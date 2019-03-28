Climate science needs a critical review by skeptical experts

Guest essay By Myron Ebell
WASHINGTON — Is global warming a looming catastrophe? President Donald Trump has often said he doesn’t think so even while his administration continues to release official reports warning that it is.
The president will soon find out who is right by convening a high-level commission to do a critical review of the fourth National Climate Assessment issued last November and other government reports.
Surprisingly, most of the climate science funded by the federal government has never been subjected to the kind of rigorous and exhaustive review that is common practice for other important scientific issues and major engineering projects.
For example, when NASA was putting men on the moon, every piece of equipment and every calculation were scrutinized from every possible angle simply because if anything went wrong the mission would fail.
Serious problems and shortcomings with official climate science have been raised repeatedly in the past by highly qualified scientists such as Princeton’s brilliant physics professor William Happer only to be ignored or dismissed by the federal agencies in charge of producing the reports.
Yet the conclusions and predictions made in these official climate science reports are the basis for proposed energy policies that could cost trillions of dollars in less than a decade and tens of trillions of dollars over several decades.
Given the magnitude of the potential costs involved, taking on trust the bureaucratic processes that have led to official consensus is simply foolish. Thus the review to be undertaken by the proposed President’s Commission on Climate Security is long overdue.
To mention only three major issues among many that need to be scrutinized:
First, the computer models used have predicted far more warming than has occurred over the past 40 years. Why have such models failed and why are they still used are important questions.
Second, predictions of the various negative impacts of warming, such as sea level rise, are derived from highly unrealistic scenarios; and positive impacts, such as less ferocious winter storms, are minimized or ignored. What would a more honest accounting of all the possible impacts of climate change look like?
Third, surface temperature data sets appear to have been manipulated to show more warming in the past century than has occurred. The new commission should insist that the debate be based on scrupulously reliable data.
Since news of the proposed review leaked out in February, a furious campaign to stop it has been mounted by the federal climate bureaucracy and their allies in the climate industrial complex.
On the surface, this seems puzzling. If the alarmists are confident that the science contained in the official reports is spot on, they should welcome a review that would finally put to rest the doubts that have been raised.
On the other hand, their opposition suggests that the science behind the climate consensus is highly suspect and cannot withstand critical review. In other words, they’ve been peddling junk and are about to be found out.
A press release from one alarmist pressure group was headlined: “58 Senior Military and National Security Leaders Denounce NSC Climate Panel.”
Denouncing an expert review seems a most inappropriate response, and especially to one that is designed to be open and subject to further review by other experts, such as the National Academies of Science.
I wonder if environmental pressure groups have ever denounced doing another environmental review of projects — for example, the Keystone XL pipeline — they are trying to stop.
Two prominent promoters of global warming alarmism recently published an op-ed in which they accused the Trump administration of using “Stalinist tactics” to try to discredit the climate science consensus.
Let’s hope that they’re not as ignorant about science as they are about history. It’s the enforcers of climate orthodoxy and opponents of open debate who are using Stalinist tactics.
———
ABOUT THE WRITER
Myron Ebell is director of the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. Readers may write him at CEI, 1310 L St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20005.
This essay is available to Tribune News Service subscribers. TNS did not subsidize the writing of this column; the opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of TNS or its editors.
Submitted to WUWT by Mr. Ebell
©2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
https://www.latimes.com/sns-tns-bc-climatechange-panel-pro-20190328-story.html
42 thoughts on “Climate science needs a critical review by skeptical experts”
“Third, surface temperature data sets appear to have been manipulated to show more warming in the past century than has occurred. The new commission should insist that the debate be based on scrupulously reliable data.”
1. wrong. overall the warming trends of adjusted data are lower.
2. the gwpf tried this and quit.
3. bob mercer, trumps biggest donor already funded judith curry to do this. the record was confirmed
”1. wrong. overall the warming trends of adjusted data are lower.”
All the adjusted data I have seen has the past being adjusted DOWN
Famously the BoM ACORN data sets, V2 being the latest where the past is down, AGAIN, from V1.
