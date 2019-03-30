What’s the worst case? A possibilistic approach

Posted on March 27, 2019 by curryja |
by Judith Curry
Are all of the ‘worst-case’ climate scenarios and outcomes described in assessment reports, journal publications and the media plausible? Are some of these outcomes impossible? On the other hand, are there unexplored worst-case scenarios that we have missed, that could turn out to be real outcomes? Are there too many unknowns for us to have confidence that we have credibly identified the worst case? What threshold of plausibility or credibility should be used when assessing these extreme scenarios for policy making and risk management?
I’m working on a new paper that explores these issues by integrating climate science with perspectives from the philosophy of science and risk management. The objective is to provide a broader framing of the 21st century climate change problem in context of how we assess and reason about worst-case scenarios. The challenge is to articulate an appropriately broad range of future outcomes, including worst-case outcomes, while acknowledging that the worst-case can have different meanings for a scientist than for a decision maker.
This series will be in four parts, with the other three applying these ideas to the worst case scenarios for:
- emissions/concentration
- climate sensitivity
- sea level rise
3. Possibilistic framework
In evaluating future scenarios of climate change outcomes for decision making, we need to assess the nature of the underlying uncertainties. Knight (1921) famously distinguished between the epistemic modes of certainty, risk, and uncertainty as characterizing situations where deterministic, probabilistic or possibilistic foreknowledge is available.
There are some things about climate change that we know for sure. For example, we are certain that increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide will act to warm the planet. As an example of probabilistic understanding of future climate change, for a given increase in sea surface temperatures, we can assign meaningful probabilities for the expected increase in hurricane intensity in response to a specified temperature increase (e.g. Knutson and Tuleya, 2013). There are statements about the future climate to which we cannot reliably assign probabilities. For example, no attempt has been made to assign probabilities or likelihoods to different emissions/concentrations pathways for greenhouse gases in the 21st century (e.g. van Vuuren et al, 2011).
For a given emissions/concentration pathway, does the multi-model ensemble of simulations of the 21st century climate used in the IPCC assessment reports provide meaningful probabilities? Stainforth et al. (2007) provide a convincing argument that model inadequacy and an inadequate number of simulations in the ensemble preclude producing meaningful probabilities from the frequency of model outcomes of future climate states. Nevertheless, as summarized by Parker (2010), it is becoming increasingly common for results from climate model simulations to be transformed into probabilistic projections of future climate, using Bayesian and other techniques.
Where probabilistic prediction fails, foreknowledge is possibilistic – we can judge some future events to be possible, and others to be impossible. The theory of imprecise probabilities (e.g. Levi 1980) can be considered as an intermediate mode between probabilistic and possibilistic prediction. However, imprecise probabilities require credible upper and lower bounds for the future outcomes, including the worst-case.
Possibility theory is an uncertainty theory devoted to the handling of incomplete information that can capture partial ignorance and represent partial beliefs (for an overview, see Dubois and Prade, 2011). The relevance of analyzing uncertainty with possibility theory is better appreciated when evidence about events are unreliable or when prediction or conclusion is difficult to make due to insufficient information. Possibility theory distinguishes what is necessary and possible from what is impossible. Possibility theory has been developed in two main directions: the qualitative and quantitative settings. The qualitative setting is the focus of the analysis presented here.
Possibility theory represents the state of knowledge of an state of affairs or outcome, distinguishing what is plausible from what is less plausible, what is the normal course of things from what is not, what is surprising from what is expected. In possibility theory, the function π(U) distinguishes an event that is possible from one that is impossible:
π(U) = 1: nothing prevents U from occurring; U is a completely possible value
π(U) = 0: U is rejected as impossible
The necessity function N(U) evaluates to what extent the event is certainly implied by the status of our knowledge:
N(U) = 1: U is necessary, certainly true; implies p(U) = 1
N (U) =0 : U is unnecessary; implies p(U) is unconstrained
Possibility theory has seen little application to climate science. Betz (2010) provided a conceptual framework that distinguishes different categories of possibility and necessity to convey our uncertain knowledge about the future, using predictions of future climate change as an example. In this context, Betz defines ‘possibility’ to mean consistency with our relevant background knowledge – referred to by Levi (1980) as ‘serious possibility.’
