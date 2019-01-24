Here’s a new one: “The Little Ice Age could offer a glimpse of our tumultuous future.”

Guest now I’ve heard everything by David Middleton
From that eminent scientific publication, Foreign Policy…
The Coming Climate Crisis
The Little Ice Age could offer a glimpse of our tumultuous future.
BY AMITAV GHOSH
Over the last couple of decades, as the impact of global warming has intensified, the discussion of climate change has spilled out of the scientific and technocratic circles within which it was long confined. Today, the subject has also become an important concern in the humanities and arts.
Discussions of climate tend to focus on the future. Yet even scientific projections depend crucially on the study of the past…
Perhaps the most intensively researched of these periods is the Little Ice Age, which reached its peak between the late 15th and early 18th centuries. This early modern era is of particular interest because some of the most important geopolitical processes of our own time trace back to it.
During part of the Little Ice Age, decreased solar irradiance and increased seismic activity resulted in temperatures that, as Geoffrey Parker writes in Global Crisis, a groundbreaking global history of the period, were “more than 1 [degree Celsius] cooler than those of the later twentieth century.”
The current cycle of human-induced global warming is likely to lead to a much greater climatic shift than that of the Little Ice Age.
Amitav Ghosh is the author of The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable. @GhoshAmitav
Okay… Increased seismic activity caused cooling? While seismic activity is often associated with volcanoes and volcanic eruptions, volcanic eruptions generally aren’t a subset of seismic activity. I would have phrased it this way…
During the Little Ice Age, decreased solar irradiance, a few big volcanic eruptions and a whole lot of unknown factors may have contributed to temperatures that, as Geoffrey Parker writes in Global Crisis, a groundbreaking global history of the period, were “more than 1 [degree Celsius] cooler than those of the later twentieth century.”
The Little Ice Age was a bona fide climate crisis… Famines, cannibalism, Frankenstein, Dickens, glaciers bulldozing villages…
The Little Ice Age was really bad. It was the coldest climatic phase of the Holocene…
The fact that it’s warmed a bit more than 1 °C since the nadir of the Little Ice Age is a climatic miracle, not the precipice of a “coming climate crisis.”
Barely 40 years ago, we were on the precipice of “The Ice Age Cometh”…
If not for the miracle of climate models and all of the warming they can’t explain without tripling the climate sensitivity to CO2, we’d still be on the precipice of “The Ice Age Cometh”… Just ask Leonard Nimoy… What’s that? He’s dead? Well then, just watch the video… especially Stephen Schneider’s bit (20:06)…
It gets even worse… Fiction can’t even save us from Gorebal Warming, not even science fiction…
33 thoughts on “Here’s a new one: “The Little Ice Age could offer a glimpse of our tumultuous future.””
Stop the presses, Global Warming now predicts extreme cold. The New Ice Age cometh, repent all ye sinners. Bring out your dead. Buy your indulgences now.
I really couldn’t make this up, if I was trying… LOL!
Oh Ghosh, it’s worse than we thought.
Ice fishing getting better!!
Cue Monty Python.
The thought makes me go hot n’ cold all over
“The Little Ice Age was a bona fide climate crisis… Famines, cannibalism, Frankenstein, Dickens, glaciers bulldozing villages”
I am shocked and horrified that you are so insensitive to a fine model-scientist like Dr. Frankenstein. He was the first to have to deal with the notion of a self-identity crisis when he brought back to life a body made piecemeal of dead flesh and it had trouble deciding what exactly it was. The fact that the intolerant mostly white-male (likely conservative) peasants tormented the poor creature just proves how barbaric Western Society really is.
I have to agree with “Dickens”, he was and remains a calamity for many modern high-school students.
It is interesting that AMITAV GHOSH, like many others, seem to think that the temperature around 1900 was the perfect setting and any deviation is a disaster. It’s much more likely that a warmer climate is better for humans overall. These people seem to be anti-change; as in “any change must be bad because it scares me”. So it isn’t just that any change man causes is bad, but any change at all.
Certainly. The LIA was a series of disasters, but the alarmists seem to believe that any warming from that period will be a BAD THING. Who cares that it is not quite as warm yet as the Medieval Warm Period?
I recall that when I was a child it was not uncommon for an adult to use a phrase such as “What the Dickens is that”. Thank you. I’m glad of the reminder about how our language evolves.
Today, the answer to that question might be “Why, that is a general circulation model of the climate. Its results mean that we must all return to living a Dickensian lifestyle in order to save the planet.”
What percent of Europe’s population died or emigrated during the LIA. I recall reading that it could have been a third or more.
It was YUGE!
It’s never been clear to me why so many people seem to be so concerned about the fate of those who will live hundreds of years from now when they show absolutely no concern for their fellow human beings who are suffering in the here and now. For example, why is the same concern not shown for the innocent refugees in Syria? What about the plight of Africans who are forced to use dung and other hazardous materials to cook their food? Alarmists should let the future take care of itself. If they want to do good, there are ample opportunities for showing their concern for mankind right now. Let the future take care of itself.
Good comment. I could envision leftists creating “Planned Stewardship” in which they practice genocide to protect future generations.
