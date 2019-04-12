Why we may never be able to change minds on the climate issue

Even after the evidence “for their beliefs has been totally refuted, people fail to make appropriate revisions in those beliefs,” the researchers noted.
Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds
New discoveries about the human mind show the limitations of reason.
“Once formed,” the researchers observed dryly, “impressions are remarkably perseverant.”
Even after the evidence “for their beliefs has been totally refuted, people fail to make appropriate revisions in those beliefs,” the researchers noted. In this case, the failure was “particularly impressive,” since two data points would never have been enough information to generalize from.
The Stanford studies became famous. Coming from a group of academics in the nineteen-seventies, the contention that people can’t think straight was shocking. It isn’t any longer. Thousands of subsequent experiments have confirmed (and elaborated on) this finding. As everyone who’s followed the research—or even occasionally picked up a copy of Psychology Today—knows, any graduate student with a clipboard can demonstrate that reasonable-seeming people are often totally irrational. Rarely has this insight seemed more relevant than it does right now. Still, an essential puzzle remains: How did we come to be this way?
In a new book, “The Enigma of Reason” (Harvard), the cognitive scientists Hugo Mercier and Dan Sperber take a stab at answering this question. Mercier, who works at a French research institute in Lyon, and Sperber, now based at the Central European University, in Budapest, point out that reason is an evolved trait, like bipedalism or three-color vision. It emerged on the savannas of Africa, and has to be understood in that context.
Consider what’s become known as “confirmation bias,” the tendency people have to embrace information that supports their beliefs and reject information that contradicts them. Of the many forms of faulty thinking that have been identified, confirmation bias is among the best catalogued; it’s the subject of entire textbooks’ worth of experiments. One of the most famous of these was conducted, again, at Stanford. For this experiment, researchers rounded up a group of students who had opposing opinions about capital punishment. Half the students were in favor of it and thought that it deterred crime; the other half were against it and thought that it had no effect on crime.
The students were asked to respond to two studies. One provided data in support of the deterrence argument, and the other provided data that called it into question. Both studies—you guessed it—were made up, and had been designed to present what were, objectively speaking, equally compelling statistics. The students who had originally supported capital punishment rated the pro-deterrence data highly credible and the anti-deterrence data unconvincing; the students who’d originally opposed capital punishment did the reverse. At the end of the experiment, the students were asked once again about their views. Those who’d started out pro-capital punishment were now even more in favor of it; those who’d opposed it were even more hostile.
If reason is designed to generate sound judgments, then it’s hard to conceive of a more serious design flaw than confirmation bias. Imagine, Mercier and Sperber suggest, a mouse that thinks the way we do. Such a mouse, “bent on confirming its belief that there are no cats around,” would soon be dinner. To the extent that confirmation bias leads people to dismiss evidence of new or underappreciated threats—the human equivalent of the cat around the corner—it’s a trait that should have been selected against. The fact that both we and it survive, Mercier and Sperber argue, proves that it must have some adaptive function, and that function, they maintain, is related to our “hypersociability.”
Mercier and Sperber prefer the term “myside bias.” Humans, they point out, aren’t randomly credulous. Presented with someone else’s argument, we’re quite adept at spotting the weaknesses. Almost invariably, the positions we’re blind about are our own.
Steven Sloman, a professor at Brown, and Philip Fernbach, a professor at the University of Colorado, are also cognitive scientists. They, too, believe sociability is the key to how the human mind functions or, perhaps more pertinently, malfunctions. They begin their book, “The Knowledge Illusion: Why We Never Think Alone” (Riverhead), with a look at toilets.
Virtually everyone in the United States, and indeed throughout the developed world, is familiar with toilets. A typical flush toilet has a ceramic bowl filled with water. When the handle is depressed, or the button pushed, the water—and everything that’s been deposited in it—gets sucked into a pipe and from there into the sewage system. But how does this actually happen?
In a study conducted at Yale, graduate students were asked to rate their understanding of everyday devices, including toilets, zippers, and cylinder locks. They were then asked to write detailed, step-by-step explanations of how the devices work, and to rate their understanding again. Apparently, the effort revealed to the students their own ignorance, because their self-assessments dropped. (Toilets, it turns out, are more complicated than they appear.)
