‘Vacant Land Myth’: Hundreds Of US Localities Are Resisting The Spread Of Green Energy

- U.S. cities and states have risen up against the spread of solar panels and wind turbines.
- One expert says at least 225 government entities across the U.S. have put up barriers to renewable energy development.
- Those supporting renewables rely on the “vacant-land myth” to push their green agenda, the expert said.
From New York to California, localities have taken action to stymie solar and wind energy projects to preserve their way of life, according to Manhattan Institute senior fellow Robert Bryce.
“All-renewable scenarios rely on the vacant-land myth, the faulty notion that there’s endless amounts of unused, uncared-for land out there in flyover country that’s ready and waiting to be covered with forests of renewable-energy stuff,” Bryce told Senate lawmakers in a hearing Thursday.
“The truth is quite different,” Bryce said in prepared testimony for the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
“Rural communities, even entire states, are resisting or rejecting wind, solar, and high-voltage transmission projects and that opposition is already slowing deployment of new renewable capacity in the U.S., Canada, and Europe,” Bryce said.
Bryce chastised the “scant” media coverage of the growing resistance to renewable energy projects, which is especially important given Democrats push for sweeping plans, like the Green New Deal, to significantly ramp up renewable energy use. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says Climate Change Is ‘Fueling’ The Immigration Crisis)
“By contrast, national media coverage of the growing backlash against deployment of large-scale renewable-energy projects has been scant,” Bryce said. “That lack of media coverage is particularly true when it comes to controversies about wind-energy deployment.”
It’s not just wind energy development, Bryce said, but opposition to renewables in general that the media has glossed over in recent years. But that opposition complicates sweeping plans, like the Green New Deal, to power the U.S. on renewables.
“Since 2015, I have been tracking rural opposition to wind energy projects,” Bryce said. “By my count, some 225 government entities from New York to California have moved to restrict or reject wind projects.”
“You won’t read about it in the New York Times, but the towns of Yates and Somerset as well as three upstate New York counties – Erie, Orleans, and Niagara – have spent the past three years fighting the proposed 200-megawatt Lighthouse Wind project, which aims to put dozens of wind turbines near the shores of Lake Ontario,” Bryce added.
That sort of opposition could spell trouble for state and federal planners looking to put wind turbines off the East Coast. New York, for example, has a goal of getting 9 gigawatts of offshore wind power in eleven years. (RELATED: Trump’s Latest Executive Order Could Derail A Favorite Tactic Of Climate Activists)
Across the country, Los Angeles County banned large wind turbines in unincorporated areas in 2015, and one county supervisor called wind farms a “visual blight.” San Bernardino slapped strict limits on large wind turbine developments early this year.
The Oklahoma town of Hinton banned wind turbines to avoid becoming an “industrial wind complex,” the town’s mayor told Bryce.
President Donald Trump recently added to the anti-wind fervor sweeping across some of the country, claiming in a recent speech that wind turbines ruined views, depressed property values and even caused cancer.
“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer. You tell me that one, okay?” Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual dinner in early April.
Wind turbines average 466 feet in height and are getting bigger all the time, which means they’re visible for miles. There are also environmental consequences in terms of land use and turbines killing of millions of birds and bats.
A 2017 study, for example, found the amount of wind turbines needed for the U.S. to get all its electricity from renewables would cover roughly 193,000 square miles, or six percent of the land area of the lower-48 states.
Solar farms also take up large allotments of land, and like any other development, displace animals and plants. Solar thermal plants in the California desert incinerate birds that fly over its vast array of heliostat panels.
With these concerns in mind, Spotsylvania County, VA, residents are worried a massive 3,500-acre solar project could damage the environment. Roughly 60 miles north in Washington, D.C., environmentalists are skeptical of Georgetown University’s plan to cut down 210 acres of forest to build a solar farm.
What about the transmission lines needed to get wind power from the windswept Midwest to population centers? Some state and local governments have opposed those as well.
“High-voltage transmission projects are also facing opposition,” Bryce said, pointing to a 2017 Iowa law that “prohibits the use of eminent domain for high-voltage transmission lines.”
“The move doomed the Rock Island Clean Line, a 500- mile, $2 billion, high-voltage direct-current transmission line that was going to carry electricity from Iowa to Illinois,” Bryce said.
