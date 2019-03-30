Bjørn Lomborg: No, renewables are not taking over the world.

Bjørn Lomborg writes on his Facebook page:
We’re constantly being told how renewables are close to taking over the world.
We’re told they are so cheap they’ll undercut fossil fuels and reign supreme pretty soon.
That would be nice. If they were cheaper, they could cut our soaring electricity bills. With cheap and abundant power, they would push development for the world’s poorest. And it would, of course, fix climate change.
Unfortunately, it is also mostly an illusion. This short video shows you why renewables are not likely to take over the world anytime soon.
It is also crucial for us to know. The misapprehension that renewables are just about to take over makes many believe that we have all the technologies needed to go to zero CO₂. That we just need more political will. Yet, nothing could be further from the truth.
Jim Hansen, Al Gore’s climate advisor and the scientist who literally started the global warming worry in 1988 puts it clearly: “Suggesting that renewables will let us phase rapidly off fossil fuels in the United States, China, India, or the world as a whole is almost the equivalent of believing in the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.”
To fix climate change, we need to stop believing in the Easter Bunny and start realizing that without much better, cheaper, green technology, we won’t transition away from fossil fuels. That’s why we need to invest a lot more into green energy R&D. If we can help innovate green energy to become cheaper and better than fossil fuels, *everyone* will switch. Not just rich, well-meaning first-worlders, but also China, India and Africa.
The video shows how we’ve spent the last two centuries getting *off* renewable energy. In 1800, most energy came from our own back-breaking work, along with wood (for fire) and draught animals. Wind and water contributed in most places a tiny fraction. The 6% fossil fuel was almost entirely England starting up the industrial revolution with coal.
What made us rich over the next two centuries, was cheap and plentiful energy, almost exclusively from fossil fuels. It made it possible for us to have machines do much more of the hard work. By the end of the nineteenth century human labor made up 94 percent of all industrial work in the US. Today, it constitutes just 8 percent.
For the past half century, renewable energy has hovered around 13-14%, most of it wood burning in the world’s poorest regions (leading to the world’s leading environmental killer, indoor air pollution).
The International Energy Agency estimates that if *everyone* live up to their Paris promises (and other promises), we’ll get to 20% in 2040. Since almost no-one is actually performing on their Paris promises, the business-as-usual scenario of 16.5% is more likely.
The UN’s Climate Panel has devised 5 main scenarios (the SSPs), showcasing development over the rest of the century. Even the greenest scenario, the SSP1, will by the end of the century just get 45% of its energy from renewables.
The UN scenarios are without explicit climate policies, but the stories of SSP1 is centered around environmental focus: “The world shifts gradually, but pervasively, toward a more sustainable path, emphasizing more inclusive development that respects perceived environmental boundaries. Management of the global commons slowly improves, educational and health investments accelerate the demographic transition, and the emphasis on economic growth shifts toward a broader emphasis on human well-being. Driven by an increasing commitment to achieving development goals, inequality is reduced both across and within countries. Consumption is oriented toward low material growth and lower resource and energy intensity.”
To give you a sense of this: the SSP1 expects that by 2100, the average rich person in the world will have to get by on *half* the energy we have today (and this is final energy, not TPES). The average person in the developing world, while getting more energy than today will have to live with never getting to half on what the average rich person gets today. This is a scenario with little development, populated by very modest people and overall a very unrealistic world.
Sources:
Hansen equivalent to Tooth Fairy, https://dotearth.blogs.nytimes.com/…/jim-hansen-presses-t…/…
Data is in TPES or TPED (but not dramatically different for final energy, with SSP1 in 2100 getting 39% of final energy from fossil fuels and 9% from wood.
“A brief history of energy” Roger Fouquet, International Handbook of the Economics of Energy, 2009 and International Energy Agency, data from 1971-2017 projections to 2040 from IEA latest World Energy Outlook 2018 (November 2018) and all five UN SSP scenarios, which are accessible here:https://tntcat.iiasa.ac.at/SspDb, and discussed here:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0959378016300681
Bjørn Lomborg seems to not understand the simple fact that replacement for reliable fossil fuels requires reliable power generation.
No, I think he understands well. The whole point is that renewable energy has zero chance of supplanting fossil fuels any time soon. That’s what he’s saying.
We have the constant drum beat of people telling us how cheap renewable energy has become. If that were even remotely true, then the whole world would switch to renewables immediately. That hasn’t happened. It isn’t going to happen. Lomborg has it exactly right.
Note also that Lomborg quotes James Hansen, the guy who kicked off the whole CAGW ‘thing’. It will be hard for the alarmists to paint Hansen as a ‘denier’. 🙂
commieBob
If renewables were so cheap, Africa, the very place that needs cheap energy, would be covered in them.
Instead, there are some 130 coal fired power station being built/planned.
Why do people think that solving the renewable energy problem is just a matter more R&D? If it just takes money, let’s go all in on fusion research. And why would we do that before we’ve taken a huge bite out of CO2 emissions by building out our nuclear power generation capability?
Look at e-catworld.com for the type of present developments already on the horizon that would likely make the entire issue moot. However, cutting back on CO2 increases from fossil fuel burning would lead to the CO2 level dropping back to lower levels over time, and that is a problem (the greening of the Earth would reverse). If the e-cat or BrLP come up to expectations, they may be needed to cook carbonate rocks to keep the CO2 level up as well as supply the power.
Because most of them have never done any real R&D. They abandoned the hard sciences at the earliest possible opportunity in their educational careers, because it was too hard. They think the answers are easy because they don’t even begin to understand the questions.
Companies invest in R&D expecting it, overall, to generate a profit. Produce a product or improve a product that people want or need.
So why does big Government invest so much in “Climate Change” research grants?
Its profit isn’t measured in dollars and cents. It want’s to be Bigger Government.
Lies upon lies upon lies.. putting aside the sabotage of cheap energy since Nikola Tesla, here’s what the eco-fascist eugenicists really think…
“The prospect of cheap fusion energy is the worst thing that could happen to the planet.” – Jeremy Rifkin, New York Times journalist on climate change
“Giving society cheap, abundant energy would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a machine gun.” – Prof Paul Ehrlich, Stanford University
“Complex technology of any sort is an assault on human dignity. It would be little short of disastrous for us to discover a source of clean, cheap, abundant energy, because of what we might do with it.” – Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute
Linda , you quote an environmentalist as saying:
-“It would be little short of disastrous for us to discover a source of clean, cheap, abundant energy, because of what we might do with it.” – Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute “-
But clean , cheap and abundant is exactly the benefits of wind and solar that are claimed by proponents of those technologies by such as our own dear Griff .
So wind and solar are either a disaster according to the environmentalists, or to save face they must claim that it might be clean and abundant, but actually it will be so expensive that use of it will be severely restricted to those of the highest income.
Unless of course Amory Lovins was talking rubbish.
Amory Lovins built a super efficient house, supposedly zero energy, but he is on the grid at night and when the wind doesn’t blow. I believe his house is actually owned by the Rocky Mountain Institute, which he founded ~ think tax-writeoff, since it has his office in it. Super-insulated and super expensive. You can donate.
Rifkin desperately wants doom, any doom, so he can feel superior.
Ehrlich is still desperately seeking a prediction of his that occurs in reality. He’s bombed every prediction.
Lovins displays an absolute conviction that man would only uses energy for evil and he fears the unknown.
Basically, Lovins also desires to see mankind’s doom, any doom.
Thanks Linda, even with AOC’s prediction of doom in 11 years, ten months and a few days, your list of eco-fascist fantasies is absurd to the point of humorous.
In years past, people with such convictions and beliefs in mankind’s imminent doom were medicated, straitjacketed or forced to live as reclusive hermits.
Tesla’s brilliance was astonishing and he brought cheap efficient energy to the masses. So many of mankind’s other attempts at energy production are faint shadows by comparison, like wind and solar.
“That’s why we need to invest a lot more into green energy R&D.”?
What exactly does he consider Green Energy? Does Nuclear count? We have three ways of lowering our dependence on fossil fuels, without de-industrializing.
1. Invent MUCH better, cheaper, energy dense batteries – it’s energy storage that prevents wider-spread adoption of wind and solar power. Oh, and cost, and damage to the environment, etc.
2. Develop economical Fusion Power (not going to happen in the next 50 years, probably never). I just do not see how one can economically produce a sustainable fusion reaction and extract significantly more energy than goes into it, short of using gravity – oh, like the Sun!
3. Develop cheaper standardized 3rd or 4th generation Nuclear Reactors and learn how to recycle the waste, burying only the 3% to 5% we cannot reuse.
The only one of these choices that can be done RIGHT NOW without the waving of hands for a miracle, is #3. All it takes is the political will. Since there is no political will, how can ANYONE take AGW seriously? If there was a crisis looming over us, don’t you think scientists (you know, really smart people?) would realize the simple reality laid out above and push to develop Nuclear Power?
But there is no crisis, only agenda, so there is no push, no political will…only people acting silly and saying ridiculous stuff.
One of the recurring irritations for me in all these exhortations is the liberal use of “we”.
There is nothing stopping individuals investing in ‘green’ energy R&D right now.
Robert of Texas – You put it well, but I think your #1 is not really an option. ie, only #2 and #3 are legit. That’s because “the SSP1 expects that by 2100, the average rich person in the world will have to get by on *half* the energy we have today”. That is so unacceptable it’s not funny. If we go down that path then the world will disintegrate into massive armed conflict long before 2100. We (the world’s people) have to keep fossil fuel usage growing until there is a replacement and, as you say, the only candidate for that on the horizon is nuclear power.
I don’t recall a government program to usher in the fossil fuel era, so I imagine the switch to renewables would go the same route. There are too many people that seem unwilling to just let capitalism do its thing. The IPCC busy bodies are playing Civilization with the lives of real people. They need to go back down to the basement. Who the hell voted for these guys anyway? No one…
Exactly, John. But the IPCC and those behind it are clearly anti-capitalist, so if course they are ‘unwilling to let capitalism do its thing’.
This whole CAGW thing is very like a real-life version of Ayn Rand’s novel ‘Atlas Shrugged’, where capitalism is slowly strangled by a hidden cabal of deluded moochers who wanted all the benefits of capitalism without putting in the work and carrying the risk themselves, and use unaccountable power to achieve their ends. Unfortunately the book’s ending was rather inconclusive – maybe the author couldn’t figure out how her scenario would end well. Have we made any progress since the 1950’s?
“The UN scenarios are without explicit climate policies …”.
===============================================
Without the climate bugaboo none of it makes any sense.
As for ‘investing in green energy R&D’ the implicit assumption seems to be that governments can do it, even if it were necessary or possible a laughably forlorn hope.
First we need to acknowledge that climate change is not the problem. The problem is fossil fuels are finite resources. Eventually we’ll run out of economically recoverable oil and gas.
Same with economically useful anthracitic coal. And brown lignite has more issues than CO2 it generates on combustion.
The Left’s real hidden agenda is population control, as in reducing global humanity to < 1 Billion people. And that is where their Green agenda turns into genocide via starvation and disease. That is the truth of the Left and their relative moral system. With relative morals, any means become justified to “save the planet” eco terrorists. They are not any better than the worst of the 20th Century’s many genocides committed by authoritarian socialistic political systems.
So once we start talking honestly and drop the lies about why we need to do something for sustainable energy, then it becomes clear that nuclear power is the only viable pathway.
Need to continue now with fossil fuels because we need more CO2 in the atmosphere.
Eventually will evolve to Thorium-based fission which will last for a long time.
Then to fusion which will last billions of years.
But how do we maintain beneficially elevated levels of CO2 once we have weaned off of fossil fuels? With enough cheap fission energy could we liberate CO2 from limestone etc?
We don’t need to be weaned off of fossil fuels anytime soon. Natural gas will last for hundreds of years. By that time we will have learned how to keep CO2 at optimal levels probably at two or three times current levels.
“…we need to invest a lot more into green energy R&D.”
However efficient one makes a wind turbine or a solar panel, the turbine still produces no energy when the wind is below about 10 mph or above about 30 mph and the solar panel makes no energy at night and almost none on cloudy days. These devices attempt to exploit very diffuse and erratic sources of energy with all manner of extraordinary costs imposed on distribution systems. Therefore they can never be major sources of electricity regardless of “green energy R&D” to reduce the cost of their fabrication, installation, maintenance and replacement. It just can’t happen. What is needed instead is investment in nuclear energy. It works all the time and it can power the electric world including electric ground transportation for centuries or even millennia or perhaps for ever with breeder reactors.
“the ecocide is international crime”
a phrase you might hear more of in the mass media.
I like Bjorn, he’s a reasonable guy. I’m just not convinced global warming is a ‘problem’ that even NEEDS to be solved.
Nuclear fusion research has been going on in earnest since the 1950’s. It’s the tomorrow technology that’s always 30 years off. It’s time to stop looking at the emission side and look at the natural process that uses CO2 photosynthesis. We have plenty of deserts in the world that just need water. Also iron fertilization of cetain oceans has been shown to be effective as well in enhancing plankton photosynthesis. If the greens won’t accept this than we will know that they just want to destroy civilization
I have long thought that a canal from the Mississippi River to the desert south west would be a lot better than just letting it flow into the Gulf.
There is a problem:
The Mississippi at Vicksburg is 200 ft.
Amarillo TX is 3500 feet.
We need to figure out how to get water to flow up hill. If we just had more R&D dollars.
There is always the blight factor. Hope springs eternal.
“That’s why we need to invest a lot more into green energy R&D.”
Oh, I dunno. It seems like a lot of money has already been wasted on it, for all the wrong reasons of course. How about instead we invest money in some new coal plants which will actually help stablize our energy grid, and help lower electricity prices. How about perhaps even some nuclear plants, and yes, R&D on MSRs and that sort of thing, which is where the real energy future lies. “Green energy”? Meh. I don’t think it’s going anywhere.
Why can we not have batteries as big as houses? Bigger? As big as a city block? That is what it will take.
if co2 makes the earth greener, how is removing co2 from the air a green policy?
Good graphic. Ad that to the understanding that the terms renewable and non renewable as popularly used mask some important considerations as regards scarcity and availability. Whale oil is a renewable resource. Although solar is a renewable resource, non renewable resources are used in manufacturing solar panels.
The so called greens are opposed to nuclear power but are OK with collapsing western society .
For the Green Deal to even be printed shows exactly where they are at but it really isn’t about saving the planet at all . The message is … in order for the “progressives ” to save the planet they require unbridled political power . Anyone that doesn’t think like them can have some time out in a nice northern outpost as modeled by those progressive Russians like Stalin .
Is there any promise to burning municipal waste for power generation?
Seems it would solve two problems by replacing some of the coal and keeping more slowly biodegradable substances out of the ocean. If floating plastic had a value, the cleanup would be attended to by those cashing it in.