“All the adjusted data I have seen has the past being adjusted DOWN”
Well then I’d suggest you follow what the likes of what Stephen and Nick say here on the subject. That is, if this place is your only source of climate science.
https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/1600/0*0oH-bP8FYQwLRWbn.
Spot the difference APART from the adjustment UP prior to the 1950’s
(And that graph is taken form a Heartland
From a Heartland piece ….
https://medium.com/starts-with-a-bang/heartlands-six-reasons-to-be-a-climate-change-skeptic-are-six-demonstrable-falsehoods-97c584edcd10
Tick tock tick tock.
Hopefully the critical review will look into the role of activism in climate science
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/03/hidden-hand/
To have any credibility with the wider public the “reviewers” must clearly have no links to the fossil fuel industry.
I hope Roy Spencer is picked to testify, as well as Curry and Christy. Freeman Dyson would be a good panel member too.
Pop Piasa … at 6:25 pm
I hope Roy Spencer is picked to testify, as well as Curry and Christy. Freeman Dyson would be a good panel member too.
He’s on the top of my wish list.
I hope Mann, Trenberth and Trofim Karl, among others are picked to testify. Cameo appearance from Hansen too, if he hasn’t been boiled alive in some ocean somewhere.
Pop, Steve, & Phil: So called “Climate Science” had already spoken in the NCA, & not with much accuracy either. But this is about TESTING what they produced, and COST/BENEFITING the result and any new proposals floated on a daily basis. So you need a cross section of disciplines, from US Armed Forces, Economists, Industrialists, Business, and Actuarial Science – all selected on their ability to cut through to the basics. Yes, Deviation analysis and Problem solving are mandatory, along with a penchant for growing a National Economy – the underpinnings for Making America Great Again!
NCA = National Climate Assessment
Besides that, you’re right, the members of any audit need to be trusted. How about:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Four_accounting_firms
Yeah, I’ve often thought that, with respect to an independent audit of the climate data. Given the $Billions being thrown around, a double-blind audit by two of the big four should be worth the expenditure.
Funny.
Curry already did a review of temperature series.
I agree, Freeman Dyson should be on the panel.
I’ll see your Spencer and raise you a Lindzen.
Climate models fail because they have no predictive value. I’ve been trying to publish that ferschlunginer paper for six years, but journal editors run away screaming in fear.
The reason the models are still in use is because climate modelers are not scientists, they don’t understand that observations mortally test theory, and they have no idea that the models are predictive garbage. Also, the APS fails to call them out and the NAS is in cahoots. So, the train chugs merrily along.
The air temperature record is badly contaminated with ignored systematic measurement error, and the workers in the field don’t even know enough to include the resolution limits of the historical instruments. The incompetence among these people is incredible.
There will never be reliable air temperature data outside of the USCRN and the like, if the like exists anywhere else in the world.
The entire field of climate alarmism lives on false precision. The whole thing is a scientific crock.
Here is your ferschlunginer hypothesis showing that climate change predictions are not scientific.
In other words not even worth a potrzebie. 🙂
https://rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/ever-been-told-that-the-science-is-settled-with-global-warming-well-read-this-and-decide-for-yourself/
Cheers
Roger
Did I get that right?
Almost, just replace”debate” with “election” and fire it back at ’em.
But the election did happen (despite all sorts of denial)
Reviews of scientific work are always beneficial to science as they continue the role of critical thought necessary to the advancement of science. The CAGW computer models are clearly non-functional and are constantly predicting much more warming than what has actually occurred since 1980. Faulty models are useless models. Actual disasters like a catastrophic rise in sea levels have not occurred. Storms are less and hurricanes reduced. Despite constant attention to any unusual weather event to imply future disaster, the MSN keeps well hidden the benefits of recent climate trends. The benefits of extra CO2 and benefits of warming are steadfastly ignored. Connections between extra CO2 and climate trends are not shown or proven to the public. They are merely constantly repeated as propaganda.
Worst of all the surface temperature data sets have been altered and corrupted to show cooler than actual temperatures in the past, to make present climate appear warmer than it is. The integrity of the historical record should be restored.
A review of the climate science situation is well overdue.
Some thoughts from Alberta that might serve as thoughts to pursue from the commission:
https://blog.friendsofscience.org/2019/03/27/climate-science-and-economics/
Yeah, you can call a meeting and state some conclusions. It won’t change minds. This isn’t a rational discourse, anymore. This has as much chance of bringing everyone to a common solution as the first council of Nicaea did to get rid of the heretics.
I beg to differ.
There are a great many ordinary people out there who don’t know the alternative viewpoint to the alarmists’ given the collusion by the MSM. It will help those people, who we may find to be in the majority, to get a different perspective on the matter.
Not expert review. Experts in “climate science” are hopelessly tainted. Leading scientists and engineers. That’s the ticket. Oh, and no lawyers.
“Let’s hope that they’re not as ignorant about science as they are about history.”
Faint hope, it’s worse than you thought.
Myron, well said. Me seems to recall that the wise ancient Greek philosophers took the view that correct ideas are strengthened by debate.
So their disdain of such a high level debate does belie a fear of exposure of their claims as weak.
They claim AGW is “settled science.” Not. I’m a registered electrical engineer and I’ll tell you what is settled science: Electrical theory. Provided we can handle the very difficult mathematics (Maxwell’s and quantum), we can calculate darn near everything electrical. Even Special Relativity is contained in Maxwell’s theory: Einstein’s big contribution was only in correctly interpreting it; I have been through the math and if you care to check Dr. Marcus Zahn’s excellent text “Electromagnetic Field Theory” (Wiley), he derives the mathematical basis of Special Relativity, the Lorentz Transformations, using only Maxwell’s Equations. Settled science it is. I dare say you will not find even one EE world-wide who will disagree with Maxwell’s electrodynamic theory, save someone mentally deficient. If I was to question another EE’s work and such questioning was contrary to Maxwell’s theory, I would likely be disciplined and maybe even lose my license. So the very existence of a Dr. Judith Curry proves that climate science is not settled.
Rod,
Firstly Maxwell’s equations are still being tested by physicists. I know people who are looking for tiny deviations from Lorentz invariance or to measure the diameter or magnetic dipole moment of an electron. Such measurements constantly push the limits of experimental physics and so far have not yielded any non-zero results. But they are done by what everyone would consider “serious physicists”. In contrast my spam folder is full with emails by people claiming to have disproven Maxwell’s equations. These people claim to be physicists but almost everyone else considers them cranks. If you talk to mathematicians all of them can tell you about receiving letters claiming to have squared the circle. Again they get automatically dismissed as cranks.
The existence of people disputing a theory is not evidence that the theory is not settled science. At worst it shows that cranks exist in every field. And at best it shows the way towards new knowledge.
“Let’s hope that they’re not as ignorant about science as they are about history. “
Suggested Correction for Myron: “Let’s hope they’re not as
ignorantdishonest about science as they are about history.”
But considering Michael Mann is one of these individuals, Mikey’s mental affliction as a pathological liar shouldn’t give anyone hope about his “science.”
Speaking of politicized science, I keep getting the following BS from AAAS/Science mag wanting me to re-join. Here’s the email text they sent me:
And the email has this graphic with it:
https://i.postimg.cc/J4NzSNPc/Screen-Shot-2019-03-28-at-7-42-05-PM.png
The bottom tag line is a damning portrayal of what has happened to AAAS with their indoctrination to the Climate Hustle:
“Get In On The Movement”???
And they actually think that such activist messaging and claiming they are giving “unbiased information to the public” are compatible? Really?? The two things couldn’t be more incompatible conflicts of interest.
Science + activism = junk science
And asking scientists to join a movement????
Serious question: Do any adults still work at and control AAAS? Or is it just all political agents now in charge at Science mag and AAAS? Are there any actual scientists still working at AAAS? Or just Climate Change Communication majors? Really!!
Activism in one’s scientific field is such a no-brainer no-no for any real scientist with integrity.
The people running AAAS now are so blinded with partisan messaging and a socialist climate propaganda message that I can’t figure out which is stronger in them: their ignorance or their arrogance???
But whatever it is, it is clearly a case of Noble Cause Corruption. They’ve thrown unbiased objectivity and uncertainty to the wind and have embraced the junk science and activism as their business model.
AAAS is a pathetic organization now. Politics all the way down.
“… this seems puzzling. If the alarmists are confident that the science contained in the official reports is spot on, they should welcome a review that would finally put to rest the doubts that have been raised …”.
================================================================
It’s puzzling in the same way that the Left’s response to the exhaustive Mueller Report was puzzling i.e. instead of welcoming the news that their president was not a Russian spy after all, there was disappointment and disbelief, even outrage.
Good summary.
Question 1: First, the computer models used have predicted far more warming than has occurred over the past 40 years. Why have such models failed and why are they still used are important questions.
Answer: Models haven’t predicted “far more” warming than has been observed over the last 40 years. The transient response hindcast by climate models is sensitive to choices about the strength of the aerosol indirect effect on clouds (which may be negligible) and by the rate of heat uptake by the ocean (which reduces current transient warming). Given our best estimates of forcing, the warming observed over the last 40 years, our planet responds to forcing with about 30% less warming than models project.
From a scientific perspective, climate models haven’t “failed”. Models are hypotheses. To prove them wrong, one needs to show – with high statistical confidence – that observations are inconsistent with the predictions of the model. However, the predictions from the IPCC’s models – the multi-model mean – as interpreted by the IPCC’s experts are extremely vague: It is likely that it will be X to Y degC warmer in 2100. Likely implies this is one standard deviation. Scientific invalidation requires two standard deviations (including the uncertainty in the observations).
As Box famously said: “All models are wrong, some models are useful.” All of the government’s economic models are wrong, but most policymakers think that have some utility in formulating policy. That is why both parties treat the projections of the CBO with respect. The IPCC’s projections don’t deserve to be treated with respect because their models have climate sensitivities much higher than the central estimate from observations.
Question 2: “Second, predictions of the various negative impacts of warming, such as sea level rise, are derived from highly unrealistic scenarios; and positive impacts, such as less ferocious winter storms, are minimized or ignored. What would a more honest accounting of all the possible impacts of climate change look like?”
The IPCC makes projections for a range of scenarios. RCP8.5 might be unreasonably pessimistic, but RCP6.0 is perfectly sensible. There is no way to predict how much adaptation and technological progress will reduce the projected damage from future warming – that is simply something that policymakers must compensate for when making decisions.
Question 3: “Third, surface temperature data sets appear to have been manipulated to show more warming in the past century than has occurred. The new commission should insist that the debate be based on scrupulously reliable data.”
A waste of time. The adjustments represent only a small fraction past change and some of them are scientifically justified. Arguing about whether there has been 0.9 degC or 0.8 degC of warming since 1970 isn’t going to change anything important. If UAH is right, then negative lapse rate feedback is non-existent and climate sensitivity may be higher than expected.
Arguing about an appropriate discount rate for future damages would make a lot of sense. Left-wing academics fear that we have destroyed and depleted our environment and fear that their descendants will be poorer. They are willing to pay a lot to make things better for their descendants. The developing world and much of the developed world assume that economic growth is going to make their descendants far richer than they are today. These people aren’t willing to pay much to avoid future damages that will interfere with the life-style of their far-richer descendants. This rational is an intuitive explanation of the Ramsey equation, which says that the optimal discount rate depends on the future economic growth rate. Global warming requires a global response, and it is idiotic to expect the bulk of the world to view this problem from the same perspective as our academic elite.
Hopefully, someone a little more knowledgable than Mr. Ebell will be shaping the direction of this review.
You seem to greatly confuse the strong CO2 forcing climate change hypothesis with the null hypothesis.
The huge uncertainty from the model ensemble mean (if that can actually mean anything) and the clear failure of observation to track within does not support the climate change hypothesis.
And “given the warming of the last 40 years” we have no way of separating the natural part from the anthropogenic part. The hand-waving of “most or all” as human-caused is simply a hopeful guess. But the clear fact that the similar 1910-1940 warming was most assuredly all natural, how can the 1975-2005 be anything but mostly natural? To conclude the opposite is simply bad science. (And that goes back to get rid of the blip email from Phil Jones, they needed to disappear that inconvenient warming.)
As for your final argument, you get the Thomas Malthus Award. A richer society is one that will always be able to better adapt, cope, and innovate. Making yourself poorer today only ensures your children will likely also be poorer and less able to adapt to whatever nature throws at them.
Yes, and when I read Mann’ & Ward’s article, I thought the same thing: YOU are the Stalinists. What nerve, can we say chutzpah?
I would want a statistician or two included. One familiar with the published literature. Steve McIntyre and Nic Lewis come to mind.
Unlikely to include non-US citizens.
Did Gavin Schmidt become a US citizen?
“when NASA was putting men on the moon, every piece of equipment and every calculation were scrutinized from every possible angle simply because if anything went wrong the mission would fail.”
— When you’re spending a little bit of money, a little bit of due diligence is appropriate. When you’re spending a LOT of money…
“If the alarmists are confident that the science contained in the official reports is spot on, they should welcome a review that would finally put to rest the doubts that have been raised.”
–Do they believe scientific findings can be politicized? Before they accuse the reviewers of holding to foregone conclusions based on biases, I’d like to hear them explicitly state that scientists might hold to preconceived notions and foregone conclusions based on biases. Oh, only those who hold contrarian positions are at such risk. Got it.
Convincing skeptics who created political opposition that we must do more is supposedly the key to saving the planet. But they don’t mind skipping the step of convincing skeptics. I suppose that’s as long as they can ram policy down our throats. Just don’t accuse them of having an authoritarian bent.
“…a furious campaign to stop it has been mounted by the federal climate bureaucracy….”
In what field is it not true, that scientists play king-of-the-mountain? The status and the prestige of the leaders in any field is dependent on them not being wrong about everything. Thus, nobody likes a revolutionary. Even if you believe you are correct, why would anyone want an open debate? Right or wrong, you might lose. Then you tumble down.
Based on completely invalidated climate model projections, which were made using obviously exaggerated assumptions of CO2 forcing, and a complete failure to properly account for other natural climatic variables, the US government is insanely proposing to waste $100+ TRILLION to keep ECS below 1.5C by 2100.
The economic and social consequences of the Green New Deal would bankrupt our country and cause a worldwide economic collapse.
Based on observations, other natural climate variables, and more realistic CO2 forcing, if we don’t spend a DIME on CO2/CH4 sequestration, and continue using cheap and abundant fossil fuels at current growth rates for the next 80 years, ECS will likely be in a range of 0.6C~1.7C.
I think not spending a dime makes more sense.
Moreover, if the Svensmark Effect is validated, during the upcoming 50-year Grand Solar Minimum event, global temps may actually FALL for the next 50 years due to increased cloud cover/albedo..
This audit must also carefully evaluate the HUGE amount of heat added to raw-temperature data and confirm whether these adjustments were scientifically justified, especially the KARL 2015 adjustments.
NONE of CAGW’s 30-year projections for catastrophic: Sea Level Rise, severe weather incidence/intensity trends, ocean acidification, falling crop yields, Greenland and Antarctic Land Ice Loss, Arctic Ice Extents, etc., come close to reflecting objective reality, which is further evidence CAGW is already a disconfirmed hypothesis.
Just as Leftists’ insane Russiagate hoax crashed and burned, the CAGW hypothesis should already have been tossed in the trash heap of disconfirmed hypotheses..
It’s high time a detailed audit be conducted to show CAGW is already a disconfirmed hypothesis.
The Climategate exposed temperature data manipulation at a planet scale, but what about TSI data ?
http://notrickszone.com/2019/03/25/satellite-evidence-affirms-solar-activity-drove-a-significant-percentage-of-recent-warming/
Scafetta and Willson, 2019
”
The PMOD is based on proxy modeled predictions, “questionable” modifications, and degraded, “misinterpreted” and “erroneously corrected” results
The PMOD TSI composite “flawed” results were an “unwarranted manipulation” of data intended to support AGW, but are “contraindicated”
”
I hope the Commission on Climate Security will investigate deeply on all these scientific misbehaviors and all the consequences will be drawn to stop this scam.