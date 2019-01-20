President Trump Trolling Climate Change Activists Again

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Gets them every time.
Dear Mr. President, that’s not how global warming works
By Deanna Paul
January 20 at 3:20 PM
Sunday morning began with a stern, concerned warning from President Trump to thousands of Northeasterners expected to be affected by a massive weather system:
“Be careful and try staying in your house,” the president tweeted. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”
It’s far from the first time a Trump tweet turned acidulous; some climate scientists refuse to humor his mockery as a real discussion point. Others are more aligned with the approach taken by Jason Furtado, an assistant professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.
“One down day on the Dow Jones doesn’t mean the economy is going to trash,” he said. “One cold day doesn’t suddenly mean that the general trend in global climate change is suddenly going in the opposite direction.“
…
Climatologist Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, voiced concern that the general public connects with “global warming” merely as a breaking-news headline or in the wake of a natural disaster.
“A wildfire or massive rainfall dumped in Houston makes headlines, and if you only look at headlines, you won’t know about the incremental changes or the thresholds being crossed and pursued,” he said.
…
Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2019/01/20/dear-mr-president-thats-not-how-global-warming-works/?utm_term=.1d539ed4bc72
President Trump’s tweet;
Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019
Climate change activists simply cannot seem to handle even a joke which contradicts their obsession, without getting riled about it and providing long boring monologues about why they disagree with whatever was said.
31 thoughts on “President Trump Trolling Climate Change Activists Again”
Love the man. Can we borrow him for the next 11 weeks or so to manage Brexit please.
Now if the storm was freezing rain and knocked out power in 12 states, then the media and climate change experts would be saying this WAS climate change in action.
Wonder how the solar panels are doing under the snow. Also wind turbines, do they operate in snow storms? Anybody know if the blades ice up?
Some Wind turbines have heaters on the blades to prevent icing. Another unaccounted for leaching of electricity from the grid.
joe, did you mean the 16,000+ wind mills that are broken and can work nomo?:-)))
Yes it does. When you predict warming resulting in the end of snow and there is record, continent-wide snow, your prediction is invalidated. Climate as usual in the face of predictions of doom does not invalidate the climate.
global warming…….rub their faces in it hard and long
You seem to be suggesting that he is not merely joking?
“Threshold” is just “tipping point”. Any advocate needs to point out what they are and where we are in relation to them.
Climate Change activists share many characteristics with Leftists, one being the utter absence of a sense of humour.
I am becoming more and more of the view that Lefts do not have a sense of humour because they have never needed one.
Humour is one of the methods used for defusing the Fight/Flight response with strangers. Make a joke, have a laugh, defuse the tension and conclude that the new stranger is not currently a threat and instead possibly someone who can be allied with for mutual gain.
For a Right there is an understanding that in the Real World(tm) you are not going to agree with everyone but will still need to work with these people.
For a Left there are people who agree with the Correct Answer and people who are Wrong. Despite what they like to publically state, Lefts tend to be very narrow minded and openly hostile to conflicting points of view or ideas. Rights accept you have a different view, but also understand there is a need to occasionally ally and work together. Lefts don’t. Wrong people are not to be talked to, befriended or allied. They are Wrong. So having decided these Wrong People are never going to be someone they are going to interact with, they never feel the need to try and relax them during social encounters by telling jokes.
They feel they don’t need jokes so they don’t learn jokes and they end up not understanding the mechanics of jokes.
I’m a bit chicken or egg on which came first. Do Lefts lose humour through lack of use? Or to humourless people drift towards the Left after they find they struggle to form social bonds with strangers? Not sure yet, but I do honestly believe that Left and Humourless are very closely linked.
Or… I might just be pranking you 😀
It ain’t global warming unless THEY say it is global warming!
Well, it’s not like it’s been just one day. This winter has been harsh in the US and Europe and this is not the first time there has been major snow or cold. Last winter was not fun either. And right now in Portugal we are a good 4-6C colder than usual this time of year. The summer just past was a bit on the cool side too, locals were going to the beach in long johns….(S/)
Maybe Gavin now has the stones to finally have a sit-down with Roy Spencer?
Good on you Pres. Trump. Keep the sarc. against those nutty Greens going.
MJE
The alarmists really don’t take humor very well, but then again ridicule is a powerful weapon, and one that the left doesn’t own, much to their chagrin. They deserve all the mocking, ridicule, and sarcastic scorn that cannot be directed at them.
Make that………”and sarcastic scorn that CAN be directed at them.
Note to self…..check with editor before hitting send.
The tremendously great thing is they cannot shut his speech down like they do with so many others. Such great political popcorn and they deserve to have their so-called science (computer models e.g. video games) rubbed in their faces.
And if the planet was really as warm as it has been in the past we would not have an entire continent under a couple miles of ice but that may be more of location, location, location.
There is the well-known carbon dioxide cycle.
Rock to the air and water, volcanoes to the air. Then CO2 into the oceans and into sedimentary rocks. Then erosion and around and around.
There seems to be a cycle for warmunist emotions. At the top is fear the the Earth is “going to fry”.
Fear–then when the physics is explained, there should be a smile and a sigh of relief.
No!
It is anger that the catechism is explained away.
Then, as the promotion is always pumping out false data, there will be headlines about “Record Heat!”.
Then they are relieved that the threat is really there. After all, “Climate change is real!”.
Then back to chronic anxiety about warming.
It must help to be neurotic in the first place.
🙂
I love Donald John Trump, and, despite the fact that I’m a furloughed federal employee, I’m not ashamed or afraid to say it!
I reckon there is only one way to respond to the AGW conjecture –
ridicule.
(ps – AGW is purely a political construct, conjecture. Not a scientific theory’s backside)
Sammy Davis Jr, when he performed in winter at Harrah’s Tahoe, looked down at the stage floor and yelled “Hey you down there! Send up some heat!” Big laugh every time. A hysterical warmista would call that “black humor” and be correct in one sense, anyway.
In order to re-orient the climate change freak show back to reality, this would be a great time to shut down all fossil fuel transmission and distribution lines down the northeastern seaboard for a week or so. The clowns would then realize the importance to society.
We got a lot of icing last night here in central Indiana and this afternoon I went to the store. How beautiful! Looking across the ice encrusted growth in the fields to the ice covered trees beyond in the sunlight. Like all of nature covered in diamonds. BTW the full eclipse of the “super moon” occurs tonight for those that have clear skies.
An oldie but goodie:
The left is so easy so troll. It’s like taking candy from babies. They are so ignorant, yet so righteous.
“One down day on the Dow Jones doesn’t mean the economy is going to trash,” he said. “One cold day doesn’t suddenly mean that the general trend in global climate change is suddenly going in the opposite direction.“
Ah, but just one hot spell, big storm or forest fire and ….
Is Gavin on furlough? If so, I wonder if he has more or less time to spend on his website.
Believe the politicised models or look out your window?
Hmmm…
They surgically remove your sense of humor when you join the Green Blob.
It’s easy to wind up/troll an extremist of any persuasion.
How can you not love this guy!