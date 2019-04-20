Climate Modellers Waiting for Observations to Catch Up with Their Predictions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; In climate science, when your model predictions are wrong, you wait for the world to correct itself.
New climate models predict a warming surge
By Paul VoosenApr. 16, 2019 , 3:55 PM
For nearly 40 years, the massive computer models used to simulate global climate have delivered a fairly consistent picture of how fast human carbon emissions might warm the world. But a host of global climate models developed for the United Nations’s next major assessment of global warming, due in 2021, are now showing a puzzling but undeniable trend. They are running hotter than they have in the past. Soon the world could be, too.
In earlier models, doubling atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) over preindustrial levels led models to predict somewhere between 2°C and 4.5°C of warming once the planet came into balance. But in at least eight of the next-generation models, produced by leading centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France, that “equilibrium climate sensitivity” has come in at 5°C or warmer. Modelers are struggling to identify which of their refinements explain this heightened sensitivity before the next assessment from the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). But the trend “is definitely real. There’s no question,” says Reto Knutti, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. “Is that realistic or not? At this point, we don’t know.”
…
Many scientists are skeptical, pointing out that past climate changes recorded in ice cores and elsewhere don’t support the high climate sensitivity —nor does the pace of modern warming. The results so far are “not sufficient to convince me,” says Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City. In the effort to account for atmospheric components that are too small to directly simulate, like clouds, the new models could easily have strayed from reality, she says. “That’s always going to be a bumpy road.”
…
In assessing how fast climate may change, the next IPCC report probably won’t lean as heavily on models as past reports did, says Thorsten Mauritsen, a climate scientist at Stockholm University and an IPCC author. It will look to other evidence as well, in particular a large study in preparation that will use ancient climates and observations of recent climate change to constrain sensitivity. IPCC is also not likely to give projections from all the models equal weight, Fyfe adds, instead weighing results by each model’s credibility.
Read more: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/new-climate-models-predict-warming-surge
It’s nice to learn that the IPCC is considering using observations to constrain model projections.
Kate Marvel is Gavin’s understudy. I sat next to them during the recent AGU fall meeting and then listened to her speak. She’s a very attractive ‘face’ for CO2 psuedoscience. Too bad for her she’s as wrong as Gavin.
The models run hot because they’re based on science fiction. Don’t worry about those observations though, ’cause given enough time, good old Gavin will adjust the temperature history so the models correspond.
“Climate computer models cited by the IPCC and other climate activists employ much higher assumed sensitivity values that create false alarm. The ability to predict is perhaps the most objective measure of scientific competence. All the scary predictions by climate activists of dangerous global warming and wilder weather have proven false-to-date – a perfectly negative predictive track record.”
Source:
HYPOTHESIS: RADICAL GREENS ARE THE GREAT KILLERS OF OUR AGE
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/14/hypothesis-radical-greens-are-the-great-killers-of-our-age/
[excerpt]
3. There is NO credible scientific evidence that climate is highly sensitive to increasing atmospheric CO2, and ample evidence to the contrary. Catastrophic humanmade global warming is a false crisis.
Competent scientists have known this fact for decades. In a written debate in 2002 sponsored by APEGA and co-authored on our side by Dr. Sallie Baliunas, Dr. Tim Patterson and me, we concluded:
http://www.friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/KyotoAPEGA2002REV1.pdf
“Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
“The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”
Many scientific observations demonstrate that both these statements are correct-to-date.
The current usage of the term “climate change” is vague and the definition is routinely changed in the literature, such that it has become a non-falsifiable hypothesis. It is therefore non-scientific nonsense.
“A theory that is not refutable by any conceivable event is non-scientific.” – Karl Popper
Climate has always changed. Current climate is not unusual and is beneficial to humanity and the environment. Earth is in a ~10,000 year warm period during a ~100,000 year cycle of global ice ages.
