From the “anything goes when the media regurgitates every word you say” department comes this latest insanity from a woman who isn’t making any points among thinking people. Of course, we’ve heard these sorts of doomsday forecasts before, notably from doomster Al Gore who also said we have 12 years.
Excerpt transcript and video follows.
OCASIO-CORTEZ:
“And I think the part of it that is generational is that millennials and people, in gen z, and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. You’re biggest issue, your biggest issue is how are going to pay for it? — and like this is the war, this is our world war II.
And I think for younger people looking at this are more like, how are we saying let’s take it easy when 3000 Americans died last year, how are we saying let’s take it easy when the end person died from our cruel and unjust criminal justice system? How are we saying take it easy, the America that we’re living in today is dystopian with people sleeping in their cars so they can work a second job without healthcare and we’re told to settle down. It’s a fundamental separation between that fierce urgency of now, the why we can’t wait that King spoke of.
That at some point this chronic reality do reach a breaking point and I think for our generation it reached that, I wished I didn’t have to be doing every post, but sometimes I just feel like people aren’t being held accountable. Until, we start pitching in and holding people accountable, I’m just gonna let them have it.”
Source: https://grabien.com/story.php?id=218167
Yeah, whatever.
UPDATE:
The world ended 20 years ago. This was announced by the UN in 1989, a few months before @AOC was born. pic.twitter.com/qlcFYAexzd
— Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) January 22, 2019
51 thoughts on “DOOM! “…the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” says Ocasio-Cortez”
Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves. — Pitt the Younger, 1783.
Seems apropos.
I remember being told this long before she was even born. And yet we somehow managed to survive long enough for her to get into Congress.
Besides, her 100% renewables by 2035 is 4 years too late.
If this is what the Socialists are pitching in America we are safe.
If what she says about the world ending is true (or if she really believes it), why is she worried about 3,000 people dying, the criminal justice system or people sleeping in cars? Surely if we were dealing with the end of the world within 12 years, she’d be advocating full survival mode and advocating things like the United States committing to a policy of unilateral carbon reduction by nuking every nation into the stone age that it regards as unfit to survive.
If you think that it’s the end of the world, act like it.
Thank God she’s a Politian, and not an Engineer.
That is worthy of double-plus 1
I wrote this as a letter to the editor but my paper won’t print it.
“We are fighting for the future of the planet”
Senator Bernie Sanders at a recent Climate Change Town Hall Meeting
The urge to fight climate change is being raised to a fever pitch in Washington. The notion presumes that we have caused some adverse changes to the earth’s climate systems and can remove or mitigate the unwanted changes. Here are some valid questions that must be answered for new climate change fighting policies to be effective either financially of environmentally:
1)What are the unwanted aspects of our climates that we have caused and wish to remove?
2)What did we do to cause these conditions and can we undo what we did?
3)If we can, what will it cost to undo them and will other things be effected by the new policy to accomplish that?
4)What is the value of removing the unwanted climate conditions? (Compare answers 3 and 4)
5)How will we know if our climate fighting policy is successful?
6)Who has the authority or ability to enact and enforce the policy devised in the answers to question 2 and5?
7)Who has the right to disagree with any of the answers to questions 1-5 and oppose the winner of #6?
This is a rational list of questions that any politician desiring to fight climate change should closely consider on the way to the battle. Further, it is a reasonable set of questions for which any citizen faced with an expensive and disruptive policy should demand answers.
I don’t this lay has even tried to address these questions.
The real question is what kind of mindset votes for this Occasional Cortex. The left wants us all dead!… but insist on forced flu shots and mandatory health care…but want the guns confiscated except for the ones the government can use on us but….but….want to save us from the climate but …Please! someone develop a vaccine for the left’s hypocrisy disease. lol
And yet the on-going, partial US government shutdown (which is an existential crisis if it’s your paycheck foregone now for +31 days), Miss AOC is fully committed to resisting Trump. Yet she does not consider what her support of Ms Pelosi’s raging TDS means for the future of her party or its pursuit of power. The tide is turning against Democrats. And they don’t see it coming. They never see it coming until it has washed past them.
Ms AOC is demonstrably a willfully un-informed, most ignorant example of what the Millennials offer. She has zero critical thought. Despite a BA in economics, she has clearly demonstrated she does not understand even basic working economics of what she proposes. Even many Left talking head commentators have critically critiqued her lack of economic IQ.
And yet somehow Ms AOC knows about Climate Change and the destructive economics those behind it propose?
And it is her generation that will bear the brunt of harm of that stupidity in coming decades of lost prosperity if those fake Climate Change economic policies come to pass on the West’s economies. Her generation will ultimately have a special place in their hatred for her likes.
