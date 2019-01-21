DOOM! “…the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” says Ocasio-Cortez

From the “anything goes when the media regurgitates every word you say” department comes this latest insanity from a woman who isn’t making any points among thinking people. Of course, we’ve heard these sorts of doomsday forecasts before, notably from doomster Al Gore who also said we have 12 years.

Excerpt transcript and video follows.

OCASIO-CORTEZ:

“And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in gen z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. You’re biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our world war II.

And I think for younger people looking at this are more like, how are we saying let’s take it easy when 3000 Americans died last year, how are we saying let’s take it easy when the end person died from our cruel and unjust criminal justice system? How are we saying take it easy, the America that we’re living in today is dystopian with people sleeping in their cars so they can work a second job without healthcare and we’re told to settle down. It’s a fundamental separation between that fierce urgency of now, the why we can’t wait that King spoke of.

That at some point this chronic reality do reach a breaking point and I think for our generation it reached that, I wished I didn’t have to be doing every post, but sometimes I just feel like people aren’t being held accountable. Until, we start pitching in and holding people accountable, I’m just gonna let them have it.”