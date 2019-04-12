Inconvenient stumps

Climate alarmists tell us that the Earth has never been warmer, and that we can tell by looking at tree rings, treelines, and other proxy indicators of climate.
Climate scientists claim the warmth is unprecedented.
We’ve been told it is warming so fast, we have only 12 years left!
Yet nature seems to not be paying attention to such pronouncements, as this discovery shows.
This photo shows a tree stump of White Spruce that was radiocarbon dated at 5000 years old. It was located 100 km north of the current tree line in extreme Northwest Canada.
The area is now frozen tundra, but it was once warm enough to support significant tree growth like this.
If climate was this warm in the past, how did that happen before we started using the fossil fuels that supposedly made our current climate unprecedentedly warm?
I’ve used this argument a lot and never get an answer other than “that’s what scientists say”!
Follow-up question: Why would scientists say something obviously untrue?
Could it be they don’t know about it? Just plant the doubt. Minds change slowly.
These bureaucrats and that is really what they are, just make this shite up as they go along.
Well…..this is just INCONVIENT!!! I’m stumped!
The whole story runs against the grain.
A picture really does say a thousand words. Thank Anthony.
In 2005 the Canadian Journal of Forest Research published a paper on Arctic tree lines from the Eastern slope of the Ural mountains that claims that a large number of well-preserved tree remains can be found up to 60 – 80 meters above the current tree line and that the earliest distinct maximum in stand density occurred in the 11th to 13th centuries, coincident with Medieval climate warming. The paper was based on work done by the same Russian scientists, S.G. Shiyatov and R. M. Hantemirov that were providing tree ring data to Keith Briffa of the Univ. of East Anglia’s CRU. http://www.nrcresearchpress.com/doi/abs/10.1139/x05-111#.WXn71ojyuM8
Ah, ha, so it was the Russians after all – But this time colluding with the Canadians – the mystery grows deeper…
Perhaps more to the point, if if was that much warmer 5000 years ago and nothing catastrophic happened then how can people now say 1.5C increase will be catastrophic?
Something really big did happen about 5000 years ago, not sure if we would regard it as a catastrophe but the COGS think it was. It was the beginning of civilisation.
Maybe they only had 12 years to sort themselves out? What we need is someone like Harold Camping to provide accurate predictions for the end of the world. Oh wait….
It looks like an outlier to me.
If the artifacts in this story were found under melting glaciers, it is obvious that it was much warmer 1000 or so years ago.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/2000-artifacts-pulled-edge-norways-melting-glaciers-180967949/
Circular confirmation bias
Remarkable that Michael Mann gets away with presumed expertise in plant physiology when he trained in physics.
Must be an invasive species.
I would be interested to know how Mann, or any other climate scientist, distinguishes between temperature and CO2 fertilization in tree ring width. Maybe that’s in his proprietary method that he refuses to disclose.
More relevant, how does he separate temperature and moisture. Trees are much more often moisture than temperature limited.
Clue: which state has more and bigger trees, Washington or Arizona?
Here is a paper that shows that the treeline was 600-700 m (2000+ ft) higher in Scandinavia 7,000-10,000 years ago. That means about 3,5 C warmer summer climate:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324991910_Further_Details_on_Holocene_Treeline_GlacierIce_Patch_and_Climate_History_in_Swedish_Lapland
The author, Leif Kullman, has done extensive research on the climate/vegetation history of Northern Scandinavia and several papers are available on ResearchGate. Here is one that shows that the treeline was about 100 meters higher than now (0.7 C) during the MWP:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/277943965_Higher-than-present_Medieval_pine_Pinus_sylvestris_treeline_along_the_Swedish_Scandes
Karg – Thag help me plant this tree up there…
Thag- why would we do that…
Karg – So in five thousand years when somebody finds it,(punch line…)
5000 years ago was about the time the Sahara ceased to be habitable when it had lakes, rivers and abundant wildlife and humans.
Context is everything.
How long will it take for this whole paradigm to up and die? I’d like it to go before I do, but I’m all out of hope for that at this point and I fully expect to live long enough to see if we get a return of brown velour wall paneling in the 70s.
Related question I’ve asked it not gotten an answer – what happened to the “divergence problem” – decoupling of tree ring proxy temperatures from instrument record. Was big for five years after 2006. Then slowly faded.