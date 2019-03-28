UN Climate Crisis Update: 3.7mm Sea Level Rise Last Year!

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The United Nations has just warned the world that last year sea level rise hit an unprecedented 3.7mm.
Climate change is making the seas rise faster than ever, UN warns
28 March 2019
By Adam Vaughan
Sea levels across the world are rising faster than ever, the United Nations has warned, meaning we urgently need to increase action on climate change.
In a report released on Thursday, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN agency, painted a dire picture of all the key indicators of global warming.
The last four years were the warmest on record, concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are at record levels and rising, and a global average sea level rise of 3.7 millimetres in 2018 outstripped the average annual increase over the past three decades.
The findings in the group’s annual State of the Climate report will bolster efforts by António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to make governments commit to more ambitious carbon cuts at a landmark summit in September.
“There is no longer any time for delay,” wrote Guterres in a foreword to the report.
Last year was the fourth warmest on record, bringing the global temperature 1°C warmer on average than before the industrial revolution.Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2198091-climate-change-is-making-the-seas-rise-faster-than-ever-un-warns/
…
The WMO Press Release is available here, the actual report is available here.
Of course the report predicts more rapid sea level rise in the future. From page 16 of the report:
Over the period January 1993 to December 2018, the average rate of rise was 3.15 ± 0.3 mm yr-1, while the estimated acceleration was 0.1 mm yr-2.
Even if the UN estimate is correct, starting from 3.15mm per year this would result in a sea level rise of around:
d = vt + 0.5at2
d = 3.15 x 80 + 0.5 x 0.1 x 802
d = 572mm or just under 2ft of sea level rise by the end of the century.
I hope you all have your coastal evacuation plans ready. If this unprecedented rate of sea level rise per year continues, our children’s children might have to deal with 2ft of additional sea level by the end of this century. How will our grandchildren or great grandchildren cope with economic burden of constructing an extra foot or two of sea wall?
33 thoughts on “UN Climate Crisis Update: 3.7mm Sea Level Rise Last Year!”
Not seeing it.
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/content/2018rel1-global-mean-sea-level-time-series-seasonal-signals-retained
Yep. In fact NOAA has been revising their long term trend (measured by satellite) downward over the last year or so from a high of 3.4 mm/yr to 3.3 then 3.2 and now 3.1 mm/yr. Apparently the U.N. isn’t au fait with the latest data which shows the opposite of what they claim. Sea level rise appears to be slowing, not accelerating.
https://sealevel.colorado.edu
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/
Of course tide gauge data shows a lower rate of sea level rise and the slowing is likely due to the rebound from the large El Niño of 2016, but that’s far too technical for the simplified and perverse worldview of alarmists.
One problem is that few of the millions or even billions of people who might be exposed to the statement “The sea rose 3.7 mm last year!” can even picture 3.7mm, or comprehend how minuscule such a rise would be, even if were true. But they sense they should be alarmed.
Most domestic panes of window glass are 4mm thick.
Jason 3 says garbage to that.
The article linked just gives the number it says nothing of the source … anyone know the source of this junk.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/03/is-satellite-altimeter-based-sea-level-rise-acceleration-from-a-biased-water-vapor-correction/
Couldn’t predict too much else the UN will need to build boat docks or similar around the UN Building in NY.
If you wonder what I am talking about check out my blog.
https://thedemiseofchristchurch.wordpress.com/2016/05/06/un-headquarters-and-usd1-2-billion-upgrade-and-rising/
Cheers
Roger
I still think we ought to give property to Trump and let him build condos, and ship the UN to Central Africa, so the stripey pants set can see what real problems are like.
It is junk…the coastal gauges don’t reflect an increase…this is pure rubbish, per normal UN standard operating procedures. Even if it did tic up a 10th of a millimetre or two, who cares.
Did they average that 3.7 mm globally or how did they arrive at that number? SLR is local, and in some places is going down as land rises. Or did they just pick one place on the planet where it is rising at 3.7 mm because the land is subsiding? But they get their headline and that is how they win with the great unwashed masses and the people who feverishly want to believe in this alarmist climate religion of doom. There is a lot of money and power at stake over the citizenry in all this.
One man’s dystopian marine future …
https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/waterworld-1995
Is another man’s adventure!
I look forward to my great grandchildren being born with webbed toes.
Hmmmm, look for Colorado University’s Sea Level Research Group to update their webpage
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/
that hasn’t been updated for well over a year.
They don’t dare because Jason 3 data is flat they will have to published a reduced rise .. from memory it will drop to like 2.9mm/year.
No a message they want to post.
“Last year was the fourth warmest on record, bringing the global temperature 1°C warmer on average than before the industrial revolution.”
Even if this claim was true and there had not been the widespread reduction of historical temperature records, no man or beast would have noticed a 1 degree C increase (or decrease) in temperature, even if it had occurred overnight. The people in the pre-Industrial era would have been greatly encouraged to hear that their great-great-great-great-grandchildren would be spared the grinding winters that they had themselves suffered.