Betz (2010) classified possible events to fall into two categories: (i) verified possibilities, i.e. statements which are shown to be possible, and (ii) unverified possibilities, i.e. events that are articulated, but neither shown to be possible nor impossible. The epistemic status of verified possibilities is higher than that of unverified possibilities; however, the most informative scenarios for risk management may be the unverified possibilities.
A useful strategy for categorizing ‘degrees of necessity’ is provided by the plausibility measures articulated by Friedman and Halpern (1995) and Huber (2008). Measures of plausibility incorporate the follow notions of uncertainty:
- Plausibility of an event is inversely related to the degree of surprise associated with the occurrence of the event;
- Notions of conditional plausibility of an event A, given event B;
- Hypotheses are confirmed incrementally for an ordered scale of events, supporting notions of partial belief.
Guided by the frameworks established by Betz (2010), Friedman and Halpern (1995) and Huber (2018), future climate outcomes are categorized here in terms of plausibility and degrees of justification (necessity). A high degree of justification (associated with high p value) implies high robustness and relative immunity to falsification or rejection. Different classifications and associated p values can be articulated, but this categorization serves to illustrate applications of the concepts. Below is a classification of future climate outcomes used in this paper:
- Strongly verified possibility – strongly supported by basic theoretical considerations and empirical evidence (p = 1)
- Corroborated possibility – empirical evidence for the outcome; it has happened before under comparable conditions (0.8 ≤ p < 1)
- Verified possibility – generally agreed to be consistent with relevant background theoretical and empirical knowledge (0.5 ≤ p < 0.8)
- Contingent possibility – outcome is contingent on a model simulation and the plausibility of input values (0.1 ≤ p < 0.5)
- Borderline impossible – consistency with background knowledge is disputed (0 < p < 0.1)
- Impossible – inconsistent with relevant background knowledge (p ≤ 0)
The contingent possibility category is related to Shackle’s (1961) notion of conditional possibility, whereby the degree of surprise of a conjunction of two events A and B is equal to the maximum of the degree of surprise of A, and of the degree of surprise of B, should A prove true.
This possibility scale does not map directly to probabilities; a high value of possibility (p) does not indicate a corresponding high probability value, but rather shows that a probable event is indeed possible and also that an impossible event is not probable.
3.1 Scenario justification
As a practical matter for considering policy-relevant outcomes (scenarios) of future climate change and its impacts, how are we to evaluate whether an outcome is possible or impossible? In particular, how do we assess the possibility of big surprises or black swans?
If the objective is to capture the full range of policy-relevant outcomes and to broaden the perspective on the concept of scientific justification, then both confirmation and refutation strategies are relevant and complementary. The difference between confirmation and refutation can also be thought of in context of regarding the allocation of burdens of proof (e.g. Curry, 2011c). Consider a contentious outcome (scenario), S. For confirmation, the burden of proof falls on the party that says S is possible. By contrast, for refutation, the party denying that S is possible carries the burden of proof. Hence confirmation and refutation play complementary roles in outcome (scenario) justification.
The problem of generating a plethora of potentially useless future scenarios is avoided by subjecting the scenarios to an assessment as to whether the scenario is deemed possible or impossible, based on our background knowledge. Section 2 addressed how black swan or worst-case scenarios can be created; but how do we approach refuting extreme scenarios or outcomes as impossible or implausible? Extreme scenarios and their outcomes can be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Evaluation of the possibility of each link in the storyline used to create the scenario.
- Evaluation of the possibility of the outcome and/or the inferred rate of change, in light of physical or other constraints.
Assessing the strength of background knowledge is an essential element in assessing the possibility or impossibility of extreme scenarios. Extreme scenarios are by definition at the knowledge frontier. Hence the background knowledge against which extreme scenarios and their outcomes are evaluated is continually changing, which argues for frequent re-evaluation of worst-case scenarios and outcomes.