The term “catastrophic human-made global warming” is a falsifiable hypothesis, and it was falsified decades ago – when fossil fuel combustion and atmospheric CO2 increased sharply after ~1940, while global temperature cooled from ~1945 to ~1977. Also, there is no credible evidence that weather is becoming more chaotic – both hurricanes and tornadoes are at multi-decade low levels of activity.
https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2013/11/Khandekar-Extreme-Weather.pdf
Even if all the observed global warming is ascribed to increasing atmospheric CO2, the calculated maximum climate sensitivity to a hypothetical doubling of atmospheric CO2 is only about 1 degree C, which is not enough to produce dangerous global warming.
https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/2017_christy_mcnider-1.pdf
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0667.1
Climate computer models cited by the IPCC and other climate activists employ much higher assumed sensitivity values that create false alarm. The ability to predict is perhaps the most objective measure of scientific competence. All the scary predictions by climate activists of dangerous global warming and wilder weather have proven false-to-date – a perfectly negative predictive track record.
Based on current knowledge, the only significant impact of increasing atmospheric CO2 is greatly increased plant and crop yields, and possibly some minor beneficial warming of climate.
__________________________________
why are these people still in business?…
…even as screwed up as medical is…if 99% of your patients are dying, stop doing it
They’re saying that now that they don’t understand how their own models work? That’s priceless.
The biggest elephant in the room…is their stupid adjustments
They adjusted past temperatures down…to show a faster rate of warming – agenda
..when they plug that fake data into the models…the models show the same fake rate of warming
…the models will never be right
Latituder:
The models will never be right until the precise causes of climate change are known, and they still may not be right if the causes are random, and not predictable, rather than cyclical.
Concerning the “adjustments” — they are important, but the infilling is more important — over half the grid cells in any given month have no temperature data, or are missing data — government bureaucrats get to wild guess the numbers.
These are the same bureaucrats hired because they believe in a coming global warming crisis, and they get lifetime job security if they keep predicting a coming global warming crisis.
There’s a conflict of interest — they own the climate models, make the warming predictions, and also own the historical temperature actuals … which they repeatedly change whenever they want.
They have a strong financial incentive to keep climate change fear alive — would you trust them to do honest, unbiased “infilling” ?
Bigger than the biggest elephant in the room, is the dinosaur in the house, that I’ll define later.
The average computer game climate “model”, excluding the Russian model that obviously colludes with Trump!, predicts future global warming at a rate QUADRUPLE the actual global warming rate since 1940, when the “era of man made CO2 began”, through 2018 — which was a total of about +0.6 degrees C. of intermittent global warming over 78 years, or +0.077 degrees C. per decade.
That would be +0.77 degrees C. per century.
That’s reality.
It actually happened.
But never mind reality.
Climate alarmists are not interested in the PAST, which was measured, maybe not that accurately, and can be studied — they only care about the FUTURE, which they claim to know with great precision, in spite of over 60 years of wrong predictions
of the future climate !
The average computer game predicts about +3 degrees per century … which only happens in the climate alarmist fairy tale world — not in real life !
If you compare the average climate model with the UAH weather satellite data since 1979, the models predict TRIPLE the actual warming … but there’s no logical reason to start the comparison with 1979, ignoring CO2 emissions from 1940 through 1979.
The “dinosaur in the house” is keeping the above facts away from the general public, continuing to use the same, obviously wrong CO2 / warming formula for predictions since the 1970s, and NOT CARING that EVERY prediction about global warming since the late 1950s has been WRONG … because if the general public doesn’t know that, then to them it never happened !
“the models predict TRIPLE the actual warming …”
…adjustments to past temps triple the rate of warming too
..and even more sinister
What they are claiming as actual measured temps…..is in reality that adjusted mess
…which means the models are even more wrong
and so is what they are claiming as the rate of warming
But “the trend is definitely real”, says the nutburger.
Now the models are reality I guess. You can’t make this shtuff up.
oddly enough…..when you eyeball the unadjusted temp data…and then eyeball where the models would be using that
…of course the models are more accurate
That says their “adjustments” are fake
From the quoted article: “… the trend “is definitely real. There’s no question,” … “Is that realistic or not? At this point, we don’t know.”
