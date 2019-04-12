Eric Holthaus: Our Glorious Green Energy Future is Just Five Years Away

4th of July Fireworks – Washington DC. Matthew Straubmuller from Bethesda, MD, USA [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to meteorologist and green activist Eric Holthaus, any minute now we’ll have the affordable magic batteries we need to make electric cars useful and renewable power reliable.

Batteries are key to clean energy — and they just got much cheaper

Clean energy future might be closer than we previously thought ERIC HOLTHAUS

APRIL 10, 2019 8:00AM (UTC) … In a little less than a year, the cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by 35 percent, according to a new Bloomberg New Energy Finance report. Cheaper batteries mean we can store more solar and wind power even when the sun isn’t shining or wind isn’t blowing. This is a major boost to renewables, helping them compete with fossil fuel-generated power, even without subsidies in some places, according to the report. Massive solar-plus-storage projects are already being built in places like Florida and California to replace natural gas, and many more are on the way. … Electric vehicles will become cheaper to own and operate than gas ones. In places like California, Texas, and Germany, electricity prices have occasionally dropped below zero — a sign that the grid wasn’t yet ready to handle the glut of renewable energy produced there. Now, more of that cheap power will be stored and passed on to consumers. This could be the moment when renewable energy starts to shut down fossil fuel for good. Read more: https://www.salon.com/2019/04/10/batteries-are-key-to-clean-energy-and-they-just-got-much-cheaper_partner/

I think this is wonderful news.

If Eric Holthaus is right, there is no longer any need whatsoever for government intervention in energy markets. Adam Smith’s invisible hand will ensure renewables prevail by virtue of their superior value, well ahead of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s 12 year deadline to save the world from climate change.

All we need is for power engineers and scientists to stop dragging their feet, and get on with building the magic batteries.

