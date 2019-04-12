As we all know, wind power can’t function well as a primary energy generator, the erratic nature of wind means you always need a backup for base load generation. Typically this is from coal, nuclear, or hydroelectric power.
But, Josh thinks he’s found the perfect backup plan for wind power.
36 thoughts on “Friday Funny – backup plan for wind power”
Renewable energy does provide 27 jobs for every one job in the fossil fuel electric generation. This is great is great idea to increase renewable energy jobs even higher – full time employment – Best reason ever to expand renewables !!!!!
Too bad the pay in Renewable energy is significantly less than Fossil Fuel energy. Most laborers in renewables make between 20 – 50k, nearly all on the lower end. Most laborers in fossil fuel make 75 – 90k, fairly well distributed. Personally, I’d rather be on the side making more.
Great! More “alternative energy Jobs!
Or perhaps the new “hard labor”.
Didn’t the old jails have a treadmill? There you are – backup power and “cruel and unusual punishment” for felons! Solving two of UK’s current problems in one swell foop!
I think they had endless or loop ladders attached to an overhead pulley system. The pulley ran into the next room where a small factory was, providing it with power. This allowed people in “debtor’s prison” to work off their debts.
Hey. It worked.
You do realize that a human on a bicycle creates about 100W of power. That’s one standard light bulb per prisoner performing slave labor. That would never break even on even the cost of the wiring.
If you haven’t seen it, this BBC episode of “Bang Goes the Theory” is fun to watch. Can sufficient bicycles provide power for an average family?
Wouldn’t it be easier, on the human, to just get a donkey to drive a horizontal cogged wheel connected to a vertical wheel? Much like a windmill.
Surely pink unicorns?
That would be cruelty to animals. It would be much better to get greens to do something useful for a change.
Yes. Then they could really prove their dedication to the cause.
The Donkey did something wrong?
Luv it. Almost too true to be funny.
Powerful image!
What a wind-up…
What happened to the bicycle pedals? I know it was in Gulliver’s Travels, but of course the Wikipedia synopsis won’t say anything about it. And I can’t speed read fast enough to find it in my text.
Human powered, humans are mammals, mammals share the same trait as Internal Combustion Engines in consuming oxygen and producing carbon dioxide.
I recall a claim from years ago that a human sawing a tree down with a handsaw creates the same amount of CO2 as a human using a chainsaw to cut down the same size tree.
On the second look I noticed blood on the blades.
Working flat out a fit human can produce almost 3 cents worth of electricity (retail residential) per hour.
Working flat out for 132 hours a fit human. Can produce the same amount of energy as 1 gallon of gasoline.
This meme needs a better snip from the 1982 “Conan the Barbarian” where Arnold Schwarzenegger is pushing the wheel of pain. This one is too long: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5KYZ74OAak
What could go wrong? It’s more or less how people kept their lights on in ‘Soylent Green’
Climate slaves. Let’s get AOC to commit to future reparations if her climate crisis proves to have been wrong.
Additionally, the cartoon needs a few dead birds on the ground!
That guy eats them as fast as they fall to keep up his energy,
a very symbiotic relationship.
Interesting style change Josh. Very nicely done.
Rather than echoing the hilarity…
Isn’t it better to actually embrace wind, solar and natural gas — primary and backup — as viable energy sources? I mean our country at least is in what projects out as a 100 year natural gas glut. Maybe more! So much so that we export it in massive cryogenic tanker ships.
Was down in San Antonio (actually Surfside 3 hours away), where the local refinery is installing a 5-rep cryogenic natural gas liquification plant… it is huge. 5 sections, all exactly the same. Impressive. (Was fishing the intercoastal with Cousin, and trawling around in his spiffy salt-boat … so we ‘got’ to trawl right up to the engineering dock!) … the point being …
We hae a lot of gas. So pipe it to where topper / back-fill power can be generated. Since all the electrical transmission (and interface) infrastructure is in place at the wind farms, put a competent generator there. MUCH easier to inject to the grid when the wind ain’t a-blowing. Same for Solar. Competent natural gas generators, on site … using the same transmission-interface electrics.
Just saying,
GoatGuy ✓
Since it’s needed anyway as backup, just build the natural gas-powered plant and don’t waste the money on the bird choppers and dust collectors.
Why do you lump NG in with wind and solar? They have nothing to do with one another. NG is a viable energy source, but only if the infrastructure, i.e. the pipelines are in place. But the Climate Numpties are opposed to pipelines. “Keep it in the ground!” they scream. And as far as using NG as a backup for unreliables, no, a thousand times no. If you go to all the trouble and expense, and manage to overcome all the “environmental” objections to a NG pipeline, by god that pipeline needs to run full-throttle 24/7, as do the electric facilities using it. Wind and solar have no business in there, gumming up the works, and making electricity way more expensive.
I believe that one of the “agenda 21, agenda 30 “???
documents produced by some UN group, actually states something to the effect that as part of your civic duty, it will be required that you use a stationary bicycle to produce electicity, every day. We only have 10 years to save our planet.
There should be a likeness of OAC behind him with a mega-phone shouting to speed things up, we only have 12 more years to go..
Just a thought..
Thank you, Josh!!! It was tall enough so that I had to scroll down to the “punch line”. Perfect!!
And thank you, Anthony, for posting it. Made me laugh.
Regards,
Bob
And notice – this machine is operated by a crank!
It is a surprisingly old job. There is a Hindi phrase to describe it: Punkah wallah.
I think Josh just discovered one of the many new jobs that AOC will create for those without. I guess those unwilling to work can sit nearby and cheer on the winders while chomping down their free lunch.