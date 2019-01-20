When environmentalism becomes corruption – Part 2

We need rational rules to protect environmental values – and meet essential societal needs
Craig Liukko
What does this country do for essential everyday minerals, when ideological bureaucrats have closed most mines and declared them “Permanently Closed”? In Colorado, it appears the “solution” is to have thousands of people sitting around idle, smoking pot, because many Colorado legislators and regulators now think the State can be financed for the foreseeable future through sales of cannabis.
Thankfully, Proposition 111 on Colorado’s recent election ballot was struck down. It would have crippled the robust oil and gas industry that makes our comfortable lives in this country the envy of all, by creating thousands of jobs, literally fueling our economy, providing raw materials for plastics and countless other consumer products, and generating billions of dollars in annual government revenues.
The general public is mostly unaware that the DRMS was the Colorado agency responsible for regulating Royal Dutch Shell out of the state after 30 years of highly responsible stewardship and incredible job creation. Shell spent hundreds of millions of dollars successfully developing and testing an extraction method from oil shale – but finally raised its hands in surrender when unrealistic demands by state officials became impossible to meet.
Shell’s in-situ (in-place) process would have caused minimal surface disturbance while making oil economically available from an estimated two trillion barrels of untapped resources in a three-state area. Just that one deposit contains more oil than Saudi Arabia. Much of their equipment is now set up and operating in Jordan in the Middle East, where Shell’s investment may exceed $20 billion dollars. The potential for tens of thousands of high paying jobs in Colorado is gone, thanks to activist bureaucrats.
My personal nearly 40-year involvement in Colorado mining witnessed this invasion of radical environmentalist bureaucrats who would say or do anything to stop mining and oil and gas production that reduces our dependence on foreign natural resources. They refuse to recognize that modern rules, technologies and practices, as well as industry attitudes and ethics, are hugely different from those that prevailed in the past, when they sometimes lead to accidents, mishaps and environmental degradation.
They don’t want mining or drilling done properly and by the book. They don’t want it done at all. And yet they are not about to give up any of the conveniences, transportation, communication, technologies, gadgets or living standards that depend on the metals, minerals and energy that come out of the ground.
These same radicals want to replace free enterprise capitalism (actually, their distorted views of what capitalism is and does) with centrally controlled socialism (and their imaginary world of utopian life happily ever after from that failed system). I’ve been to a number of socialist countries and have nothing but sympathy for their people’s lives in abject poverty, disease, deprivation and misery. How our schools, politicians and news media can teach and laud these destructive ideologies is a mystery to me.
In 2012, my company accepted some outside financing to help develop what appeared to be an incredibly valuable deposit of gold and other metals – one that would have brought tens of millions of dollars in revenues to Colorado state coffers. Over the following months, however, it became apparent that we were involved in a hostile takeover attempt by a sophisticated but crooked New York hedge fund.
As the hedge fund descended into bankruptcy, it hand-picked an equally unscrupulous receiver who took over operations, made false allegations about me and my company after realizing she did not know how to operate a mine – and then called on the Colorado DRMS to investigate us and, in effect, become part of the fund’s and receiver’s takeover operation.
The DRMS issued “cease and desist” orders before gathering relevant facts. It seized private property and buildings. Our high-value assets began disappearing, including valuable and once well-secured core samples that demonstrated the mine’s incredible potential – all under the supposed watch and care of DRMS inspectors and lawyers.
What can only be called a DRMS kangaroo court followed, in which our expert witness was told to sit down and not say another word. Instead of a jury of our peers, the DRMS’ impaneled seven “conservationist jurors,” who passed judgment based on its inspectors’ false reports and testimony – all while feigning transparency and evenhandedness – bureaucratic watchwords that are used to cover their highly deceptive practices.
While we fought this battle in the Colorado Federal Bankruptcy Court, DRMS lawyers refused to hand over subpoenaed documents, offering excuses like “that inspector doesn’t work here anymore.” Requested government emails were lost, unavailable or destroyed, in violation of laws and regulations.
Three years into the sordid affair, the DRMS field office that had handled much of our operation was closed, ending 25 years of operation and leaving its records and personnel unavailable. Inspectors received early retirement packages, while my shareholders, family and I were left gasping for answers and totally uncompensated for our losses.
Remaining DRMS bureaucrats are still assisting a federal agency in disposing of our valuable property, in the hope that it will not be considered for mining ever again. Ironically, the property was previously owned by Union Oil/Molycorp, a company that for decades specialized in rare earth elements. These strategic minerals are found in unique and uncommon settings, like those associated with our deposit. They are essential for defense, aerospace, renewable energy and countless other modern technologies.
As to my company, we did not have the funds or political connections to investigate or prosecute the criminals and bureaucrats who robbed us – with DRMS assistance. The hedge fund fraudsters face multiple counts of criminal fraud in an upcoming trial that will not restore our money, property or rights.
Meanwhile, the DRMS is again walking away unscathed by its glaring incompetence and corruption – with its bureaucrats likely bragging to one another about “mission accomplished” in blocking our mine … while getting nice paychecks, bonuses and pensions in the process.
It appears I have lost that battle. But I am on a new mission now: To highlight the attitudes, ideologies, corruption and outright criminality of too many elitist and self-serving “public servants,” and to restore as many rights to hard-working American individuals as possible.
