Global Energy Balances … Except When It Doesn’t

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach.
I came across an interesting 2014 paper called “The energy balance over land and oceans: an assessment based on direct observations and CMIP5 climate models“. In it, they make a number of comparisons between observational data and 43 climate models regarding the large-scale energy flows of the planet. Here’s a typical graphic:
Figure 1. ORIGINAL CAPTION: “Fig. 7 Average biases (model—observations) in downward solar radiation at Earth’s surface calculated in 43 CMIP5 models at 760 sites from GEBA. Units Wm−2”. The “CMIP5” is the “Computer Model Intercomparison Project 5”, the fifth iteration of a project which compares the various models and how well they perform.
Now, what this is showing is how far the forty-three models are from the actual observations of the amount of solar energy that hits the surface. Which observations are they comparing to? In this case, it’s the observations stored in the “Global Energy Balance Archive), GEBA. Per the paper:
Observational constraints for surface fluxes primarily stem from two databases for worldwide measurements of radiative fluxes at the Earth surface, the global energy balance archive (GEBA) and the database of the Baseline Surface Radiation Network (BSRN).
GEBA, maintained at ETH Zurich, is a database for the worldwide measured energy fluxes at the Earth’s surface and currently contains 2500 stations with 450‘000 monthly mean values of various surface energy balance components. By far the most widely measured quantity is the solar radiation incident at the Earth’s surface, with many of the records extending back to the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. This quantity is also known as global radiation, and is referred to here as downward solar radiation. Gilgen et al. (1998) estimated the relative random error (root mean square error/mean) of the downward solar radiation values at 5 % for the monthly means and 2 % for yearly means.
So downwelling solar radiation at the surface is very well measured at a number of sites over decades. And surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly given their overall poor performance, the climate models do a really, really bad job of emulating even this most basic of variables—how much sunshine hits the surface.
Now, bear in mind that for these models to be even remotely valid, the total energy entering the system must balance the energy leaving the system. And if the computer models find a small imbalance between energy arriving and leaving, say half a watt per square metre or so, they claim that this is due to increasing “net forcing, including CO2 and other GHGs” and it is going to slowly heat up the earth over the next century.
So their predictions of an impending Thermageddon are based on half a watt or a watt of imbalance in global incoming and outgoing energy … but even after years of refinement, they still can’t get downwelling sunlight at the surface even roughly correct. The average error at the surface is seven watts per square metre, and despite that, they want you to believe that they can calculate the energy balance, which includes dozens of other energy flows, to the nearest half a watt per square metre?
Really?
Now, I wrote my first computer program, laboriously typed into Hollerith cards, in 1963. And after more than half a century of swatting computer bugs, I’ve learned a few things.
One thing I learned is the mystic power that computers have over peoples’ minds. Here’s what I mean by “mystic power”—if you take any old load of rubbish and run it through a computer, when it comes out the other end, there will be lots of folks who will believe it is absolutely true.
For example, if I were to tell you “I say that in the year 2100 temperatures will average two degrees warmer than today”, people would just point and laugh … and rightly so. All I have to back it up are my assumptions, claims, prejudices, and scientific (mis)understandings. Anybody who tells you they know what the average temperature will be in eighty years is blowing smoke up your astral projection. Nobody can tell you with any degree of certainty what the average temperature will be in two years, so how can they know what the temperature will be in eighty years?
But when someone says “Our latest computer model, which contains over a hundred thousand lines of code and requires a supercomputer to run it, says that in the year 2100 temperatures will be two degrees warmer than today”, people scrape and bow and make public policy based on what is nothing more than the physical manifestation of the programmers’ same assumptions, claims, prejudices, and scientific (mis)understandings made solid.
And how do we know that is a fact, rather than just a claim that I’m making based on a half-century of experience programming computers?
Because despite the hundred thousand lines of code, and despite the supercomputers, and despite the inflated claims, the computer models can’t even calculate how much sunshine hits the surface … and yet people still believe them.
