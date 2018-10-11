IPCC SR1.5 Carbon Tax Math

Guest seriousness by David Middleton
Over the past few days, I’ve posted a couple of articles by Michael Bastasch of the Daily Caller on the IPCC’s demands for a $240/gal tax on gasoline and $122 trillion to fight the Global War on Weather. Many commentators questioned the math behind the $240/gal gasoline tax. So, I thought I would put together a post showing the math.
This is from page 2-79 of chapter 2 of SR 1.5:
Based on data available for this special report, the price of carbon varies substantially across models and scenarios, and their value increase with mitigation efforts (see Figure 2.26) (high confidence). For instance, undiscounted values under a Higher-2˚C pathway range from 10–200 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2030, 45–960 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2050, 120–1000 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2070 and 160–2125 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2100. On the contrary, estimates for a Below-1.5˚C pathway range from 135–5500 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2030, 245– 13000 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2050, 420–17500 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2070 and 690–27000 USD2010 tCO2-eq–1 in 2100.
The IPCC presented fairly broad cost ranges for the 1.5˚C and 2˚C pathways… So broad, they are almost meaningless. However, whenever a government agency says a program will cost between $690 and $27,000 per unit, it’s a good bet that it will cost at least $27,000. The IPCC being an intergovernmental agency cannot be expected to be better at economics than a single government agency. Mr. Bastasch and I both focused on the high-end estimates, So, here is a table of the full ranges for both pathways:
|Un-discounted 2010 US Dollars
|Carbon Tax per Metric Ton of CO2
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|$10
|$200
|$135
|$5,500
|2050
|$45
|$960
|$245
|$13,000
|2070
|$120
|$1,000
|$420
|$17,500
|2100
|$160
|$2,125
|$690
|$27,000
Is this really a tax?
Some commentators have said that this isn’t a “tax.” It’s just the price of carbon emissions as estimated by the IPCC. Whether or not it takes the form of a direct tax, it’s a cost that the IPCC says needs to be extracted from the private sector in order to fund the Global War on Weather.
Putting the IPCC price of carbon into context
Since it’s difficult to relate $/ton of CO2, let’s look at it relative to common fuels used for transportation and electricity generation.
Gasoline
The folks at Resources for the Future were kind (or naive) enough to put together a handy carbon tax calculator to demonstrate the effects on various fuels. While it only goes up to $50/ton, it’s a good starting point for the math.
While numbers can vary depending on grades of gasoline, on average, the combustion of 1 gallon of gasoline yields 8.89 kg of CO2. How does a gallon of gasoline, which weighs less than 3 kg yield nearly 9 kg of CO2?
Molecular weight:
- O = 16
- C = 12
Chemical equation for combustion of octane:
- 2[C8H18] + 25[O2] → 16[CO2] + 18[H2O]
The C comes from gasoline, the O2 comes from the air.
Now, let’s translate a carbon tax into a gasoline tax:
|Carbon Tax per Gallon of Gasoline (8.89 kg/gal)
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|$0.09
|$1.78
|$1.20
|$48.90
|2050
|$0.40
|$8.53
|$2.18
|$115.57
|2070
|$1.07
|$8.89
|$3.73
|$155.58
|2100
|$1.42
|$18.89
|$6.13
|$240.03
This morning, I paid $2.70/gal at a Houston Texaco station. This price already includes $0.184/gal in Federal and $0.20/gal in Texas State taxes. That’s already a 17% tax at current prices.
This is how the IPCC carbon tax looks as a % of $2.70/gal.
|Carbon Tax per Gallon of Gasoline % of $2.70/gal
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|3%
|66%
|44%
|1811%
|2050
|15%
|316%
|81%
|4280%
|2070
|40%
|329%
|138%
|5762%
|2100
|53%
|700%
|227%
|8890%
It’s fairly obvious that the carbon pricing for the 1.5˚C pathway and the high-end of the 2˚C pathway are ridiculous non-starters as it relates to gasoline prices.
However, when it comes to electricity generation, it’s even worse.
Natural Gas
First, some US natural gas nomenclature:
SCF – Standard Cubic Foot is one cubic foot of gas at standard temperature and pressure (60 degrees F and sea level). Since both temperature and air pressure affect the energy content of a cubic foot of natural gas, the SCF is a way of standardizing. One SCF = 1020 BTUs.