Scenario refutation requires expert judgment, assessed against background knowledge.
This raises several questions: Which experts and how many? By what methods is the expert judgment formulated? What biases enter into the expert judgment?
Expert judgment encompasses a wide variety of techniques, ranging from a single undocumented opinion, to preference surveys, to formal elicitation with external validation (e.g. Oppenheimer et al., 2016). Serious disagreement among experts as to whether a particular scenario (outcome) is possible or impossible justifies a scenario classification of ‘borderline impossible.’
3.3 Worst-case classification
On topics where there is substantial uncertainty and/or a rapidly advancing knowledge frontier, experts disagree on what outcomes they would categorize as a ‘worst case,’ even when considering the same background knowledge and the same input parameters/constraints.
For example, consider the expert elicitation conducted by Horton et al. (2014) on 21st century sea level rise, which reported the results from a broad survey of 90 experts. One question related to the expected 83-percentile of sea level rise for a warming of 4.5oC, in response to RCP8.5. While overall the elicitation provided similar results as cited by the IPCC AR5 (around 1 m), Figure 2 of Horton et al. (2016) shows that 6 of the respondents placed the 83-percentile to be higher than 2.5 m, with the highest estimate exceeding 6 m.
While experts will inevitably disagree on what constitutes a worst case when the knowledge base is uncertain, a classification is presented here that is determined by the extent to which borderline impossible parameters or inputs are employed in developing the scenario. This classification is inspired by the Queen in Alice in Wonderland: “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.” This scheme articulates three categories of worst-case scenarios:
- Conceivable worst case: formulated by incorporating all worst-case parameters/inputs (above the 90 or 95-percentile range) into a model; does not survive refutation efforts.
- Possible worst case: 0 < p < 0.1 (borderline impossible). Includes multiple worst-case parameters/inputs in model-derived scenarios; survives refutation efforts.
- Plausible worst case: p just above p = 0.1. Includes at most one borderline impossible assumption in model-derived scenarios.
A few comments are in order to avoid oversimplification of this classification for a specific application. Simply counting the number of borderline uncertain parameters/inputs in deriving a scenario can be misleading if these inputs are of little importance in determining the scenario outcome. If these borderline impossible parameters/inputs are independent, then the necessity (and likelihood) of the scenario is reduced relative to the necessity of each individual parameter/outcome. If the collection of borderline impossible parameter/inputs produce nonlinear feedbacks or cascades, then it is conceivable that these parameters/inputs somehow have a cancelling effect on exacerbating the extremity of the outcome. Model sensitivity tests can assess to what extent a collection of borderline impossible parameters/inputs contributes to the extremity of the outcome.
The conceivable worst-case scenario is of academic interest only; the plausible and possible worst-case scenarios are of greater relevance for policy and risk management. In the following three sections, applications of these ideas about worst-case scenarios are applied to emissions/concentrations, climate sensitivity and sea level rise. Apart from their importance in climate science and policy, these three topics are selected to illustrate different types of constraints and uncertainties in assessing worst-case outcomes.
28 thoughts on “What’s the worst case? A possibilistic approach”
“The conceivable worst-case scenario is of academic interest only.”
I would say it has great journalistic interest for purposes of scaremongering. Take it from someone who has negotiated with Teamsters, you do not counter an irrational case with a rational one. You need a complimentary irrational case. We need an implausible optimistic scenario.
No, for “optipistic’, substitute, ‘pessimistic’ model showing the catastrophic results of ADOPTiNG alarmist/green measures to ” fight” global warming – millions starving , freezing, disease running rampant due to suppression of energy to “fight” global warming.
Does she ever play the lottery? And/or have climate parameters ever been programmed into AlphaZero?
Nothing sucks like an ice age.
I’d rather have Miami under water than New York under a glacier.
Do you live in NewYork?
I would not want to be crocodile meat if I lived in Miami….
I wouldn’t want to be T-Rex meat either either – which is what I might have been if I lived in North America back when CO2 was a lot higher than it is now.
Ice ages are mass extinctions. A few degrees warmer would be nothing of the sort..