Here, after a week of rain, we had sunshine today and we’re looking at a week more. And if you think the models are bad at figuring out the sunshine, you really don’t want to know how poorly they do regarding the rain …
My best to everyone,
w.
So what, exactly, do they presume to measure?
Emissivity & the Heat Balance
Emissivity is defined as the amount of radiative heat leaving a surface to the theoretical maximum or BB radiation at the surface temperature. The heat balance defines what enters and leaves a system, i.e.
Incoming = outgoing, W/m^2 = radiative + conductive + convective + latent
Emissivity = radiative / total W/m^2 = radiative / (radiative + conductive + convective + latent)
In a vacuum (conductive + convective + latent) = 0 and emissivity equals 1.0.
In open air full of molecules other transfer modes reduce radiation’s share and emissivity, e.g.:
conduction = 15%, convection =35%, latent = 30%, radiation & emissivity = 20%
The Instruments & Measurements
But wait, you say, upwelling (& downwelling) LWIR power flux is actually measured.
Well, no it’s not.
IR instruments, e.g. pyrheliometers, radiometers, etc. don’t directly measure power flux. They measure a relative temperature compared to heated/chilled/calibration/reference thermistors or thermopiles and INFER a power flux using that comparative temperature and ASSUMING an emissivity of 1.0. The Apogee instrument instruction book actually warns the owner/operator about this potential error noting that ground/surface emissivity can be less than 1.0.
That this warning went unheeded explains why SURFRAD upwelling LWIR with an assumed and uncorrected emissivity of 1.0 measures TWICE as much upwelling LWIR as incoming ISR, a rather egregious breach of energy conservation.
This also explains why USCRN data shows that the IR (SUR_TEMP) parallels the 1.5 m air temperature, (T_HR_AVG) and not the actual ground (SOIL_TEMP_5). The actual ground is warmer than the air temperature with few exceptions, contradicting the RGHE notion that the air warms the ground.
As you demonstrate, this really is a place where errors are at least as systematic as they are random. The accuracy of a global figure may be improved if you have a lot of data and the errors are precisely random plus a bunch of other constraints. That is absolutely not the case when there are systematic errors. In that case, the accuracy of the global figure is at least as bad as the systematic errors.
It always blows my mind that ‘they’ take data that sometimes isn’t even measured within plus or minus twenty percent and calculate results to within a tenth of a percent.
IMHO, the only way ‘they’ produce plausible looking energy balances is by applying Cook’s constant.
The old Garbage in, Gospel out ploy
“square metre or so, they claim that this is due to increasing CO2 and it is going to slowly heat up the earth over the next century.”
no they dont argue it is due to co2.
it is due to the sume of all net forcing, including c02 and other GHGs.
you cant attack a theory you mispresent.
basics
Steven,
When will you learn. The ONLY forcing influence is the Sun. Anything else is represented by the change in solar forcing that has the same effect on the surface temperature as some change to the system keeping the solar forcing constant.
The total solar forcing is 240 W/m^2 which results in about 390 W/m^2 of net average surface emissions representative of the average temperature. Assuming all Joules are equivalent, this is about 1.62 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing. It’s unambiguously clear that the next W/m^2 of solar input (or the last one) can not have changed the surface emissions by 4.3 W/m^2 as consequential to the presumed 0.8C temperature change. The only possible sensitivity is about 0.3C per W/m^2 which is less than the lower limit presumed by the IPCC!
Feedback doesn’t amplify the Planck sensitivity as the ‘consensus’ incorrectly presumes. The best you can claim is that feedback increases the power sensitivity of the surface from 1 W/m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing e=1 (ideal black body) up to the 1.62 W/m^2 observed for the Earth (e=0.62).
You still haven’t answered the question about how the planet can tell the next Joule (or the last one) from all the others so that it can be so much more powerful at warming (or cooling) the surface than any other?
Unless you have a coherent answer to this question, you simply can not support any ECS greater than about 0.35C per W/m^2.