We need rules to protect environmental values and worker health and safety. But they must be rational and fairly administered – and so that we can meet essential societal and technological needs
Horror stories like ours need to be investigated and brought into the open – and bureaucrats who think they are above the law need to be brought to justice. The arrogance and dominance of our ruling elites explains why President Trump was elected, and why millions of angry “yellow vest” protesters have been railing in the streets of France to block rising energy taxes.
America and American freedom and prosperity were founded on principles of private property rights. Those rights are now under constant assault by increasingly powerful and unaccountable politicians, bureaucrats and activists. If this continues, our nation will cease to exist.
Changing this intolerable, ultimately anti-America situation is the vow I made to my father shortly before he passed away. It’s a vow all Americans should make, if they want to keep this nation a prosperous land of opportunity for citizens and newcomers alike, for this generation and generations to come.
Craig Liukko has owned and operated underground mining, mineral processing and manufacturing businesses for over 40 years. He has traveled to many countries in Central America, the Middle East and Africa, helping them create jobs – safely and ecologically.
18 thoughts on “When environmentalism becomes corruption – Part 2”
When environmentalism becomes corruption is a misleading title since the radical left has taken over environmentalism from conservationist it is only about corruption.
It’s time for a documentary of the Pitkin County regulatory mindset from the elitists.
Welcome to the future Venezuela.
Colorado – the Venezuela of the Rockies.
Our new Princeton educated governor (Jared Schultz Polis) is mandating “zero emission” vehicles by executive order. His goal is to power the state with 100% renewable electricity by 2040.
Quebec doesn’t even allow exploration for oil and gas, or new oil pipelines on its lands, but it accepts billions of dollars from western Canada, mostly Alberta, in the form of equalization payments, riches derived from fossil fuels. We are truly crazy Canucks to tolerate such madness.
Maybe the greens can start making all their venerable windmills and solar panels from recycled plastic bags and straws.
What a mess. This sounds like the kind of power grab and intimidation that had been going on in the Wild West in the 19th century.
I apologize in advance to Anthony and the mods for the following statement. It is clear as day the goal of the Environmentals is to make fossil fuels and other extractive industries the bitch of “renewables” and the cash drawer for “social and environmental justice”. They are Democrats. They teach our kids. They can be defeated only via applied politics at the local, state, and federal levels. God help us.
The majority are partisan Democrats, but in actuality they are brainwashed by the Public Schools to be Politically Correct lefty liberal “troughfeeding” socialists who truly believes everyone deserves an EQUAL “living wage” regardless of their education, work experience or willingness to work.
And I still say that the US’s “cultural” pendulum has done swung too far “off center” to the LEFT, …. to ever swing back on it’s own, ….. without the public first suffering hardship of all kinds.
I believe the Democrats have figured out their party has been co opted by Socialists/Marxists by now. In their zeal for more political power they became bed partners with anyone that would further their cause. Personally I don’t think Moderates …. who will always decide national votes … will side with them in America. Like the recent Washington state rejection of the carbon tax despite being true blue the Socialist ideology will be defeated and along with it AGW.
Markl,
The future depends upon who is teaching our children what. As a substitute hs teacher for many years and a former graduate assistant teacher of undergraduate students during my graduate school years, the future looks bleak given the stuff the educational system is feeding our kids. In my experience the weakest students many times gravitate to teaching, or business/marketing/communications, as it is easier than math and the sciences or computer sciences. They are most easily lead in the directions desired by the system. No offense meant to the many truly great teachers out there, but they are a definite minority.
Unfortunately a significant fraction, perhaps even a near majority have been trained to believe that:
1) Private enterprise is inherently corrupt
2) Government is incapable of error
3) They are entitled to a good life style, even if they don’t feel like working.
Sad to say that the 2018 election in Colorado brought an entirely Dem-run state administration. Governor, State Senate majority, State House majority, Secy State, Atty General, Treasurer, etc. We are in for two continuous years of leftist brain-dead policies and initiatives, e.g., Gov. Polis mandate for electric vehicles and “all-renewables” electricity. Doomed to fail, but only after plenty of damage is done
Meanwhile, the voters did AT LEAST defeat Prop 112 (handily) that would have imposed a 2500-foot setback for oil/gas drilling from “any occupied building, water course, water body, canal, irrigation ditch, natural area(?), etc.” as well as such setbacks from intermittent waterways (??? any puddle after a storm?). If enacted, it would have essentially brought oil/gas development to a halt in the state
But the Gang Green doesn’t care what the voters said. They are already preparing legislation in the State house and senate to accomplish the same mayhem by law that they could not win from the voters.
Greens are the cancer of our age.
A very sad state of affairs this is. The astounding hypocrisy of the greens never ceases to amaze me, yet they continue rolling along…
I agree fully with Jim: Greens are the cancer of our age.
I may be wrong but I don’t think that such a situation could occur here in Australia. A totally different political system.. We do have the Greens using the Courts to slow down some development such as the Adani coal development, but nothing like what is wrtton about Colarasio .
Can President TRUMP override such crazy legiswlation ?
MJE
I’m pretty sure that neither the POTUS or Congress can “override” newly enacted State Law unless it is contrary to Federal Law.
Maybe iffen you could find a Federal Judge that was a …… non-liberal, ….. non-partisan Democrat, ….. then maybe, just maybe, ……..
Everything the warmunists, the SJWs, and all the other leftist riffraff do or say has one and only one purpose: it is to impoverish, humiliate, and demoralize the lower classes. Understand that and you will understand everything.