurable change in recorded temperatures during this period because there were of course no contrails getting between the ground and the sun.
And, correct me if I am remembering wrong, but the observation was that WITHOUT contrails in the sky… IT GOT HOTTER.
These people are either desperate or lacking in basic reasoning abilities. If the models do not match the observations, then it is probably your models.
A quick Google showed plenty of articles on the effects of stopping air travel after 9/11, here is the first: https://globalnews.ca/news/2934513/empty-skies-after-911-set-the-stage-for-an-unlikely-climate-change-experiment/
The big effect of removing contrails was an increase in temperature range of about two degrees Celsius.
So contrails cool during the day and warm during the night, net change seems to be warming, but that is smaller and so less certain.
Contrails are net cooling. More contrails means more cooling.
Quoted from
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/1520-0477%281997%29078%3C1885%3ACCATPF%3E2.0.CO%3B2
Conclusion
“consensus of the experimental and model findings given here suggests that the climatic effects of contrails, persisting on the order of minutes to hours, may more likely lead to a cooling of the surface of the earth
rather than to greenhouse warming”
Next we’ll have Ocasio-Cortez screaming that the high temperatures from jet engines and car engines heat the planet. 🙁
Someone who would say that is correct. There is a lot of waste heat released into the atmosphere through electricity generation, internal combustion engines, heating and air conditioning buildings. Cooking releases heat into the atmosphere.
I would theorize that the waste heat released into the atmosphere is the sum of all human contributions to “global warming.”
What is it with the year 2050? Everything must be done to stop climate change, in 30 years! It’s like fusion, always 30 years away.
The real question is why the change.
It is absolutely true that contrails did not behave in this way in the past. That is to say, persisted and spread out into massive clouds. Has the fuel changed. I did read somewhere that more sulfur is added to fuel for more pressure for high altitude flight. This would have an effect?
Going by the sat images of the UK of contrails being persistent and spreading out, it absolutely affects the energy balance, how I don’t know.
Why do contrails now all too often plaster the whole sky and often even here in Finland make the whole sky silver.. is a question I wonder about.
Is adding more sulfur to fuel a way to experiment with SRM?
No idea, no conspiracies 😀
More airplanes, much more. And contrail amnesia.
There are many contributing factors for a change in condensation trails in Finland.
At higher altitudes, wind speeds are higher. So airliners want to be as high up as possible, if they can catch a tail wind.
– With the use of larger, more powerful engines, airliners can fly higher.
– Thanks to composite hulls, airliners can better withstand fatigue.
– The reduction of costs, has led to an increase of passenger numbers.
– With newer, long range models, polar routes between Europe and Asia have become an option.
– Thanks to long range models, the Hub and Spoke model is no longer needed. Airliners can use small, less congested, low cost airports.
– China has become a more important destination.
Every time I read about some nutty professor trying to use SO2 for Geo-engineering, I think; Just stop removing Sulfur from Jet-A.
It was very noticeable in 2010 when the eruption of the volcano (with the unpronounceable name) resulted in all air traffic being grounded for a number of days. The immediate effect was the very clear blue skies and an apparent increase in sunshine intensity, very similar to the intensity the I experienced in New Zealand.
When they allowed the air traffic to resume it was also noticeable that the intensity fell, and how quickly the sky filled up with what seemed like very thin clouds.
There didn’t seem to be any warming effect, if anything the opposite.
Some photos I took showed the effect of the contrails, but I should have also taken some photos while the air traffic ban was in force.
“Jet contrails will likely affect climate by 2050”
Er – won’t we be using matter transfer to beam us to our destinations by 2050?
Or Gravity Trains ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gravity_train )?
We’ve been waiting since Hooke invented the idea in the 16th century for these. A bit longer than our ‘flying cars’….
They have been saying this for maybe 40 years and have never provided evidence
“Aircraft contrails can spread into cirrus-like clouds high in the atmosphere. Similar to natural clouds, they are thought to have an overall warming effect on the planet. But they can also moderate daily temperature extremes by trapping heat that escapes from the ground and reflecting sunlight. This raises the lowest overnight temperatures and, to a lesser degree, reduces the highs during daylight hours, scientists have suggested.”
https://www.nature.com/news/2008/081231/full/news.2008.1335.html
(united nations)” ignores the non-CO2 climate impacts of aviation”
Yeah, that’s why you pay in EU a very creatively calculated few bucks of NOx mitigation tax included in the ticket price.
Although I have never seen NOx mitigation machinery units being financed with those taxes. Collected money just vanishes as usual.
Chemtrails are produced by high performance aircraft. Nothing to worry since by 2020, 2030, 2050, anywhere around there, birds, blimps and electric aircraft are the only supposed to fly.
Not far away from where I live, a small company (2 on payroll) attempts to put 1’800 kg of batteries in a Cessna 172, stretch it’s fuselage and add a second electric motor in the tail section.
To the latest news, first transatlantic flight is expected to occur in 2020. We all wish them good luck.
By 2050 The West will be even more bankrupt. Poor people don’t fly.
Back in the day, I had a friend who was an Air Force meteorologist.
He said contrails gave him fits, because their existence and development are so difficult to predict.
On days where they were not expected, yet nonetheless formed and spread, surface temperatures would be as much as 6ºF cooler than forecast.
I know, weather isn’t climate, nor data.
I shall report to the punishment booth.
Add some reflective particles to exhaust and scattering mechanism. There you go geo-engineered cooling.
Just stop removing Sulfur from Jet-A and you get some nice shiny SO2 bubbles at high altitude.
“NOTE: Any discussion of “chxxtrxxls” in this comment thread will be immediately deleted. -Anthony”
And I was just about to get out my tinfoil hat. Spoilsport. 🙁
This article triggered one of my early memories of my father: When I was about 5 or 6 years old I gave him the benefit of my vast experience and scientific observations and declared that clouds were made by aeroplanes. He gently gave me the benefit of his even vaster experience and let me know I was wrong. 🙂
This seems like a spoof. You gotta be kidding me. What’s next? Skiers are a major contributor to climate change by 2050 because of the change in albedo due to colored skiwear. I’ll write up a paper shortly.
The BS. Ever ends.