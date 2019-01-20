Google Earth updates Paradise imagery post #Campfire – the images are shocking

I knew it would be coming, and it has arrived.

First, a reminder image of that fateful day.

Google Earth Pro (free app) has updated the aerial imagery for Paradise, CA to show the results after the devastating Campfire of November 8th, 2018. The new satellite imagery is dated December 11th, 2018 just over a month later. Here are before and after images showing a section of the town on Clark Road, where the Safeway shopping center was. You can see that shopping complex in the lower left of the comparison photo.

Here is another comparison view, showing the Feather River Hospital complex on Pentz road, and the Feather River Canyon, where the fire roared through that fateful morning.

The difference in the before and after is striking due to the lack of vegetation. Even in the winter, there would be a lot of green showing as the area is prominently covered in evergreen trees. Feather River Hospital remains closed today.

Finally, downtown Paradise, showing the corner of Skyway and Pearson Road in the lower left, near where the fateful traffic bottleneck occurred, due to what I considered incompetent city planning to “calm” traffic at the expense of a fast escape route.

As of this writing, these images have not yet appeared in the webpage version of Google Maps with the satellite view enabled, they are only available in the desktop version, though I have not investigated the Phone App version.

You can download Google Earth Pro for free here.

Also, a hat-tip to Jeff Greeson, of the Butte County District Attorney’s office, who alerted me to this updated imagery. Here’s a video he did with his own narrative.