Looking at António Guterrez, Secretary-General of the United Nations, I would have to say that I would not have bought a used car from him. With no scientific backing or quoted data, a claim of a rise of 3.7-mm. in the seas, is quite vacuuous. There has been no such increase in high or low tide records in Sydney Harbour last year. Where is their evidence?
Is it just me, but does eyeballing the graphs indicate rising sea levels have been leveling over the past few years?
Satellites with an accuracy in the centimeters (at best) measuring SLR to the tenth of a millimeter? I’ve read the various apologia, but it is still all arm-waving.
To the best of my knowledge, tidal gauges (adjusted for local land rise and fall) show no such acceleration, much less the 3+ mm/yr rise derived from satellite measurements. Will the UN IPCC’s AR6 sort this out?
They have been levelling because Jason 3 has seen very little rise. Jason 3 processes waves height differently to the old Jason 1 & 2 and what seems to have been happening is wind strength around the world had increased and thus you got increased wave height. As Jason 3 doesn’t see the increased wave heights the sea level rise data has flattened.
Australia has a long running coastal sea level monitoring program with 16 standardised sites dotted around the coast. If the WMO global data is correct then Australia is being inundated 27% faster than the rest of the globe with an average annual rate of 4.7mm/yr.
http://www.bom.gov.au/ntc/IDO60201/IDO60201.201902.pdf
This data is corrected for ground movement.
There is no acceleration. The rate was 4.75mm/yr a decade ago. So good news if you have an existing waterfront or bad news if you are on elevated ground and living in hope of rapid sea level rise to attain a waterfront.
As always all the acceleration is anywhere you don’t have a sensor or direct measurement 🙂
Given their impeccable reputation for honest nonpartisan data-keeping I’m sure the BOM stats are correct for the continent as a whole, however the Sydney tide gauge record from 1890 shows a linear trend of +0.74 mm/yr:
http://www.climate4you.com/images/Sydney-NEW.gif
On the same page @ climate4you Fremantle since 1900 on the other side of the continent shows a linear trend of +1.67 mm/yr.
There is a big gap between say +1 mm/yr (splitting the difference) and 4.75 mm/yr.
NOTICE the lack of mention of the +/- 0.4mm error! Also the sample period is three decades only???? What kind of scientists are comming up with this and WHY are scientists not offering themselves up for cross examination. As usual the “bad news” is given by a politician.
BECAUSE as with all other land based sea level monitoring NO allowance is made for isostasy. This is nothing less than wilful. That is why the northern coast of Australia is “sinking” quicker than else where. Nothing to do with sea level it is land level change!
“The United Nations has just warned the world that last year sea level rise hit an unprecedented 3.7mm …”.
=========================================================
The linear trend 2005 – 2017 was +3.81 mm/yr so the supposed rate of sea level rise, according to satellite data, must be slowing:
http://www.climate4you.com/images/SeaLevelSatellites-NEW.gif
Chris Hanley
“The linear trend 2005 – 2017 was +3.81 mm/yr so the supposed rate of sea level rise, according to satellite data, must be slowing…”
Certainly it isn’t. Because if it was, then the linear estimate for 2005-2017 would have to be lower than that for 1993-2017. But… 3.81 seems to be a little bit higher than 3.16, isn’t it?
Please have a look at the picture you yourself referred too…
I was being a bit mischievous.
3.7 mm! We’re doomed!
PAY NO ATTENTION to the ~3,000mm sea level rise from tropical storm surge making landfall, behind the curtain.
https://i.imgur.com/rLwx1wc.jpg
Gah! No! You mean we only have what, 80 ish years to built a 3 to 4 brick high sea wall to save us !? Lordy me I might need a bit of a lie down.
Most of your houses will have been replaced by then … in any city try a guess at how many +100 year old buildings exist.
For good old New York there is actual data to look at
https://www.citylab.com/life/2013/09/map-shows-ages-million-buildings-new-york-city/6932/
If it helps visualize it this is New York 108 years ago
Here in Australia, we had a science commentator claim 90 metres-a metre a year!! The guy was out by a factor of over 100! 2 orders of magnitude. Going by a logorithmic progression, since it would not be a millimetre every 3 days at this rate starting now, the rate would be a millimetre a day by year 2100. This is clearly a fantasy.I am calling this one-it is clearly a load of bovine excrement. To claim that one high reading is proof positive is NOT science.
A good appreciation of what globally happens is given by NOAA’s tide gauge data trends:
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends.html
Click on ‘Global’ to have them all visible. As we can see, the majority of the gauges show a trend below 3 mm/yr. Notable exceptions are US’ east coast and East Asia, especially Japan.
What would be of further interest of course is to collect all the data and to see which places clearly show an acceleration in consecutive trends.
when corrected for local land subsidence (high accuracy long-series GPS makes this possible to do very accurately) sea level is only rising at about 1-2mm around the globe (eg in antipodean locations as far afield as Dunedin in NZ and New Lynn in UK both are at ~1.1mm/year. The Satellite data is unsupportable. Given large known thermosteric sea water expansion contribution (~1mm/year) and also large ground water extraction component (up to 0.5mm/year) it means that ice caps are not in fact shrinking to any significant degree.
Most inconvenient