=====
My thoughts on this:
If you think about where today’s society places yesterday’s Vietnam War veterans and the hippies who spat upon them on their return in airports in the early 1970’s and today. Which is now revered? Which is forgotten or even scorned?
And Jane Fonda is still and always will be Hanoi Jane, the ATB.
So today, AOC is in her limelight. She is enjoying her own “Hanoi Jane” years. But make no mistake, she is a Useful Idiot for the Socialist-Marxists, if there ever was one, just like Jane.
And one day too she will be the Millenials’ own “ATB” when they realize what she represented.
Following everything you say except for traitor. I suppose “democratic socialism” is antithetical to our representative government, but traitorous?
Do you not think Ms AOC wouldn’t also dutifully line-up a ZSU 2-57 AAA gunsight on a US military aircraft if she thought it was in the name of her Climate crusade?
Just as a young Hanoi Jane did in 1972. Young minds as hers are easily manipulated. It took 40 years for the original ATB to apologize to the Vietnam War veterans for her traitorous act.
As a personal note:
Almost 16 years later, I still remember coming back as young USAF Major in my military flight suit with helmet bag in hand, through the Philly Airport and then DFW airport in May 2002 after 5 months supporting Operations in Afghanistan. People randomly stopped me and thanked me. The USO operations at Rhein-Mein AB in German before my flight to Philly was amazing with the people there supporting troops coming and going to/from the AORs of the Persian Gulf and AFG.
Being away from the US for those months after 9/11, I had not really seen the transformation that occurred in the US after 9/11.
I was new young Captain in my Air Force Special Operations squadron in 1992 and I saw “Hanoi Jane ATB” target stickers in the urinals of the Men’s room. Then I realized that the older guys (O’s and E’s) from Vietnam era of Special Ops were still around in my squadron, retirement-ready hold-overs from an almost forgotten time.
Memories like that are hard to forget. Some should be, but some should not be.
But my experiencing that, I cannot imagine what it must have been like in 1972-1973 for our servicemen to return from Vietnam, a much more costly war for Americans, and then be spat upon.
So now think about the thousands of young hard working blue collar oil field workers today in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Colorado, New Mexico. No doubt Ms AOC despises what they do to both support their families and provide this country with energy independence. She wants to put them in unemployment lines, just like coal miners in Kentucky, Ohio, and WVa.
All because of a trace gas.
She’s not very good with numbers, or facts, or words or analogies. Welcome to chronic reality, WWII for millennials.
Yea, I really struggled to read the transcript. Much of it was like two different sentences joined together at random. Hearing it, it would make no sense at all.
She’s the left’s version of Sara Palin.
Sorry, but I think Sarah Palin is much more intelligent that this whatever.
Articulate and knowledgeable she is not, but AOC is being feted as if she is by certain sections of society. Heaven help us if that is the sort of ‘leadership’ being developed by modern ‘education’.
Cute girl. Nice figure. Dumb as a box of rocks.
Isn’t that always the way it goes?…
Sigh.:-(
I always say: the lights are on, but nobody is home.
There’s a saying:
‘Don’t put your d*ck in crazy’
Ha ha ha, not much “fact mongering” in that bizarre little twerps mind space….plenty of space however. In NYC this is what passes for a leading candidate for elections…and is being considered amongst other brilliant candidates such as Pocahontas, Creepy Uncle Joe, Hillary mark 111, Opra, Red Bernie and probably Jim Carey et al from Hollyweird…. to run against Trump….in the Federal elections.
You guys have a very large number of morons in the US, learn to cheat, get organized and politic as much as they do, or you will lose everything. You will also need your own conservative search engines where no one is censored for having a conservative opinion and the past is not re-written etc why is no-one already doing that? They would become the worlds most wealthy person.
Fortunately, Representative Ocasio-Cortez is not old enough to run for President in 2020. That pesky Constitution gets in the way again.
“You’re all doomed. DOOMED!”
https://youtu.be/IzHJ_IorlwQ
Occasional-Cortex is in need of an oil change, grease and brain-transplant.
Yup. She has all of those boxes ticked
What a load of drivel. How the hell can someone so dumb get elected.
So you guys all think Dumbolina here is a God damned fool and the electorate that voted for her must be retarded?
Then check this out….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cesSRfXqS1Q
He just got reelected so his supporters must think the same thing.
How can they get elected?
Politics is a business. Your Nation May Vary but from I have been involved in pre-selection processes and there is a strong desire to select not the person who would be best at doing ‘government’ but the best at getting elected. There are numerous theories as to what makes someone good voter bait, but very few of the ones I have heard ever related to them being clever enough to actually make a difference once elected.