Driving through the Midwest one night and off to the left of me in the darkness I kept seeing red lights flashing in the distance. At first I thought I was tracking a train as there were tracks running parallel to the road. But then it me– those are windmills. Then my heart sank– even at night I cannot get away from the visual blight.
Windmills are everywhere in places like Nebraska and especially Iowa. It’s tragic.
Oh, but there are vast tracts of sparsely settled land. There’s Nunavut with a population density of 0.019 persons per square km.
For some reason, they don’t want to put wind turbines and solar panels on land that is actually mostly empty. 🙂
The mostly empty land is to far away from population centers to make it practical
Commie Bob… Think solar. Think “land of the midnight sun”. Think winter. Think diesel.
Bird blenders are eyesores. However the liberals in the big cities never see them. Out of sight out of mind, so we have to not only pay for these eyesores we also have to live next to them.
Solar and wind sound great to those who don’t have to look at the installations. Just my impression, but those who want grid scale solar and wind are NIMBYs and always want the installations somewhere else where they don’t live.
I do note that I have been seeing some localized use of solar that makes good sense. I’m in a somewhat rural area and there have been warning or informational solar powered lights added to signs that would have otherwise never been lighted. Solar landscape lighting has become quite popular and makes a lot of sense as well.
I’m a proponent of wind and solar where they make sense. They will get installed without passing laws or providing subsidies when it makes sense. Grid scale wind and solar don’t meet that standard. It’s that darned intermittency and spinning reserve for the intermittency that screws the pooch.
Just my impression, but those who want grid scale solar and wind are NIMBYs and always want the installations somewhere else where they don’t live.
Yep Ted Kennedy, very much a “green” in his day, opposed a wind project near his family’s vacation home. He was all for “alternative energy” (as renewables were called back in the day) except when it was in his back yard.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2006/mar/2/20060302-124537-9804r/
“…environmentalists are skeptical of Georgetown University’s plan to cut down 210 acres of forest to build a solar farm.” – Good. Trees are water sponges, as is other vegetation. There is zero excuse for demolishing something that is beneficial to replace it with something that is a blight on the landscape. Once gone, those trees take decades to cover what was lost to stupidity. The greed and utter stupidity this solar/wind twaddle has generated is appalling, especially when those obnoxious things are as ugly as the greed they generate.
If you really want renewables that don’t destroy the land, then build new reactor plants.
I would pose the question. Has anyone thought about the long term affect of these wind turbines on the length of day. I think they over a long term would have an affect on the rotation of the Earth by forcing made on the rotation. This could lead to longer or shorter days and thereby affect the climate.
[Yes, it has been discussed. No, the effect is not measurable. .mod]
Wind turbines that slice and dice innocent birds, solar flux that cremates birds in flight, and unreliable solar PV all requiring vast investments in dependable energy like nuclear, gas, coal, hydrogen, hydrothermal, who never get compensated for switching off when the spoilt brats of wannabe energy actually runs. This all predicated on a hoax.
After all of the fear mongering of nuclear power with the foreboding pics of the cooling towers any home within sight of any similar tower is also devalued.
Once again President Trump is misquoted. He did not say they cause cancer. His statement was “they say wind turbines cause cancer.” Unfortunately, we don’t know who “they” are.
When someone proposed to put wind turbines in Lake Ontario near Toronto, the Liberal government of the day (those that brought forward the Green Energy Act to favour these things in the first place) passed a regulation to set a minimum depth of water they could be built in, effectively negating the ability to build them as this dramatically raised the cost. While Toronto has a “toy” turbine on the Exhibition grounds, which does not actually produce much power or run for days, they don’t want the great people of the Liberal vote to actually see them.
There are plenty of turbines where Torontonians rarely ravel (off Lake Erie, in the hills around Shelburn, etc.), as the great Liberal thinkers were always careful not to put them square in front of those of the greater Toronto area, so you have to travel well out of the city to see them. They exist on the ridge of land that is part of the “Green Belt” east of Toronto (but you have to strain to see them from the 401), north west of Toronto in the hills west of Caledon, on poor Wolfe and Amherst Island in the St. Lawrence near Kingston, down west as you approach Windsor, but not in and around Toronto and especially not near Toronto Island (as the “progressive” elites will see them).
Some may see this as hypocritical, but in reality it just pushes the eye-sores in front of those country folk who are mostly conservative. This “empty” country with all that vacant land (used by farmers and wildlife) is best suited as it is far from the eyes of enlightened city sophisticates who will vote Liberal, NDP and Green.