While the Btu content of natural gas is variable, one thousand cubic feet (Mcf) is generally equivalent to one million Btu (mmBtu).
|scf
|Standard cubic foot
|1
|scf
|mcf
|Thousand cubic feet
|1,000
|scf
|Bcf
|Billion feet, 1 million mcf
|1,000,000,000
|scf
|Tcf
|Trillion cubic feet, 1 thousand Bcf
|1,000,000,000,000
|scf
In terms of British thermal units (Btu):
|scf
|Standard cubic foot
|1,020
|Btu
|mcf
|Million Btu, mmBtu
|1,000,000
|Btu
|Bcf
|Trillion Btu
|1,000,000,000,000
|Btu
|Tcf
|Quadrillion Btu, 1 Quad
|1,000,000,000,000,000
|Btu
Natural gas is the number one fuel for electricity generation in the US (31.7%), having edged out coal a few years ago. It’s also used for heating and cooking in many US homes. This is what the IPCC carbon tax would look like in $/Mcf of natural gas.
|Carbon Tax per Thousand Standard Cubic Feet of Natural Gas (53.12 kg/1,000 scf)
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|$0.53
|$10.62
|$7.17
|$292.16
|2050
|$2.39
|$51.00
|$13.01
|$690.56
|2070
|$6.37
|$53.12
|$22.31
|$929.60
|2100
|$8.50
|$112.88
|$36.65
|$1,434.24
The average residential price for natural gas in the US in 2017 was $10.91/Mcf (about 3X the wellhead price). This is what the IPCC carbon tax looks like as a % of $10.91/Mcf:
|Carbon Tax per 1,000 scf of Natural Gas % of $10.91/1,000 scf
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|5%
|97%
|66%
|2678%
|2050
|22%
|467%
|119%
|6330%
|2070
|58%
|487%
|204%
|8521%
|2100
|78%
|1035%
|336%
|13146%
Coal
Coal is the second most prevalent fuel for electricity generation in the US (30.1%). Coal comes in a lot of “flavors”: Anthracite, bituminous, sub-bituminous and lignite… and sometimes coke. For simplicity and due to its dominance in US coal production, I limited my analysis to Powder River Basin sub-bituminous coal. The low-end of the IPCC carbon tax for a 2˚C pathway would immediately more than double the price of Powder River Basin coal:
|Carbon Tax per Short Ton of Powder River Basin Sub-Bituminous Coal (1,686 kg/short ton)
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|$16.86
|$337.20
|$227.61
|$9,273.00
|2050
|$75.87
|$1,618.56
|$413.07
|$21,918.00
|2070
|$202.32
|$1,686.00
|$708.12
|$29,505.00
|2100
|$269.76
|$3,582.75
|$1,163.34
|$45,522.00
The average price for Powder River Basin coal in September 2017 was $12.10/short ton. This is how the IPCC carbon tax looks as a percentage of that price:
|Carbon Tax per Short Ton of Powder River Basin Sub-Bituminous Coal % of $12.10/short ton
|2˚C Pathway Low
|2˚C Pathway High
|1.5˚C Pathway Low
|1.5˚C Pathway High
|2030
|139%
|2787%
|1881%
|76636%
|2050
|627%
|13377%
|3414%
|181140%
|2070
|1672%
|13934%
|5852%
|243843%
|2100
|2229%
|29610%
|9614%
|376215%
While claims of the “death of coal” have all proven premature, the IPCC carbon pricing scheme would almost immediately kill the world’s second most prevalent energy source:
Oh… But the carbon tax will be rebated!
At least that’s the claim of some nominally Republican snake oil salesmen.
THE FOUR PILLARS OF OUR CARBON DIVIDENDS PLAN
I. A GRADUALLY INCREASING CARBON FEE
The first pillar of a carbon dividends plan is a gradually rising fee on carbon dioxide emissions, to be implemented at the refinery or the first point where fossil fuels enter the economy, meaning the mine, well or port. Economists are nearly unanimous in their belief that a carbon fee is the most efficient and effective way to reduce carbon emissions. A sensible carbon fee should begin at $40 a ton and increase steadily over time, sending a powerful signal to businesses and consumers, while generating revenue to reward Americans for decreasing their carbon footprint.