David will appreciate the irony that we have to have a couple of heat waves in Australia [not unusual in Australia] to overload our few remaining coal power stations to make people realise we need more coal to combat any warming anyway , let alone power us through our mild winters.
Irony can be so… ironic!
I appreciate the irony in the end of the bronze age. It was warmer than it is now too.
Yesterday the spot price of electricity in Victoria hit A$14,500/MWh during the evening peak.
https://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#price-demand
LOL…..what’s up is down
David…I saw this in a post a while back and can’t find it now….I’m pretty sure it was one of your posts
How much global warming is the USA responsible for? degrees?
…if I remember right, it was in the 10th’s of a degree range
thanks
Lattitude,
The precision and statistical significance of any such “measurements” are highly questionable. Too many exogenous variables.
Millions died by crop loss famine. In the 1680s 25% of all Scots died by crop loss famine.
And what was the major crop of Scotland in the 1680’s mainly oats, as they grow in much colder conditions than say wheat which is our major crop today.
I really fear for even our ability to survive a really cold series of seasons, let alone a season where no rain arrives.
This last year even in queensland and NSW Australia, I believe the crop failure is extremely high, due to the drought conditions, that have not to date been relieved by seasonal rains, if we do not get rain soon, as in the next 8 weeks or so, we are back into our dry season again, without rain.
Our bread price has risen by about 30% just in the last couple of weeks.
https://www.smh.com.au/business/consumer-affairs/food-price-warning-as-wheat-crop-plummets-20181204-p50k48.html
The Precautionary Principle is 180 degrees ass backwards. It is almost always sudden cooling from short lived high VEI Index volcanoes back to back in clusters that cause so much damage to civilizations. From the dark ages circa 542 AD – 548 AD to 1812-1815 with multiple eruptions that cause 2-3 year significant temporary cooling of 1-2 degree C. Just temporary cooling enough to seriously mess with a growing season and harvest for a year or two. It has happened so many times before in human history that we should understand this by now.
Little do the alarmists care that the smidgeon of warming humans may have caused, along with a majority of natural variation favouring a warmer climate, is the ‘insurance policy’ the good Earth needs to survive some short lived calamity. Nothing that CAGW global warming issues with SLR or a maybe hotter future climate come close to the near instantaneous collapse of tempature for 1-2 growing seasons in the northern hemisphere and the mayhem and destruction that would cause if we can’t fully feed 7.4 Billion people for a year or two. The parable of Joseph’s dream of 7 fat cows – 7 lean cows has never been more applicable than today’s world where we expect everything to work as well as last year. Any deviation from near perfection, which is what today’s climate really is, and there will be significant challenges to overcome. This is hard wired into our subconscious from eons of human climate adaptation, which is probably why the world suffers today from CDS (Climate Derangement Syndrome).
From the linked paper:
“Climate-related conflicts and displacements are already changing the political complexion of many of the world’s most important countries, most notably in Europe.”
Religious lunacy and authoritarian dictatorships in the middle east are climate related conflicts?
(or do they confuse “Arab Spring” with climate change)
How can this be since religious lunacy has been driving conflicts in the middle east long before climate was even understood?
IMHO the only climate related conflicts currently ongoing in Europe are those between the “Yellow Vests” and governmental imposed climate lunacy.
There is no AGW and the downward temperature trend which began in year 2016 will be continuing as we move forward in time.
Overall oceanic sea surface temperatures I expect to show a down trend sooner rather then later, from being presently neutral.
The much talked about so certain El Nino seems to be not happening which I always thought would be the case.
“Today, the subject has also become an important concern in the humanities and arts.” I thought this was about rock solid science being performed by highly trained specialists.
Then again didn’t the former chief of the IPCC write a racy fantasy novel while he was out saving the world. Based on the charges against him that great work of literature was more like a game plan.
Our best hope. The opposition.
“Over the last couple of decades, as the impact of global warming has intensified, . . . ”
When the writer starts with such trash, can we expect what follows to get better?
Not a chance.
“Okay… Increased seismic activity caused cooling?”
Maybe he meant volcanic activity
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/07/19/liaclimatologybibliography/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/23/a-natural-recovery-from-the-lia/
That’s what I thought… But still had to ridicule.
looking at the ‘Holocene Climate Reconstruction’ it definitely looks like we are on our way towards glacial maximum which will be between 60,000 to 100,000 years away and the journey downwards will be erratic and not obvious. Either way these are time scales that far exceed human lifetimes and it is difficult to see what is happening using a few tens of years of data.
The next glacial stage will definitely be a bummer.
Well, failing to grasp seems to be something of a core competency of his.
I went & read the article by Ghosh. At one point he writes :
“Fossil fuels are much more than mere sources of energy; they have also engendered a wide array of cultural and social practices. Fossil fuel use has shaped the physical, cultural, and imaginative landscapes of the United States, Canada, and Australia to such a degree that significant sections of their populations remain psychologically and politically resistant to recognizing changing environmental realities.”
Notice how he misses out ‘ECONOMIC’ in that list..How he completely fails to mention prosperity has come from using fossil fuels in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, China. Japan and South Korea India etc etc etc.
In other words this bloke is a dope. A blinded ideological idiot.
The real important question is why did FOREIGN AFFAIRS magazine ever publish such hog wash ?