Let me help – something can’t be “definitely real” and not realistic at the same time. Amazingly, some of the climate scientists are finally realizing this and, ever so gently, questioning what might be wrong in their models.
They may suffer excommunication, or this may be the beginning of a serious change in the CAGW / CCC narrative. Let’s hope for both?
Excellent summation, David Guy-Johnson!
This is the thin edge of a very fat wedge: examining the models and comparing their predictions with reality – otherwise know as validation.
We already know where that goes at the moment Nowhere. The models do not predict future climate states and never have, so there is an incentive in some quarters not to check their skill.
The basic problem is having a desire to create a high sensitivity to CO2 while still forcing the output to replicate past measurements. This requires assigning large cooling capacity to things like SO2 and volcanic or industrially sourced dust. It doesn’t work well for even the near future, even when there is produced a passable representation of the past.
What should be happening is the measurements and proxies of contributing influences should be entered into a database. The history as measured should then be processed to yield not a temperature curve (because that is an input) but a sensitivity to CO2 using a “goal seek” function.
If everything else is known, and CO2 sensitivity ECS is the unknown variable, that should be the output. We already know it will be somewhere in the range 0.3-1.3 degrees C. Let the optimization algorithm for for a few days and see what pops out, then run an out of sample prediction and see how it does. Validate the thing before spending trillions and deleting democracy, basically out of laziness.
” … instead weighing results by each model’s credibility. …”
—
No cred at all, and not likely to gain any either, any time this century, or next.
Well you have to find the best fit curve don’t you? Otherwise there’ll be lots of bad fitting ones muddying the waters and impacting the correct policy prescriptions.
Quickly! Develop 1e20 models with low sensitivity. 🙂
I think the IPCC is banking on the Gambler’s Fallacy: “We’ve been wrong so long, we know we’ll get it right someday!”
Maybe those “modelers” ought to read this:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/19/native-american-wisdom-and-kappiananngittuq/
Climate sensitivity is the Achilles Heel of climate science.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/01/22/empirical-sensitivity/
I watched a YouTube Climate debate the other day and in that debate Lindzen pointed out the lack of predictive skill of the Models and at the same time he also pointed out the unpredicted Pause. The scoffing response (from Richard Sumerville, I believe) to Lindzen’s reply was to the effect that…”the oceans are a giant heat sink (well, no kidding) so there will naturally be a time lagged response and that temperatures will rise even faster than the model slopes indicate when temperatures do finally catch up.”
Lindzen did not get a chance to respond to that response. But of course the obvious answer could have been…”then why did none of the $100 Million Climate Models predict and track such an obvious lag?” And yes, why didn’t they? Because all of the Models have proven to have lousy predictive skill…at the level of Model falsification to my mind.
It is not unlikely that we’ll see a cooling trend before we see their •NEW• “slingshot” temperature rise. I wonder how the Alarmists will explain that away if it happens.
They will most likely blame the cooling on CO2 induced Climate Instability….and please God let the cooling trend occur soon.
The general public would be lost to the Alarmists for good then. Polling shows that the majority of the general public already doesn’t believe the Models work.
instead weighing results by each model’s credibility.
And since you already know the answer ===> Wouldn’t one model be enough then?
Problem for them is the higher the ECS the longer the time it takes to get there.
No worry, the Adjustocene no doubt will take care of that “little” problem. Like the BoM’s Darwin adjustment; that lays the basis now for NOAA to make another of their own adjustment to GHCN for that station’s adjustments, just in time for AR6.
Trump should sign an executive order renaming NOAA as the Bureau of ADjustments (BAD). And an order to rename NASA/GISS as the Center for Adjusted Climate Anomalies (CACA).
If he can’t directly force them to change their deceptive ways (or fire them since they are GS civil service), he can at least shame them.
But they have no shame Joel. They are doing Gaia’s work. The ends justify the means.
So I don’t think it’s a problem for them at all. That’s a feature, not a bug. If it is going to take three lifetimes to reach the climate catastrophe, with serious harm already baked in, but just not visible to us yet, how can we be so callous as to suggest we wait and see? What about the grandchildren?
