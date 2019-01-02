Latest Global Temp. Anomaly (December ’18: +0.25°C) UAH Global Temperature Update for December 2018: +0.25 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

January 2nd, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

2018 was 6th Warmest Year Globally of Last 40 Years

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for December, 2018 was +0.25 deg. C, down a little from +0.28 deg. C in November:

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 24 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2017 01 +0.33 +0.32 +0.35 +0.11 +0.28 +0.95 +1.22

2017 02 +0.39 +0.58 +0.20 +0.08 +2.16 +1.33 +0.22

2017 03 +0.23 +0.37 +0.10 +0.06 +1.22 +1.24 +0.98

2017 04 +0.28 +0.29 +0.27 +0.22 +0.90 +0.23 +0.40

2017 05 +0.45 +0.40 +0.50 +0.42 +0.11 +0.21 +0.06

2017 06 +0.22 +0.34 +0.10 +0.40 +0.51 +0.10 +0.34

2017 07 +0.29 +0.31 +0.28 +0.51 +0.61 -0.27 +1.03

2017 08 +0.41 +0.41 +0.42 +0.47 -0.54 +0.49 +0.78

2017 09 +0.55 +0.52 +0.58 +0.54 +0.30 +1.06 +0.60

2017 10 +0.64 +0.67 +0.60 +0.48 +1.22 +0.83 +0.86

2017 11 +0.36 +0.34 +0.39 +0.27 +1.36 +0.68 -0.12

2017 12 +0.42 +0.50 +0.33 +0.26 +0.45 +1.37 +0.36

2018 01 +0.26 +0.46 +0.06 -0.11 +0.59 +1.36 +0.43

2018 02 +0.20 +0.25 +0.16 +0.04 +0.92 +1.19 +0.18

2018 03 +0.25 +0.40 +0.10 +0.07 -0.32 -0.33 +0.60

2018 04 +0.21 +0.32 +0.11 -0.12 -0.00 +1.02 +0.69

2018 05 +0.18 +0.41 -0.05 +0.03 +1.93 +0.18 -0.39

2018 06 +0.21 +0.38 +0.04 +0.12 +1.20 +0.83 -0.55

2018 07 +0.32 +0.43 +0.22 +0.29 +0.51 +0.29 +1.37

2018 08 +0.19 +0.22 +0.17 +0.13 +0.07 +0.09 +0.26

2018 09 +0.15 +0.15 +0.14 +0.24 +0.88 +0.21 +0.19

2018 10 +0.22 +0.31 +0.13 +0.34 +0.25 +1.11 +0.39

2018 11 +0.28 +0.27 +0.30 +0.50 -1.13 +0.69 +0.53

2018 12 +0.25 +0.32 +0.19 +0.32 +0.20 +0.65 +1.19



The 2018 globally averaged temperature anomaly, adjusted for the number of days in each month, is +0.23 deg. C, making 2018 the 6th warmest year in the now-40 year satellite record of global lower tropospheric temperature variations.

The linear temperature trend of the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomalies from January 1979 through December 2018 remains at +0.13 C/decade.

The UAH LT global anomaly image for December, 2018 should be available in the next few days here.

The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt