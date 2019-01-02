Latest Global Temp. Anomaly (December ’18: +0.25°C) UAH Global Temperature Update for December 2018: +0.25 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
+0.25 deg. C
January 2nd, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
2018 was 6th Warmest Year Globally of Last 40 Years
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for December, 2018 was +0.25 deg. C, down a little from +0.28 deg. C in November:
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 24 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2017 01 +0.33 +0.32 +0.35 +0.11 +0.28 +0.95 +1.22
2017 02 +0.39 +0.58 +0.20 +0.08 +2.16 +1.33 +0.22
2017 03 +0.23 +0.37 +0.10 +0.06 +1.22 +1.24 +0.98
2017 04 +0.28 +0.29 +0.27 +0.22 +0.90 +0.23 +0.40
2017 05 +0.45 +0.40 +0.50 +0.42 +0.11 +0.21 +0.06
2017 06 +0.22 +0.34 +0.10 +0.40 +0.51 +0.10 +0.34
2017 07 +0.29 +0.31 +0.28 +0.51 +0.61 -0.27 +1.03
2017 08 +0.41 +0.41 +0.42 +0.47 -0.54 +0.49 +0.78
2017 09 +0.55 +0.52 +0.58 +0.54 +0.30 +1.06 +0.60
2017 10 +0.64 +0.67 +0.60 +0.48 +1.22 +0.83 +0.86
2017 11 +0.36 +0.34 +0.39 +0.27 +1.36 +0.68 -0.12
2017 12 +0.42 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26 +0.45 +1.37 +0.36
2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.11 +0.59 +1.36 +0.43
2018 02 +0.20 +0.25 +0.16 +0.04 +0.92 +1.19 +0.18
2018 03 +0.25 +0.40 +0.10 +0.07 -0.32 -0.33 +0.60
2018 04 +0.21 +0.32 +0.11 -0.12 -0.00 +1.02 +0.69
2018 05 +0.18 +0.41 -0.05 +0.03 +1.93 +0.18 -0.39
2018 06 +0.21 +0.38 +0.04 +0.12 +1.20 +0.83 -0.55
2018 07 +0.32 +0.43 +0.22 +0.29 +0.51 +0.29 +1.37
2018 08 +0.19 +0.22 +0.17 +0.13 +0.07 +0.09 +0.26
2018 09 +0.15 +0.15 +0.14 +0.24 +0.88 +0.21 +0.19
2018 10 +0.22 +0.31 +0.13 +0.34 +0.25 +1.11 +0.39
2018 11 +0.28 +0.27 +0.30 +0.50 -1.13 +0.69 +0.53
2018 12 +0.25 +0.32 +0.19 +0.32 +0.20 +0.65 +1.19
The 2018 globally averaged temperature anomaly, adjusted for the number of days in each month, is +0.23 deg. C, making 2018 the 6th warmest year in the now-40 year satellite record of global lower tropospheric temperature variations.
The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through December 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.
The UAH LT global anomaly image for December, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.
The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:
http://berkeleyearth.lbl.gov/auto/Global/Land_and_Ocean_summary.txt
more like 15.1C
Steven Mosher
We believe that the use of air temperatures above sea ice provides a more natural means of describing changes in Earth’s surface temperature.
Any scientific underpinnings to this statement perchance?
It was 15C about 120 years ago according to Arrhenius.
There is no such thing as a global temperature – temperature is an intensive property.
Why? Temperature relative to the baseline is the critical information.
The question is “which baseline?”. The global anomaly number is the product of a product of a product. Even if you use a raw thermometer reading from a single location in 1880 as your baseline you still have hundreds of built in assumptions.
Ideally, you want a presentation of data that clearly shows the relationship between baseline assumptions, measurements and adjustments to show how these interact. Just giving an anomaly number may be useful to the extent that the method has internal consistency, but doesn’t actually tell you all that much about the state or behaviour of the system, which is what you are trying study in the first place.
It has been demonstrated beyond doubt that man can survive between ~ -40°C and ~+50°C.
Somewhere in between mankind flourishes.
Baseline is subject to debate.
Baseline is subject to debate.

The word anomaly in the eyes of the common person has the connotation of being "bad". So there is a propaganda word campaign as well as one lying with statistics.
Baseline is subject to debate.
On a related topic, I notice that the last update for RSS v3.3 was to October 2018, timestamped November 2, 2018. RSS v4.0 is up-to-date, with December 2018 data posted January 1, 2019. Kiss RSS v3.3 good-bye.
Why remove the response to seasonal variability? This obfuscates how the system responds to change and its this response that’s crucial to the debate.
Understanding the per-hemisphere response to seasonal solar forcing is the best way to understand how the planet behaves in response to forcing. Both the ECS and TCS for each hemisphere can be measured by this response. The ECS is characteristic of the average response across a whole number of years while the TCS can be measured by the dynamic month to month response to variable solar input. The ECS is the same for both hemispheres (about 1.62 W/m^2 (0.3C) per W/m^2 of forcing) , while the TCS less in both and smaller in the S owing to a larger fraction of water. The measured average ECS is less than the 0.4C per W/m^2 claimed by the IPCC as the lower limit.
Of course, you must pay attention to the response in the energy domain, rather than in the non-linear domain of temperature, and use SB to convert a change in power density to a change in temperature at the end. Having done this, I can say with absolute certainty that any ECS in the range presumed by the IPCC has a 0% chance of being correct. I’ve heard all the counter arguments and not a single one is sufficient to dispute this.
All I can say is that this is such an obvious flaw in the IPCC’s presumed ECS that climate scientists on both sides should be horribly embarrassed, which is perhaps why climate science remains so broken.
Best guess forecast is weak el Niño, so that likely bumps up the anomaly a little. https://iri.columbia.edu/our-expertise/climate/forecasts/enso/current/?enso_tab=enso-cpc_plume
The AMO decline is just getting started and that long cycle and recent turning point is new to the satellite record. Also think about what goes into detrending something that long.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
Resource Guy,
Also a good link. Any estimate on when your linked graph get the update for the December data?
Kevin,
Thanks for that link.
Any idea why the El Nino Climatology line is tracking so closely to the La Nina Climatology line when the La Nina probability is so much lower?
According to PART 8, “Climate Pattern Recognition in the Holocene (1600 – 2500 AD)”
in http://www.knowledgeminer.eu/climate-papers.html
the present continuing temp PLATEAU has exactly the +.25 °C value above baseline.
So we are on right track level for the coming years. No more increase, models
will get more wrong every coming year. Unfortunately, the past 2016 el Nino
figures for the modellers as temp increase bonanza, but now this is back to normal
level of +0.25C again.
The fitful natural warming trend since the LIA will continue, until natural cooling begins once again.
“……..until natural cooling begins once again.”
Just wait until you see your fuel bills rise then…….all blamed on ‘climate change’ of course!
What conditions are necessary to say the pause has resumed?
A reported anomaly of +0.25 deg C is meaningless without an estimate of the accuracy (e.g., +/- one sigma values) of the measurements used to quantify that anomaly. I seriously doubt the UAH satellite measurements of the temperature of the “lower atmosphere” when expanded to a weighted-average over the entire surface of the Earth will have a one-sigma accuracy of even 1 deg C, let alone 0.25 deg C.
Amusing, is it not, that governments spend astronomical sums of taxpayers funds alleviating or “combatting” the effects of so-called “climate change”, particularly as presented by charts such as the one in the post by Roy Spencer. Yet no such energy goes into controlling, let alone reducing government debt, which has ballooned beyond imagining. Both the action regarding the one matter and the inaction regarding the other depend upon huge numbers of people believing various claims reckoned “scientific”.
I very much doubt that history as a discipline will survive the present age, which is a shame because the behavioural questions thrown up by “authorities” today should provide grist for any number of historians’ mills.