Unfortunately – or at least in Australia where we have compulsory voting – there exists the ‘Big Tit Vote’ where indifferent voters make their choice based on which female is the hottest. This exists. You will rarely hear anyone admit to it, but I have privately discussed this on occasion with some female elected members of our state parliament and while they didn’t formally agree with me, they certainly didn’t claim I had no idea what I was talking about either.
It exists. (Or at least with compulsory voting, Your Nation May Vary) The cunning hide its advantages behind their METOO hashtags and pick up votes from both sides of the sexism spectrum.
Also remember that politics is business and businesses have silent partners. You may be as dumb as a box of hammers but that is fine if you have powerful backers who will tell you what to do. They ‘help’ you with all the big words on the legal documents and you get to appear on national television – Win/Win.
Where the system falls down is where the person selected as being vote winning and controllable starts to go off script. With this lady it strikes me that the system decided she was both a vote winner and controllable and went for the short term gain of getting her elected. The problem now is she believes she is independent, important and clever enough to start driving the bus herself.
As an outsider I am open to correction, but my take is she is going to do her own party a fair bit of damage before they either rein her in or remove her.
In 12 years ALL of the Baby-Boomers will be retired, and she will have to find enough adults to pay taxes to support all the bold Socialist programs promised by occasional cortex. She won’t find enough adult taxpayers … so she’ll just tax the shit out of ‘carbon’ … and get more taxes out of the retired Baby boomers
Well MS AOC and her fellow travelers in Congress will just come for your 401K and Roth-IRAs that you thought you’d already paid all the taxes on.
OCASIO-CORTEZ said:
[excerpt]
“… And I think for younger people looking at this are more like, how are we saying let’s take it easy when 3000 Americans died last year, how are we saying let’s take it easy when the end person died from our cruel and unjust criminal justice system? How are we saying take it easy, the America that we’re living in today is dystopian with people sleeping in their cars so they can work a second job without healthcare and we’re told to settle down. It’s a fundamental separation between that fierce urgency of now, the why we can’t wait that King spoke of. …”
Ms O-C professes to care for the common man and the underprivileged, but then she advocates policies that have been proven to increase poverty and deprivation in every country where they have been attempted. The conclusion is that she is either delusional, or she fully understands what she is doing, and it is treasonous. There is ample global evidence that the far-left deliberately destroy the economy, so they can live like kings atop a ruined state.
How does a first world country produce such a person, what sort of educational system does the USA have, but even worse what sort of a education did the ones who voted for her have ?
I just hope that the members of the USA military are better educated, or do they have schools to re–educate the ones who join up.
MJE
Another time frame claim that will come to pass and proven to be wrong, again. How many claims like this have been made, came and passed?
The Epoch Times (which is the number 1 reporting newspaper in the world reporting on the evils of the Chinese Communist party) has reported in their November 29 -December 5 edition (the newspaper comes out once a week) that 40% of the US Democratic caucus (all the sitting Democratic congressmen and senators in the US government ) are members of a group called the Congressional Progressive Caucus. That group has extensive ties to several Marxist and Communist organizations in the US. Nancy Pelosi has just made a deal with that group that in exchange for their support of her to be elected speaker of the House, she would allow them to have more key appointments on House committees. This is surely a deal with the Devil himself (if you believe in Devils). The Epoch Times article then goes on to state that the Congressional Progressive Caucus is effectively part of the world Communist movement. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez is a member of that group. I asked her whether she was a Communist. She replied that she was a Democratic Socialist. I replied back to her that 100% socialism is impossible. Therefore part of the economy has to be in private hands, and wher edid she draw the line.
Of course she never replied back because socialists always refuse to draw the line.
SO IT SEEMS THAT THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN THE US WILL EFFECTIVELY BECOME IN THE NEAR FUTURE THE US DEMOCRATIC COMMUNIST PARTY.
The Chinese Communist system works only because the CCP owns 66% of the ecomomy and in fact their economy is a sham. Everyone of their capitalist owners who own the 1/3 of the economy that the CCP doesn’t own; is liable to arrest and a speedy kangaroo court trial at any time. Companies that have owners that aren’t well connected to the CCP or who aren’t members of the CCP can have their company stolen at any time, the same way that the $50 billion Yukos Oil company was stolen by the Russian government. Every large or mid size Chinese company has to allow a member of the Chinese Communist party to access their books,data, and intellectual property. Each company can be ordered to follow any dictate of the CCP on any matter. So no political system works efficiently unless you have differing points of view. Because there is only 1 viewpoint in China, it does not practice capitalism. People like Alexandra Ocasio Cortez will lead us down that rabbit hole.