II. CARBON DIVIDENDS FOR ALL AMERICANS
All the proceeds from this carbon fee would be returned to the American people on an equal and monthly basis via dividend checks, direct deposits or contributions to their individual retirement accounts. In the example above of a $40/ton carbon fee, a family of four would receive nearly $2,000 in carbon dividend payments in the first year. This amount would grow over time as the carbon fee rate increases, creating a positive feedback loop: the more the climate is protected, the greater the individual dividend payments to all Americans. The Social Security Administration should administer this program, with eligibility for dividends based on a valid social security number.
III. BORDER CARBON ADJUSTMENTS
Border adjustments for the carbon content of both imports and exports would protect American competitiveness and punish free-riding by other nations, encouraging them to adopt carbon pricing of their own. Exports to countries without comparable carbon pricing systems would receive rebates for carbon fees paid, while imports from such countries would face fees on the carbon content of their products. Proceeds from such fees would benefit the American people in the form of larger carbon dividends or could be used for transitional assistance for industries or regions hurt by the carbon fee. Other trade remedies could also be used to encourage our trading partners to adopt comparable carbon pricing.
IV. REGULATORY SIMPLIFICATION
The final pillar is the elimination of regulations that are no longer necessary upon the enactment of a rising carbon fee whose longevity is secured by the popularity of dividends. Many, though not all, of the Obama-era carbon dioxide regulations could be safely phased out, including an outright repeal of the Clean Power Plan. Robust carbon fees would also make possible liability rationalization for emitters. To build and sustain a bipartisan consensus for a regulatory rollback of this magnitude, however, the initial carbon fee rate should be set to significantly exceed the emissions reductions of all Obama-era climate regulations, and the carbon fee should increase from year to year.
Does anyone really believe that any of this sort of revenue would be evenly rebated to each and every American?
Firstly, Mordor on the Potomac would spend this faster than they could collect it.
Secondly, how in the Hell would they pay for the $122 trillion Global War on Weather, if they rebated the carbon tax to the taxpayers (and non-taxpayers)?
Thirdly, I apologize for the general lack of sarcasm in this post.
Carbon vs Carbon Dioxide
CO2 is part of the carbon cycle. The combustion of hydrocarbons combines carbon from fossil fuels and oxygen from the air to make CO2. Carbon cycle is correct. Carbon emissions can consist of CO2, CH4 and other carbon compounds. Carbon emissions isn’t wrong, but carbon compound emissions would be better.. The tax is on CO2 equivalent emissions… carbon tax isn’t wrong, but carbon compound emissions tax would be better.
My Excel Spreadsheet
https://debunkhouse.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/carbon-tax.xlsx
17 thoughts on “IPCC SR1.5 Carbon Tax Math”
I’ve already calculated my monthly charge for gas for heating and cooking in the winter for one month (January) at a freakingly astonishing amount of $17,333.48.
There is no way on God’s green Earth that a $2,000 rebate per year would cover even a dime of that charge.
It is LONG past time that the IPCC was dismantled and sent packing. They are the biggest frauds on the planet.. Period.
Minor quibble – in the aerospace industry, the standard atmospheric conditions are 59 degrees F (15 degrees C) and 1 atmosphere of pressure (29.92 inches of mercury). [I apologize to the majority of you who use the metric or System Internationale systems of measurement – I’ve used the conventional system measures for way to many years to even know what 1 atmosphere is the proper systems.] These are the values in the ICAO Standard Atmosphere tables. It is interesting to see that the natural gas industry uses 60 F and 1 atmosphere (“sea level”).
In the metric version (SI), a standard cubic meter (scm) of natural gas is also at 59 °F (15 °C). The US oil industry avoids the metric system like the plague.
We drill to depths measured in feet, measure pressures in PSI, and temperatures in Fahrenheit. Velocities are in ft/sec… Although we use meters when describing cable lengths of seismic surveys.
Fraud requires deception, which describes the IPCC, whose deceptive pseudo science supports the UNFCCC.