If it’s going to take 200 years to reach the equilibrium, it isn’t going to be possible to falsify the theory before socialism is firmly in place everywhere.
If they can sell the idea that we are slowly charging up the vast capacitors of the oceans and that they will eventually discharge vast amounts of heat that we are just not seeing yet, then they can continue this farce for generations before it is definitively disproven. By then we’ll all be regimented in our socialist workers’ paradise and not permitted to notice. The glorious five-year plan has once again succeeded in keeping the global temperature in check.
“equilibrium climate sensitivity” has come in at 5°C or warmer. Modelers are struggling to identify which of their refinements explain this heightened sensitivity They don’t check their programs’ results as they program? I guess another way to express it is, they don’t know what they are doing.
Possibly they know exactly what they are doing, this higher (too high) sensitivity makes for great sound bites on the MSM to scare the public without carrying on the explain the ‘uncertainties’. While the scientists/modelers exonerate themselves on page 97 of a report with a one paragraph disclaimer. Otherwise, why broadcast it if the results even make climate scientists squeamish?
They are also desparately trying to prop up the higher end estimates of climate sensitivity. The Big Embarrassment is that after 40 years, the Climate community are still unable to narrow the range down to something with any meaningful use. Stuck now at ECS = 1.5 K to 4.5 K .
And the recent pressure from observation (Lewis and Curry, and others) to lower the range from 1 K to 3 K means the high end alarmist numbers are crap. SO along comes the “new” model to prop up the high end for their True Believers.
From the article: “In assessing how fast climate may change, the next IPCC report probably won’t lean as heavily on models as past reports did, says Thorsten Mauritsen, a climate scientist at Stockholm University and an IPCC author. It will look to other evidence as well,”
Computer models are not evidence.
They are evidence of climate scientists’ understanding of climate. Since they don’t perform well, that is the evidence that they don’t understand climate well.
yeah but satellites can now see climate-change™
It used to be called weather but all things are made new again … and stuff.
“Computer models are not evidence.”
. . . +10,000
I’d be interested to see updates made to the famed Trenberth diagram of global energy balance, using the models to show the diagrams for 1880, 1997 (the original Trenberth diagram), today (based on actuals and the models) and that predicted when CO2 has doubled to twice 1880 values.
I think such a collection of diagrams would expose many inconsistencies between actual and theory.
We are so far from having anything close to accurate models it isn’t funny. To anyone who doubts that please read Dr Brown’s post
https://slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=5790561&cid=48073849
It was included in one of his posts here as well.
I could read his work all day long. I would love to have any representative from the establishment to tell us what he has wrong.
Maybe someone can comment on these links. I don’t know if these make sense.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/04/new-climate-models-predict-warming-surge
https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-why-results-from-the-next-generation-of-climate-models-matter
They’re doubling down on their alarmism. The way it was said gives too much latitude for interpretation. Did they mean there would be an average 2°C change or was that a peak change? ‘The next few decades’ could mean 2, 3, or 4 decades – which is it? It’s too vague.
As the CMIP model projection(s) are based on projected higher human CO2 emission scenarios, and since the modelers truly believe CO2 is causal, it’s no surprise they ‘believe’ temps will increase faster from faster emissions output ‘over the next few decades’. Climate science is rigged on faulty ideas.
I have a different view of what causes weather and climate to change; ie, TSI changes via solar activity.
My view of the next decade is solely dependent on projected solar activity for solar cycle 25, which indicates a ‘warming surge’ from the top of the solar cycle like we had in SC24 with the large El Nino.
Personally I don’t put any credence into any ‘next gen climate models’ that are based on CO2 warming.
I conclude there is no possible way that a temperature increase of the size they promote can even happen, even under a 100% solar forcing regime. Therefore, I know these highly educated and well-paid and pampered people continue to be self-deluded.
It’s disgusting that people who are so wrong are getting all the press coverage and grant monies, and treated as though they are infallible.