Rhys,
You don’t live in the USA, do you? You will never be ‘crocodile meat’ in Miami!
Alligators are native to Florida and other southern coastal states of the USA.
Crocodiles are native to Africa.
“I’d rather have Miami under water”…..not for a long long long time
It’s about 8 inches a century….I’m sure they can put 1 cement block on their seawalls in 100 years
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/plots/8724580_meantrend.png
“A few comments are in order to avoid oversimplification of this classification for a specific application”
Mumbo Jumbo. I seriously set forth the try to follow this. I did follow it and it left me confused. If this is what the academics try to follow then there is no wonder they are confused.
Where is the discussion on “No Cause for Alarm”?
That was just the first installment. All she has done is to lay out the ground rules. The practical stuff starts with the next installment.
The challenge is to articulate an appropriately broad range of future outcomes, including worst-case outcomes, while acknowledging that the worst-case can have different meanings for a scientist than for a decision maker.
I’d start with the worst case scenario for climate scientist and look at the validity of the Greenhouse Effect having any valididty when applied to the earth’s atmosphere. It just could be that it has no validity at all. Yes this would be disasterous for all those feeding on the doomsday gravy train but absolutely fabulous for those of us that have to pay to keep the train running.
“The challenge is to articulate an appropriately broad range of future outcomes, including worst-case outcomes, while acknowledging that the worst-case can have different meanings for a scientist than for a decision maker.”
I would start with looking at the possibility that the Green House Effect as it applies to greenhouses is not applicable to atmospheric temperature. Perhaps catastrophic for climate scientists but certainly a good outcome for the world.
I would start with “what the hell is the point”……
https://www.climatechangenews.com/files/2017/03/238eb46742db30303bcd33fe9ce65f3d-1.png
The risk to society is not in real climate change, but it is in the political threats to ordinary life.
Those who have been using hoked-up horror stories about climate have been the threat.
Only someone verging on madness would boast that they have the power to set the temperature of the nearest planet.
But like the financial markets, politics has become highly speculative and compulsive.
Both the financial and political markets can be described as becoming unstable.
Ending action.
Step One would be to show that it is an increase in the level of CO2 that causes an increase in temperature and not that increasing temperature causes an increase in the level of CO2. One also needs a conference with the plants to see what their attitude is.
Look at the Rossby waves.
For policy making, model predictions/projections over periods longer than about 20-30 year time frames are worse than useless; they will cause one to make needless investments in CO2 reductions if the long-term future is different from that predicted by the results of UN IPCC climate models fed into speculative econometric models. Additionally, Nobel Economics Prize winner, Nordhaus, has estimated that the costs of speculative future economic damages is rather modest in terms of expanded future economies.
Wouldn’t it be better if we ran models annually based on what we have experienced over the last year, added to our prior knowledge? In that manner we would be able to change course over the ensuing 20-30 year period, before negative impacts could be felt. We wouldn’t be forced to alter our current society, economy and energy systems based on speculative 100 to 300 year predictions by climate and economic models.
One orbit around the sun?
Judith was in the alarmist camp for a long time, and it appears that her mindset was heavilt formed by it.
Before all the screaming began, a warm period was called a “climate optimum.” The Medieval climate optimum, the Roman climate Optimum, Minoan, Holocene, Eocene, etc. Warm periods nurtured more quantity and variety of Life. Therefore, any attempt to cool “the planet” is a direct attack on the biosphere. I see no hint of this idea in the article.
I see no acknowledgement of the meaning of CO2 and photosynthesis, either. Any attempt to keep CO2 below 1100 ppm is also a direct attack on the biosphere, except soil sequestration.
I believe rising CO2 is also a direct benefit to human and animal health and that this is a major reason we love soda.
Esther Cook,
M.S. Animal Physiology
We’re not worried about thousands of years.
In my lifetime – over 70 years now (a personal record) – there hasn’t been, really, any cause for concern, either. More CO2, whether it causes warming or not, would be a good thing for plants and thus for animals too overall.
