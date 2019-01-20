President Trump Trolling Climate Change Activists Again

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Gets them every time.

Dear Mr. President, that’s not how global warming works

By Deanna Paul

January 20 at 3:20 PM

Sunday morning began with a stern, concerned warning from President Trump to thousands of Northeasterners expected to be affected by a massive weather system:

“Be careful and try staying in your house,” the president tweeted. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

It’s far from the first time a Trump tweet turned acidulous; some climate scientists refuse to humor his mockery as a real discussion point. Others are more aligned with the approach taken by Jason Furtado, an assistant professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.

“One down day on the Dow Jones doesn’t mean the economy is going to trash,” he said. “One cold day doesn’t suddenly mean that the general trend in global climate change is suddenly going in the opposite direction.“

…

Climatologist Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, voiced concern that the general public connects with “global warming” merely as a breaking-news headline or in the wake of a natural disaster.

“A wildfire or massive rainfall dumped in Houston makes headlines, and if you only look at headlines, you won’t know about the incremental changes or the thresholds being crossed and pursued,” he said.

…