Sloman and Fernbach see this effect, which they call the “illusion of explanatory depth,” just about everywhere. People believe that they know way more than they actually do. What allows us to persist in this belief is other people. In the case of my toilet, someone else designed it so that I can operate it easily. This is something humans are very good at. We’ve been relying on one another’s expertise ever since we figured out how to hunt together, which was probably a key development in our evolutionary history. So well do we collaborate, Sloman and Fernbach argue, that we can hardly tell where our own understanding ends and others’ begins.
“One implication of the naturalness with which we divide cognitive labor,” they write, is that there’s “no sharp boundary between one person’s ideas and knowledge” and “those of other members” of the group.
This borderlessness, or, if you prefer, confusion, is also crucial to what we consider progress. As people invented new tools for new ways of living, they simultaneously created new realms of ignorance; if everyone had insisted on, say, mastering the principles of metalworking before picking up a knife, the Bronze Age wouldn’t have amounted to much. When it comes to new technologies, incomplete understanding is empowering.
Where it gets us into trouble, according to Sloman and Fernbach, is in the political domain. It’s one thing for me to flush a toilet without knowing how it operates, and another for me to favor (or oppose) an immigration ban without knowing what I’m talking about. Sloman and Fernbach cite a survey conducted in 2014, not long after Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea. Respondents were asked how they thought the U.S. should react, and also whether they could identify Ukraine on a map. The farther off base they were about the geography, the more likely they were to favor military intervention. (Respondents were so unsure of Ukraine’s location that the median guess was wrong by eighteen hundred miles, roughly the distance from Kiev to Madrid.)
Surveys on many other issues have yielded similarly dismaying results. “As a rule, strong feelings about issues do not emerge from deep understanding,” Sloman and Fernbach write. And here our dependence on other minds reinforces the problem. If your position on, say, the Affordable Care Act is baseless and I rely on it, then my opinion is also baseless. When I talk to Tom and he decides he agrees with me, his opinion is also baseless, but now that the three of us concur we feel that much more smug about our views. If we all now dismiss as unconvincing any information that contradicts our opinion, you get, well, the Trump Administration.
“This is how a community of knowledge can become dangerous,” Sloman and Fernbach observe. The two have performed their own version of the toilet experiment, substituting public policy for household gadgets. In a study conducted in 2012, they asked people for their stance on questions like: Should there be a single-payer health-care system? Or merit-based pay for teachers? Participants were asked to rate their positions depending on how strongly they agreed or disagreed with the proposals. Next, they were instructed to explain, in as much detail as they could, the impacts of implementing each one. Most people at this point ran into trouble. Asked once again to rate their views, they ratcheted down the intensity, so that they either agreed or disagreed less vehemently.
Sloman and Fernbach see in this result a little candle for a dark world. If we—or our friends or the pundits on CNN—spent less time pontificating and more trying to work through the implications of policy proposals, we’d realize how clueless we are and moderate our views. This, they write, “may be the only form of thinking that will shatter the illusion of explanatory depth and change people’s attitudes.”
One way to look at science is as a system that corrects for people’s natural inclinations. In a well-run laboratory, there’s no room for myside bias; the results have to be reproducible in other laboratories, by researchers who have no motive to confirm them. And this, it could be argued, is why the system has proved so successful. At any given moment, a field may be dominated by squabbles, but, in the end, the methodology prevails. Science moves forward, even as we remain stuck in place.
Rising Sea levels don’t affect the people who have doubt so they don’t believe, some pesons don’t care about others
Central European University I think you will find is no longer situated in Hungary, removed because of its links to Soros. Agreed the author was probably working there when doing this research
It is now located in Vienna.
” If we all now dismiss as unconvincing any information that contradicts our opinion, you get, well, the Trump Administration.” I lost interest at that point. Actually, you also get Al Gore and AOC. In Spades.
Agreed, that immediately tells me how closed minded the author is. Note that I would think the same if he had written “Obama” instead.
That did kind of stick out, like a sore thumb, in an otherwise interesting review. But to be clear these are the useless musings of the New Yorker author Elizabeth Kolbert who has, based on a review of her recent work, quite the case of TDS. She obviously didn’t quite get the point of Sloman and Fernbachs book. Perhaps these researchers can use Liz as a good case study in future work.