Mr. Mosher said: “it is due to the sume of all net forcing, including c02 and other GHGs”
Ok, that makes sense. So approximately what percentage of the non-natural atmospheric warming does the theory say is the result of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere by human activity?
You are misrepresenting how much misrepresentation is going on.
The claim has always been that any changes in other GHGs is due directly to changes in CO2.
PS: It really is funny for you, of all people to whine about others misrepresenting the arguments of those they are disagreeing with, in light of the whoppers you were telling this morning.
Oh, please, Mosh, find a real issue to talk about. In a post about how far the models are off the rails I used “CO2” in place of GHGs and that’s your only comment?
OK, I changed it in the head post, and quoted you so you couldn’t complain about my wording.
NOW what are you going to whine about? How about you comment on the real issue, the wild inaccuracy of the models?
w.
Willis, I think the models are generally tuned to get the top of atmosphere radiation imbalance correct (at least in so far as we can measure it). That is probably achieved by arranging cancellation of much larger errors as you show here. That doesn’t build any confidence for me however.
As reported in various journal admissions, when most modellers try to close the TOA energy imbalance in their model, it runs way, way too hot, something like 6K to 11 K per CO2 doubling… way too hot. So they have to let the model’s energy imbalances exist based on their subjective judgements (hand tuning puppetry). They also tune in higher than observed amounts of aerosols (for cooling) for 20th Century calibration runs as well — Something Trenberth has lamented about.
Joel, Do you have a reference for the TOA imbalance point?
The very fact that the Climate Model Intercomparison Project exists at all as the accepted validation method for the models (an intercomparison of models), rather than comparison to observation for validation, should clue even the dimmest of bulb science-engineering college majors that climate modelling today is Cargo Cult Science, (a.k.a. junk science).
And then to take the ensemble mean of all the junk outputs and try to apply a confidence interval to that mean … well that defies any hope of actually knowing anything at all about our climate and CO2.
This miscalculation by the models is similar to the cloud formation uncertainties that were the basis for Pat Frank’s error propagation analysis. It looked like good work to me based on my scant knowledge of measurement theory and error analysis but he never found a journal that would print it. The result was, with the known uncertainty in the initialization the uncertainty propagated very rapidly and rendered the results completely unreliable.
Curious as to why the IPCC does not cull out models that cannot replicate the basic driving parameters of the system being modeled versus quoting an average of the output. Or even better require model update until a match is achieved (within a range that is small enough to not effect the parameter variation umder study). Model verification/validation 101. Such is required and SOP for robust decision making in the DoD and commercial world with $ an order of magnitude lower than the investments being called for.
Maybe the solar detectors were facing the wrong way Wills?
After all, for eight long years it was shining out of Barack’s ar5e.
The graph comparing the models regarding solar SW at the surface doesn’t show the uncertainties of the measurements. In Wild’s paper he mentions 184 W/m2 with errors ranging from 5 to 10 W/m2. In AR5 WG1, the comparable estimate is 176 to 192 W/m2, (+/- 8 W/m2) combining SW absorbed and SW reflected at the surface. So even when a model correctly approximates the measurement central tendency, they are still looking for a change in energy flux amounting to a fraction of the measurement errors. The diversity of the models is one problem, measurement noise is perhaps worse.
Thanks for the essay and the link to the paper.
Not to be missed, my favorites: Considerable uncertainties remain also in the magnitudes
of the non-radiative fluxes of sensible and latent heat and
their partitioning over both land and oceans.
“But when someone says “Our latest computer model, which contains over a hundred thousand lines of code and requires a supercomputer to run it, says that in the year 2100 temperatures will be two degrees warmer than today”, people scrape and bow and make public policy based on what is nothing more than the physical manifestation of the programmers’ same assumptions, claims, prejudices, and scientific (mis)understandings made solid.”
That’s because most people, and especially politicians and people in positions of power and influence, do not know how computers work, let alone how to program them. Computer modelling is used almost universally and accepted as Gospel.
“All models are wrong, some are useful”