12 years?! Holy smoke. That’s exactly what Harvard’s Business Report said. How dare you jest about OC. Neither would have the same hidden agenda, would they? OC loves the Constitution. It’s what got her elected. How can an August body at Cambridge, a twitterine, and Nobel Al all come up with identical predictions and be wrong? It’s settled I tell you. Back to your drawing boards.
The Story of Sustainability in 2018: “We Have About 12 Years Left (pure propaganda bullspit)
https://hbr.org/2018/12/the-story-of-sustainability-in-2018-we-have-about-12-years-left?utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter_weekly&utm_campaign=weeklyhotlist_not_activesubs&referral=00202&deliveryName=DM23125
You mean somebody elected her?
I just went a read that transcript about four times.
I am still not completely sure what she is trying to say. Is this a poor transcription or is she really just throwing out a word salad?
Even the famous ‘Follow Earthians’ speech by Bob Brown was easier to follow. Is she talking off the cuff or is this something she has prepared for?
Time to add all Dems to the no fly list. To save the planet.
Ocasio can buy an electric car as she can now easily afford it. Thus she can drive back and forth from her home district to Washington, There is absolutely no need for her to take an airplane.
I believe I heard Ocasio wanted hydrogen powered aircraft. Well Ocasio, if you don’t want to drive or ride in an electric car, may I suggest a solar powered dirigible? The technology exists. Dirigibles were flying across the Atlantic in the 1930s. Just cover the dirigible surface with solar panels and voila!
Will she do this? Naw. That’s for the little people.
Pretty face, very ugly mind, in with the political elite = very dangerous.
I would love for Ted Cruz to ask her a few questions !!!
Or even me – like what % of the atmosphere is co2, and is co2 pollution, and a bunch of stuff about hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts, wild fires, sea level rise, etc……actual data…
Just sayin. . .
%
But, but, but, the Pentagon in a 2004 report already stated “Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020. Nuclear conflict, mega-droughts, famine and widespread rioting will erupt across the world. The planet will be at the edge of anarchy as countries develop a nuclear threat to defend and secure dwindling food, water and energy supplies”…
We only have 8 years left, not 12! Repent you sinners! AOC will have you converted even sooner to the one and only true religion: socialism.
Look at her eeyes. That scary blindness of idealism. She is a dangerous woman.
As long as AOC argues the extreme socialist perspective and dismantling the carbon fuel sector with additional carbon taxes and stupid wealth transfer schemes, the Dems will suffer from lack of support from the centralist voter who would not advocate voting into power this leftist mind set. IMHO, even if they are life long middle of the road Democrats. I know several fairly hard line Democrats who are very uncomfortable with AOC, and her immature approach to politics.
In that regard, she is a gift to Republicans. Let her keep speaking and the Democratic base will shrink enough that DJT has an excellent chance of winning a second term. Especially if the Mueller investigation continues to look like a never ending Democratic witch hunt with no real case other than entrapment of several fringe players that don’t have a lot to do with any Russian collusion. The case against Trump becomes weaker every month that this goes on, and unless there is some outrageous smoking gun and not some hype about DJT’s tax returns, I think that this will just make the case we are better off with Trump for another 4 years, because we know he isn’t going to sell out the American economy.
The other positive attribute that AOC brings is the X factor that this socialistic mindset has been addressed and there is no pent up demand that would come out of the woodwork in any surprise support for extreme socialism. Other than for Bernie Sanders, but then he is just a perhaps milder version of AOC. And unless he hands over the extreme left leadership to AOC and her younger demographic, I would think there might be some friction between those two camps, as BS is still just an old white man. And Jewish at that. I doubt BS could have won the 2016 presidential election, just because Socialism is a dirty word in most USA politics. AOC makes it even less appealable to the majority of 40+ age voters, because she comes across as the extremist leftist socialist Marxist red liberal, which the majority of mature voters knows is dangerous to the country, policies and economies. In that regard, let’s hope that AOC digs in her heels, and preaches the bizzare socialistic leftist Marxist politics, and that will drive even more people to stick with the devil we know, which by the way has had a booming economy. Who wants to upset that apple cart?
Like how old is this woman like, I mean like! Also where are the questions around this absurd “in 12 years we are doined” come from. Where are the questions, the challenges? Pure adolescent emotion
does this mean she won’t reproduce?
World is doomed to end at 10 pm tonight! News at 11…
Why would it now end in 12 years? It certainly hasn’t in the 49 years of doom-and-gloom predictions by all the dingbats since the first Earth Day in 1970.
Don’t any of these people check their history or is it just too complex for them?