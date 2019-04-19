Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In two separate incidents, Extinction Rebellion protestors have attempted to disrupt coal transport in Queensland, Australia.
Protesters stop coal train in Brisbane
By AAP 1:13pm Apr 19, 2019
One protester is in custody and another was taken to hospital after activists stepped in front of a moving coal train headed for the Port of Brisbane.
The train driver was forced to slam on the emergency brakes after a group of protesters climbed onto the freight tracks in Wynnum on Thursday afternoon, police say.
“Then three men approached the carriages (and) one of them got up onto the carriage … the man wouldn’t come down,” a police spokesman told AAP on Friday.
…
About 2am on Friday, a woman activist chained herself to a concrete-filled 44-gallon drum placed on the same railway line in Wynnum West.
“She’s sat on the tracks and locked herself on,” the spokesman said.
…Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/protesters-stop-coal-train-in-brisbane/b58d293d-6ca5-4093-9509-4a09ed4539b8
Two words for this – dangerous and irresponsible. Placing a heavy concrete obstacle on a train track endangers lives. Forcing a heavily laden coal train to apply emergency brakes could have caused a catastrophic accident.
13 thoughts on “Climate Protestors Block a Railway with Concrete, Trainjack a Coal Train”
It may be dangerous to risk derailing a coal train, but that’s nothing compared to bringing down Western Civilization… The ultimate goal of Extinction Rebellion.
You all will like this. Spot on. We all have been researching this for a decade or more, climate Professor Mike Hulme’s book ‘Why we disagree about climate change’ was heralding these trade opportunities, and it is no different to the opportunities they all got frenzied over when they invaded Iraq. The climate thing is like a tool to lever change in legislation and trade structures in the direction that these multinationals want. Sucking money from the public into their own hedge funds in the Caribbean. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWISiJJUHpU&feature=share
Rachel Corrie wannabes …
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/aug/27/rachel-corrie-death-israel-verdict
Who is funding Extinction Rebellion?
There are usually serious consequences for funding terrorism.
Live in a town in western Washington state with two refineries. Every couple of years, we get some environmental crazies chaining themselves to the tracks attempting to stop trains delivering Bakken crude. Last time, was during the 350.org worldwide protests in May 2016. That cost the county and the towns and cities that helped a lot to ensure security, plus there was a huge mess to clean up afterwards. The greenies aren’t the most fastidious people in this world.