The UNFCCC is very transparent about its repressive, globalist agenda, so fraud doesn’t apply to them, but extortion certainly does.
The intrinsic power of our current fossil fuel distribution infrastructure is that it distributes this resource down to the individual. With this level of accessibility, each person can access and decide how to leverage the power that fossil fuel provides. The power is owned by the individual. Once this fossil fuel distribution infrastructure is dismantled, control of power will be centralized.
Knowing also that CO2 feeds life, is integral to the Carbon Cycle, and that no one has yet been able to measure the purported ‘Greenhouse Gas’ property in Earth’s atmosphere, what then is the real incentive to make fossil fuels inaccessible?
what then is the real incentive to make fossil fuels inaccessible?
I think you answered your own question when you said “Once this fossil fuel distribution infrastructure is dismantled, control of power will be centralized”. It’s all about power and control.
Thomas,
The ‘Greenhouse Gas’ property you speak of is readily identified, both theoretically and by measurement. The complete NET effect of GHG’s and clouds is to boost each W/m^2 of solar forcing into 1.61 W/m^2 of emissions at the surface, such that the effective emissivity of a gray body model of the planet whose temperature is that of the surface and whose emissions are what we observe at TOA is 1/1.61 = 0.62.
At 288K, the surface emits 390 W/m^2. A temperature increase to 288.3K increases the emissions by 1.61 W/m^2 , thus the theoretical ECS is about 0.3K per W/m^2. This can be cross checked by calculating directly as 1/(4*.62*o*T^3) = 0.3 K per W/m^2.
The data is equally clear as seen in this scatter plot that I have shown many times.
http://www.palisad.com/co2/tp/fig1.png
The X axis is the planet’s emissions and the Y axis is the surface temperature. The green line is the prediction based on modeling the planet as a gray body with an emissivity of 0.62. Each of the 10’s of thousands of tiny red dots represents one month of data for each 2.5 degree slice of latitude across 3 decades of weather satellite data. The larger dots are the averages for each slice over all samples which undeniable matches the prediction. Even monthly averages are quite close to the predicted LTE response.
The IPCC’s self serving consensus can’t acknowledge that the relationship between the surface temperature and planet emissions follows that of a gray body with an emissivity of 0.62 because the resulting sensitivity limits are far too small to support the continued existence of the IPCC/UNFCCC. This denial has spread to many skeptics who also can’t wrap their heads around the relative simplicity of the macroscopic behavior of the planet, largely because of all the excess complexity that has been introduced by the IPCC whose sole purpose is to obfuscate this reality.
But the ECS gets even smaller …
If we plot solar input vs. surface temperature, the measured sensitivity (the slope of the relationship at the average temperature), is that of a black body at the surface temperature which is only about 0.18 K per W/m^2. In this next plot, the magenta line is the prediction of the surface temperature vs. solar forcing based on the equation,
Psun + Pfb = oT^4
http://www.palisad.com/co2/tp/fig2.png
where Psun is the post albedo solar input, Pfb is the 141 W/m^2 fed back to the surface from the atmosphere and T is the surface temperature, the slope of which, dT/dPsun is the sensitivity of an ideal BB at T. Once again, the average of the data verifies this prediction.
For reference, Pfb is calculated as half of the 74% of surface emissions absorbed by the atmosphere as this quantifies the energy absorbed by the atmosphere and returned to the surface and to be sure, has a dependence on CO2 concentrations.
The fact that we can derive and measure the relationships between solar forcing and the surface temperature and between the surface temperature and planet emissions and that these calculations and measurements bound the ECS to values well below what’s claimed by the IPCC is unconditional proof that they could not be more wrong about the ECS they require to support their continued existence.
Time to defund and dissolve the IPCC; it’s useless anyway in the real world.
David, thanks much for your note of sanity. When you put up your last post, the numbers were so outrageous I thought for sure that you must have made some arithmetic error.
Since I rarely believe numbers until I’ve run them myself, I did the math and was astounded to find out that you are correct—they are advocating a gasoline tax of US$240 per gallon!!!
My best to you,
w.
Thanks Willis. A math compliment from you is like a batting compliment from Babe Ruth… 🙂
The craziest thing about the IPCC numbers is the range… The spread makes the numbers useless for any sort of economic planning. You would think they might have published a statistical distribution of their model runs. Then you would at least have a P50 number.