Exactly.
Take for example the story that BBC and the Guardian have been repeating for decades that bangladesh is drowning in sea level rise….
undeterred by data.
https://twitter.com/Thongch34759935/status/1116633131505704962?s=20
“Even after the evidence “for their beliefs has been totally refuted, people fail to make appropriate revisions in those beliefs,” the researchers noted.”
Obviously. If the alarmists who peddle the global warming/climate change meme were to actually practise the science they supposedly preach, they would be forced to make appropriate revisions in their beliefs.
You show me a graph of CO2 versus a metric of climate, a least square tend and strong correlation coefficient over 0.7 and something bad, that is it, I am convinced. Other than Hadcrut4 temp calibrated to CO2, there is no such graph. Instead of statistics, we get polar bear pictures. I need to see a graph. Been waiting years.
I thought that sun spots were related to cold periods because after all they Powerpoint overlay noisy sun spot graphs and noisy temperature records that look like they are badly correlated, all the time. But a graph of Sun spot count back to 1850 versus Central England temperature record shows pure random noise. That is it, my belief of decades of sun spot correlation turns out to be an urban myth. My viewpoint changed with one graph.
“totally refuted” is an emotional appeal, also called propaganda, and has no meaning. Called a loaded phrase, one with high emotional impact but no quantifiable definition.
Earlier today I copied out quotes by Dr. Stephen Schneider and Dr. Tim Ball:
Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest.
Dr. Stephen Schneider
Sorry Stephen there is no decision between effectiveness and honesty.
Dr. Tim Ball
Dr. Schneider was promoting propaganda. I didn’t see anything about dogma, propaganda or plain old B.S. for that matter, in the article above.
How do people react to their myside bias when the lies are exposed?
Sloman/Fernbach are right. Strong belief favors confirmation bias and produces irrational behavior. But for some people belief vs disbelief is a continuum and not a binary. New information does not result in a switch, but moves an indicator. I believe most people use the continuum and not the binary but that the binaries produce the irrational behavior that the MSM focuses on. That is why elections can be surprising. And why polls have climate concerns way down the list of perceived priorities.
Where I have a problem with this, as it relates to AGW, is so many studies and papers rely upon other studies and papers. Then when one believes a theory has been falsified, the next study and paper still points to the findings of the falsified theory. Have theories been falsified on the skeptic side? Sure, some have… and when they are, they aren’t likely to still be referenced. Have theories been falsified on the pro AGW side? Sure BUT they are still referenced as science.
Recently we have seen more and more publications reject papers simply because they don’t toe the line and promote the pro AGW narrative. Then when a reasonable person wants to reference what they genuinely believe to be good science which falsified a pro AGW position, they cannot refer to the paper because it wasn’t published in an accepted peer reviewed publication.
When the American Physical Society basically turns its back on Curry, Lindzen and others, simply because they are what any and every scientist should be, skeptical of any new claimed science, and organizations like APS appear to be hijacked by the latest political correctness flavor or dogmatic Scientology of the day and acting ass political arms seeking to drive public policy, rather than acting like a genuine supporter of science where the truth via the scientific method matters, we have a real dilemma.
When we have seen proof of collusion to commit fraud as has been proven by the ClimateGate emails, and have proof that the GISS and other national historical temperature data sets have been altered, removing any opportunity to falsify a theory because the official clearinghouse of data has corrupted the data science relies upon, when the statistics used is proven to be bad statistics, when the pro AGW side won’t even acknowledge a person simply because they are questioning the actual science behind anything related to AGW… what are we supposed to do?
Do we just keep beating the drums, hoping some day, some policy maker is going to listen? What are we supposed to do?
Elizabeth Kolbert seems to be oblivious to the fact that her own arguments most definitely apply to the manmade climate change belief, of which she is obviously a proponent. Her misguided faith in what she calls “science” is itself a product of confirmation bias, and is thus both irrational as well as convenient. The fact that she never mentions climate is nothing but a clever ploy, as she uses all the standard tactics that True Believers use, such as using the argument on vaccines as a proxy.