Please excuse my naivete. Could someone explain this to me? I thought the climate sensitivity was an input to the models. The article talks as if they are calculating it. This begs the question “What are the actual inputs to the models?”
Of course they won’t give them equal weighting. They’ll weight the ones that give 4+ degrees all the weights.
Adam
It seems that there is a similar bias in reporting political events. The Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column.
Also interesting from the Science article is this note saying the next IPCC report is running late, in part due to these modeling problems:
““It’s maddening, because it feels like writing a sci-fi story as the first-order draft.”” It’s sci-fi all the way down.
“instead weighing results by each model’s credibility.”
What credibility?
Higher published ECS numbers cause more climate extremism amongst those with a college level education in non-STEM subjects claiming “climate science” capabilities. It’s a big group they are mining for adherents.
“The results so far are “not sufficient to convince me,” says Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City.”
This is akin to holding up the cross to a vampire…how does she keep her job?
The chart by Dr. Roy Spencer provides a convincing illustration of today’s folly.
There hasn’t been such a “End of the World” mania since Millerism in the 1840s. When the first day that the world would end did not work out, Miller recalculated the numbers and with even more conviction and support crafted another day when the world would end.
The mania spread widely across the Eastern States and even to England.
When the worst disaster imaginable did not happen it became known as the “Great Disappointment”.
Fascinating conclusion.
Dr. Roy’s chart is dated 2013.
Is there a more current one?
But, but… I thought the science was settled?
From the post: “IPCC is also not likely to give projections from all the models equal weight, Fyfe adds, instead weighing results by each model’s credibility.”
Great news! Because the credibility of any and all of these models approaches zero, then the proper weighting gives the most credible composite result to the nearest integer: ECS=0 deg C.
“Climate Modellers Waiting for Observations to Catch Up with Their Predictions”
You sure as hell could have fooled me! I can’t see where they have waited even a nanosecond to pump out the results of their models as if they are reality. Alarmists live in a computer generated climate world as far as I can see. GIGO means nothing to them.
” … instead weighing results by each model’s credibility. …”
—
If the IPCC knows which model is the mist credible, there us no need for any models. Simply use the credibility range as your forecast and throw out all the models.
My point is that by assigning credibility you have made a prediction. Which in itself establishes that there is no need for models. Simply use whatever criteria you use to establish “credible” as your forecast.
Thus, the IPCC, by using credibility as a selection criteria, are in effect saying models are not necessary. We could as well use wild added guesses and then select the most credible.
All these IPCC confidence levels should be multiplied by our confidence in the IPCC itself. 95% times zero is … ?
It is a fact that CAGW has been falsified by the observations.
The observations in fact do not support AGW.
Rather than solve the problems:
What caused the temperature change in the last 30 years and what caused the atmospheric CO2 change, the cult just dug in deeper, moving to fake climate models.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/05/12/22-very-inconvenient-climate-truths/
The 22 Inconvenient Truths
1. The Mean Global Temperature has been stable since 1997, despite a continuous increase of the CO2 content of the air: how could one say that the increase of the CO2content of the air is the cause of the increase of the temperature? (discussion: p. 4)
2. 57% of the cumulative anthropic emissions since the beginning of the Industrial revolution have been emitted since 1997, but the temperature has been stable. How to uphold that anthropic CO2 emissions (or anthropic cumulative emissions) cause an increase of the Mean Global Temperature?