It is all a ridiculous idea.
The costs of administering it and auditing the way the money is spent will be phenominal.
Who will decide what it will be spent on? I can just see some of the less scrupulous powers that be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of all that free money, which will go down the black hole that so much foreign aid has gone.
Still, to look on the bright side there will be plenty of work for bureaucrats and accountants!
Refund all of the money? Call me skeptical.
You can stop reading at “For instance, undiscounted values . . .”
Is this evaluation actually based on “undiscounted” values?!?
I want to borrow some of this money at 0% interest. Apparently it’s out there if they are going to publish “undiscounted” cost of carbon. /s
Lets see how well the math works at 5% which is recommended or 10% which is the S&P 500 returns for many, many decades.
We use 10% in oil & gas reserve valuation (PV10).
7% is generally the standard for regulatory analysis. A 7% discount rate zeroes out any “benefits” of a carbon tax.
When will people understand that AGW is nothing more than a way to fund the “One World Government” espoused by the UN? What is obvious is if they succeed in killing off fossil fuels what will then become their funding source?
I’m curious about the “Do not cite, quote or distribute” on your second illustration.
Has the document been released yet?
Thanks, David M, for the attempt at in-depth explanation.
The phrase, “price of carbon”, still seems very obscure to me. When I think of a price, I think of a good or service that somebody is willing to pay to acquire at that price.
What is the good or service involving carbon that someone would be willing to pay to acquire?
Okay, I see, in the IPCC report that I am NOT supposed to cite, quote, or distribute [what a joke]:
“The price of carbon assessed here is fundamentally different from the concepts of optimal carbon price in a cost-benefit analysis, or the social cost of carbon (see Cross-Chapter Box 5 in this Chapter and Section 3.5.2). Under a cost-effective analysis (CEA) modelling framework, prices for carbon (mitigation costs) reflect the stringency of mitigation requirements at the margin (i.e., cost of mitigating one extra unit of emission).”
Such stilted language !
I assume this means that prices of carbon reflect how much it would cost civilization to keep CO2 emissions at a level that computer models predict cause a particular global-average-temperature increase.
Costs to keep CO2 at a level models say cause a 2 C rise would be greater than costs to keep CO2 at a level models say cause a 1.5 C rise. These costs are what IPCC calls “prices of carbon”, right ?
These costs, however, have to be paid by someone in order to acquire the service of reducing CO2 to the desired computer-modeled level of increase.
Okay, who, then pays for this service ? Does the IPCC just assume that all humanity wishes to pay for this service? — that all humanity agrees that the computer models causally relating CO2 and global average temperature are valid ? — that fossil fuel companies will pay for this service ? — and if they do, then they pass these costs along to consumers ? — and we consumers agree that the computer models are valid enough to drive fossil fuel companies to want to pay for this service, to pass along the costs to consumers ?
That’s quite an assumption — namely that all humanity has the same faith in both IPCC climate models and IPCC economic models that model what the climate models say.
So, we have an overly presumptive economic model that models highly questionable climate model output into global economic policy.
The phrase, “price of carbon”, then seems purposefully obscure. It REALLY means “cost of keeping human- produced CO2” at a specified level, … right ? And who pays this cost to buy this service of keeping human-produced CO2 at the specified IPCC level ? ANSWER: Consumers of CO2-producing products and services.
What’s a major CO2-producing product that we consumers use? ANSWER: Gas. So, I guess the question becomes how do the costs that fossil fuel companies incur to control CO2 levels get paid for? ANSWER: Increase the price of fossil-fuel products to cover those costs that fossil-fuel companies incur to provide this CO2-controlling service.
Do I want to buy this service? ANSWER: Not only NO, but HELL NO. Having some international government organization trying to dictate what I should or should not have to pay for, based on models that I find unfit, is nothing short of attempted dictatorship.
On this issue, where is MY vote heard ? If I am a member of a global society, then where is the global voting process that allows MY voice on this to be registered ? ANSWER: Nowhere. A platform to register agreement on this does not exist. Voting rights of the global society are NOT recognized. Again, dictatorship.