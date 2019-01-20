I knew it would be coming, and it has arrived.
First, a reminder image of that fateful day.
Google Earth Pro (free app) has updated the aerial imagery for Paradise, CA to show the results after the devastating Campfire of November 8th, 2018. The new satellite imagery is dated December 11th, 2018 just over a month later. Here are before and after images showing a section of the town on Clark Road, where the Safeway shopping center was. You can see that shopping complex in the lower left of the comparison photo.
Here is another comparison view, showing the Feather River Hospital complex on Pentz road, and the Feather River Canyon, where the fire roared through that fateful morning.
The difference in the before and after is striking due to the lack of vegetation. Even in the winter, there would be a lot of green showing as the area is prominently covered in evergreen trees. Feather River Hospital remains closed today.
Finally, downtown Paradise, showing the corner of Skyway and Pearson Road in the lower left, near where the fateful traffic bottleneck occurred, due to what I considered incompetent city planning to “calm” traffic at the expense of a fast escape route.
As of this writing, these images have not yet appeared in the webpage version of Google Maps with the satellite view enabled, they are only available in the desktop version, though I have not investigated the Phone App version.
You can download Google Earth Pro for free here.
Also, a hat-tip to Jeff Greeson, of the Butte County District Attorney’s office, who alerted me to this updated imagery. Here’s a video he did with his own narrative.
9 thoughts on “Google Earth updates Paradise imagery post #Campfire – the images are shocking”
As horrible as the fire was the Earth will repair itself rather quickly so long as the California bureaucracy stays away. It will be interesting to see these pictures every six months.
Google Earth did the same thing with Harvey, very useful. Why do so many, including commercial, keep building in harms way? Is it boilerplate facilites from top management? Government bailouts?
Firestorms will eventually reduce fuel loads whenever public authorities fail in their duty to do so. California is subject to this iron rule, no differently from Victoria or New South Wales in Australia.
It’s curious how some buildings in the path of the fire escaped virtually unscathed, while ones just a short distance away were demolished. See, for example, the small office park at 6161 Clark Rd, just north of the Safeway. Different building materials, pro-active fire suppression, or dumb luck?
I have heard others describe a church with a large well manicured and watered lawn that survived intact. Perhaps the availability of large amounts of dry fuel very near the structure has a lot to do with the survival of a building.
My thought exactly. Many structures appearing little damaged among utter devastation.
That building at 6161 Clark Road has a clay tile roof, according to Street View.
It appears to me that roofs that were asphalt shingles or in the case of Safeway, flat tarred roofs, did not fare well in the fire.
Though many tall evergreens burned, many survived. The low chaparral, however, is all consumed. It seems that clearing the shrub around your house is good fire prevention.
So we need a catastrophe here in IL to get our Google maps picture updated from 2014?
(extreme sarcasm intended)