I still think natural variation overwhelms any minor effect CO2 may have, witness just the last 12K years or so (and even longer ago) – CO2 is pretty much an NPC…
ladylifegrows … at 6:28 pm
…
Before all the screaming began, a warm period was called a “climate optimum.”
Good one!
The way to simplify this is to figure out how much a given volume of CO2 raises the temperature of the atmsophere.
The is the most basic question in climate science, and there is still no answer to this question even after all the decades of study.
Before accurate predictions can be made, this number must be known.
Every new study of ECS lowers the temperature. The official low side now is at 1.5C and probably going lower considering other studies actually do put it lower.
You’re blowing smoke if you make predictions and don’t know this number. And nobody at this moment knows what the correct figure is.
Popcorn. I sense Dr. Curry is going to set forth a logical explanation that refutes the CC scaremongering that is prevalent with the politicians and supported by the MSM. A concern is that the MSM won’t listen. Or more to the point, that the MSM is programmed to counter the logic with more scaremongering and unsupported denial.
Does exploring the probability of worst cases include another step down towards the next glaciation?
Each optimum has been lower than its predecessor; each pessimism lower than its predecessor. I fail to see any reason why the current rise would exceed the MWP and why the subsequent decline at the end of this rise wouldn’t go lower than the LIA.
That said, it doesn’t stop me from rooting for global warming.
Might be time to recall the immortal Yogi Berra: “Predicting is very hard, especially about the future”. (Actually it originated in Danish, possibly with Niels Bohr.)
We seem to be discussing the policy implications of the worst case CO2 scenario. I propose that there are no policy implications since CO2 at this time, at these levels, is not in control of climate and, furthermore, we are not in control of CO2. The natural experiment was run in 1929-1931. And there is the exponential decay of its GHG effect after 50% of its effect in the first 20 ppm. And there is no other theoretical handle for us to alter climate and its eight major (known) inputs.
As Puls said, “Scientifically it is sheer absurdity to think we can get a nice climate by turning a CO2 adjustment knob. Many confuse environmental protection with climate protection. it’s impossible to protect the climate, but we can protect the environment and our drinking water. On the debate concerning alternative energies, which is sensible, it is often driven by the irrational climate debate. One has nothing to do with the other.”
Just one possible correction: The fourth power output of IR in response to temperature change takes place on land. Over 70% of the earth’s surface, downwelling IR warms the top several microns of the seas, which evaporates, rises, and deposits its heat higher in the troposphere. Stratospheric CO2 then radiates IR out to space. A natural refrigeration cycle.
So absent the possibility of policy, or indeed any human activity, predictably altering the climate in any direction, although this discussion has more than theoretical interest and may aid our adaptive responses, there is no practical impact on the climate, and no reason to spend time and resources on the question. Except for fun, which certainly counts. And Lord knows theoretical math has had many unforeseen practical consequences.
Actually there is at least one human activity that can predictably alter climate and that’s global nuclear war. But it won’t warm the planet. Anything else?
Just to be picky we might acknowledge that it’s logically impossible to prove a negative, and then go on to acknowledge that the common use of the word impossible is loose enough to merge with the inconceivable. But then, one man’s inconceivable is another man’s possible, so… ah, the hell with it.
Oops. Forget to mention this: “For example, we are certain that increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide will act to warm the planet.”
That is certainly not true. Not in the last 550 million years at least, and not during WWII and post-war reconstruction, when all that CO2 produced the alarms about the oncoming Ice Age. And in 1929-1931, human CO2 production declined by 30%, atmospheric CO2 was unchanged, and temps continued to rise to 1942.
So we may be certain that CO2 may potentially raise global temperature, absent countervailing forces, but not that it will. Because of the exponential decline of the GHG effect of CO2, the next doubling to 800 ppm will increase its GHG effect by 1.4%.
I just realized I misinterpreted. Just because CO2 acts to warm the planet doesn’t mean it necessarily does.
I take it back. Just because that 1.4% increase in GHG effect at the next doubling to 800ppm is overwhelmed by the other eight forces on climate doesn’t mean it’s not acting.