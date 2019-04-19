Climate Protestors Block a Railway with Concrete, Trainjack a Coal Train

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In two separate incidents, Extinction Rebellion protestors have attempted to disrupt coal transport in Queensland, Australia.

Protesters stop coal train in Brisbane

By AAP 1:13pm Apr 19, 2019

One protester is in custody and another was taken to hospital after activists stepped in front of a moving coal train headed for the Port of Brisbane.

The train driver was forced to slam on the emergency brakes after a group of protesters climbed onto the freight tracks in Wynnum on Thursday afternoon, police say.



“Then three men approached the carriages (and) one of them got up onto the carriage … the man wouldn’t come down,” a police spokesman told AAP on Friday.

…

About 2am on Friday, a woman activist chained herself to a concrete-filled 44-gallon drum placed on the same railway line in Wynnum West.

“She’s sat on the tracks and locked herself on,” the spokesman said.

…