[Note 1: since 1880 the only one period where Global Mean Temperature and CO2 content of the air increased simultaneously has been 1978-1997. From 1910 to 1940, the Global Mean Temperature increased at about the same rate as over 1978-1997, while CO2anthropic emissions were almost negligible. Over 1950-1978 while CO2 anthropic emissions increased rapidly the Global Mean Temperature dropped. From Vostok and other ice cores we know that it’s the increase of the temperature that drives the subsequent increase of the CO2 content of the air, thanks to ocean out-gassing, and not the opposite. The same process is still at work nowadays] (discussion: p. 7)
3. The amount of CO2 of the air from anthropic emissions is today no more than 6% of the total CO2 in the air (as shown by the isotopic ratios 13C/12C) instead of the 25% to 30% said by IPCC. (discussion: p. 9)
4. The lifetime of CO2 molecules in the atmosphere is about 5 years instead of the 100 years said by IPCC. (discussion: p. 10)
6. The absorption of the radiation from the surface by the CO2 of the air is nearly saturated. Measuring with a spectrometer what is left from the radiation of a broadband infrared source (say a black body heated at 1000°C) after crossing the equivalent of some tens or hundreds of meters of the air, shows that the main CO2 bands (4.3 µm and 15 µm) have been replaced by the emission spectrum of the CO2 which is radiated at the temperature of the trace-gas. (discussion: p. 14)
‘The Mean Global Temperature has been stable since 1997’
Lovely. What about if you take a climatic 30 year trend? Do you see warming or not?
PS. Please don’t start telling me it’s El Nino. There’s warming which you just said doesn’t exist. How serious is 1.8 Kelvin degrees per century, that’s the question.
” … instead weighing results by each model’s credibility. …”
—
This is a very big deal. This is actually the death rattle of climate models, they just haven’t realized the implications:
Consider that the IPCC for example, establishes that the model predictions of sensitivity between 2C and 4C, centered on 3C are the most credible. In that case, there is no need for any models. The IPCC by establishing a credibility criteria has made a prediction that there will be most likely 3C of warming for a doubling of CO2, with a warming between 2C and 4 possible.
As soon as you select the models for credibility, your credibility function is making a prediction about the future. And regardless of what the models say, it will be the credibility function that delivers your predicted value for future temperatures, not the models.
At the point the IPCC produces a credibility function to select the models, the models become redundant to the credibility function. You can simply replace all the models with the credibility function and the results would remain the same. Thus, the credibility function signals the death of climate models.
Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis
Summary for Policymakers
by Vincent Gray
http://www.pensee-unique.fr/GrayCritique.pdf
When one resorts to weasel wording such as the IPCC does, this should have been a big red flag!
IPCC doesn’t make “Predictions”; they only make “Projections”
Models are not “Validated”; They are only “Evaluated”
When the usual suspects are challenged wrt lack of “Predictions”, they blame uncertainty in emissions scenarios, completely evading the crux of the matter that the core models themselves have not been shown to have skill at prediction.
Historical revisionism takes time to catch up.
NOAA analysis determined Hurricane Michael was a Category 5 hurricane at landfall last October.
https://twitter.com/NOAAComms/status/1119238984423682051
Max wind gust recorded on land was 119 mph.
Well, if Dr. Curry is correct, then the system response follows a stadium wave, which will produce periodic samples coincident with their hypotheses. Then with the leverage of the government, press, academia, and empathetic corporations, the convenient conclusion will be repeated ad infinitum until the narrative becomes obligatory as a matter of consensus.
As we humans modify our definition of disastrous fiery floods I’m sure our models will adapt, also.
History already has.
I feel a new round of temperature homogeneizations coming on. Prepare for an even colder past.
in particular a large study in preparation that will use ancient climates and observations of recent climate change to constrain sensitivity.
===============
Mathematical nonsense due to bandwidth mismatch. Ancient proxies are low frequency signals, with as much as 800 years lag between temperature and CO2. Recent climate change is high frequency signals, with human effects going back at most 75 years according to the IPCC.
The very basis of climate science, establishing climate as the average of weather over 30 years is a nonsense. Earth is mostly covered in oceans, and most of the surface energy is stored in the oceans. The deep oceans have cycles on the order of millenia.
Trying to make sense of climate in terms of 30 year averages is the story of the blind men and the elephant. Depending upon where you take your 30 year sample, you are going to get a different answer as to the nature of climate.
https://equilibregaia.files.wordpress.com/2011/02/conte-sufc3ad0001-copiaeng.jpg
My model of all past climate models predicts that they will be completely wrong again.
My personal experience with climate modellers:
https://judithcurry.com/2013/06/28/open-thread-weekend-23/#comment-338257
